Schumann Market Resonance

QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4

QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4 is an advanced market rhythm indicator inspired by the concept of resonance and market pressure analysis. Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators, it evaluates the balance between bullish and bearish pressure using candle structure, volatility, momentum, and tick activity to identify potential turning points and directional strength.

The indicator displays an intuitive dashboard with live Bull Pressure, Bear Pressure, Market Mood, Resonance Power, and Trade Mode, allowing traders to quickly understand current market conditions.

To improve visual decision-making, the indicator draws non-repeating BUY and SELL arrows, optional vertical signal lines, and price labels directly on the chart after candle confirmation.

An additional Trader Sentiment Estimation panel provides an estimated Bull vs. Bear trader distribution based on internal market pressure calculations. This feature is designed as a visual market sentiment model and does not use broker order books or external data.

Main Features

  • Schumann-inspired market resonance algorithm
  • Bull Pressure (%) and Bear Pressure (%) calculation
  • Live Market Mood analysis
  • Resonance Power detection
  • Trade Mode recommendation
  • Non-repainting closed candle signals
  • BUY / SELL arrows
  • Optional vertical signal lines
  • Signal price labels
  • Estimated Bull vs Bear Trader panel
  • Fully customizable inputs
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe
  • Lightweight and fast calculation
  • No DLL required
  • No external data required
  • MQL5 Market Validator Safe

Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays:

  • Bull Pressure
  • Bear Pressure
  • Market Mood
  • Resonance Power
  • Trade Mode
  • Estimated Bull Traders
  • Estimated Bear Traders

Recommended Markets

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDJPY
  • Indices
  • Cryptocurrencies

Recommended Timeframes

  • M1
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1

Signal Logic

The indicator evaluates several internal market components simultaneously:

  • Candle body strength
  • Price momentum
  • Volatility expansion
  • Tick activity
  • Market resonance score
  • Bull/Bear pressure balance

Signals are generated only after the candle closes (when enabled), helping to reduce false entries.

Important Note

The Bull Trader and Bear Trader values shown on the chart are estimated market sentiment values generated by the indicator's proprietary algorithm. They are not real broker positioning, exchange order flow, or institutional volume data.

Advantages

  • Easy to read
  • Clean visual interface
  • No repaint on confirmed bars
  • Suitable for scalping and intraday trading
  • Excellent companion for price action strategies
  • Professional dashboard
  • Optimized for MT4
  • Low CPU usage

Author: Qiyas Baghirov


推荐产品
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
Market voleum profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Market Profile & Volume Profile Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to visualize market activity and price distribution over specific timeframes. Unlike standard technical indicators that focus solely on price over time, th
Volume Profile Sniper
Vadim Verkhovtsev
指标
Volume Profile Sniper v11.1是一款全面的市场分析工具 专业的交易方法 Volume Profile Sniper v11.1在一个指标中结合了超过15个关键过滤器，根据对市场情况的全面评估提供清晰的信号。 主要特点 成交量不平衡分析-该算法计算每个蜡烛中买家和卖家的份额，表明其中一方的优势（可配置阈值从50％到90％）。 多级信号滤波-指标考虑到: 趋势指标(EMA9/21) Rsi不包括超买/超卖区域 蜡烛图案（针杆，吸收，锤子） 支持/阻力水平（自动检测） 音量峰值，以确定主要参与者的活动 经典和放大的RSI分歧 波动率评估的ATR 用于确定趋势强度的ADX 价格行动（内部和外部酒吧） 多时间帧确认 市场结构（高点/低点） 会话过滤器（亚洲，伦敦，纽约会话） 防止新闻排放 灵活的配置系统-MinFiltersRequired参数允许您设置生成信号所需的最小数量的滤波器。 这使得可以使指标适应任何交易策略，从激进到保守。 可视化设置-您可以通过将指示器集成到图形样式中来更改箭头的大小和颜色（ArrowSize，BuyArr
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
指标
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
BoxChart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.4 (5)
指标
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
指标
专业累计德尔塔与成交量中位线指标 通过这款强大的成交量分析工具，追踪 真实的买卖压力 。 成交量比较指标 (Volume Compare Indicator) 结合了 累计德尔塔 (Cumulative Delta) 和 成交量中位线 (Volume Medians) ，帮助您识别机构活动、失衡以及潜在的反转。  主要特点：  累计德尔塔直方图 – 实时可视化净买入成交量与净卖出成交量。  买入/卖出成交量中位线 – 显示平均买入和卖出成交量水平的水平线。  智能成交量分类 – 分隔： 强劲买入（绿色） – 看涨压力。 强劲卖出（红色） – 看跌压力。 买入成交量中位线（蓝色线） – 典型买入量的参考。 卖出成交量中位线（橙色线） – 典型卖出量的参考。  可自定义参数 – 调整 CDIPeriod 和 CDIRange 以设置敏感度。  EMA 平滑成交量 – 减少噪音，使信号更清晰。  如何帮助交易者： 发现机构活动 – 异常的成交量尖峰指示大玩家进场。 确认突破/反转 – 强烈的德尔塔背离警告假动作。 基于成交量的支撑/阻力 – 中位线充当动态参考水平。 日内交
Delta Volume Profile Zones MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Delta Volume Profile Zones MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Delta Volume Profile Zones is a compact volume-profile indicator for traders who want price-level context without turning the chart into a crowded footprint screen. It builds a rolling profile from recent candles and marks the key zones traders usually watch: Point of Control, Value Area High, Value Area Low, high-volume
UPD1 Profile Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (7)
指标
该指标在指定柱数的工作直方图上找到最大和最低价格量（市场概况）的水平。   复合型材 。 柱状图的高度是全自动的，并适应任何仪器和时间框架。 作者的算法被使用，并且不重复众所周知的类似物。 两个直方图的高度近似等于蜡烛的平均高度。 智能警报将帮助您了解有关交易量水平的价格。 概念Smart Money   。 Low Volume - Imbalance. 用于寻找良好的市场环境，确定市场结构并作为二元期权的过滤器。 它是价格的磁铁。 High Volume - Liquidity. 用于退出累积时的测试。 输入参数   。 基本   。 Bars Count - 要计数和显示的条数   。 Signal Fractal = 5 (对于颜色信号电平）。 水平将在以下条件下成为信号：顶部和底部有五个直方图不超过它   。 Min Candles For High Volume Level - 在水平蜡烛的最小数量，以便它可以成为一个信号   。 按钮设置   。 Visual Button - 按钮显示(启用/禁用)   。 Corner - 按钮的卡角   。 X inden
Trend Scan Friend
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Trend Identification: Look for the color change. When candles turn Green , look for Buy opportunities. When they turn Red , look for Sell opportunities. Entry: Enter on the break of the trend line or on the pullback to the line. Stop Loss: Use the
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋
MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
指标
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
A technical indicator that calculates its readings on trading volumes. In the form of a histogram, it shows the accumulation of the strength of the movement of the trading instrument. It has independent calculation systems for bullish and bearish directions. Works on any trading instruments and time frames. Can complement any trading system. The indicator does not redraw its values, the signals appear on the current candle. It is easy to use and does not load the chart, does not require addition
MR Volume Profile 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
指标
The "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator is a charting tool that displays trading volume at different price levels rather than time intervals. A key concept in volume profile is the point of control (POC)—the price level with the highest volume traded during the session or time range. While tools like VWAP or OBV provide volume trends, the "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator offers granular detail about where the most market activity occurs at specific price levels. This makes it a more precise tool for
Liquidity Strength pro
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Liquidity Channels Pro  MT5 VERSION HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Liquidity Channels  is a sophisticated Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tool designed to automate the identification of     Buy Side Liquidity (BSL)   and     Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) . Unlike standard support a
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
指标
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Titan AI Volume Profile Pro MT4
Artur Martirosian
指标
TITAN AI Volume Profile PRO MT4 is an advanced technical indicator designed for professional market analysis, volume profile distribution, and graphical data visualization in MetaTrader 4. Key Features: - Dynamic Volume Profile calculation based on price action and tick volume. - Automatic High Value Area (VAH), Low Value Area (VAL), and Point of Control (POC) detection. - High Volume Nodes (HVN) and Low Volume Nodes (LVN) highlighting. - Integrated Economic Calendar with news alerts. - Built-
AIS Discrete Hartley Transform
Aleksej Poljakov
指标
该指标基于离散哈特利变换。使用此转换允许您在处理金融时间序列时应用不同的方法。该指标的一个显着特点是它的读数不是指图表上的一个点，而是指指标周期的所有点。 处理时间序列时，指标允许您选择时间序列的各种元素。过滤的第一种可能性是建立在这种方法上的——所有不必要的高频分量都被简单地丢弃。第一个图展示了这种方法的可能性，选择CutOff参数，可以选择原始时间序列的细节（红线-只剩下主要信息CutOff = 0，黄色-主要和最低频率周期CutOff = 1 , 蓝色 - 所有最高频的噪声都被丢弃 CutOff = 4 )。然而，这不是唯一的可能性——噪声分量可以通过额外的过滤来抑制。 这两个选项都在该指标中实施。它的参数是： iPeriod - 指标周期 Shift - 指标相对于当前柱的偏移。通过更改此参数，您可以评估指标过去的表现。 NoiseReduction 是一种降低噪音的方法。可能的值：none - 不抑制噪声（在这种情况下只有 CutOff 参数起作用），constant - 噪声通过常数衰减，linear - 线性噪声抑制，对数 - 对数衰减，square - 根据平方根进行
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
指标
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Universal Copy Trades
Israr Hussain Shah
实用工具
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis       MT5 VERSION   TRADE COPIER Select Role: On the account sending trades, choose Sender (Master Account) . On the account receiving trades, choose Copier (Receiver Account) . Lot Size Mode: Same Lot Size as Master: Ignores multipliers, copies ex
Market Profile With Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Market Profile with Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide xau only Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Market Profile with Dashboard is a comprehensive trading analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that displays market profile data, volume analysis, and key market structure informa
FREE
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (3)
指标
Apollo SR Master 是一款支撑/阻力指标，其特殊功能使利用支撑/阻力区域进行交易更加便捷可靠。该指标通过检测局部价格顶部和底部，实时计算支撑/阻力区域，没有任何时间延迟。为了确认新形成的支撑/阻力区域，该指标会显示特殊信号，表明该支撑/阻力区域可以作为实际的卖出或买入信号。在这种情况下，支撑/阻力区域的强度会增强，因此从该区域进行交易的成功率也会更高。这正是该指标的核心理念。 SR区域也使止损和止盈的操作更加便捷。根据信号方向，可以将SR区域上方或下方的空间用作止损位。此外，相对的SR区域也可以用作潜在的止盈区域。 我还免费向所有 Apollo SR Master 指标的用户提供我的“Apollo 价格行为系统”指标。这两个指标结合使用将帮助您找到更好的入场点。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！
Zone Crack Alpha
Camila Bernardez Camero
指标
ZONE CRACK ALPHA — 市场阶段变化的战略识别工具 Zone Crack Alpha 旨在通过双层逻辑系统识别价格行为中的结构性转变。它利用直方图的极性变化和方向性视觉标记来定位潜在的突破点，无需依赖滞后指标或传统技术分析方法。 信号逻辑 该方法基于直方图穿越零轴作为主要触发条件。当确认趋势发生转变时——例如从上涨收缩到扩张，或从买方压力转向卖方压力——系统会在图表上显示方向箭头。所有信号都在蜡烛图收盘时确认，确保无重绘、无预测性干扰。 信号生成过程 每个交易信号基于对近期市场动态的平滑评估，以提取高置信度的动量变化。内部信号架构能过滤短期噪音，仅对结构性变化做出反应，而非表面波动或外部信号确认。 执行透明度 图表上每一个箭头都代表一个完成的确认周期。系统在发出方向信号前，需等待直方图确认及蜡烛收盘。用户可根据自己的交易风格启用或关闭实时提醒——适用于手动交易者和系统化策略者。 适应性与参数控制 Zone Crack Alpha 可稳定运行于主流货币对、大宗商品、股指与合成资产上。虽适用于所有市场和时间周期，但在突破和动量转换阶段表现尤为精准。通过周期
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
指标
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
VolumeProfile
Robert Hess
3.8 (5)
指标
Descption: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). So you can locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage about other market participants. Features: Customizable Volume Profile / Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points Works on all timeframes Also available for MT5 ( https://www.mql5.com/en/mark
SUM Market Profile Heat MT4
Liu Ying Pei
指标
Market Profile Heat indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a fr
Liquidity Profile
Agus Santoso
指标
MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166784 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166785 流动性分布图 流动性分布图是一款可视化的市场结构工具，它使用动态热图式的分布图在图表上绘制潜在的流动性区域。 该指标分析历史价格走势和成交量，然后突出显示流动性可能集中的价格区域。它绘制： 流动性线（潜在的反应/扫荡水平） 热图分布图框（流动性集中区域） POC/最大流动性水平（检测到的最高流动性集中度） 最终生成清晰的可视化分布图，帮助交易者识别： 潜在的磁力线水平， 可能的扫荡区域， 当前价格上方/下方的反应区域， 入场、出场和风险管理的背景信息。 主要功能 动态流动性热图轮廓 基于成交量加权的价格区域 高亮显示最大流动性点 (POC) 高低流动性区域采用不同颜色区分 可调节轮廓分辨率（区间） 可调节扫描分辨率 用于快速控制显示的图表开关按钮 直接在主图表窗口中运行 工作原理（概念） 该指标通过结合以下因素来估算流动性集群
Dynamic POC MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
指标
The indicator calculates volume profiles dynamically and displays the result as VAL, VAH and POC curves. Indicator features The indicator uses the historical data of the lower (relative to the current) timeframes for calculations: M1 - for timeframes up to H1, M5 - for timeframe H1, M15 - for timeframe H4, H1 - for timeframe D1, H4 - for timeframe W1, D1 - for timeframe MN. The color of the DPOC curve sections is determined by comparing the volume of the POC levels of all profiles that make up
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
指标
我们为您提供一个指标"蜡烛收盘台"，它将成为您在贸易领域不可或缺的助手。 这就是为什么知道蜡烛何时关闭会有所帮助的原因： 如果你喜欢使用蜡烛花纹进行交易，你就会知道蜡烛何时关闭。 此指标将允许您检查是否形成了已知模式以及是否存在交易的可能性。 该指标将帮助您做好市场开放和市场关闭的准备。 可以设置一个计时器来创建计划新闻的预览，这样就可以检查市场对此的反应。 您可以设置指示灯,以便在蜡烛关闭前几秒钟发送警报/警告。 通知/警报/警报可以发送到： 屏幕警报 电子邮件 移动应用 MT4烛台计时器指示器为什么有用 那么烛台计时器什么时候有用呢?如果你长期交易，你可能不需要蜡烛计时器指示器，因为你的参赛不会受到一分钟或一小时的太大影响。但是，如果你在短时间内是黄牛或交易员，那么你知道时机非常重要。 外汇市场24小时开放，只在周末关门，有些策略可能会受到您入仓时出现错误时机的严重影响。 MT4蜡烛计时器指示器可以显示当前蜡烛中的剩余时间,以便为下一次蜡烛打开做好准备。 可以从这一指标中受益的一些情况例子有： 预定消息传出 地理市场开闭 预定发生的事件,通常是金融、经济或政治事件
该产品的买家也购买
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
指标
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同的时间范
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
指标
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Route Lines Prices -  是一款用于寻找价格方向的指标。其简洁的界面包含多种价格行为和未来方向计算算法。这些算法包括基于所用时间周期的波动率计算和价格平滑。 该指标只有一个参数，用于更改“ Calculating price values ”。默认值 1 提供均衡的自动计算， 无需手动配置即可使用。 通过手动更改 2 到 500 之间的值，您可以根据自己的交易系统自定义指标。 建议在 M1 到 H4 的时间周期内使用此指标。适用于任何交易品种。 信号箭头在蜡烛图收盘时生成；不会重绘历史数据。 主图表上提供重复箭头。 提供多种类型的警报。内置的线轨迹计数器基于收盘价工作。这意味着，当出现相反信号时，会确定价格轨迹的数值，并在信号结束后的下一根蜡烛图上显示这些数值。 总计数器将获得的值相加，以便在相应的图表上方便地调整参数。
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
指标
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
指标
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
指标
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Fxland Price Reversal Zones
Afshin Dehghanpour
指标
Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potential pr
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
指标
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
指标
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
指标
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
作者的更多信息
LiquiditySweep Pro EA
Qiyas Baghirov
5 (1)
专家
LiquiditySweep Pro Market MT5 v1.3 版本 1.3 – 2026.04.25 LiquiditySweep Pro Market 是一款基于流动性扫荡（Liquidity Sweep / Stop Hunt）概念的专家顾问（EA），旨在检测近期高点和低点的价格扫荡，并在市场出现反转确认时执行交易。 核心策略 核心策略保持简单且高效： 检测价格突破近期高点或低点的流动性扫荡 通过K线收盘行为确认反转 应用可选的EMA趋势方向过滤 仅在选定的市场交易时段进行交易 通过止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）、保本（Break-Even）和移动止损（Trailing Stop）管理仓位 此版本在不改变原始策略核心逻辑的前提下，针对真实账户交易稳定性进行了优化。 核心交易逻辑 EA 使用可配置的回溯周期（lookback）监控市场结构。 卖出条件：价格突破近期高点后重新收于该水平下方 买入条件：价格突破近期低点后重新收于该水平上方 该方法基于一个理念：价格在反转之前，通常会先扫荡高点或低点附近的流动性。 交易方向模式 EA 提供灵活的
Market Evolution Tree
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Market Evolution Tree is a non-repainting market structure indicator that transforms price action into an intelligent decision tree. Instead of generating random signals, it analyzes swing evolution, momentum, trend strength and multi-timeframe confirmation to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities. The clean visual tree and built-in dashboard help traders understand market direction at a glance. Features Non-Repainting Signals BUY / SELL / EXIT Alerts Market Structure Tree Buy & S
FREE
LiquiditySweep Pro Market MT5
Qiyas Baghirov
1 (1)
专家
LiquiditySweep Pro Market MT5 v1.3 版本 1.3 – 2026.04.26 LiquiditySweep Pro Market 是一款基于流动性扫荡（Liquidity Sweep / Stop Hunt）概念的专家顾问（EA），旨在检测近期高点和低点的价格扫荡，并在市场出现反转确认时执行交易。 核心策略 核心策略保持简单且高效： 检测价格突破近期高点或低点的流动性扫荡 通过K线收盘行为确认反转 应用可选的EMA趋势方向过滤 仅在选定的市场交易时段进行交易 通过止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）、保本（Break-Even）和移动止损（Trailing Stop）管理仓位 此版本在不改变原始策略核心逻辑的前提下，针对真实账户交易稳定性进行了优化。 核心交易逻辑 EA 使用可配置的回溯周期（lookback）监控市场结构。 卖出条件：价格突破近期高点后重新收于该水平下方 买入条件：价格突破近期低点后重新收于该水平上方 该方法基于一个理念：价格在反转之前，通常会先扫荡高点或低点附近的流动性。 交易方向模式 EA 提供灵活的交
Trend Finder Fractal PRO
Qiyas Baghirov
5 (1)
指标
Fractal Strategy Pro NR MTF – 用户使用指南 1. 什么是这个指标？ Fractal Strategy Pro NR MTF 是一款高级 MT4 指标，结合了趋势分析、分形逻辑、多时间框架（MTF）仪表盘、自动 Fibonacci，以及 Repaint / Non-Repaint 切换功能。 该指标可以显示： BUY / SELL 信号 M30 / H1 / H4 标记线 趋势线（Trendlines） 自动 Swing Fibonacci 水平 多时间框架趋势方向 2. 安装方法 打开 MetaTrader 4。 进入： File → Open Data Folder 打开文件夹： MQL4 → Indicators 将指标文件 ( Fractal_Strategy.ex4 ) 复制到该文件夹中。 重启 MT4 或刷新 Navigator 窗口。 从： Navigator → Indicators 将指标拖到图表上。 3. 基本使用方法 指标显示： 绿色/蓝色信号 = BUY 机会 红色信号 = SELL 机会 BUY Signal 当价格接近下方支撑/
Trend Lines Pro EA Sessions
Qiyas Baghirov
专家
TrendLines Pro EA v1.1 – 专业黄金突破剥头皮系统 TrendLines Pro EA   是一款专为黄金市场 ( XAUUSD ) 设计的高级算法交易系统。它能自动识别机构级的趋势线，并在市场流动性高峰时段执行高概率的突破交易。  1.1 版本有哪些新功能？ 与旧版本相比，v1.1 版本引入了关键的升级，以确保更好的性能和安全性： 验证保证金控制 (Validated Margin Control)：   新增安全层，在每笔交易前检查账户的可用保证金，防止过度杠杆，符合专业交易标准。 增强型 MQL4 架构：   针对最新的 MT4 版本进行了代码重构，确保极速执行并与经纪商服务器协议 100% 兼容。 改进的手数正规化：   优化的交易量计算逻辑，自动适应经纪商特定的最小/最大手数要求及步长。 优化交易时段过滤器：   更新了伦敦和纽约时段的逻辑，以更好地应对市场波动并避开低流动性间隙。 精准价格处理：   升级了黄金的小数位数 (Digits) 处理能力，确保止损 (SL) 和止盈 (TP) 订单的放置极其精确。 核心策略逻辑 该 EA 实时分析价格行为，
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro is a professional price action indicator designed to identify important swing highs, swing lows and high-probability reversal candle patterns automatically. The indicator combines market structure analysis with candlestick confirmation to help traders locate potential BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering the chart. Unlike ordinary swing indicators, it not only detects Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Hi
SMC Reversing
Qiyas Baghirov
专家
SMC Reversing v1.4 概述 (Overview) SMC Reversing 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC）、流动性扫盘（liquidity sweep）检测以及反转交易逻辑开发的专家顾问（Expert Advisor）。 该 EA 通过监控近期的高点和低点来识别可能的止损扫盘（stop-hunt）行为。当价格突破流动性水平并重新收回至区间内时，系统会识别为潜在的反转机会并自动执行交易。 1.4 版本主要专注于执行稳定性、风险控制、经纪商兼容性以及针对真实市场环境的优化过滤系统。 版本 1.4 的改进内容 与 предыдущ版本相比，本次更新改进了多个重要方面： 在高点差条件下提供更好的控制 在低波动市场中改进过滤机制 为重要市场事件提供手动新闻过滤选项 提升订单执行的安全性 优化对经纪商止损距离（stop level）的处理 新增交易时段控制功能 提升对不同经纪商条件的兼容性 核心交易策略保持不变，但执行和过滤系统得到了优化。 核心交易逻辑 (Core Trading Logic) 该 EA 使用以下交易模型： 基于历史高点和低点识
FVG iFVG Smart Zones
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
FVG iFVG Smart Zones 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 4 指标，用于在图表上自动识别并显示 Fair Value Gap（FVG）和 Inverse Fair Value Gap（iFVG）区域。 该指标基于市场结构和价格失衡自动识别多头与空头失衡区域，并以清晰、专业的智能矩形区域实时显示在图表上，同时支持标签显示，提升图表分析体验。 主要功能： • 自动检测多头与空头 FVG 区域 • 可选显示 iFVG（已回补失衡）区域 • 支持收盘价或影线的智能 Mitigation 逻辑 • 支持区域向右延伸 • 轻量化与优化结构 • 专业清晰的图表视觉效果 • 完全可自定义颜色与参数 • 适用于剥头皮、日内交易及 Smart Money 交易策略 主要参数： • Lookback Bars — 用于检测区域的历史K线数量 • Show FVG — 显示 / 隐藏有效 Fair Value Gap 区域 • Show iFVG — 显示 / 隐藏已回补 / 反向 FVG 区域 • Close Mitigation — 使用收盘价确认 Mitigation • Wick
Smart Reversal Pattern
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR — User Guide 1. Installation Open your MetaTrader 4 platform. Go to File → Open Data Folder . Open the folder: MQL4 → Indicators Copy the indicator file into this folder. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator panel. Find SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR in the Navigator. Drag and drop it onto your chart. 2. How the Indicator Works SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR detects reversal pattern structures based on ZigZag swing points. The indicator marks the lat
Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals – User Guide Overview Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to show confirmed fractal signals directly on the chart. The indicator can display both current timeframe fractals and higher timeframe fractals such as M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1. The main purpose of this indicator is to help traders identify important market turning points, support and resistance zones, and higher timeframe confirmation areas. Main Features Confirmed fracta
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro is a professional price action indicator designed to identify important swing highs, swing lows and high-probability reversal candle patterns automatically. The indicator combines market structure analysis with candlestick confirmation to help traders locate potential BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering the chart. Unlike ordinary swing indicators, it not only detects Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Hi
QB Institutional Bands NR
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
QB Institutional Bands NR QB Institutional Bands NR is a premium MetaTrader 4 (MT4) technical analysis indicator designed by Qiyas Baghirov to identify trends, volatility zones, and institutional market structures. It provides real-time, algorithmic trading visualizations across asset classes like Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, indices, and crypto markets. Key Technical Mechanisms Dual-Layer Volatility Tracking: Consists of Outer Gold Bands that outline exhaustion or profit-taking points, alongside Inne
Liquidity Setup PRO V1
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
1. 什么是 Liquidity Setup PRO V1？ Liquidity Setup PRO V1 是一款基于 Smart Money Concept（SMC）理念开发的 MT4 指标，用于逐步识别和显示 liquidity sweep、stop hunt、BOS（结构突破）以及 CHOCH 信号。 该指标会自动分析市场价格行为，并在图表上显示完整的 BUY 和 SELL setup。 适用于： Smart Money 交易者 Liquidity Sweep 策略 BOS / CHOCH 交易 机构交易逻辑 日内交易与剥头皮交易 2. 主要功能 自动识别 BUY / SELL Setup BUY Setup 价格跌破 sell-side liquidity 确认 liquidity sweep 出现强势 bullish K线 BOS 确认 BUY 信号 SELL Setup 价格突破 buy-side liquidity 确认 stop hunt 出现强势 bearish rejection K线 CHOCH / BOS 确认 SELL 信号 3. Dashboard（信息面板
Heiken Ashi Trend Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Heiken Ashi Trend is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction using Heiken Ashi candle structure combined with trend-confirmation filters. The indicator displays bullish and bearish trend phases directly on the chart, helping traders follow market direction more clearly and avoid unnecessary noise during fast price movement. Main Features Heiken Ashi based trend visualization Smooth trend-following structure Optional EMA line display ADX, CCI and MACD confirmati
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT4
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Nested Pivot Arrows NR Nested Pivot Arrows NR is a non-repaint MT4 and MT5 indicator that identifies nested pivot structures and highlights potential market turning points directly on the chart. The indicator automatically detects: • Short-Term Highs (STH) and Short-Term Lows (STL) • Medium-Term Highs (MTH) and Medium-Term Lows (MTL) • Long-Term Highs (LTH) and Long-Term Lows (LTL) • Buy and Sell signals based on confirmed nested pivot formations Features: Non-Repaint Logic MT4 & MT5 Version
QB Compass Signal Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
QB Compass Signal Pro QB Compass Signal Pro is an advanced predictive market direction indicator for MetaTrader 4. It transforms multiple technical factors into a visual compass that helps traders identify potential BUY, SELL, EXTREME BUY, and EXTREME SELL zones before traditional trend-following indicators react. Unlike conventional indicators that only follow price, QB Compass Signal Pro combines momentum, volatility expansion, EMA angle analysis, RSI slope, fractal breakouts, and market struc
Gold Market DNA Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Gold Market DNA Pro Gold Market DNA Pro is an innovative trading indicator designed with an original mathematical approach instead of relying on traditional technical indicators. Unlike conventional indicators based on moving averages, RSI, MACD, ATR, Fibonacci, or ZigZag, Gold Market DNA Pro analyzes the market through its own proprietary Market DNA Engine. Key Features - Original Market DNA calculation engine - No Moving Averages - No RSI - No MACD - No ATR - No Fibonacci - No ZigZag - No
EMA Cross Reversal PRO
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Overview EMA Cross Pullback Pro is a professional non-repaint trend-following indicator designed for traders who use EMA crossovers and pullback entries. It combines fast and slow EMA analysis with reversal confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator automatically detects: EMA Cross BUY and SELL signals Pullback/Reversal confirmation Trend direction Profit/Loss statistics Monthly performance summary Historical signal analysis from a user-defined start date Buil
Market Tree Growth
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Tree Market Growth MT4 Nature-Inspired Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Tree Market Growth MT4 is a visual trend analysis indicator that transforms market behavior into a 12-stage tree life cycle. It combines trend strength, momentum, volatility, market structure and multi-timeframe confirmation into a single easy-to-read dashboard, helping traders identify trend development, continuation and possible exhaustion. Features • 12-Stage Tree Life Cycle • Multi-Timeframe Analysis (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1,
ZigZag Probability Pro Color
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
ZigZag Probability Pro Color 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 的技术指标，用于识别已确认的 ZigZag 波峰（Swing High） 和 波谷（Swing Low） ，并通过基于概率的反转模型对每个拐点进行评估。 该指标综合分析 Tick 成交量（Tick Volume） 、 Awesome Oscillator（AO） 、 ATR（平均真实波幅） 、波段长度（Swing Size）、K线数量（Bar Count）以及历史拐点表现。根据计算结果，每个已确认的拐点都会被赋予以下四种概率等级之一： 25% 50% 75% 100% 每一段 ZigZag 连线都会根据对应的概率自动着色： 25% — 绿色 50% — 黄色 75% — 橙色 100% — 红色 在检测到的拐点位置，指标会直接显示 BUY（买入） 或 SELL（卖出） 箭头，并标注计算出的概率百分比。随着信号强度的提高，箭头和百分比标签的尺寸也会自动增大，使重要信号更加醒目。 该指标还支持 弹窗提醒（Popup） 、 声音提醒（Sound） 、 Push
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT5
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT5 Nested Pivot Arrows NR is a non-repaint MT4 and MT5 indicator that identifies nested pivot structures and highlights potential market turning points directly on the chart. The indicator automatically detects: • Short-Term Highs (STH) and Short-Term Lows (STL) • Medium-Term Highs (MTH) and Medium-Term Lows (MTL) • Long-Term Highs (LTH) and Long-Term Lows (LTL) • Buy and Sell signals based on confirmed nested pivot formations Features: Non-Repaint Logic MT4 & MT5 Ver
筛选:
无评论
回复评论