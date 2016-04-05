FBBoom

A mean-reversion strategy based on Bollinger Bands and candlestick range analysis. It executes buy trades in oversold zones with technical confirmation.

Free until July 2026

FBBoom is an Expert Advisor designed to identify buying opportunities in oversold markets by combining analysis of a candle’s intraday range with the price’s relative position within the Bollinger Bands.

How does it work?

The EA evaluates each closed candle using two independent filters that must both meet the criteria to open a position:


Candle Range FilterCalculates the closing price’s position within the High-Low range of the previous candle. It only trades when the close falls within the configurable lower percentile (by default, below 20%), indicating exhausted selling pressure.

Bollinger Band Zone Filter — Checks in which zone of the Bollinger Band the close occurred. The user selects from three zones:

Upper half (between SMA and upper band)

Lower half (between lower band and SMA) — recommended

Below the lower band — maximum oversold


Best performance on Trend markets, Index SP500, NASDAQ, DOWJONES also in GOLD.

I use it in ETFs too.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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