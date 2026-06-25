Gold Spark
- 专家
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Arash Panahi我是一位拥有超过8年经验的交易员，擅长手动交易和开发高级算法交易策略。在加密货币市场中，以灵活和机械化的交易系统闻名，善于借鉴行业先锋如Sam Bankman-Fried（在其法律问题前）、Arthur Hayes以及像Alameda Research等公司的系统化优势。
擅长应对快速变化的市场，将实战交易能力与技术创新相结合，善用套利、量化模型和自主判断。
积极参与广泛的交易社区，和CryptoCobain、@TheCryptoDog、@HsakaTrades等有影响力人物一样，经常为不断变化的数字资产领域提供市场评论和策略见解。
- 版本: 1.70
- 更新: 2 八月 2026
- 激活: 11
Gold Spark – XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Robot for H1 Chart
Gold Spark 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金） H1周期打造的专业自动化交易系统。该系统基于真实市场行为设计，而非针对历史数据进行过度优化，从而能够更好地适应不断变化的市场环境。
Gold Spark 完全建立在成熟可靠的技术分析原理之上，不采用 马丁格尔（Martingale）、网格交易（Grid）、加仓摊平、黑盒人工智能算法或过度优化策略 等高风险方法。所有交易决策均基于客观市场数据和可验证的交易逻辑。
系统持续分析价格行为、市场结构、动量、波动率以及成交量变化，以寻找高概率交易机会。通过适应当前市场条件，而不是依赖经过过度拟合的历史模型，Gold Spark 致力于实现长期稳定的表现。
每笔交易均配备预设且合理的 止盈（Take Profit） 和 止损（Stop Loss） 水平，风险管理贯穿整个交易过程。所有业绩数据均反映真实交易环境，不夸大胜率，也不使用不切实际的回测假设。
Gold Spark 适合追求透明度、严格风险控制以及基于真实市场逻辑交易系统的投资者，而非依赖夸大宣传或不切实际承诺。
欢迎联系我获取实时交易结果及信号表现。
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Key usage notes:
- Attach EA to XAUUSD | H1 chart
- Robot is broker independent
- Use low spread and low commission accounts
- Minimum deposit is $100
- Compatible with all leverages, from 1:30 to 1:2000
- Support both Hedging and Netting accounts
I consider Gold Spark a highly promising EA that offers exceptional flexibility in tuning and demonstrates "monster-class" potential depending on the settings used. While the default configuration operates as a single-shot EA, it also supports holding multiple simultaneous positions—including both long and short trades—which is truly the standout feature of this system. Unlike most multi-position grid EAs, which rely on "negative grid" strategies like averaging down (Nanpin) or Martingale, this EA takes a distinctly different approach. It functions as a "positive grid" EA that adds to positions when market movements are favorable; its robustness and profit-generating potential are in a league of its own compared to typical grid EAs on the market. Naturally, it supports features such as trailing stops, break-even settings, partial closes upon the start of a trailing stop, and compatibility with prop firm requirements, allowing for detailed customization to suit individual preferences. Offered at a very reasonable price, its performance potential is truly top-tier. I highly recommend it, particularly to intermediate and advanced traders who are comfortable verifying optimal settings through backtesting.