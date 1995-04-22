RSI Divergence Nasdaq H4 EA by VelocityWaveX

VelocityWaveX SDIV

Fully Automated Structural RSI Divergence Expert Advisor
Designed for Nasdaq (US100 / NAS100) • Optimised for H4 (4 Hour)

Key Features

Fully automated trading
RSI divergence detection
Market structure confirmation
Campaign-style position management
Automatic position expansion
Dynamic ATR stop management
Risk-based position sizing
Designed specifically for Nasdaq H4

MyfxBook VERIFIED - Follow forward testing of VelocityWaveX SDIV on MyfxBook. Started July-2026


Overview

VelocityWaveX SDIV (Structural Divergence) is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Nasdaq (US100 / NAS100) on the H4 timeframe.

The strategy combines RSI divergence detection with market structure confirmation to identify potential trend continuation opportunities and automatically manage the resulting trading campaign.

Rather than entering immediately following divergence, the Expert Advisor waits for additional structural confirmation before opening an initial position. Once a campaign has been initiated, the EA manages entries, additional positions and protective stop management automatically.

Instead of treating each position independently, VelocityWaveX SDIV manages trades as part of a structured campaign, allowing exposure to build progressively as further qualifying market conditions are confirmed.

Important: VelocityWaveX SDIV is a selective trend-following Expert Advisor. Trades are executed only when all divergence, structure and campaign conditions are satisfied. As a result, it is normal for the EA to remain inactive for extended periods while waiting for qualifying market conditions.

How it Works

Fully Automated Trading

The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the market, identifies qualifying opportunities, executes trades and manages open positions automatically.

No manual trade execution is required once the EA has been configured.

RSI Divergence Detection

VelocityWaveX SDIV continuously monitors RSI for qualifying divergence conditions that may indicate weakening downside momentum before confirming market structure for potential trend continuation.

Market Structure Confirmation

Rather than entering immediately following divergence, the Expert Advisor waits for structural confirmation before initiating a trading campaign.

This additional confirmation is intended to filter less favourable market conditions before initiating a campaign.

Campaign-Based Position Management

Instead of treating every trade as an isolated event, the Expert Advisor manages positions as part of an ongoing campaign.

Additional positions may be opened only when further structural confirmation is identified during an active trend.

Automated Position Expansion

As a campaign develops, the EA can automatically add positions following further confirmed market structure signals.

This allows exposure to be increased systematically while maintaining predefined risk management rules.

Dynamic Stop Management

Protective stop levels are automatically updated throughout an active campaign as market structure evolves.

This helps manage downside risk while allowing successful campaigns to continue developing.

Risk-Based Position Sizing

Trade volume is calculated automatically using the selected account risk percentage.

Position size therefore adjusts automatically as account equity changes.

Configurable Parameters

The Expert Advisor includes a range of adjustable settings allowing traders to configure:

• Risk percentage

• Position sizing

• Maximum campaign entries

• Maximum campaign exposure

• RSI settings

• ATR settings

• Stop management

• Trade management behaviour

Recommended Market Instrument

Nasdaq (US100 / NAS100)

Recommended Timeframe

H4 (4 Hour)

Although the Expert Advisor may operate on other instruments and timeframes, it has been designed and configured specifically for Nasdaq on the H4 timeframe.

Trading Process

The Expert Advisor follows a structured sequence throughout every trading campaign.

  1. Monitor RSI for qualifying divergence.
  2. Wait for market structure confirmation.
  3. Open the initial position.
  4. Monitor for additional structural confirmation.
  5. Add positions when qualifying conditions are satisfied.
  6. Continuously update protective stop levels throughout the campaign.
  7. Close the campaign when exit conditions are met.

This process is performed automatically without manual intervention.


Input Parameters

Risk Management

Risk Percent

Percentage of account equity risked on the initial campaign entry.

Divergence Settings

RSI Period

Controls the RSI calculation used when identifying qualifying divergence conditions.

Minimum Divergence Strength

Defines the minimum RSI divergence strength required before a setup becomes eligible for structural confirmation.

Structure Settings

Higher High Requirement

Number of consecutive higher highs required before the strategy becomes eligible to initiate a campaign.

Maximum Pivot Distance

Maximum number of pivot formations permitted following divergence before the setup is cancelled.

Position Management

Maximum Campaign Entries

Maximum number of positions that may be opened during a single trading campaign.

Max Total Volume per Campaign

Defines the maximum cumulative position size that may be built during an active trading campaign.

Once this limit is reached, no further positions will be added until the current campaign has been closed.

Higher values allow larger campaign exposure but also increase overall market risk.

Enable Additional Positions

Enable or disable automatic additional campaign entries.

ATR Settings

ATR Period

Average True Range calculation period.

ATR Multiplier

Multiplier applied when calculating protective stop placement throughout the trading campaign.

Trade Management

Risk Reward Ratio

Defines the reward multiple used when calculating the campaign target.

General Settings

Magic Number

Unique identifier used by the Expert Advisor.

Maximum Slippage

Maximum permitted execution slippage.

Installation

Attach the Expert Advisor to a Nasdaq (US100 / NAS100) H4 chart.

Enable AutoTrading.

Configure your preferred risk settings.

Allow the Expert Advisor to monitor the market automatically.

Backtest Configurations

The attached screenshots include two historical backtest examples demonstrating different campaign exposure configurations.

Historical backtest results are included to demonstrate the behaviour of the Expert Advisor under the configurations shown and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future trading performance.

Screenshots 2 and 3 – Default Input Settings

The first backtest example (Screenshots 2 and 3) was performed using the default parameters supplied with VelocityWaveX SDIV.

These settings have been selected to provide a balanced combination of profitability, campaign management and risk control, and represent the recommended starting point for most users.

Screenshots 5 and 6 – Expanded Campaign Exposure Example

The second backtest example (Screenshots 5 and 6) demonstrates the effect of increasing a single campaign management parameter:

Max Total Volume per Campaign

  • Default Value: 5
  • Example Configuration: 100

Increasing this limit allows the Expert Advisor to continue expanding successful trading campaigns beyond the default campaign exposure limit.

During historical backtesting, this configuration produced higher overall returns than the default configuration shown in the attached screenshots. Historical results are provided for evaluation purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

The underlying trading strategy remains unchanged. Only the maximum permitted campaign exposure has been increased.

This example is provided to demonstrate the flexibility of the Expert Advisor. Traders should select campaign exposure limits appropriate for their own objectives, account size and risk tolerance.


Early Access

VelocityWaveX SDIV is currently offered at an introductory price while the product and user community continue to grow. Future versions may include additional functionality and pricing may be revised accordingly.


Important Information

VelocityWaveX SDIV is intended for traders who understand leveraged financial markets and automated trading.

Historical testing is provided for evaluation purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Before trading on a live account, it is recommended that users familiarise themselves with the Expert Advisor using a demo account and appropriate risk settings.

Leveraged trading involves significant risk and may result in financial loss.

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4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
作者的更多信息
Break of Structure Gold H2 EA by VelocityWaveX
Jonathan Alan Smith
专家
VelocityWaveX SBOS Fully Automated Break of Structure Expert Advisor Designed for Gold (XAUUSD) • Optimised for H2 (2 Hour) Key Features Fully automated trading Break of Structure trend entries Campaign-style position management Automatic position expansion Dynamic ATR stop management Risk-based position sizing Designed specifically for Gold H2 MyfxBook VERIFIED.  Follow forward testing of VelocityWaveX SBOS on   MyfxBook . Started July-2026 Overview VelocityWaveX SBOS (Structured
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