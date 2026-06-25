Gold Spark

5
  • 专家
  • Arash Panahi
    Arash Panahi

    Arash Panahi

    5 (1)
    我是一位拥有超过8年经验的交易员，擅长手动交易和开发高级算法交易策略。在加密货币市场中，以灵活和机械化的交易系统闻名，善于借鉴行业先锋如Sam Bankman-Fried（在其法律问题前）、Arthur Hayes以及像Alameda Research等公司的系统化优势。

    擅长应对快速变化的市场，将实战交易能力与技术创新相结合，善用套利、量化模型和自主判断。

    积极参与广泛的交易社区，和CryptoCobain、@TheCryptoDog、@HsakaTrades等有影响力人物一样，经常为不断变化的数字资产领域提供市场评论和策略见解。
    2 产品
  • 版本: 1.70
  • 更新: 2 八月 2026
  • 激活: 11

Gold Spark – XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Robot for H1 Chart

Gold Spark 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金） H1周期打造的专业自动化交易系统。该系统基于真实市场行为设计，而非针对历史数据进行过度优化，从而能够更好地适应不断变化的市场环境。

Gold Spark 完全建立在成熟可靠的技术分析原理之上，不采用 马丁格尔（Martingale）、网格交易（Grid）、加仓摊平、黑盒人工智能算法或过度优化策略 等高风险方法。所有交易决策均基于客观市场数据和可验证的交易逻辑。

系统持续分析价格行为、市场结构、动量、波动率以及成交量变化，以寻找高概率交易机会。通过适应当前市场条件，而不是依赖经过过度拟合的历史模型，Gold Spark 致力于实现长期稳定的表现。

每笔交易均配备预设且合理的 止盈（Take Profit）止损（Stop Loss） 水平，风险管理贯穿整个交易过程。所有业绩数据均反映真实交易环境，不夸大胜率，也不使用不切实际的回测假设。

Gold Spark 适合追求透明度、严格风险控制以及基于真实市场逻辑交易系统的投资者，而非依赖夸大宣传或不切实际承诺。

欢迎联系我获取实时交易结果及信号表现。

After purchase send a private message to receive Telegram link and a free Gift

Bot setting tutorial: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763356


Key usage notes:

    • Attach EA to XAUUSD | H1 chart
    • Robot is broker independent
    • Use low spread and low commission accounts
    • Minimum deposit is $100
    • Compatible with all leverages, from 1:30 to 1:2000
    • Support both Hedging and Netting accounts
        Following your purchase, join my MQL channel [Link] or send private massage for full guide and Telegram channel link.

        评分 1
        zeke21t2
        673
        zeke21t2 2026.07.12 11:12 
         

        I consider Gold Spark a highly promising EA that offers exceptional flexibility in tuning and demonstrates "monster-class" potential depending on the settings used. While the default configuration operates as a single-shot EA, it also supports holding multiple simultaneous positions—including both long and short trades—which is truly the standout feature of this system. Unlike most multi-position grid EAs, which rely on "negative grid" strategies like averaging down (Nanpin) or Martingale, this EA takes a distinctly different approach. It functions as a "positive grid" EA that adds to positions when market movements are favorable; its robustness and profit-generating potential are in a league of its own compared to typical grid EAs on the market. Naturally, it supports features such as trailing stops, break-even settings, partial closes upon the start of a trailing stop, and compatibility with prop firm requirements, allowing for detailed customization to suit individual preferences. Offered at a very reasonable price, its performance potential is truly top-tier. I highly recommend it, particularly to intermediate and advanced traders who are comfortable verifying optimal settings through backtesting.

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        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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        专家
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        专家
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        MQL TOOLS SL
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        5 (7)
        专家
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        Gennady Sergienko
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        专家
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        专家
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        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.96 (214)
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        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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        专家
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        专家
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        Chen Jia Qi
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        专家
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        TICK STACK LTD
        5 (8)
        专家
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        Vladimir Lekhovitser
        3.43 (28)
        专家
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        Vladimir Mametov
        专家
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        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4.06 (36)
        专家
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        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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        专家
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        Valentina Zhuchkova
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        Adam Hrncir
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        专家
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        MQL TOOLS SL
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        专家
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        Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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        专家
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        Andrii Soma
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        专家
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        Ayush V Jain
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        专家
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        Farzad Saadatinia
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        专家
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        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4.52 (21)
        专家
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        作者的更多信息
        Bit Bot
        Arash Panahi
        专家
        BitBot – 用于H1图表的高级BTCUSD交易机器人 BitBot 是一款智能且自适应的交易机器人，专为比特币（BTCUSD）在 H1 时间框架内设计。完全基于纯技术分析，BitBot 通过基于成交量的策略，强调高精度的交易决策，这在加密货币的高波动性市场中至关重要。 BitBot 的核心逻辑围绕对比特币和主要山寨币在实时交易量的分析。通过持续监控多个时间周期内的成交量变化并分析其相关性，BitBot 能够判断加密市场整体的动量强度和方向。 BitBot 可动态处理来自您经纪商的实时数据，侦测市场情绪的变化和相关性失效，从而做出更明智的交易决策。无论是趋势交易机会还是基于成交量的反转，BitBot 都提供一种技术可靠、数据驱动的比特币交易方法。 LINKS:  Bot setting tutorial:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762932 Key usage notes: Attach EA to BTCUSD | H1 chart Robot is broker independent Use low spread and
        筛选:
        zeke21t2
        673
        zeke21t2 2026.07.12 11:12 
         

        I consider Gold Spark a highly promising EA that offers exceptional flexibility in tuning and demonstrates "monster-class" potential depending on the settings used. While the default configuration operates as a single-shot EA, it also supports holding multiple simultaneous positions—including both long and short trades—which is truly the standout feature of this system. Unlike most multi-position grid EAs, which rely on "negative grid" strategies like averaging down (Nanpin) or Martingale, this EA takes a distinctly different approach. It functions as a "positive grid" EA that adds to positions when market movements are favorable; its robustness and profit-generating potential are in a league of its own compared to typical grid EAs on the market. Naturally, it supports features such as trailing stops, break-even settings, partial closes upon the start of a trailing stop, and compatibility with prop firm requirements, allowing for detailed customization to suit individual preferences. Offered at a very reasonable price, its performance potential is truly top-tier. I highly recommend it, particularly to intermediate and advanced traders who are comfortable verifying optimal settings through backtesting.

        Arash Panahi
        563
        来自开发人员的回复 Arash Panahi 2026.07.12 19:01
        Thank you so much i keep working to make it better everyday
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