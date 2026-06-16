NQ 20 Points Scalp Indicator With Alerts

Overview

NQ 20 Points Scalping Indicator With Alerts is a price-action based trading tool designed to identify high-probability scalping opportunities.
The indicator automatically detects specific market conditions based on a proprietary candle structure. 

When all conditions are met, a visual signal is displayed on the chart and an alert can be triggered.

The objective of the indicator is to help traders identify precise entry opportunities while reducing chart analysis time.

Main Features

  • Automatic Buy and Sell Signals
  • Popup Alerts/Notifications
  • Clear Visual Chart Signals
  • Lightweight and Easy to Use
  • No Repainting. 
How to Trade the Signals

For best results, it is highly recommended to follow the guidelines below.

Recommended Trading Session

Trade only during the first 2 hours of the New York Session.

This period typically provides the highest liquidity and volatility for Nasdaq-related instruments and is where the indicator performs best.

Recommended Timeframes

Apply the indicator to all of the following timeframes simultaneously:

  • M1
  • M2
  • M3
  • M4
  • M5

Do not rely on a single timeframe. Using multiple timeframes allows traders to receive more trading opportunities and better market coverage.

Alert-Based Trading

You do not need to constantly watch the charts.

Simply:

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.
  2. Attach the indicator to all recommended timeframes.
  3. Enable alerts in the indicator settings.
  4. Wait for a signal notification.

Entry Rules

For clarity, the entry rules use the following:

  • Candle A – The current candle (the candle immediately after the signal candle). This is the only candle that can confirm the trade.
  • Candle B – The signal candle, where the indicator generates the Buy or Sell signal.
  • Candle C – The candle before the signal candle. This candle's High/Low is used for breakout confirmation

Do not enter immediately after the signal candle closes.

Instead, wait for Candle A to confirm the setup.

Buy Setup

  1. Wait for a Buy signal on Candle B.
  2. Enter a Buy only if Candle A breaks above the High of Candle C.
  3. If Candle A does not break the High of Candle C before it closes, skip the setup.

Sell Setup

  1. Wait for a Sell signal on Candle B.
  2. Enter a Sell only if Candle A breaks below the Low of Candle C.
  3. If Candle A does not break the Low of Candle C before it closes, skip the setup.

    Because the breakout must occur on the candle immediately following the signal, traders should be prepared to act quickly when an alert is received.

    Risk Management

    Suggested Risk Management:

    • Stop Loss: 20 Points
    • Take Profit: 20 Points

    This is not necessary. Traders may also apply their own risk management rules and profit targets according to their trading plan and market conditions.

    Recommended Markets

    This indicator was developed primarily for:

    • Nasdaq Futures (NQ)
    • Micro Nasdaq Futures (MNQ)
    • US100 / NAS100

    The indicator is recommended for futures traders and futures prop firm traders.

    Performance on other markets has not been the primary focus of development and testing.

    Important Disclaimer

    Trading futures, CFDs, forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

    Past performance does not guarantee future results. No indicator, strategy, or trading methodology can guarantee profits or prevent losses.

    The author is not responsible for any trading losses, account drawdowns, loss of profits, or damages resulting from the use of this indicator. Users are solely responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

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    Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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    Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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    Zaha Feiz
    4.69 (55)
    Indicators
    ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
    ARICoins
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicators
    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
    The Oracle Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
    Crystal Quantum Pro
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
    Currency Strength Wizard MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
    Gartley Hunter Multi
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (12)
    Indicators
    Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
    Volume flow Profile
    Israr Hussain Shah
    Indicators
    Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
    Btmm state engine pro
    Garry James Goodchild
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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