FTrades tiny
- Experts
- Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
- Version: 1.0
FTrades is an advanced trading tool designed to maximize efficiency in intraday trading. This [EA] gets BuyStop and SellStop entry signals in a certain range. This EA uses trailing stop that you can configure to your liking and you can indicate the timeframe where you want to make the trades. You can also trade with lots or percentages.
The best performing pairs are EURUSD, USDJPY and XAUUSD.
I recommend using it from M15 or higher.
This version Ftrades lite only allows you buy or sells.
