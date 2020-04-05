EMA Cross Momentum Pro

EMA Cross Momentum Pro is a powerful, reliable, and non-calculating (Non-Repainting) Expert Advisor designed specifically for trend-following traders. Built on MetaTrader 5 (MT5), this EA utilizes a classic triple Moving Average setup to capture explosive price movements in highly volatile markets like Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs.

The core logic focuses on the crossover of the 10 and 25 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), completely filtered by the major 100 EMA trendline. This ensures that you only trade in the direction of the institutional market flow, minimizing false signals in choppy zones.

Key Features

Trend-Following Architecture: Uses a major Filter EMA (Default: 100) to confirm the primary market direction.

Universal Reverse Close (Continuous Flip): When a reverse crossover occurs, the EA instantly closes the current position to lock in profits or minimize losses, and immediately flips the trade direction—fully respecting the major trend filter.

Flexible Stop Loss: Offers a customizable Stop Loss input (in points). Can also be disabled (set to 0) to allow the EA to run entirely on the dynamic EMA crossover exit logic.

Strict Order Control: Restricts execution to only ONE open position at a time via a unique Magic Number, ensuring zero overlap or over-leveraging.

Bar-Close Execution: Operates strictly on the completion of the candle (New Bar Logic), eliminating real-time noise and mid-candle whipsaws.

MQL5 Market Ready: Fully optimized code with proper error handling, suitable for fast validation and standard backtesting.

Input Parameters Guide

1. Risk & Lot Management

InpLotSize (Default: 0.01): Enter your starting lot size. Fully compatible with micro lots.

InpMagicNumber (Default: 123456): Unique ID used by the EA to track and manage its own trades.

InpStopLoss (Default: 500): Stop Loss distance measured in points (e.g., 500 points = $5.00 move on Gold). Set to 0 to disable fixed SL and rely solely on the EMA reverse crossover exit.

2. Timeframe Setting

InpTimeframe (Default: M30): The operational timeframe for the EA. It will strictly calculate signals on this timeframe regardless of the chart it is attached to.

3. Moving Average Settings