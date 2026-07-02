Schumann Market Resonance

QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4

QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4 is an advanced market rhythm indicator inspired by the concept of resonance and market pressure analysis. Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators, it evaluates the balance between bullish and bearish pressure using candle structure, volatility, momentum, and tick activity to identify potential turning points and directional strength.

The indicator displays an intuitive dashboard with live Bull Pressure, Bear Pressure, Market Mood, Resonance Power, and Trade Mode, allowing traders to quickly understand current market conditions.

To improve visual decision-making, the indicator draws non-repeating BUY and SELL arrows, optional vertical signal lines, and price labels directly on the chart after candle confirmation.

An additional Trader Sentiment Estimation panel provides an estimated Bull vs. Bear trader distribution based on internal market pressure calculations. This feature is designed as a visual market sentiment model and does not use broker order books or external data.

Main Features

  • Schumann-inspired market resonance algorithm
  • Bull Pressure (%) and Bear Pressure (%) calculation
  • Live Market Mood analysis
  • Resonance Power detection
  • Trade Mode recommendation
  • Non-repainting closed candle signals
  • BUY / SELL arrows
  • Optional vertical signal lines
  • Signal price labels
  • Estimated Bull vs Bear Trader panel
  • Fully customizable inputs
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe
  • Lightweight and fast calculation
  • No DLL required
  • No external data required
  • MQL5 Market Validator Safe

Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays:

  • Bull Pressure
  • Bear Pressure
  • Market Mood
  • Resonance Power
  • Trade Mode
  • Estimated Bull Traders
  • Estimated Bear Traders

Recommended Markets

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDJPY
  • Indices
  • Cryptocurrencies

Recommended Timeframes

  • M1
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1

Signal Logic

The indicator evaluates several internal market components simultaneously:

  • Candle body strength
  • Price momentum
  • Volatility expansion
  • Tick activity
  • Market resonance score
  • Bull/Bear pressure balance

Signals are generated only after the candle closes (when enabled), helping to reduce false entries.

Important Note

The Bull Trader and Bear Trader values shown on the chart are estimated market sentiment values generated by the indicator's proprietary algorithm. They are not real broker positioning, exchange order flow, or institutional volume data.

Advantages

  • Easy to read
  • Clean visual interface
  • No repaint on confirmed bars
  • Suitable for scalping and intraday trading
  • Excellent companion for price action strategies
  • Professional dashboard
  • Optimized for MT4
  • Low CPU usage

Author: Qiyas Baghirov


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Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices - индикатор разработанный для поиска направлений цены. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены и расчет будущих направлений. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживание цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет единственный параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автоматическую форму расчетов, которой можно пользоваться без с
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Индикаторы
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Индикаторы
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Fxland Price Reversal Zones
Afshin Dehghanpour
Индикаторы
Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potential pr
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro MT4 - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro MT4 - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изм
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Индикаторы
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль Смещение панели - любое положение на графике Рекомендации
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - чтобы избежать предложения слишком близких точек входа на рынок для buy/sell 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использовани
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок. 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль. Смещение панели - любое положение на графике. Рекоменд
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx PinBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - во избежание слишком маленьких свечей 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Приб
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Автоматические линии тренда, с push, email и звуковыми оповещениями. Вид линий (цвет, толщина, тип) отражает историю их взаимодействия с ценой: отскок, пробой, отскок после пробоя, количество отскоков, двойной пробой. Оповещения информируют пользователя об этих событиях. Пользователь может редактировать линии (корректировать, перетаскивать, удалять) и настраивать систему линий, не выгружая индикатор. Для полноценного использования индикатора рекомендуется ознакомиться с руководством в 5-минутном
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
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Эксперты
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Qiyas Baghirov
Эксперты
SMC Reversing v1.4 Обзор SMC Reversing — это экспертный советник (Expert Advisor), основанный на концепциях Smart Money, обнаружении захвата ликвидности и логике торговли на разворотах. Советник отслеживает последние максимумы и минимумы, чтобы обнаружить возможные движения stop-hunt. Когда цена захватывает уровень ликвидности и закрывается обратно внутри диапазона, система определяет потенциальную разворотную ситуацию и автоматически управляет сделкой. Версия 1.4 сосредоточена на стабильности и
Trend Lines Pro EA Sessions
Qiyas Baghirov
Эксперты
TrendLines Pro EA v1.1 – Professional Gold Breakout Scalper TrendLines Pro EA   — это передовая алгоритмическая торговая система, специально разработанная для рынка золота ( XAUUSD ). Робот автоматически определяет трендовые линии институционального уровня и исполняет высоковероятные сделки на пробой в периоды пиковой ликвидности.  Что нового в версии 1.1? По сравнению с предыдущими версиями, v1.1 включает критические обновления для повышения производительности и безопасности: Validated Margin
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro is a professional price action indicator designed to identify important swing highs, swing lows and high-probability reversal candle patterns automatically. The indicator combines market structure analysis with candlestick confirmation to help traders locate potential BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering the chart. Unlike ordinary swing indicators, it not only detects Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Hi
FVG iFVG Smart Zones
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
FVG iFVG Smart Zones — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 4, предназначенный для автоматического обнаружения и отображения зон Fair Value Gap (FVG) и Inverse Fair Value Gap (iFVG) непосредственно на графике. Индикатор автоматически определяет бычьи и медвежьи зоны дисбаланса на основе структуры рынка и ценовых неэффективностей. Зоны отображаются в реальном времени с помощью аккуратных smart-прямоугольников и дополнительных меток для более удобного анализа графика. Основные Возможности
Smart Reversal Pattern
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR — User Guide 1. Installation Open your MetaTrader 4 platform. Go to File → Open Data Folder . Open the folder: MQL4 → Indicators Copy the indicator file into this folder. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator panel. Find SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR in the Navigator. Drag and drop it onto your chart. 2. How the Indicator Works SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR detects reversal pattern structures based on ZigZag swing points. The indicator marks the lat
Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals – User Guide Overview Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to show confirmed fractal signals directly on the chart. The indicator can display both current timeframe fractals and higher timeframe fractals such as M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1. The main purpose of this indicator is to help traders identify important market turning points, support and resistance zones, and higher timeframe confirmation areas. Main Features Confirmed fracta
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro is a professional price action indicator designed to identify important swing highs, swing lows and high-probability reversal candle patterns automatically. The indicator combines market structure analysis with candlestick confirmation to help traders locate potential BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering the chart. Unlike ordinary swing indicators, it not only detects Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Hi
QB Institutional Bands NR
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
QB Institutional Bands NR QB Institutional Bands NR is a premium MetaTrader 4 (MT4) technical analysis indicator designed by Qiyas Baghirov to identify trends, volatility zones, and institutional market structures. It provides real-time, algorithmic trading visualizations across asset classes like Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, indices, and crypto markets. Key Technical Mechanisms Dual-Layer Volatility Tracking: Consists of Outer Gold Bands that outline exhaustion or profit-taking points, alongside Inne
Liquidity Setup PRO V1
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
1. Что такое Liquidity Setup PRO V1? Liquidity Setup PRO V1 — это индикатор для MT4, основанный на концепции Smart Money Concept (SMC), предназначенный для визуального отображения liquidity sweep, stop hunt, BOS (Break of Structure) и CHOCH подтверждений шаг за шагом. Индикатор автоматически анализирует движение цены и показывает полные BUY и SELL setup прямо на графике. Подходит для: Smart Money трейдеров Liquidity sweep стратегий BOS / CHOCH анализа Институционального трейдинга Скальпинга и вн
Heiken Ashi Trend Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Heiken Ashi Trend is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction using Heiken Ashi candle structure combined with trend-confirmation filters. The indicator displays bullish and bearish trend phases directly on the chart, helping traders follow market direction more clearly and avoid unnecessary noise during fast price movement. Main Features Heiken Ashi based trend visualization Smooth trend-following structure Optional EMA line display ADX, CCI and MACD confirmati
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT4
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Nested Pivot Arrows NR Nested Pivot Arrows NR is a non-repaint MT4 and MT5 indicator that identifies nested pivot structures and highlights potential market turning points directly on the chart. The indicator automatically detects: • Short-Term Highs (STH) and Short-Term Lows (STL) • Medium-Term Highs (MTH) and Medium-Term Lows (MTL) • Long-Term Highs (LTH) and Long-Term Lows (LTL) • Buy and Sell signals based on confirmed nested pivot formations Features: Non-Repaint Logic MT4 & MT5 Version
QB Compass Signal Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
QB Compass Signal Pro QB Compass Signal Pro is an advanced predictive market direction indicator for MetaTrader 4. It transforms multiple technical factors into a visual compass that helps traders identify potential BUY, SELL, EXTREME BUY, and EXTREME SELL zones before traditional trend-following indicators react. Unlike conventional indicators that only follow price, QB Compass Signal Pro combines momentum, volatility expansion, EMA angle analysis, RSI slope, fractal breakouts, and market struc
Gold Market DNA Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Gold Market DNA Pro Gold Market DNA Pro is an innovative trading indicator designed with an original mathematical approach instead of relying on traditional technical indicators. Unlike conventional indicators based on moving averages, RSI, MACD, ATR, Fibonacci, or ZigZag, Gold Market DNA Pro analyzes the market through its own proprietary Market DNA Engine. Key Features - Original Market DNA calculation engine - No Moving Averages - No RSI - No MACD - No ATR - No Fibonacci - No ZigZag - No
EMA Cross Reversal PRO
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Overview EMA Cross Pullback Pro is a professional non-repaint trend-following indicator designed for traders who use EMA crossovers and pullback entries. It combines fast and slow EMA analysis with reversal confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator automatically detects: EMA Cross BUY and SELL signals Pullback/Reversal confirmation Trend direction Profit/Loss statistics Monthly performance summary Historical signal analysis from a user-defined start date Buil
Market Tree Growth
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Tree Market Growth MT4 Nature-Inspired Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Tree Market Growth MT4 is a visual trend analysis indicator that transforms market behavior into a 12-stage tree life cycle. It combines trend strength, momentum, volatility, market structure and multi-timeframe confirmation into a single easy-to-read dashboard, helping traders identify trend development, continuation and possible exhaustion. Features • 12-Stage Tree Life Cycle • Multi-Timeframe Analysis (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1,
ZigZag Probability Pro Color
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
ZigZag Probability Pro Color — это индикатор для MetaTrader 4 , который определяет подтверждённые локальные максимумы и минимумы (Swing High/Low) и оценивает каждую точку разворота с помощью вероятностной модели. Индикатор анализирует тиковый объём (Tick Volume) , Awesome Oscillator (AO) , ATR , размер ценовой волны (Swing Size), количество баров (Bar Count) и статистику предыдущих разворотов. На основе этих данных каждой подтверждённой точке разворота присваивается один из четырёх уровней вероя
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT5
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT5 Nested Pivot Arrows NR is a non-repaint MT4 and MT5 indicator that identifies nested pivot structures and highlights potential market turning points directly on the chart. The indicator automatically detects: • Short-Term Highs (STH) and Short-Term Lows (STL) • Medium-Term Highs (MTH) and Medium-Term Lows (MTL) • Long-Term Highs (LTH) and Long-Term Lows (LTL) • Buy and Sell signals based on confirmed nested pivot formations Features: Non-Repaint Logic MT4 & MT5 Ver
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