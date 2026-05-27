Cloud Rift

Description

Cloud Rift is a trend-following trading indicator inspired by the Ichimoku Cloud system, designed to help traders identify momentum shifts, market structure, and high-probability breakout zones. The indicator visualizes bullish and bearish “rifts” within cloud-based price action, allowing traders to spot trend continuation and reversal opportunities with greater clarity.

Built for modern charting environments, Cloud Rift combines clean visual signals with dynamic cloud analysis to reduce chart noise and improve decision-making across multiple timeframes. The cyan-themed design reflects precision, clarity, and fast market movement.

Key Features

  • Cloud-based trend detection

  • Momentum and breakout visualization

  • Bullish & bearish rift signals

  • Clean, minimal chart overlay

  • Multi-timeframe compatibility

  • Designed for scalping, intraday, and swing trading

Disclaimer

Disclaimer:
Cloud Rift is provided for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment recommendations, or trading guarantees. Trading financial markets involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Users are solely responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management. Always perform your own analysis and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions. The creator of Cloud Rift assumes no liability for any financial losses or damages arising from the use of this indicator.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Эксперты
POISON IVY SCALPER EA combined with indicators , market condition and trends This is a XAUUSD EA only as i haven't tested on anything else screenshots shows back tests done on gold M1 time frame (NOT LIVE RESULTS) back test done in a week high period has higher profit You can adjust the max lot sizes , risk , stop loss , take profit EA adjust lot size based on risk you set I use 100pip take profit , 60 pip stoploss which i recommend . standard take profit is 120 pip To open multiple trades you n
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