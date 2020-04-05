Golden Range

Golden Range

Level-Based Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD H1

Golden Range is a structured level-based Expert Advisor designed for Gold / XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

The EA is built around calculated trading ranges, price levels, and structured pending-order entries. It is designed to participate in gold market movement without chasing every candle, while keeping the setup simple and user-friendly.

Golden Range is made for traders who want a clean gold trading EA with simple inputs, risk modes, spread protection, max-lot control, and drawdown management.

Free Early Release

Golden Range is currently available as a free early release for early users.

This early release allows traders to test the EA, understand its trading behavior, and share honest feedback before future updates.

If you test Golden Range and find it useful, your rating, review, comment, or message would be highly appreciated. Your feedback helps support development and improve future versions.

Trading Concept

Golden Range is not designed to chase every candle.

Instead, the EA waits for price to reach calculated trading ranges and levels, then uses structured pending orders around those areas.

The goal is to keep the user experience simple while allowing the internal engine to manage the trading structure.

Golden Range focuses on:

✅ XAUUSD / Gold trading
✅ H1 timeframe
✅ Level-based trading ranges
✅ Structured pending-order entries
✅ Buy and sell trading opportunities
✅ Simple risk modes
✅ Spread protection for gold brokers
✅ Maximum single-order lot control
✅ Drawdown protection
✅ Clean and easy input panel

Key Features

✅ Designed for XAUUSD / Gold
✅ Recommended timeframe: H1
✅ Level-based trading approach
✅ Structured pending-order entries
✅ Buy and sell trading supported
✅ Simple risk modes
✅ Manual lot option
✅ Maximum single-order lot cap
✅ Maximum drawdown control
✅ Spread filter for high-spread gold brokers
✅ Clean inputs and easy setup
✅ Suitable for backtesting and demo testing

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
Timeframe: H1
Minimum recommended balance: $1,000
Preferred balance: $3,000–$5,000+
Minimum lot: 0.01

For best results, use a broker with stable XAUUSD execution, reasonable spread, and good tick data quality.

Suggested Starting Settings

Normal Testing

Risk Mode: Default Risk
Max Single Order Lot: 0.05
Max DD Allowed: 50%
Max Spread Points: 1500–2000

Safer Testing

Risk Mode: Low Risk
Max Single Order Lot: 0.01–0.03
Max DD Allowed: 20–30%

New users should test on a demo account first before using the EA on a live account.

Important Notes

Golden Range does not guarantee profit. No Expert Advisor can win in every market condition.

Gold is a volatile symbol, and trading results can vary depending on:

• Broker spread
• Commission
• Slippage
• Execution speed
• Tick data quality
• Account leverage
• XAUUSD symbol specifications
• Market conditions

Please backtest carefully and test on demo before live trading.

Risk Warning

Trading Gold, Forex, and CFDs involves risk. You can lose part or all of your investment.

Use proper risk management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Golden Range is provided for testing and trading assistance. You are fully responsible for your own trading decisions.


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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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TrendPulse Sniper — Precision Signal Arrows for EURUSD M5 TrendPulse Sniper is a professional arrow-based trading indicator designed especially for EURUSD on the 5-minute timeframe . It helps traders identify potential buy and sell opportunities using a combination of trend direction, momentum confirmation, volatility filtering, and higher-timeframe analysis. The indicator is built for traders who want a clean chart, simple signals, and flexible signal strength control without dealing with too m
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