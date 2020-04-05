EMA Cross Momentum Pro

EMA Cross Momentum Pro

EMA Cross Momentum Pro is a powerful, reliable, and non-calculating (Non-Repainting) Expert Advisor designed specifically for trend-following traders. Built on MetaTrader 5 (MT5), this EA utilizes a classic triple Moving Average setup to capture explosive price movements in highly volatile markets like Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs.

The core logic focuses on the crossover of the 10 and 25 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), completely filtered by the major 100 EMA trendline. This ensures that you only trade in the direction of the institutional market flow, minimizing false signals in choppy zones.

Key Features

  • Trend-Following Architecture: Uses a major Filter EMA (Default: 100) to confirm the primary market direction.

  • Universal Reverse Close (Continuous Flip): When a reverse crossover occurs, the EA instantly closes the current position to lock in profits or minimize losses, and immediately flips the trade direction—fully respecting the major trend filter.

  • Flexible Stop Loss: Offers a customizable Stop Loss input (in points). Can also be disabled (set to 0) to allow the EA to run entirely on the dynamic EMA crossover exit logic.

  • Strict Order Control: Restricts execution to only ONE open position at a time via a unique Magic Number, ensuring zero overlap or over-leveraging.

  • Bar-Close Execution: Operates strictly on the completion of the candle (New Bar Logic), eliminating real-time noise and mid-candle whipsaws.

  • MQL5 Market Ready: Fully optimized code with proper error handling, suitable for fast validation and standard backtesting.

Input Parameters Guide

1. Risk & Lot Management

  • InpLotSize (Default: 0.01): Enter your starting lot size. Fully compatible with micro lots.

  • InpMagicNumber (Default: 123456): Unique ID used by the EA to track and manage its own trades.

  • InpStopLoss (Default: 500): Stop Loss distance measured in points (e.g., 500 points = $5.00 move on Gold). Set to 0 to disable fixed SL and rely solely on the EMA reverse crossover exit.

2. Timeframe Setting

  • InpTimeframe (Default: M30): The operational timeframe for the EA. It will strictly calculate signals on this timeframe regardless of the chart it is attached to.

3. Moving Average Settings

  • InpUseFilterEMA (Default: true): Toggle the major trend filter on or off.

  • InpFilterEMAPeriod (Default: 100): Period of the primary trend filter line.

  • InpUseFastEMA / InpUseSlowEMA (Default: true): Toggles for the crossover lines.

  • InpFastEMAPeriod / InpSlowEMAPeriod (Default: 10 / 25): Periods for the execution crossover.


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XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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