NQ 20 Points Scalp Indicator With Alerts

Overview

NQ 20 Points Scalping Indicator With Alerts is a price-action based trading tool designed to identify high-probability scalping opportunities.

The indicator automatically detects specific market conditions based on a proprietary candle structure.

When all conditions are met, a visual signal is displayed on the chart and an alert can be triggered.

The objective of the indicator is to help traders identify precise entry opportunities while reducing chart analysis time.



Main Features

Automatic Buy and Sell Signals

Popup Alerts/Notifications

Clear Visual Chart Signals

Lightweight and Easy to Use

No Repainting.

How to Trade the Signals

For best results, it is highly recommended to follow the guidelines below.

Recommended Trading Session

Trade only during the first 2 hours of the New York Session.

This period typically provides the highest liquidity and volatility for Nasdaq-related instruments and is where the indicator performs best.

Recommended Timeframes

Apply the indicator to all of the following timeframes simultaneously:

M1

M2

M3

M4

M5

Do not rely on a single timeframe. Using multiple timeframes allows traders to receive more trading opportunities and better market coverage.

Alert-Based Trading

You do not need to constantly watch the charts.

Simply:

Open MetaTrader 5. Attach the indicator to all recommended timeframes. Enable alerts in the indicator settings. Wait for a signal notification.





Entry Rules For clarity, the entry rules use the following: Candle A – The current candle (the candle immediately after the signal candle). This is the only candle that can confirm the trade.

Candle B – The signal candle, where the indicator generates the Buy or Sell signal.

Candle C – The candle before the signal candle. This candle's High/Low is used for breakout confirmation

Do not enter immediately after the signal candle closes.

Instead, wait for Candle A to confirm the setup.

Buy Setup

Wait for a Buy signal on Candle B. Enter a Buy only if Candle A breaks above the High of Candle C. If Candle A does not break the High of Candle C before it closes, skip the setup.

Sell Setup

Wait for a Sell signal on Candle B. Enter a Sell only if Candle A breaks below the Low of Candle C. If Candle A does not break the Low of Candle C before it closes, skip the setup.

Because the breakout must occur on the candle immediately following the signal, traders should be prepared to act quickly when an alert is received.





Risk Management

Suggested Risk Management:

Stop Loss: 20 Points

Take Profit: 20 Points

This is not necessary. Traders may also apply their own risk management rules and profit targets according to their trading plan and market conditions.

Recommended Markets

This indicator was developed primarily for:

Nasdaq Futures (NQ)

Micro Nasdaq Futures (MNQ)

US100 / NAS100

The indicator is recommended for futures traders and futures prop firm traders.

Performance on other markets has not been the primary focus of development and testing.



Important Disclaimer

Trading futures, CFDs, forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. No indicator, strategy, or trading methodology can guarantee profits or prevent losses.

The author is not responsible for any trading losses, account drawdowns, loss of profits, or damages resulting from the use of this indicator. Users are solely responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.