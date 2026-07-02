Schumann Market Resonance
- 指标
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Qiyas Baghirov
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 20
QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4
QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4 is an advanced market rhythm indicator inspired by the concept of resonance and market pressure analysis. Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators, it evaluates the balance between bullish and bearish pressure using candle structure, volatility, momentum, and tick activity to identify potential turning points and directional strength.
The indicator displays an intuitive dashboard with live Bull Pressure, Bear Pressure, Market Mood, Resonance Power, and Trade Mode, allowing traders to quickly understand current market conditions.
To improve visual decision-making, the indicator draws non-repeating BUY and SELL arrows, optional vertical signal lines, and price labels directly on the chart after candle confirmation.
An additional Trader Sentiment Estimation panel provides an estimated Bull vs. Bear trader distribution based on internal market pressure calculations. This feature is designed as a visual market sentiment model and does not use broker order books or external data.
Main Features
- Schumann-inspired market resonance algorithm
- Bull Pressure (%) and Bear Pressure (%) calculation
- Live Market Mood analysis
- Resonance Power detection
- Trade Mode recommendation
- Non-repainting closed candle signals
- BUY / SELL arrows
- Optional vertical signal lines
- Signal price labels
- Estimated Bull vs Bear Trader panel
- Fully customizable inputs
- Works on any symbol and timeframe
- Lightweight and fast calculation
- No DLL required
- No external data required
- MQL5 Market Validator Safe
Dashboard
The integrated dashboard displays:
- Bull Pressure
- Bear Pressure
- Market Mood
- Resonance Power
- Trade Mode
- Estimated Bull Traders
- Estimated Bear Traders
Recommended Markets
- XAUUSD (Gold)
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDJPY
- Indices
- Cryptocurrencies
Recommended Timeframes
- M1
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
Signal Logic
The indicator evaluates several internal market components simultaneously:
- Candle body strength
- Price momentum
- Volatility expansion
- Tick activity
- Market resonance score
- Bull/Bear pressure balance
Signals are generated only after the candle closes (when enabled), helping to reduce false entries.
Important Note
The Bull Trader and Bear Trader values shown on the chart are estimated market sentiment values generated by the indicator's proprietary algorithm. They are not real broker positioning, exchange order flow, or institutional volume data.
Advantages
- Easy to read
- Clean visual interface
- No repaint on confirmed bars
- Suitable for scalping and intraday trading
- Excellent companion for price action strategies
- Professional dashboard
- Optimized for MT4
- Low CPU usage
Author: Qiyas Baghirov