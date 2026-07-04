Daily Bias Fxpoint

DailyBias — Self-Calibrating Daily Direction Panel

Short description (do hlavičky)

Daily direction bias with a built-in reality check: five voting components plus a hit-rate engine that measures — on your symbol, at your time of day — how often the same signal actually worked.

Full description

Most bias tools tell you which way the day "should" go. DailyBias also tells you how often that advice has actually been right.

One clean panel answers three questions the moment you open a chart:

Which direction is more likely into today's close? — LONG / SHORT / NONE Why? — five independent components vote, and you see every vote Should I trust it today? — a measured hit rate from your own chart history

The five voting components (each votes ▲ / ▼ / —)

D1 trend — price vs. EMA and its slope, closed bars only

— price vs. EMA and its slope, closed bars only H4 trend — the same logic one level lower

— the same logic one level lower Yesterday's levels — acceptance above/below yesterday's high or low = continuation; a sweep with a close back inside = reversal (mechanical smart-money logic, no discretion)

— acceptance above/below yesterday's high or low = continuation; a sweep with a close back inside = reversal (mechanical smart-money logic, no discretion) Session — forex & gold: position vs. the completed Asian range; indices: opening range breakout after the cash open

— forex & gold: position vs. the completed Asian range; indices: opening range breakout after the cash open Momentum — move from the daily open, noise-filtered by ATR

Opposing votes cancel out. A bias is declared only when the net reaches your threshold (default ±2 of 5) — when the timeframes contradict each other, the panel honestly says NONE instead of guessing.

Self-calibration — the part that makes it different

The indicator rescans the last 200 trading days, finds the days when an equal-or-stronger signal pointed the same way at the same time of day, and counts how many of them really closed in that direction:

Hit rate: 58 % (74 similar days)

Green = the bias has a measurable edge on this symbol. Gold = coin flip. Red = this signal tends to fail here — knowing that is just as valuable. Small samples are flagged with a warning. Everything is computed from closed bars only: no repainting, no hindsight.

Set and forget

Fully automatic session times — server-to-GMT offset is measured live, the broker's DST policy is detected from history, US/EU daylight-saving rules are applied to every historical day. No timezone inputs to configure.

— server-to-GMT offset is measured live, the broker's DST policy is detected from history, US/EU daylight-saving rules are applied to every historical day. No timezone inputs to configure. Automatic instrument detection — US500, US30, NAS100/USTEC, DAX/GER40, XAUUSD and FX pairs are recognized even with broker suffixes (e.g. "US500cash-1"); manual override available.

— US500, US30, NAS100/USTEC, DAX/GER40, XAUUSD and FX pairs are recognized even with broker suffixes (e.g. "US500cash-1"); manual override available. Entry row — shows whether the short-term trend of your current chart timeframe agrees with the bias ("aligned" / "against"). A timing hint for M5–H1 entries; it never contaminates the score or the statistics.

— shows whether the short-term trend of your current chart timeframe agrees with the bias ("aligned" / "against"). A timing hint for M5–H1 entries; it never contaminates the score or the statistics. Tooltips everywhere — hover any row and the panel explains itself.

— hover any row and the panel explains itself. English or Czech interface.

Built for real trading desks

No timers, no chart-event handlers, one recalculation per M15 candle, fully asynchronous drawing — it will not slow your chart and coexists peacefully with EAs and trading panels.

Removes all its objects when detached.

Panel dock: any chart corner, colors and fonts configurable, optional transparent background.

How to use it

Attach to US500, US30, NAS100, DAX, gold or any FX pair — defaults work out of the box. Take your own M5–H1 entries only in the bias direction; skip counter-bias setups. Watch the hit-rate line for a few weeks. It will show you where daily bias genuinely works — and where it does not.

Fair expectations

No tool predicts every day. DailyBias looks for a modest, measurable statistical edge and openly shows you when there is none — days with major news releases and regime changes will always break statistics. It is a decision-support tool, not investment advice.