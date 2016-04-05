A mean-reversion strategy based on Bollinger Bands and candlestick range analysis. It executes buy trades in oversold zones with technical confirmation.

Free until July 2026

FBBoom is an Expert Advisor designed to identify buying opportunities in oversold markets by combining analysis of a candle’s intraday range with the price’s relative position within the Bollinger Bands.

How does it work?

The EA evaluates each closed candle using two independent filters that must both meet the criteria to open a position:





Candle Range Filter — Calculates the closing price’s position within the High-Low range of the previous candle. It only trades when the close falls within the configurable lower percentile (by default, below 20%), indicating exhausted selling pressure.

Bollinger Band Zone Filter — Checks in which zone of the Bollinger Band the close occurred. The user selects from three zones:

Upper half (between SMA and upper band)

Lower half (between lower band and SMA) — recommended

Below the lower band — maximum oversold





Best performance on Trend markets, Index SP500, NASDAQ, DOWJONES also in GOLD.

I use it in ETFs too.