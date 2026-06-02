Pulse to Entry and Exit

🌌 Pulse to Entry and Exit : Multi-Horizon Confluence Matrix

"Not flawless, but priceless in purpose."


🔦✨"The Institutional-grade premium indicators that used to pinpoint order entry and exit positions with a high level of accuracy. The win rate is exceptionally high, provided there are no sharp spikes or crashes within a single candlestick. It is best suited for M15 to H4 timeframes."


👽** Test it and see the results with your own eyes. so, you can become a trader who can access and see the right entry points, trading with the highest precision.


👌🏼This highly effective indicator is designed for comprehensive chart analysis across all asset types, including Forex, Commodities (with an emphasis on Gold), Stocks, and major Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. We invite all traders to back test and evaluate its performance. Your feedback is highly appreciated as we strive to refine and develop our tools further. Sincerely and thank you.👌🏼


(😁 Thai version - below 😁)


🔦✨"อินดิเคเตอร์พรีเมียมระดับที่สถาบันการเงินใช้กัน บ่งชี้จุดเข้าออกออเดอร์ที่ค่อนข้างแม่นยำเลยทีเดียว อัตราความถูกต้องสูงมากหากไม่มีการดีดตัวหรือแครชลงอย่างรุนแรงภายในหนึ่งแท่งเทียน เหมาะใช้สำหรับการเทรดในกรอบช่วงเวลา M15-H4 ที่สุด"


👌🏼อินดิเคเตอร์ชิ้นนี้ใช้งานได้จริง ดีและเหมาะสำหรับตรวจวัดกราฟคู่สัญลักษณ์ทรัพย์สินทุกประเภท ไม่ว่าจะเป็น Forex, Commodities โดยเฉพาะทองคำ, หุ้น Stock และยังใช้ได้ดีกับ คริปโตฯ ตัวหลักอย่างบิทคอยน์ ขอแนะนำและเชิญชวนนักเทรดทุกท่าน ให้มาลองทดสอบพิสูจน์และใช้งานกันดู เราน้อมรับคำติชมเพื่อนำมาปรับปรุงพัฒนาชิ้นงานต่อไป ขอแสดงความนับถือและขอบคุณ👌🏼


***********************************************


🤖 Pulse to Entry and Exit is an institutional-grade algorithmic momentum engine designed for traders who require absolute precision. Instead of relying on a single, lagging data point, this tool runs a Multi-Horizon Geometric and Arithmetic Matrix that synchronizes five distinct speeds of a Specific Unique Index simultaneously.


By blending advanced mathematics with market structure context, it isolates true institutional order flow, identifies exhaustion points, and sends zero-lag, non-repainting alerts directly to your mobile device.


🔬 How the Mathematical Core Works

Most indicators fail because they track only one time horizon, leading to constant fake outs. Pulse to Entry and Exit solves this by calculating market velocity through three proprietary algorithmic passes:
  1. The Arithmetic Confluence Line (Plot 1: The Period Average Index)
    Calculates the true average momentum across 5 distinct index periods. It smooths out high-frequency market noise and news spikes, keeping you on the right side of the macro trend.
  2. The Geometric Core Trend Line (Plot 2 & 3: Trend & Signals Root Engine)
    The crown jewel of the indicator. It multiplies all 5 Unique Index speeds together and extracts the mathematical 5th root. Because geometric multiplication requires unanimity, this line only reaches extreme levels when all 5 speeds agree perfectly. It represents true market consensus.
  3. The Power Factor Squeeze (Plot 4 & 5: Power Factor & Strength Curve)
    A volatility compression metric that measures the raw speed of a breakout. When the market is flat, this curve compresses toward zero. When a massive institutional block order enters the market, it explodes upward to confirm the move.

💎 Elite Trading Advantages
  • Multi-Timeframe Emulation in One Window: Track short-term scalping momentum and long-term structural trends layered perfectly inside a single sub-window.
  • Immunity to Whipsaws (Fake outs): Standard indicators flag false reversals constantly during strong trends. This engine filters anomalies, ensuring you only receive notifications when the trend is genuinely exhausted across all speeds.
  • Perfect Market Structure Sync (BoS / ChoCh): The color-coded matrix shifts instantly to flag structural trend failures, giving you precise execution coordinates for Break of Structure and Change of Character setups.
  • 100% Non-Repainting & Verified Code: Every line, color shift, and alert is locked strictly on historical closed bar boundaries. What you see on the chart is exactly what happened in real-time.

📱 Seamless Mobile Push Alerts
Never miss an institutional reversal again. The indicator features a built-in, MQL5 Market-compliant notification system that sends instant alerts to your phone the exact millisecond a candle closes and locks in a signal:
  • Oversold Buy Notification: Sent when the Smoothed 5th Root Line pierces the lower boundary, indicating a high-probability bullish reversal or ChoCh setup.
  • Overbought Sell Notification: Sent when the engine pierces the upper threshold, signaling heavy overhead resistance and an optimal short entry.
🎛️ Fully Customizable Input Parameters
  • Index_Period_1 to 5: Fully adjust the 5 underlying speeds of the Specific Unique Index to match your favorite asset.
  • Smooth_Period_5thRoot (SMA1): Controls the smoothing of the Core Trend Line (higher values filter more noise on volatile pairs).
  • Smooth_Period_Divided (SMA2): Controls the sensitivity of the Flat-to-Pulse Strength Curve.
  • Signal_Max / Min_Levels: Customize your overbought and oversold thresholds to line up perfectly with historical supply and demand zones.
## FAQ, Remark & Risk Disclaimer

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

  • Does this indicator repaint its lines or historical colors?
    No. Every signal, threshold breach, and color change is computed strictly on historical closed bar data. Once a candle closes, the indicator values are permanently locked and will never alter their position or shape.
  • Can I use this indicator for automated trading or Expert Advisors (EAs)?
    Yes. All visual data lines correspond to standard MQL5 data buffers (Buffers 0, 2, and 4 for metrics; Buffers 1, 3, and 5 for structural color states). You can easily read these values via the  iCustom() function within any custom EA code.
  • Why did I receive an alert on my chart but no push notification on my phone?
    Please verify your terminal network connection and re-check your configuration under Tools > Options > Notifications. Your desktop terminal must remain powered on, running, and connected to a live broker account to push data streams to your mobile phone.
  • Which financial assets and timeframes work best with this engine?
    The mathematical matrix is fully universal and functions flawlessly across all assets (Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities). For optimal confluence and structural validation, we highly recommend utilizing the H1, H4, or Daily timeframes.

**** This promotional launch price ($59.-USD) is for only the orders within this June,2026. After this will be adjusted to the normal price ($99.-USD) ****


📌 #Remark

For maximum market precision, it is highly recommended to combine this indicator with our proprietary Super-BB-Band-Trend tool, which we collectively call The Path of Candle Stick trading system. Layering these mathematical matrices together provides profound confluence. However, trading requires discipline; please always consider market conditions and check all technical parameters carefully when using any combination of indicators.

⚠️ Risk Warning & Marketplace Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and can result in the loss of invested capital. This indicator relies entirely on historical mathematical modeling and structural velocity metrics; it does not guarantee future financial profits or absolute market directional certainty. Past performance is never an indicator of future results. Please search for market condition data based on actual situations, and study the system mechanisms related to each type of asset market. Use this information as a reference in conjunction with this indicator to achieve the highest accuracy before making each trade. Thank you very much.


//////////////////////////////////////



🌌 Pulse to Entry and Exit : Multi-Horizon Confluence Matrix


🤖 Pulse to Entry and Exit คือระบบอินดิเคเตอร์วัดแรงส่งของราคา (Momentum) ระดับสถาบันการเงิน ที่ถูกออกแบบมาสำหรับเทรดเดอร์ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำขั้นสูงสุด ระบบนี้จะไม่คำนวณจากข้อมูลเพียงจุดเดียว แต่จะทำงานผ่านระบบ Multi-Horizon Geometric and Arithmetic Matrix ซึ่งจะซิงโครนัสความเร็วที่แตกต่างกันถึง 5 ช่วงเวลาของ Specific Unique Index (ดัชนีจำเพาะที่มีเอกลักษณ์) ไปพร้อมๆ กัน

ด้วยการผสมผสานคณิตศาสตร์ขั้นสูงเข้ากับบริบทของโครงสร้างตลาด (Market Structure) อินดิเคเตอร์นี้จะช่วยแยกแยะปริมาณการซื้อขายที่แท้จริงของสถาบัน ค้นหาจุดที่ราคาหมดแรง (Exhaustion) และส่งการแจ้งเตือนที่รวดเร็ว แม่นยำ ไม่มีแลค และไม่มีการวาดซ้ำ (Non-Repainting) ตรงสู่มือถือของคุณทันที


🔬 เจาะลึกระบบการคำนวณทางคณิตศาสตร์

อินดิเคเตอร์ทั่วไปส่วนใหญ่มักจะล้มเหลวเพราะคำนวณจากช่วงเวลา (Time Horizon) เพียงช่วงเดียว ทำให้เกิดสัญญาณหลอก (Fakeout) อยู่บ่อยครั้ง แต่ Pulse to Entry and Exit แก้ปัญหานี้ด้วยการคำนวณความเร็วของตลาดผ่าน 3 ขั้นตอนหลัก:
  1. เส้นคอนฟลูเอนซ์เลขคณิต (Plot 1: The Period Average Index)
    คำนวณค่าเฉลี่ยโมเมนตัมที่แท้จริงจากความเร็วของดัชนีจำเพาะ 5 ช่วงเวลา ช่วยตัดสัญญาณรบกวน (Noise) ในสภาวะตลาดผันผวนและช่วงเวลามีข่าวออก ทำให้คุณเทรดอยู่ฝั่งเดียวกับแนวโน้มหลัก (Macro Trend) เสมอ
  2. เส้นแนวโน้มหลักเรขาคณิต (Plot 2 & 3: Trend & Signals Root Engine)
    หัวใจสำคัญของอินดิเคเตอร์นี้ ระบบจะนำความเร็วของดัชนีจำเพาะทั้ง 5 ช่วงเวลามาคูณกัน และถอดรากที่ 5 ทางคณิตศาสตร์ เนื่องจากตัวคูณเรขาคณิตต้องการความสอดคล้องกันของข้อมูลทั้งหมด เส้นนี้จึงจะขึ้นไปถึงระดับสูงสุดหรือต่ำสุด (Extreme Levels) ก็ต่อเมื่อความเร็วทั้ง 5 ช่วงเวลาเห็นพ้องตรงกันอย่างสมบูรณ์เท่านั้น จึงเป็นตัวแทนของฉันทามติที่แท้จริงของตลาด
  3. การบีบอัดค่าพลังงานราคา (Plot 4 & 5: Power Factor & Strength Curve)
    เครื่องมือวัดการบีบอัดของความผันผวน เพื่อดูความแรงของการทะลุสเกล (Breakout) เมื่อตลาดเคลื่อนตัวในกรอบแคบๆ (Flat) เส้นนี้จะบีบตัวเข้าหาศูนย์ แต่เมื่อมีคำสั่งซื้อขายขนาดใหญ่ของสถาบันเข้ามาในตลาด เส้นนี้จะพุ่งทะยานขึ้นทันที เพื่อยืนยันการเคลี่อนที่ของราคาที่รุนแรง

💎 ข้อได้เปรียบเหนือคู่แข่งในการเทรด

  • จำลองภาพหลายไทม์เฟรมในหน้าต่างเดียว: ติดตามแรงส่งระยะสั้นเพื่อการสคัลปิ้ง (Scalping) และแนวโน้มโครงสร้างระยะยาวได้อย่างกลมกลืนในหน้าต่างย่อย (Sub-window) เดียวกัน
  • ภูมิคุ้มกันต่อสัญญาณหลอก (Whipsaws): อินดิเคเตอร์ทั่วไปมักจะแจ้งเตือนสัญญาณกลับตัวปลอมในช่วงที่ตลาดเป็นเทรนด์แรง แต่อินดิเคเตอร์นี้จะกรองสัญญาณที่ผิดปกติออกไป ทำให้คุณได้รับการแจ้งเตือนเมื่อแนวโน้มนั้นหมดแรงในทุกช่วงเวลาจริงๆ เท่านั้น
  • สอดคล้องกับโครงสร้างตลาดอย่างสมบูรณ์ (BoS / ChoCh): เมทริกซ์ที่แยกแยะด้วยสีจะเปลี่ยนสีทันทีเพื่อระบุการเสียทรงของโครงสร้างราคา ช่วยให้คุณได้จุดเข้าเทรดที่แม่นยำในจังหวะ Break of Structure (BoS) และ Change of Character (ChoCh)
  • รหัสโปรแกรมที่ผ่านการตรวจสอบแล้ว ไม่มีคำนวณย้อนหลัง (100% Non-Repainting): ทุกเส้น การเปลี่ยนสี และการแจ้งเตือน จะถูกล็อกไว้ที่แท่งเทียนที่ปิดตัวลงแล้วเท่านั้น สิ่งที่คุณเห็นบนกราฟคือสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นจริงในสภาวะตลาดปัจจุบัน

📱 ระบบแจ้งเตือนผ่านมือถือที่ไร้รอยต่อ

ไม่พลาดทุกจังหวะการกลับตัวของราคาระดับสถาบัน อินดิเคเตอร์นี้มาพร้อมกับระบบแจ้งเตือนแบบ Push Notification ที่สอดคล้องกับกฎของ MQL5 Market โดยจะส่งสัญญาณตรงเข้ามือถือของคุณทันทีในมิลลิวินาทีที่แท่งเทียนปิดตัวและยืนยันสัญญาณ:
  • การแจ้งเตือนฝั่งซื้อ (Oversold Buy Notification): ส่งสัญญาณเมื่อเส้น Smoothed 5th Root ทะลุกรอบล่าง บ่งบอกถึงโอกาสในการกลับตัวเป็นขาขึ้นที่มีความน่าจะเป็นสูง หรือเป็นการยืนยันสภาวะ ChoCh
  • การแจ้งเตือนฝั่งขาย (Overbought Sell Notification): ส่งสัญญาณเมื่อระบบทะลุกรอบบน บ่งบอกถึงแนวต้านที่หนาแน่นด้านบน และเป็นจุดเข้าเปิดสถานะ Short ที่ได้เปรียบที่สุด

🎛️ ปรับแต่งค่าได้อย่างอิสระ

  • Index_Period_1 ถึง 5: ปรับเปลี่ยนความเร็วพื้นฐานทั้ง 5 ช่วงเวลาของ Specific Unique Index ให้เหมาะสมกับสินทรัพย์ที่คุณชอบเทรด
  • Smooth_Period_5thRoot (SMA1): ควบคุมความเรียบมนของเส้นแนวโน้มหลัก (ค่าที่สูงขึ้นจะช่วยกรองสัญญาณรบกวนในคู่เงินที่ผันผวนได้ดีขึ้น)
  • Smooth_Period_Divided (SMA2): ควบคุมความไวของเส้นวัดความแรงของราคา (Flat-to-Pulse Strength Curve)
  • Signal_Max / Min_Levels: ปรับแต่งโซนซื้อมากเกินไป (Overbought) และขายมากเกินไป (Oversold) ให้ตรงกับแนวรับแนวต้านในอดีตของคุณได้อย่างแม่นยำ
คำถามที่พบบ่อย (FAQ)
  • อินดิเคเตอร์นี้มีการวาดซ้ำย้อนหลัง (Repaint) หรือไม่?
    ไม่มีการวาดซ้ำแน่นอนครับ ทุกสัญญาณการทะลุกรอบและการเปลี่ยนสีของเส้น จะถูกคำนวณจากแท่งเทียนที่ปิดตัวลงอย่างสมบูรณ์แล้วเท่านั้น เมื่อแท่งเทียนปิดลง ค่าทั้งหมดจะถูกล็อกไว้ถาวรและไม่มีวันเปลี่ยนแปลงรูปร่างหรือตำแหน่งย้อนหลัง
  • สามารถนำอินดิเคเตอร์นี้ไปต่อยอดเขียนระบบเทรดอัตโนมัติ (EA) ได้ไหม?
    ได้แน่นอนครับ เส้นสัญญานทางเทคนิคทั้งหมดจะเชื่อมโยงกับค่า Buffer มาตรฐานของระบบ MQL5 (Buffer 0, 2, 4 สำหรับค่าคำนวณ และ Buffer 1, 3, 5 สำหรับค่าสีของโครงสร้างราคา) คุณสามารถใช้ฟังก์ชัน iCustom() ดึงข้อมูลเหล่านี้ไปเขียน EA ได้อย่างง่ายดาย
  • ทำไมมีสัญญาณแจ้งเตือนบนหน้าจอกราฟคอมพิวเตอร์ แต่ไม่มีข้อความเด้งเข้ามือถือ?
    โปรดตรวจสอบการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตของโปรแกรม และตรวจสอบการกรอกรหัสอีกครั้งที่เมนู Tools > Options > Notifications ทั้งนี้ โปรแกรม MetaTrader บนคอมพิวเตอร์ของคุณจะต้องเปิดใช้งานและเชื่อมต่อกับบัญชีโบรกเกอร์อยู่ตลอดเวลา จึงจะสามารถส่งสัญญาณเข้ามือถือได้ครับ
  • สินทรัพย์และไทม์เฟรมไหนที่ใช้งานร่วมกับอินดิเคเตอร์นี้ได้ดีที่สุด?
    ระบบเมทริกซ์คณิตศาสตร์นี้เป็นแบบสากล สามารถใช้ได้กับทุกสินทรัพย์ (Forex, Crypto, ดัชนีหุ้น และทองคำ/สินค้าโภคภัณฑ์) แต่เพื่อให้เกิดความแม่นยำและการยืนยันโครงสร้างราคาที่ชัดเจนที่สุด ทางเราแนะนำให้ใช้งานบนไทม์เฟรม H1, H4 หรือกรอบเวลา Daily (รายวัน) ครับ
📌 #หมายเหตุ (#Remark)
เพื่อความแม่นยำสูงสุดในการวิเคราะห์ตลาด ทางเราแนะนำอย่างยิ่งให้ใช้งานอินดิเคเตอร์นี้ควบคู่ไปกับเครื่องมือ Super-BB-Band-Trend ของเรา ซึ่งเป็นระบบเทรดที่เราเรียกขานว่า "The Path of Candle Stick" (เส้นทางของแท่งเทียน) การผสานการคำนวณของทั้งสองระบบร่วมกันจะช่วยสร้างจุดบรรจบของสัญญาณ (Confluence) ที่ทรงพลังเป็นอย่างมาก อย่างไรก็ตาม การเทรดที่ยั่งยืนต้องอาศัยวินัย โปรดพิจารณาสภาวะตลาดและตรวจสอบเงื่อนไขทางเทคนิคทั้งหมดอย่างละเอียดรอบคอบทุกครั้งเมื่อใช้งานอินดิเคเตอร์ทุกตัวร่วมกัน

ข้อความเตือนความเสี่ยงและข้อตกลงในการใช้งาน
การซื้อขายในตลาดการเงินมีความเสี่ยงสูงและอาจทำให้สูญเสียเงินทุนที่นำมาลงทุนได้ อินดิเคเตอร์นี้ทำงานบนพื้นฐานของแบบจำลองคณิตศาสตร์ย้อนหลังและดัชนีวัดความเร็วราคาเท่านั้น ไม่สามารถรับประกันกำไรทางการเงินในอนาคตหรือความถูกต้องแม่นยำของทิศทางตลาดได้ 100% โปรดค้นหาข้อมูลสภาพตลาดตามสถานการณ์ความเป็นจริง และศึกษากลไกของระบบที่เกี่ยวข้องกับตลาดสินทรัพย์ต่างแต่ละชนิด และใช้ประกอบอ้างอิงกับอินดิเคเตอร์นี้เพื่อให้เกิดความแม่นยำถูกต้องที่สุดก่อนทำการเทรดแต่ละครั้ง ขอขอบพระคุณ
Рекомендуем также
USME Unified Smart Market Engine
Leonardo Alencar Ramalho
Индикаторы
USME — Unified Smart Market Engine The USME — Unified Smart Market Engine is a professional-grade trading indicator designed for both novice and experienced traders. It delivers precise, actionable market insights by analyzing price action and market regimes using a combination of ADX (Average Directional Index) and fast and slow EMAs. This versatile indicator empowers traders to identify high-probability trading opportunities in trending, ranging, and no-trade conditions, providing visual cl
Institutional Structure Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Индикаторы
Institutional Structure Pro — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для анализа структуры рынка, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps и многофреймовой конвергенции. Institutional Structure Pro помогает трейдеру более ясно оценивать структуру рынка. Индикатор использует концепции институционального анализа цены, такие как BOS, CHoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, зоны Premium и Discount, Equal Highs и Equal Lows, дивергенцию RSI, контекст тренда по HMA, рыночные сессии и уровни Volume Profile
Smart SR Structure Pro
Hasan Alghuwaili
Индикаторы
مؤشر Smart SR Structure Pro MT5 هو مؤشر تداول شامل مصمم لمساعدة المتداولين على تحليل بنية السوق ومناطق الدعم والمقاومة والاختراقات وسلوك السعر مباشرة على الرسم البياني. يقوم المؤشر تلقائيًا باكتشاف قنوات الدعم والمقاومة الرئيسية، ويعرض تسميات هيكل السوق مثل HH وHL وLH وLL، ويسلط الضوء على مستويات BOS وCHoCH لمساعدة المتداولين على تحديد مناطق استمرار الاتجاه أو انعكاسه المحتملة. كما يتضمن مؤقتًا احترافيًا للشموع، ومتوسطات متحركة اختيارية، وألوانًا قابلة للتخصيص، وعرض خطوط قابل للتعديل، وتسميات و
Trend Pro with Momentum
Waseem Ejaz
Индикаторы
FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 65 USD HAWA MOMENTUM & TREND PRO (MT5) Advanced trading indicator with proper pre-defined entry and exit levels with almost 80% win rate.  Its smart and advanced algorithm detects trend and trend strength using momentum for maximum profits and send signals after filtering out market noise. SETTINGS: Please make sure all inputs are NOT "false" in indicator properties otherwise it will not display identified trades. Directory Location: Download fil
Advanced Economic Calendar
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Расширенный Индикатор Экономического Календаря Этот индикатор отображает все предстоящие экономические события прямо на графике, показывая наиболее важные новости для выбранной валютной пары или инструмента. Он позволяет заранее прогнозировать периоды высокой волатильности и более точно планировать торговые стратегии. Основные функции Отображение будущих событий на срок до 5 дней вперед (настраивается). Фильтрация по уровню важности новостей (высокая, средняя, низкая). Возможность включать верти
FREE
Ultimate SMC Assistant
Sabrina Hellal
Индикаторы
Tired of SMC indicators that clutter your chart with random lines and overlapping boxes, obstructing your view of the price action? The  Ultimate SMC Assistant  is not just another structure mapping indicator; it is a Smart AI Trader Assistant designed specifically for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) traders and for successfully passing Prop Firm evaluations. The indicator constantly scans the market to detect the freshest and strongest reversal zones, providing you with a professional live dashboard
FREE
On Balance Volume MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
The  OBV MTF  is an Enterprise-grade On-Balance Volume indicator that transforms standard OBV into a complete trading system. It combines gradient-aware momentum analysis, divergence detection, multi-timeframe alignment, and dynamic customisable midpoint-filtering in a single intuitive professional volume analysis tool. Core Features 1. 5-State Momentum Engine Aqua (Strong Bullish) : OBV slope rising with positive acceleration SteelBlue (Weak Bullish) : OBV rising but losing momentum Gray (Neutr
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.69 (16)
Индикаторы
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Индикаторы
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
Crystal FVG Detector Multitime Frames
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Crystal FVG Touch Detector – продвинутый индикатор концепции Smart Money Crystal FVG Touch Detector — это профессиональный индикатор, созданный для трейдеров, применяющих Smart Money Concepts (SMC) и методологию ICT. Он автоматически определяет Fair Value Gaps (FVG) на любом инструменте и таймфрейме, визуально отображая их цветными зонами и отмечая моменты касания. Благодаря нерисующему алгоритму и оптимизированной производительности, помогает выявлять институциональные дисбалансы в реальном вре
FREE
Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор на панели инструментов зоны спроса и предложения с несколькими временными рамками и несколькими символами отправляет предупреждения, когда цена достигает зоны спроса / предложения. Также можно использовать его для предупреждения об обычных двойных вершинах / основаниях вместо зон. Его можно использовать на всех таймфреймах от M1 до MN.       Одновременно на панели управления может отображаться не более 9 таймфреймов.   Можно использовать фильтры RSI, дивергенции (MACD, RSI или Awe
XAU M1 Trend Pro
Michail Manelidis
Индикаторы
Advanced Gold Scalping Signal Indicator XAU M1 Trend Pro is a precision-built trend and signal indicator designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . It combines multi-layer filtering, volatility analysis, and smart scoring logic to deliver high-quality BUY and SELL signals while avoiding market noise. Built for traders who demand accuracy, speed, and consistency in fast-moving gold markets. Key Features Smart Buy & Sell Signals Generates real-time alerts when high-probabili
FREE
PivoTrack VP Pivot Anchored Volume Profile
Khac Thanh Bui
Индикаторы
PivoTrack VP Индикатор профиля объёма для MetaTrader 5, привязанный к точкам разворота и отображающий распределение объёма между последовательными пиковыми максимумами и минимумами. PivoTrack VP — индикатор анализа объёма для MetaTrader 5. Он автоматически определяет точки Pivot High и Pivot Low на любом графике и строит полный профиль объёма для каждого сегмента между ними. Индикатор отображает Точку Контроля, верхнюю и нижнюю границы Зоны Ценности, а также фоновую заливку самой зоны, давая тре
FREE
Rejection Zones
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Индикаторы
Este poderoso indicador analisa o gráfico e mostra zonas de Rejeição de Preços! Isto é, locais onde o preço foi, mas não foi aceito pelo mercado! A visualização desta zona de Rejeição, facilita o entendimento do trader na tomada de decisões de onde operar e como operar! O indicador é composto por 4 linhas, sendo classificadas em 2 grupos: Linhas Vermelha e Amarela: Denotam os extremos onde o preço conseguiu chegar, mas não foi aceito! Linhas Laranja e Azul: A partir delas, denotam o Início da z
FREE
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Bitcoin Dominator
Muhammad Takiuddin Bin Moktar Yassin
Эксперты
Bitcoin Dominator EA MT5 — это продвинутая автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для трейдеров BTCUSD, которые ищут профессиональный уровень производительности с встроенными функциями безопасности. Созданная для MetaTrader 5, эта EA сосредоточена на качестве исполнения, управлении рисками и удобстве мониторинга, при этом стратегия полностью является собственной и закрытой. Основные результаты бэктеста: Начальный депозит: $1,000 Чистая прибыль: $1,258,403.62 Валовая прибыль / убыток:
Sequence Algo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Индикаторы
SEQUENCE ALGO - Your Trading Edge Unlock Market Opportunities with Precision Signal Intelligence SEQUENCE ALGO is a sophisticated trading indicator designed to help you identify high-probability entry and exit points in real-time. Built for traders who demand accuracy and clarity in their decision-making process. Key Benefits: Clear Visual Signals   - Eliminate guesswork with intuitive BUY and SELL alerts that cut through market noise and highlight potential trading opportunities. Real-Time Ana
Steady Bands3
Roberto Tavares
Индикаторы
Equidistant bands indicator with calculated moving average, allows you to configure the band size and can be used freely as an entry / exit indicator. Buffer 0 = price, buffer 1 = upper band, buffer 2 = lower band. you can also configure the periods of moving averages used in the calculations and also the shift to previous bars in addition to the price that can CLOSE (default) or OPEN. Excellent for fast daily moving pairs and frequent returns.
FREE
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Daily HiLo
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
Индикаторы
DailyHiLo Indicator Master the daily range like a pro. This indicator automatically plots the previous day’s high and low levels —a core element in the (Beat The Market Maker) trading approach—directly on your chart. These levels act as natural boundaries for intraday price action, helping traders identify potential reversal zones, breakout points, and liquidity targets. Key Features Accurate plotting of yesterday’s high and low for any symbol and timeframe. Works seamlessly with BTMM-inspired
FREE
CV Volumeprofile Adaptive EA
Calogero Vella
Эксперты
The CV Volumeprofile Adaptive EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for adaptive market analysis and precise institutional-grade trading decisions. The EA combines Volume Profile, market structure analysis, dynamic trend filters, and intelligent signal and risk management into one powerful trading system. Features: Adaptive Volume Profile Dynamic market structure detection Intelligent entry and exit logic Volatility and trend filters Professional risk and money managemen
Regression Pivot Trend Pro
Samart Palugmontol
Индикаторы
LR Pivots Combo Statistics That Show You Where the Market Stands! Key Features (updated V2.1) 1. Auto-Plotting Linear Regression Channel Trend Direction — Uses slope (normalized by ATR) to identify whether the market is in an uptrend, downtrend, or ranging sideways. Trend Quality (R-Squared) — Tells you if the trend is statistically consistent (Stable) or just noise (Volatile). Useful for filtering out unreliable setups. Standard Deviation Bands — Shows how far price has deviated from the regre
FREE
Gold Pulse Scalping Pro V1
Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
Эксперты
GoldPulse Pro EA v2.3 – Precision Multi-Confirmation Trading System GoldPulse Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered to identify high-probability trading opportunities using a structured multi-confirmation approach. The system is designed to reduce noise, filter weak signals, and execute trades only when multiple technical conditions align. Smart Multi-Layer Trading Logic XAUUSD (Only) : GoldPulse Pro operates through a refined three-layer framework: 1. Market Direction Filter (Hi
Epic Sails Pro Session VWAP with Angle
Matthew Mackay Meikle
Индикаторы
Epic Sails PRO is a clean, session-anchored VWAP indicator designed to provide a clear institutional price framework — not trade signals. It plots a stable VWAP with non-overlapping volatility bands and a real-time VWAP angle (in degrees) to help traders assess directional bias, slope strength, and market state. This tool is ideal for traders who prefer structure, context, and mechanical confirmation over subjective indicators. Key Features Session-anchored VWAP (resets at user-defined session s
TFM Trend Frequency Market
Fabio Rocha
Индикаторы
Trend Frequency Market MT5 Carry out analysis and backtest even before opening your orders, check the strategy's Winrate and stay in favor of the Trend and the strength of the movement. The TFM indicator is specialized in providing you with the strength points of the movement, painting the candles GREEN or RED to report price aggression from the Players who are acting at the exact moment. Taking advantage of this detection, the indicator plots Arrow and Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
ATRFibonacciTrend
Semih Erten
Индикаторы
️ **This document and indicator do not constitute investment advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.** 1. Product Introduction **ATR Fibonacci Trend Envelopes** combines three proven concepts into a single tool: * **Volatility-sensitive trend engine** — Dynamic bands that expand and contract with the ATR around a selectable moving average baseline (SMA/EMA/WMA/HMA/RMA). If the price breaks above the upper band on a candle close, a **BULL** regime begins; if it breaks bel
EtherNova MT5
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Ethereum AI Trading Bot for MT4 & MT5 – Intelligent Level Trading Powered by Python AI and Agentic Automation The Ethereum AI Trading Bot is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, combining intelligent level-based trading with AI-assisted market analysis. Designed for ETHUSD traders, the system integrates technical market structure, dynamic support and resistance levels, and external Python-based analytical tools to enhance trading decisions while maintain
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Индикаторы
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
Aurum mid quant pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
AURUM MID-QUANT PRO v5.60 Quantitative Excellence for Gold (XAU/USD) & Volatility Trading Gain a professional edge over institutional markets with AURUM MID-QUANT PRO , an advanced Price Action Pattern Detection and Breakout Engine designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 . Built specifically to capture the unique volatility of Gold (XAU/USD) and other major financial instruments, this powerful indicator combines high-precision algorithmic pattern recognition with real-time dynamic accumulation z
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник использует скальпинг стратегию в ночное время, торговля состоит из   трёх алгоритмов и каждый алгоритм  работает в своём интервале времени. Советник использует множества умных фильтров для адаптации под практически любые экономические ситуации. Используется отложенные ордера для наименьшего проскальзывания при торговли скальпинга. Советник безопасный и не требует никаких настроек от пользователя, просто установить на график и готова. Советник устанавливает защитный стоп-приказ, поэтому
С этим продуктом покупают
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор обнаруживает разворот цены зигзагообразно, используя только анализ ценового действия и канал Дончиана. Он был специально разработан для краткосрочной торговли, без перекраски или перекраски вообще. Это фантастический инструмент для проницательных трейдеров, стремящихся увеличить сроки своих операций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Это обеспечивает ценность на каждом таймфрейме Реал
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Индикаторы
A2SR для MT5 Индикатор: Автоматизированный фактический спрос и предложение (S/R). + Торговые инструменты. Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 Мощный, подлинный и экономящий время для более разумных торговых решений + Объекты, совместимые с EA. Основные преимущества Опережающие фактические ур
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard   — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
Другие продукты этого автора
Gold Bitcoin Trend Fighters
Shanalpong Jaruwattanopakorn
Эксперты
The Gold Bitcoin Trend Fighters_EA — Automated Trending System. "Not flawless, but priceless in purpose." !!! + Come help PROVE and TEST + !!! *** The fully optimized,  completely developed and improved of this EA has been published. The Gold Bitcoin VX Trend Fighters ## "ระบบ EA ที่ผ่านการปรับปรุงและพัฒนาอย่างเต็มรูปแบบได้เปิดตัวแล้ว"  ## Core Trading Philosophy * 100% Clean MQL5 Code: Built with pure, high-quality code without dangerous mechanisms. * Strict Risk Management: No
FREE
Path of Candle Stick V2
Shanalpong Jaruwattanopakorn
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Path of Candle Stick  (Version.2)  —  Advanced Multi-Bollinger Band Volatility Navigator. "Not flawless, but priceless in purpose." *** Push notifications are now available in this second version. "เปิดใช้งานระบบแจ้งเตือนแบบ Push notification แล้วในเวอร์ชันที่สองนี้" Path of Candle  Stick  - The Quad-Bollinger Band Signal for MT5. *** Stop guessing where the next candle will close! *** Stop trading inside messy, cluttered charts! Maps out the exact mathematical corridors of the market using
FREE
Path of Candle Stick
Shanalpong Jaruwattanopakorn
Индикаторы
Path of Candle Stick   —  Advanced Multi-Bollinger Band Volatility Navigator. "Not flawless, but priceless in purpose." *** Hello everyone. The Path of the Candlestick (Version 2) is now ready for use. Please check it out in our new upload. # สวัสดีทุกท่าน  The Path of the Candlestick (เวอร์ชัน 2) พร้อมให้นำไปใช้งานแล้วรบกวนตรวจในอัพโหลดใหม่ของเรา *** Hi! Give my indicator a try. I have brought 4 individual Bollinger Bands together to work as a team, filtering out market noise so you only se
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв