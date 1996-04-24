Pulse to Entry and Exit

🌌 Pulse to Entry and Exit : Multi-Horizon Confluence Matrix

"Not flawless, but priceless in purpose."


🔦✨"The Institutional-grade premium indicators that used to pinpoint order entry and exit positions with a high level of accuracy. The win rate is exceptionally high, provided there are no sharp spikes or crashes within a single candlestick. It is best suited for M15 to H4 timeframes."


👽** Test it and see the results with your own eyes. so, you can become a trader who can access and see the right entry points, trading with the highest precision.


👌🏼This highly effective indicator is designed for comprehensive chart analysis across all asset types, including Forex, Commodities (with an emphasis on Gold), Stocks, and major Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. We invite all traders to back test and evaluate its performance. Your feedback is highly appreciated as we strive to refine and develop our tools further. Sincerely and thank you.👌🏼


(😁 Thai version - below 😁)


🔦✨"อินดิเคเตอร์พรีเมียมระดับที่สถาบันการเงินใช้กัน บ่งชี้จุดเข้าออกออเดอร์ที่ค่อนข้างแม่นยำเลยทีเดียว อัตราความถูกต้องสูงมากหากไม่มีการดีดตัวหรือแครชลงอย่างรุนแรงภายในหนึ่งแท่งเทียน เหมาะใช้สำหรับการเทรดในกรอบช่วงเวลา M15-H4 ที่สุด"


👌🏼อินดิเคเตอร์ชิ้นนี้ใช้งานได้จริง ดีและเหมาะสำหรับตรวจวัดกราฟคู่สัญลักษณ์ทรัพย์สินทุกประเภท ไม่ว่าจะเป็น Forex, Commodities โดยเฉพาะทองคำ, หุ้น Stock และยังใช้ได้ดีกับ คริปโตฯ ตัวหลักอย่างบิทคอยน์ ขอแนะนำและเชิญชวนนักเทรดทุกท่าน ให้มาลองทดสอบพิสูจน์และใช้งานกันดู เราน้อมรับคำติชมเพื่อนำมาปรับปรุงพัฒนาชิ้นงานต่อไป ขอแสดงความนับถือและขอบคุณ👌🏼


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🤖 Pulse to Entry and Exit is an institutional-grade algorithmic momentum engine designed for traders who require absolute precision. Instead of relying on a single, lagging data point, this tool runs a Multi-Horizon Geometric and Arithmetic Matrix that synchronizes five distinct speeds of a Specific Unique Index simultaneously.


By blending advanced mathematics with market structure context, it isolates true institutional order flow, identifies exhaustion points, and sends zero-lag, non-repainting alerts directly to your mobile device.


🔬 How the Mathematical Core Works

Most indicators fail because they track only one time horizon, leading to constant fake outs. Pulse to Entry and Exit solves this by calculating market velocity through three proprietary algorithmic passes:
  1. The Arithmetic Confluence Line (Plot 1: The Period Average Index)
    Calculates the true average momentum across 5 distinct index periods. It smooths out high-frequency market noise and news spikes, keeping you on the right side of the macro trend.
  2. The Geometric Core Trend Line (Plot 2 & 3: Trend & Signals Root Engine)
    The crown jewel of the indicator. It multiplies all 5 Unique Index speeds together and extracts the mathematical 5th root. Because geometric multiplication requires unanimity, this line only reaches extreme levels when all 5 speeds agree perfectly. It represents true market consensus.
  3. The Power Factor Squeeze (Plot 4 & 5: Power Factor & Strength Curve)
    A volatility compression metric that measures the raw speed of a breakout. When the market is flat, this curve compresses toward zero. When a massive institutional block order enters the market, it explodes upward to confirm the move.

💎 Elite Trading Advantages
  • Multi-Timeframe Emulation in One Window: Track short-term scalping momentum and long-term structural trends layered perfectly inside a single sub-window.
  • Immunity to Whipsaws (Fake outs): Standard indicators flag false reversals constantly during strong trends. This engine filters anomalies, ensuring you only receive notifications when the trend is genuinely exhausted across all speeds.
  • Perfect Market Structure Sync (BoS / ChoCh): The color-coded matrix shifts instantly to flag structural trend failures, giving you precise execution coordinates for Break of Structure and Change of Character setups.
  • 100% Non-Repainting & Verified Code: Every line, color shift, and alert is locked strictly on historical closed bar boundaries. What you see on the chart is exactly what happened in real-time.

📱 Seamless Mobile Push Alerts
Never miss an institutional reversal again. The indicator features a built-in, MQL5 Market-compliant notification system that sends instant alerts to your phone the exact millisecond a candle closes and locks in a signal:
  • Oversold Buy Notification: Sent when the Smoothed 5th Root Line pierces the lower boundary, indicating a high-probability bullish reversal or ChoCh setup.
  • Overbought Sell Notification: Sent when the engine pierces the upper threshold, signaling heavy overhead resistance and an optimal short entry.
🎛️ Fully Customizable Input Parameters
  • Index_Period_1 to 5: Fully adjust the 5 underlying speeds of the Specific Unique Index to match your favorite asset.
  • Smooth_Period_5thRoot (SMA1): Controls the smoothing of the Core Trend Line (higher values filter more noise on volatile pairs).
  • Smooth_Period_Divided (SMA2): Controls the sensitivity of the Flat-to-Pulse Strength Curve.
  • Signal_Max / Min_Levels: Customize your overbought and oversold thresholds to line up perfectly with historical supply and demand zones.
## FAQ, Remark & Risk Disclaimer

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

  • Does this indicator repaint its lines or historical colors?
    No. Every signal, threshold breach, and color change is computed strictly on historical closed bar data. Once a candle closes, the indicator values are permanently locked and will never alter their position or shape.
  • Can I use this indicator for automated trading or Expert Advisors (EAs)?
    Yes. All visual data lines correspond to standard MQL5 data buffers (Buffers 0, 2, and 4 for metrics; Buffers 1, 3, and 5 for structural color states). You can easily read these values via the  iCustom() function within any custom EA code.
  • Why did I receive an alert on my chart but no push notification on my phone?
    Please verify your terminal network connection and re-check your configuration under Tools > Options > Notifications. Your desktop terminal must remain powered on, running, and connected to a live broker account to push data streams to your mobile phone.
  • Which financial assets and timeframes work best with this engine?
    The mathematical matrix is fully universal and functions flawlessly across all assets (Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities). For optimal confluence and structural validation, we highly recommend utilizing the H1, H4, or Daily timeframes.

**** This promotional launch price ($59.-USD) is for only the orders within this June,2026. After this will be adjusted to the normal price ($99.-USD) ****


📌 #Remark

For maximum market precision, it is highly recommended to combine this indicator with our proprietary Super-BB-Band-Trend tool, which we collectively call The Path of Candle Stick trading system. Layering these mathematical matrices together provides profound confluence. However, trading requires discipline; please always consider market conditions and check all technical parameters carefully when using any combination of indicators.

⚠️ Risk Warning & Marketplace Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and can result in the loss of invested capital. This indicator relies entirely on historical mathematical modeling and structural velocity metrics; it does not guarantee future financial profits or absolute market directional certainty. Past performance is never an indicator of future results. Please search for market condition data based on actual situations, and study the system mechanisms related to each type of asset market. Use this information as a reference in conjunction with this indicator to achieve the highest accuracy before making each trade. Thank you very much.


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🌌 Pulse to Entry and Exit : Multi-Horizon Confluence Matrix


🤖 Pulse to Entry and Exit คือระบบอินดิเคเตอร์วัดแรงส่งของราคา (Momentum) ระดับสถาบันการเงิน ที่ถูกออกแบบมาสำหรับเทรดเดอร์ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำขั้นสูงสุด ระบบนี้จะไม่คำนวณจากข้อมูลเพียงจุดเดียว แต่จะทำงานผ่านระบบ Multi-Horizon Geometric and Arithmetic Matrix ซึ่งจะซิงโครนัสความเร็วที่แตกต่างกันถึง 5 ช่วงเวลาของ Specific Unique Index (ดัชนีจำเพาะที่มีเอกลักษณ์) ไปพร้อมๆ กัน

ด้วยการผสมผสานคณิตศาสตร์ขั้นสูงเข้ากับบริบทของโครงสร้างตลาด (Market Structure) อินดิเคเตอร์นี้จะช่วยแยกแยะปริมาณการซื้อขายที่แท้จริงของสถาบัน ค้นหาจุดที่ราคาหมดแรง (Exhaustion) และส่งการแจ้งเตือนที่รวดเร็ว แม่นยำ ไม่มีแลค และไม่มีการวาดซ้ำ (Non-Repainting) ตรงสู่มือถือของคุณทันที


🔬 เจาะลึกระบบการคำนวณทางคณิตศาสตร์

อินดิเคเตอร์ทั่วไปส่วนใหญ่มักจะล้มเหลวเพราะคำนวณจากช่วงเวลา (Time Horizon) เพียงช่วงเดียว ทำให้เกิดสัญญาณหลอก (Fakeout) อยู่บ่อยครั้ง แต่ Pulse to Entry and Exit แก้ปัญหานี้ด้วยการคำนวณความเร็วของตลาดผ่าน 3 ขั้นตอนหลัก:
  1. เส้นคอนฟลูเอนซ์เลขคณิต (Plot 1: The Period Average Index)
    คำนวณค่าเฉลี่ยโมเมนตัมที่แท้จริงจากความเร็วของดัชนีจำเพาะ 5 ช่วงเวลา ช่วยตัดสัญญาณรบกวน (Noise) ในสภาวะตลาดผันผวนและช่วงเวลามีข่าวออก ทำให้คุณเทรดอยู่ฝั่งเดียวกับแนวโน้มหลัก (Macro Trend) เสมอ
  2. เส้นแนวโน้มหลักเรขาคณิต (Plot 2 & 3: Trend & Signals Root Engine)
    หัวใจสำคัญของอินดิเคเตอร์นี้ ระบบจะนำความเร็วของดัชนีจำเพาะทั้ง 5 ช่วงเวลามาคูณกัน และถอดรากที่ 5 ทางคณิตศาสตร์ เนื่องจากตัวคูณเรขาคณิตต้องการความสอดคล้องกันของข้อมูลทั้งหมด เส้นนี้จึงจะขึ้นไปถึงระดับสูงสุดหรือต่ำสุด (Extreme Levels) ก็ต่อเมื่อความเร็วทั้ง 5 ช่วงเวลาเห็นพ้องตรงกันอย่างสมบูรณ์เท่านั้น จึงเป็นตัวแทนของฉันทามติที่แท้จริงของตลาด
  3. การบีบอัดค่าพลังงานราคา (Plot 4 & 5: Power Factor & Strength Curve)
    เครื่องมือวัดการบีบอัดของความผันผวน เพื่อดูความแรงของการทะลุสเกล (Breakout) เมื่อตลาดเคลื่อนตัวในกรอบแคบๆ (Flat) เส้นนี้จะบีบตัวเข้าหาศูนย์ แต่เมื่อมีคำสั่งซื้อขายขนาดใหญ่ของสถาบันเข้ามาในตลาด เส้นนี้จะพุ่งทะยานขึ้นทันที เพื่อยืนยันการเคลี่อนที่ของราคาที่รุนแรง

💎 ข้อได้เปรียบเหนือคู่แข่งในการเทรด

  • จำลองภาพหลายไทม์เฟรมในหน้าต่างเดียว: ติดตามแรงส่งระยะสั้นเพื่อการสคัลปิ้ง (Scalping) และแนวโน้มโครงสร้างระยะยาวได้อย่างกลมกลืนในหน้าต่างย่อย (Sub-window) เดียวกัน
  • ภูมิคุ้มกันต่อสัญญาณหลอก (Whipsaws): อินดิเคเตอร์ทั่วไปมักจะแจ้งเตือนสัญญาณกลับตัวปลอมในช่วงที่ตลาดเป็นเทรนด์แรง แต่อินดิเคเตอร์นี้จะกรองสัญญาณที่ผิดปกติออกไป ทำให้คุณได้รับการแจ้งเตือนเมื่อแนวโน้มนั้นหมดแรงในทุกช่วงเวลาจริงๆ เท่านั้น
  • สอดคล้องกับโครงสร้างตลาดอย่างสมบูรณ์ (BoS / ChoCh): เมทริกซ์ที่แยกแยะด้วยสีจะเปลี่ยนสีทันทีเพื่อระบุการเสียทรงของโครงสร้างราคา ช่วยให้คุณได้จุดเข้าเทรดที่แม่นยำในจังหวะ Break of Structure (BoS) และ Change of Character (ChoCh)
  • รหัสโปรแกรมที่ผ่านการตรวจสอบแล้ว ไม่มีคำนวณย้อนหลัง (100% Non-Repainting): ทุกเส้น การเปลี่ยนสี และการแจ้งเตือน จะถูกล็อกไว้ที่แท่งเทียนที่ปิดตัวลงแล้วเท่านั้น สิ่งที่คุณเห็นบนกราฟคือสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นจริงในสภาวะตลาดปัจจุบัน

📱 ระบบแจ้งเตือนผ่านมือถือที่ไร้รอยต่อ

ไม่พลาดทุกจังหวะการกลับตัวของราคาระดับสถาบัน อินดิเคเตอร์นี้มาพร้อมกับระบบแจ้งเตือนแบบ Push Notification ที่สอดคล้องกับกฎของ MQL5 Market โดยจะส่งสัญญาณตรงเข้ามือถือของคุณทันทีในมิลลิวินาทีที่แท่งเทียนปิดตัวและยืนยันสัญญาณ:
  • การแจ้งเตือนฝั่งซื้อ (Oversold Buy Notification): ส่งสัญญาณเมื่อเส้น Smoothed 5th Root ทะลุกรอบล่าง บ่งบอกถึงโอกาสในการกลับตัวเป็นขาขึ้นที่มีความน่าจะเป็นสูง หรือเป็นการยืนยันสภาวะ ChoCh
  • การแจ้งเตือนฝั่งขาย (Overbought Sell Notification): ส่งสัญญาณเมื่อระบบทะลุกรอบบน บ่งบอกถึงแนวต้านที่หนาแน่นด้านบน และเป็นจุดเข้าเปิดสถานะ Short ที่ได้เปรียบที่สุด

🎛️ ปรับแต่งค่าได้อย่างอิสระ

  • Index_Period_1 ถึง 5: ปรับเปลี่ยนความเร็วพื้นฐานทั้ง 5 ช่วงเวลาของ Specific Unique Index ให้เหมาะสมกับสินทรัพย์ที่คุณชอบเทรด
  • Smooth_Period_5thRoot (SMA1): ควบคุมความเรียบมนของเส้นแนวโน้มหลัก (ค่าที่สูงขึ้นจะช่วยกรองสัญญาณรบกวนในคู่เงินที่ผันผวนได้ดีขึ้น)
  • Smooth_Period_Divided (SMA2): ควบคุมความไวของเส้นวัดความแรงของราคา (Flat-to-Pulse Strength Curve)
  • Signal_Max / Min_Levels: ปรับแต่งโซนซื้อมากเกินไป (Overbought) และขายมากเกินไป (Oversold) ให้ตรงกับแนวรับแนวต้านในอดีตของคุณได้อย่างแม่นยำ
คำถามที่พบบ่อย (FAQ)
  • อินดิเคเตอร์นี้มีการวาดซ้ำย้อนหลัง (Repaint) หรือไม่?
    ไม่มีการวาดซ้ำแน่นอนครับ ทุกสัญญาณการทะลุกรอบและการเปลี่ยนสีของเส้น จะถูกคำนวณจากแท่งเทียนที่ปิดตัวลงอย่างสมบูรณ์แล้วเท่านั้น เมื่อแท่งเทียนปิดลง ค่าทั้งหมดจะถูกล็อกไว้ถาวรและไม่มีวันเปลี่ยนแปลงรูปร่างหรือตำแหน่งย้อนหลัง
  • สามารถนำอินดิเคเตอร์นี้ไปต่อยอดเขียนระบบเทรดอัตโนมัติ (EA) ได้ไหม?
    ได้แน่นอนครับ เส้นสัญญานทางเทคนิคทั้งหมดจะเชื่อมโยงกับค่า Buffer มาตรฐานของระบบ MQL5 (Buffer 0, 2, 4 สำหรับค่าคำนวณ และ Buffer 1, 3, 5 สำหรับค่าสีของโครงสร้างราคา) คุณสามารถใช้ฟังก์ชัน iCustom() ดึงข้อมูลเหล่านี้ไปเขียน EA ได้อย่างง่ายดาย
  • ทำไมมีสัญญาณแจ้งเตือนบนหน้าจอกราฟคอมพิวเตอร์ แต่ไม่มีข้อความเด้งเข้ามือถือ?
    โปรดตรวจสอบการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตของโปรแกรม และตรวจสอบการกรอกรหัสอีกครั้งที่เมนู Tools > Options > Notifications ทั้งนี้ โปรแกรม MetaTrader บนคอมพิวเตอร์ของคุณจะต้องเปิดใช้งานและเชื่อมต่อกับบัญชีโบรกเกอร์อยู่ตลอดเวลา จึงจะสามารถส่งสัญญาณเข้ามือถือได้ครับ
  • สินทรัพย์และไทม์เฟรมไหนที่ใช้งานร่วมกับอินดิเคเตอร์นี้ได้ดีที่สุด?
    ระบบเมทริกซ์คณิตศาสตร์นี้เป็นแบบสากล สามารถใช้ได้กับทุกสินทรัพย์ (Forex, Crypto, ดัชนีหุ้น และทองคำ/สินค้าโภคภัณฑ์) แต่เพื่อให้เกิดความแม่นยำและการยืนยันโครงสร้างราคาที่ชัดเจนที่สุด ทางเราแนะนำให้ใช้งานบนไทม์เฟรม H1, H4 หรือกรอบเวลา Daily (รายวัน) ครับ
📌 #หมายเหตุ (#Remark)
เพื่อความแม่นยำสูงสุดในการวิเคราะห์ตลาด ทางเราแนะนำอย่างยิ่งให้ใช้งานอินดิเคเตอร์นี้ควบคู่ไปกับเครื่องมือ Super-BB-Band-Trend ของเรา ซึ่งเป็นระบบเทรดที่เราเรียกขานว่า "The Path of Candle Stick" (เส้นทางของแท่งเทียน) การผสานการคำนวณของทั้งสองระบบร่วมกันจะช่วยสร้างจุดบรรจบของสัญญาณ (Confluence) ที่ทรงพลังเป็นอย่างมาก อย่างไรก็ตาม การเทรดที่ยั่งยืนต้องอาศัยวินัย โปรดพิจารณาสภาวะตลาดและตรวจสอบเงื่อนไขทางเทคนิคทั้งหมดอย่างละเอียดรอบคอบทุกครั้งเมื่อใช้งานอินดิเคเตอร์ทุกตัวร่วมกัน

ข้อความเตือนความเสี่ยงและข้อตกลงในการใช้งาน
การซื้อขายในตลาดการเงินมีความเสี่ยงสูงและอาจทำให้สูญเสียเงินทุนที่นำมาลงทุนได้ อินดิเคเตอร์นี้ทำงานบนพื้นฐานของแบบจำลองคณิตศาสตร์ย้อนหลังและดัชนีวัดความเร็วราคาเท่านั้น ไม่สามารถรับประกันกำไรทางการเงินในอนาคตหรือความถูกต้องแม่นยำของทิศทางตลาดได้ 100% โปรดค้นหาข้อมูลสภาพตลาดตามสถานการณ์ความเป็นจริง และศึกษากลไกของระบบที่เกี่ยวข้องกับตลาดสินทรัพย์ต่างแต่ละชนิด และใช้ประกอบอ้างอิงกับอินดิเคเตอร์นี้เพื่อให้เกิดความแม่นยำถูกต้องที่สุดก่อนทำการเทรดแต่ละครั้ง ขอขอบพระคุณ
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5 (1)
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The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
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Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
指标
Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标 Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标由 Coetsee Digital 开发，是一款先进工具，旨在识别市场中的潜在暴涨机会。该指标专为关注 Deriv 和 Weltrade 合成市场的交易者设计，仅在 3 分钟 (M3)、5 分钟 (M5)、15 分钟 (M15)、30 分钟 (M30) 和 1 小时 (H1) 时间周期上运行，并仅支持以下交易对：PainX 1200、PainX 999、PainX 800、PainX 600、PainX 400、GainX 1200、GainX 999、GainX 800、GainX 600、GainX 400、BreakX 600、BreakX 1200、BreakX 1800、SwitchX 600、SwitchX 1200、SwitchX 1800、Crash 1000 Index、Crash 900 Index、Crash 600 Index、Crash 500 Index、Crash 300 Index、Boom 1000 Index、Boom 900 Index、Bo
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Gold Bitcoin Trend Fighters
Shanalpong Jaruwattanopakorn
专家
The Gold Bitcoin Trend Fighters_EA — Automated Trending System. "Not flawless, but priceless in purpose." !!! + Come help PROVE and TEST + !!! *** The fully optimized,  completely developed and improved of this EA has been published. The Gold Bitcoin VX Trend Fighters ## "ระบบ EA ที่ผ่านการปรับปรุงและพัฒนาอย่างเต็มรูปแบบได้เปิดตัวแล้ว"  ## Core Trading Philosophy * 100% Clean MQL5 Code: Built with pure, high-quality code without dangerous mechanisms. * Strict Risk Management: No
FREE
Path of Candle Stick V2
Shanalpong Jaruwattanopakorn
5 (1)
指标
Path of Candle Stick  (Version.2)  —  Advanced Multi-Bollinger Band Volatility Navigator. "Not flawless, but priceless in purpose." *** Push notifications are now available in this second version. "เปิดใช้งานระบบแจ้งเตือนแบบ Push notification แล้วในเวอร์ชันที่สองนี้" Path of Candle  Stick  - The Quad-Bollinger Band Signal for MT5. *** Stop guessing where the next candle will close! *** Stop trading inside messy, cluttered charts! Maps out the exact mathematical corridors of the market using
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Path of Candle Stick
Shanalpong Jaruwattanopakorn
指标
Path of Candle Stick   —  Advanced Multi-Bollinger Band Volatility Navigator. "Not flawless, but priceless in purpose." *** Hello everyone. The Path of the Candlestick (Version 2) is now ready for use. Please check it out in our new upload. # สวัสดีทุกท่าน  The Path of the Candlestick (เวอร์ชัน 2) พร้อมให้นำไปใช้งานแล้วรบกวนตรวจในอัพโหลดใหม่ของเรา *** Hi! Give my indicator a try. I have brought 4 individual Bollinger Bands together to work as a team, filtering out market noise so you only se
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