Level-Based Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD H1

Golden Range

Golden Range is a structured level-based Expert Advisor designed for Gold / XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

The EA is built around calculated trading ranges, price levels, and structured pending-order entries. It is designed to participate in gold market movement without chasing every candle, while keeping the setup simple and user-friendly.

Golden Range is made for traders who want a clean gold trading EA with simple inputs, risk modes, spread protection, max-lot control, and drawdown management.

Free Early Release

Golden Range is currently available as a free early release for early users.

This early release allows traders to test the EA, understand its trading behavior, and share honest feedback before future updates.

If you test Golden Range and find it useful, your rating, review, comment, or message would be highly appreciated. Your feedback helps support development and improve future versions.

Trading Concept

Golden Range is not designed to chase every candle.

Instead, the EA waits for price to reach calculated trading ranges and levels, then uses structured pending orders around those areas.

The goal is to keep the user experience simple while allowing the internal engine to manage the trading structure.

Golden Range focuses on:

✅ XAUUSD / Gold trading

✅ H1 timeframe

✅ Level-based trading ranges

✅ Structured pending-order entries

✅ Buy and sell trading opportunities

✅ Simple risk modes

✅ Spread protection for gold brokers

✅ Maximum single-order lot control

✅ Drawdown protection

✅ Clean and easy input panel

Key Features

✅ Designed for XAUUSD / Gold

✅ Recommended timeframe: H1

✅ Level-based trading approach

✅ Structured pending-order entries

✅ Buy and sell trading supported

✅ Simple risk modes

✅ Manual lot option

✅ Maximum single-order lot cap

✅ Maximum drawdown control

✅ Spread filter for high-spread gold brokers

✅ Clean inputs and easy setup

✅ Suitable for backtesting and demo testing

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

Timeframe: H1

Minimum recommended balance: $1,000

Preferred balance: $3,000–$5,000+

Minimum lot: 0.01

For best results, use a broker with stable XAUUSD execution, reasonable spread, and good tick data quality.

Normal Testing

Suggested Starting Settings

Risk Mode: Default Risk

Max Single Order Lot: 0.05

Max DD Allowed: 50%

Max Spread Points: 1500–2000

Safer Testing

Risk Mode: Low Risk

Max Single Order Lot: 0.01–0.03

Max DD Allowed: 20–30%

New users should test on a demo account first before using the EA on a live account.

Important Notes

Golden Range does not guarantee profit. No Expert Advisor can win in every market condition.

Gold is a volatile symbol, and trading results can vary depending on:

• Broker spread

• Commission

• Slippage

• Execution speed

• Tick data quality

• Account leverage

• XAUUSD symbol specifications

• Market conditions

Please backtest carefully and test on demo before live trading.

Risk Warning

Trading Gold, Forex, and CFDs involves risk. You can lose part or all of your investment.

Use proper risk management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Golden Range is provided for testing and trading assistance. You are fully responsible for your own trading decisions.