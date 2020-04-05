Ronex King MT5
- Эксперты
-
Santhosh MSenior Algorithmic Trader & MQL5 Developer
- Версия: 1.20
- Активации: 10
Ronex King MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The system utilizes a multi-strategy consensus engine combined with a volatility-adaptive grid recovery mechanism. Rather than executing trades based on a single indicator, the EA requires a voting consensus among several built-in modules before entering a primary position, filtering out low-probability setups.
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
- Broker Execution: https://ic.com/?camp=93956 (Recommended: IC Markets Raw Spread ).
Core Functionality & Logic
1. Multi-Strategy Consensus Engine (M15 Timeframe)
The EA monitors 12 built-in trend, momentum, and mean-reversion models at the open of each new M15 bar.
- Consensus Filter: A primary order is initialized only when a minimum 50% consensus threshold is reached among active models.
- Market Filters: Integrated filters adjust trade permissions based on active trading session times, high-spread rollover periods, and volatility spike metrics.
2. Dynamic Recovery Grid (Every Tick Execution)
If a position enters drawdown, a directionally isolated recovery grid is activated:
- ATR-Based Spacing: Grid steps are dynamically calculated using the Average True Range (ATR). Distances automatically expand during high volatility and contract during low-volatility conditions.
- Independent BUY and SELL Grids: The EA manages long and short recovery states completely separately, ensuring full compatibility with hedging accounts.
- Averaging-Down Only: Recovery grid positions are strictly opened when price moves against the active basket direction.
3. Unified Basket Management
- Unified Take Profit: When multiple grid levels are active, the EA calculates a volume-weighted average price and sets a single, unified take-profit target at the broker level for all trades in the active direction.
- Equity Drawdown Protection: Features a capital protection limit ( MaxDrawdownPercent ). If the combined floating loss of the EA's open positions reaches this user-defined limit, all trades are automatically liquidated.
Recommended Settings
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)
- Account Type: Hedging (ECN / Low Spread recommended)
- Execution Mode: Analytical consensus runs on bar open; trailing stops, break-even targets, grids, and drawdown protections run on every tick.
Main Input Parameters
- RiskPercent: Lot size calculated dynamically based on account balance (set to 0 for fixed lot size).
- GridStep / MaxGridLevels / GridLotMultiple: Parameters to configure the step distance, maximum active levels, and lot multiplier for grid recovery.
- TakeProfit / StopLoss: Targets for single trade exits and average basket targets.
- MaxDrawdownPercent: Global equity cut-loss threshold percentage.
- MaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread in points to filter entries during high volatility or rollover hours.