🌌 Pulse to Entry and Exit : Multi-Horizon Confluence Matrix

"Not flawless, but priceless in purpose."







🔦✨"The Institutional-grade premium indicators that used to pinpoint order entry and exit positions with a high level of accuracy. The win rate is exceptionally high, provided there are no sharp spikes or crashes within a single candlestick. It is best suited for M15 to H4 timeframes."





👽** Test it and see the results with your own eyes. so, you can become a trader who can access and see the right entry points, trading with the highest precision.





👌🏼This highly effective indicator is designed for comprehensive chart analysis across all asset types, including Forex, Commodities (with an emphasis on Gold), Stocks, and major Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. We invite all traders to back test and evaluate its performance. Your feedback is highly appreciated as we strive to refine and develop our tools further. Sincerely and thank you.👌🏼





(😁 Thai version - below 😁)





🔦✨ "อินดิเคเตอร์พรีเมียมระดับที่สถาบันการเงินใช้กัน บ่งชี้จุดเข้าออกออเดอร์ที่ค่อนข้างแม่นยำเลยทีเดียว อัตราความถูกต้องสูงมากหากไม่มีการดีดตัวหรือแครชลงอย่างรุนแรงภายในหนึ่งแท่งเทียน เหมาะใช้สำหรับการเทรดในกรอบช่วงเวลา M15-H4 ที่สุด "





👌🏼อินดิเคเตอร์ชิ้นนี้ใช้งานได้จริง ดีและเหมาะสำหรับตรวจวัดกราฟคู่สัญลักษณ์ทรัพย์สินทุกประเภท ไม่ว่าจะเป็น Forex, Commodities โดยเฉพาะทองคำ, หุ้น Stock และยังใช้ได้ดีกับ คริปโตฯ ตัวหลักอย่างบิทคอยน์ ขอแนะนำและเชิญชวนนักเทรดทุกท่าน ให้มาลองทดสอบพิสูจน์และใช้งานกันดู เราน้อมรับคำติชมเพื่อนำมาปรับปรุงพัฒนาชิ้นงานต่อไป ขอแสดงความนับถือและขอบคุณ👌🏼





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