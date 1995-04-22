Overview

The Dollar Domain Multi-Pair EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for the AUDCAD, AUDUSD, and USDCAD currency pairs. This Expert Advisor employs a unique pattern-based strategy with precise entry and exit logic. With independent settings for each pair and intelligent trailing exit mechanisms, this EA offers a complete trading solution for Forex traders.





Important note

This Expert Advisor (EA) relies heavily on your broker’s order execution speed, as it requires fast processing of immediate market actions. For optimal performance and minimal slippage, I highly recommend using a Fusion Markets Hedging Account. You may experience reduced profitability with brokers like IC Markets or GreenUp.





Key Features

1. Multi-Pair Trading

Supports 3 pairs simultaneously : AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD

Independent settings for each pair - customize parameters per currency pair

Enable/disable each pair individually based on market conditions

Isolated state management - each pair maintains its own trading history and positions

2. Smart Entry Logic

Limit Order Placement : Enters trades at strategic price levels

Price Distance Management : Prevents placing orders too close together

Progressive Lot Sizing : Automatically increases lot size with position count

Per-Day Trade Limits: Maximum trades per day to control exposure

3. Intelligent Exit Strategy

Trailing Exit System : Tracks profit and closes at optimal levels

Threshold-Based Closing : Closes positions at a percentage of maximum profit

New High/Low Detection : Uses ONLY H1 timeframe to identify exit signals

Drawdown Protection: Activates protection during adverse market conditions