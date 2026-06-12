Alchemist POI and AOI

ALCHEMIST POI & AOI

Precision Market Zones for Gold, Silver & Beyond

Stop chasing price. Start trading where institutions leave their footprints.

ALCHEMIST POI & AOI is a professional-grade MT5 indicator designed to identify high-probability Points of Interest (POI) and Areas of Interest (AOI) where smart money activity is most likely to influence price action. Built specifically with Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver (XAGUSD) traders in mind, the indicator highlights premium reaction zones that help traders anticipate reversals, continuations, and liquidity-driven moves before they happen.

 Why Traders Choose ALCHEMIST POI & AOI

 Institutional-Level Market Zones

The indicator automatically identifies critical price zones where liquidity, order flow, and market imbalance are concentrated. These areas often become the battlegrounds where major moves begin.

 Designed for Gold & Silver

Gold and Silver are among the most volatile and manipulated markets in the world. ALCHEMIST POI & AOI was specifically optimized to capture the unique behavior of precious metals, helping traders navigate rapid market movements with greater confidence.

 Works on All Timeframes

Whether you're a scalper, intraday trader, swing trader, or position trader, the indicator adapts seamlessly across:

  • M1
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • Daily
  • Weekly

Trade the market your way without changing your strategy.

 High-Probability Entry & Exit Zones

No more guessing where price might react. The indicator provides clearly defined zones that help traders:

✔ Identify potential reversals
✔ Find continuation opportunities
✔ Improve risk-to-reward ratios
✔ Reduce emotional decision-making
✔ Enhance trade timing

 Smart Money Inspired Logic

ALCHEMIST POI & AOI is built around market structure, liquidity behavior, and institutional price delivery concepts, helping traders focus on the areas that matter most.

What You See on the Chart

  • Premium Supply & Demand Zones
  • Institutional POIs
  • High-Interest AOIs
  • Potential Reaction Levels
  • Liquidity-Based Trade Opportunities
  • Dynamic Market Structure Areas

The clean visual design keeps charts uncluttered while delivering the information traders need to make faster, more informed decisions.

Perfect For

 Gold Traders (XAUUSD)
 Silver Traders (XAGUSD)
 Smart Money Concept Traders
 Scalpers
 Day Traders
 Swing Traders
 Prop Firm Traders
 MT5 Traders Seeking Precision Entries

The ALCHEMIST Advantage

Most traders enter too late, exit too early, or trade in the middle of nowhere.

ALCHEMIST POI & AOI helps solve that problem by highlighting where price is most likely to react before the move unfolds.

Instead of chasing candles, you can focus on the zones where professional money is likely active.

Trade Smarter. Trade With Precision.

ALCHEMIST POI & AOI gives traders a clearer view of market opportunities by revealing the key zones where price reactions matter most.

Whether you're trading Gold, Silver, Forex, Indices, or Crypto, ALCHEMIST POI & AOI™ helps you focus on high-value market locations and approach every trade with greater confidence.

Unlock the hidden areas of the market. Let the Alchemist reveal where opportunity lives.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and trade responsibly.



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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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