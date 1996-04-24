NexusTrendPULSE

🚀 NEXUS TRENDPULSE PRO AI – THE 5-LAYER INSTITUTIONAL SIGNAL ENGINE 📊

🔥 TIRED OF FAKE SIGNALS & CHOPPY MARKETS?

Nexus TrendPulse PRO AI is your algorithmic trading co-pilot. Built for MetaTrader 5, this powerhouse indicator combines 5 elite strategies into one seamless machine: SuperTrend 🏛️, RSI ⚡, Stochastic 🌀, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) 🕵️, and Multi-Timeframe Sync 🌐.

It doesn't just paint lines—it thinks. It filters market noise, detects institutional liquidity traps, and prints crystal-clear BUY 🟢 and SELL 🔴 arrows only when the stars align. No repaint. No confusion. Just pure edge.

🧠 THE BRAIN: 5-LAYER CONFIRMATION MODEL

Your trades are only as good as your confluence. This indicator forces 5 independent market layers to agree before firing a signal. If even one layer says "no", the arrow stays hidden.

🏛️ LAYER 1 – TREND DETECTION (SuperTrend)

The heartbeat of the system. Using a volatility-adaptive SuperTrend (Period 10, Multiplier 3.0), it dynamically shifts with price action.

  • 🟦 BLUE LINE = Bullish regime (look for buys)

  • 🔴 CRIMSON LINE = Bearish regime (look for sells)

  • No more guessing the trend direction!

⚡ LAYER 2 – MOMENTUM CONFIRMATION (RSI + Stochastic)

Price action isn't enough—you need power behind the move.

  • RSI (14): Requires bullish momentum (50–70 and RISING 📈) for buys, or bearish momentum (30–50 and FALLING 📉) for sells.

  • Stochastic (14,3,3): Demands K > D for buys and K < D for sells. Keeps you out of overbought/oversold exhaustion zones!

🛡️ LAYER 3 – MARKET REGIME FILTER (Anti-Chop & Volatility Guard)

This is where retail traders get slaughtered—and where this indicator saves you.

  • ADX (14) Anti-Chop: If ADX drops below 20, the market is ranging. The indicator LOCKS OUT all signals automatically. No trades in sideways hell! 🚫

  • ATR Volatility Spike Protection: If volatility suddenly explodes (ATR > 2.5x average), the system pauses entries to protect your capital from erratic news spikes. 🛑

⏰ LAYER 4 – SMART SESSION FILTER

Trade like a professional, not a 24/7 gambler.

  • Set your active hours (default: 8:00 AM – 10:00 PM GMT).

  • Toggle "London-NY Overlap" (13:00 – 17:00 GMT) to catch the highest liquidity window of the day! 💰

🌐 LAYER 5 – MULTI-TIMEFRAME (MTF) SYNCHRONIZATION

Weak signals from a single timeframe get rejected instantly.

  • Checks alignment across M5, M15, H1, and H4 simultaneously.

  • Requires ALL to agree, or set a minimum of 2 out of 4 (your choice!).

  • Real-time MTF Panel on your chart updates instantly showing BUY/SELL/WAIT statuses. 📋

🕵️ SMART MONEY CONCEPTS (SMC) ENGINE – THE INSTITUTIONAL EDGE

This is not your grandpa's indicator. The SMC Engine hunts for liquidity traps and structural shifts:

  • 🎯 Liquidity Sweep Detection: Spots when price spikes above recent highs or below recent lows to hunt stop-losses, only to reverse. Marked with YELLOW DOTS 🟡.

  • 💎 Break of Structure (BOS): Detects clean breaks beyond swing points. Marked with MAGENTA DIAMONDS 🟣.

  • 🚫 Fakeout Blocking (AI Filter): This is a GAME-CHANGER. If a sweep happens WITHOUT a BOS, the indicator automatically BLOCKS the signal. No more getting trapped in false breakouts! 🧠

🎨 VISUALS, ALERTS & USER EXPERIENCE

  • ✅ Non-Repainting Arrows: Activate "Wait for Bar Close" and the arrow only appears on a confirmed closed candle. Zero backward repainting—what you see is what you trade!

  • 📈 SuperTrend Band: Toggle it on/off for a cleaner chart view.

  • 📋 MTF Status Panel: Sleek glass-morphism design showing live M5, M15, H1, H4 alignment.

  • 🔔 Full Alert Suite:

    • Pop-up Alerts 💬

    • Push Notifications to your phone 📱

    • Email Alerts 📧

    • Cooldown timer (default 300 sec) to prevent spam!

⚙️ FULL CUSTOMIZATION – BUILD YOUR STRATEGY

Every single layer can be turned ON or OFF independently. You are the pilot!

Feature Default Setting Toggle
SuperTrend Period 10, Mult 3.0 ✅ ON/OFF
RSI Period 14, OB 70, OS 30 ✅ ON/OFF
Stochastic 14,3,3 / OB 80, OS 20 ✅ ON/OFF
SMC Engine Lookback 5 Bars ✅ ON/OFF
Market Regime ADX 14, Chop 20, ATR Mult 2.5 ✅ ON/OFF
Session Filter 8–22 GMT ✅ ON/OFF
MTF Sync M5/M15/H1/H4 ✅ ON/OFF
Alerts Pop-up/Push/Email ✅ ON/OFF

📌 RECOMMENDED SETUP

  • Symbols: Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD), Indices (US30, NAS100), Crypto (BTCUSD), Commodities 🪙

  • Timeframes: Optimized for M15 and H1 (works on all).

  • Style: Day Trading & Swing Trading.

🔥 WHY CHOOSE NEXUS TRENDPULSE PRO AI?

  •  Confluence is King – 5 layers of confirmation.

  •  Institutionally Aware – SMC + Regime Filter = trade WITH the whales. 🐋

  •  Saves Time – No more staring at 5 monitors. One chart, all the data.

  •  Zero Repaint Option – Trade with iron confidence.

  •  Lifetime Updates – Free updates forever. 🎁

🤖 PRO TIP FOR EA AUTOMATION

While this is a world-class manual indicator, the logic is perfectly structured for automation. The signal outputs ( signal == 1  for BUY,  signal == -1  for SELL) are pre-coded. You can easily hook this into a custom Expert Advisor for fully automated trading! 🦾

📞 SUPPORT

Full support provided via MQL5 comments and private messages. We reply within 24 hours. ❤️


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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
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ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
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Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
TrendMaestro5
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Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Bill Williams Advanced предназначен для автоматического анализа графика по системе " Profitunity " Билла Уильямса. Индикатор анализирует сразу четыре таймфрейма. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. Анализирует график по системе "Profitunity" Билла Уильямса. Сигналы помещает в таблицу в углу экрана и на график цены. 2. Находит все известные сигналы АО и АС, а также сигналы зон. Оснащён трендовым фильтром по Аллигатору. 3. Находит "Дивергентный бар", а та
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
Индикаторы
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
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Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
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Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Berma Bands (BBs) является ценным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся определить и извлечь выгоду из рыночных тенденций. Анализируя взаимосвязь между ценой и BBs, трейдеры могут определить, находится ли рынок в фазе тренда или диапазона. Посетите [ Блог Berma Home ], чтобы узнать больше. Berma Bands состоят из трех отдельных линий: Upper Berma Band, Middle Berma Band и Lower Berma Band. Эти линии наносятся вокруг цены, создавая визуальное представление движения цены относительно об
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Quant Direction — это инструмент трехмерного анализа рынка. Он обеспечивает полностью объективный, основанный на алгоритмах анализ рынка, одновременно вычисляя точные процентные отклонения по нескольким параметрам. Разработанный с использованием передовых инструментов моделирования на основе искусственного интеллекта и тщательно протестированный, алгоритм предназначен для интерпретации рынка с уникальной точностью. Он может анализировать любую валютную пару или финансовый инструмент на вашей пла
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
Индикаторы
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Connix SMC Scanner by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts multi-pair dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe scanner from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Большинство стрелочных индикаторов дают сигнал и оставляют вас самостоятельно разбираться со всем остальным. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows дает вам полный торговый план. Каждая сигнальная стрелка появляется вместе с уже готовым планом: линия входа, стоп-лосс, четыре уровня тейк-профита и живой вердикт по преимуществу, который показывает, стоит ли сейчас торговать данный символ и таймфрейм. В комплект входит Trade Manager EA, который берет на себя сопровождение сделки после вашего входа, помогая сохраня
CISD Change In The State of Delivery
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
Индикаторы
CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart. It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly. This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter. Key Features Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels Shows Pending levels (dashed) and
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Индикаторы
Chimera Volume для MetaTrader 5 Продвинутый анализ объема и визуализация рыночной активности Chimera Volume — это пользовательский индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для анализа нормализованной активности объема и отображения изменений в рыночном участии через динамическую визуальную структуру. Индикатор обрабатывает данные тикового объема, используя алгоритмы адаптивной нормализации, и генерирует структурированное представление интенсивности объема, фаз накопления и сдвигов активности в
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор выделяет зоны, в которых проявляется интерес, а затем показывает зону накопления ордеров. Он работает как биржевой стакан, но в крупном масштабе. Это индикатор для самых крупных денег. Его эффективность исключительна. Какой бы интерес ни возник на рынке — вы его увидите. (Это полностью переписанная и автоматизированная версия — ручной анализ больше не требуется.) Скорость транзакций — это концептуально новый индикатор, который показывает, где и когда накапливаются крупные ордера и как
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