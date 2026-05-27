Description

Cloud Rift is a trend-following trading indicator inspired by the Ichimoku Cloud system, designed to help traders identify momentum shifts, market structure, and high-probability breakout zones. The indicator visualizes bullish and bearish “rifts” within cloud-based price action, allowing traders to spot trend continuation and reversal opportunities with greater clarity.

Built for modern charting environments, Cloud Rift combines clean visual signals with dynamic cloud analysis to reduce chart noise and improve decision-making across multiple timeframes. The cyan-themed design reflects precision, clarity, and fast market movement.

Key Features

Cloud-based trend detection

Momentum and breakout visualization

Bullish & bearish rift signals

Clean, minimal chart overlay

Multi-timeframe compatibility

Designed for scalping, intraday, and swing trading

Disclaimer

Disclaimer:

Cloud Rift is provided for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment recommendations, or trading guarantees. Trading financial markets involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Users are solely responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management. Always perform your own analysis and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions. The creator of Cloud Rift assumes no liability for any financial losses or damages arising from the use of this indicator.