Turbogain MT4

Due to customer demand for a version of the TURBOGAIN EA expert tool that works on the MT4 platform...it is now available.

TurboGain EA  ////////////Don't go to the market, let the market come to you.//////////

🚨 LIMITED TIME PROMO OFFER 🚨

  • Old Price: ~~$1400~~

  • Promo Price: $400 (Offer ends on 22/07/2026)

  • Special Bundle: 4 Copies available for $400 (Offer ends on 22/07/2026)

  • Next Price Increase: $460

📊 Live Performance & Signals

 i use this set file =   LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR IC MARKETS + Fusion Markets + VT Markets ......ECT

EXNESS : use this set file =    LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR EXNESS  Profits and capital have been withdrawn and deposited into VT Markets.

***********

Performance report on a real account with  FTMO                                      

Demo Performance 

VERSION MT5

🔥 MAJOR UPDATE: The Ultimate Leap!

We’ve taken TurboGain to the next level! This major update fully integrates the 6 elite trading strategies from the powerful Quantum 6 Shadow EA directly into the core of TurboGain. Combined with advanced AI analytics and strict risk management features, this system is specifically designed to help you conquer challenges and scale securely with Prop Firms! 📊🔥

🧠 Advanced AI-Powered Expert Advisor

Fully Automated Trading | Smart | Reliable

TurboGain EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for fully automated trading on key financial assets. Operating on the H1 timeframe, it leverages powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies—including deep learning and neural networks—to analyze markets with precision and make intelligent, data-driven trading decisions.

  • Supported Assets: Gold (XAUUSD), Dow Jones Index (US30), Nasdaq 100 Index (US100), and Bitcoin (BTC).

  • ⚠️ Current Version Note: The EA is currently operating EXCLUSIVELY on XAUUSD (Gold).

⚙️ Important Configuration & SET Files

Note: Default settings are not optimized for the best performance across all brokers. Please use the provided SET files.

  •  For 3-Decimal Gold Brokers (e.g., EXNESS): Use the specific SET file for 3-decimal pricing.

  •  For 2-Decimal Gold Brokers (e.g., FP Markets, IC Markets): Use the specific SET file for 2-decimal pricing.

  •  For FTMO & Prop Firm Challenges: New optimized preset files are included for challenges ranging from $10,000 to $200,000 accounts. (The remaining challenge files will be provided after purchase. Please contact me directly).

🔑 Key Features

  • 🤖 Fully Automated Execution: Executes trades automatically using advanced analytical algorithms with zero manual intervention required.

  • 💡 AI + Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Analyzes historical and real-time data to identify Market Structure, Institutional Order Blocks, Liquidity Zones, and Price Action Patterns. Trades in alignment with institutional money.

  • 📰 Smart News Handling: During high-impact news, pending orders trigger an “intelligent tracking mode.” The EA enters a brief idle state, allowing the market to move before reacting, giving trades space to develop profits safely. It dynamically manages exits using percentage-based closing logic in real-time. (Watch the video for a demonstration).

  • 🛡️ Strict Risk Management: * NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Hedging.

    • Fixed stop-loss levels and dynamic lot size control for ultimate capital preservation.

  • 💰 Smart Profit Protection: Features a dynamic trailing system and an intelligent profit-locking mechanism that adapts to changing market behavior.

  • 🏆 Prop Firm Ready: Fully compatible and tested with top prop firms like FTMO.

🧪 Extensive Testing & Proven Reliability

TurboGain EA has undergone intensive multi-phase testing to ensure exceptional reliability:

  1. High-quality backtesting using long-term, accurate tick data.

  2. Forward demo trading phase to observe real-time performance under live conditions.

  3. Live trading deployment (executed exclusively with VT Markets to guarantee high execution speed and low slippage).

No need to worry or hesitate—TurboGain EA has passed rigorous testing at every level. It is a stable, trustworthy EA built for serious traders.

💻 System Requirements

Feature Requirement
Minimum Deposit $100
Supported Platforms MetaTrader 5 (MT4 Version also available)
Recommended Account Type RAW, ECN, or ZERO Spread
Hosting Low-latency VPS is highly recommended
Timeframe H1

📌 Recommendations for Success

  • Test First: Always begin with a demo account to familiarize yourself with the system's behavior.

  • Use Presets: Use the provided SET file (Medium Risk) for optimal operation.

  • Stay Updated: Stay up to date with new software releases and performance updates.

  • Manage Risk: Always apply solid risk management practices


Рекомендуем также
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Эксперты
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Skylark EA
Manuel Mateo Soto
Эксперты
Discounted price.   The price will increase to $2999 starting 15th March 2026. Daily Live Signal: myfxbook[.]com/members/wanol0/skylark/11874656   Skylark EA is a rules-based, session-focused Expert Advisor built to trade with discipline and consistency on intraday markets. It is designed and optimized specifically for EUR/USD, where it has been tested and calibrated for liquidity and execution conditions. That said, it can also be used on other FX pairs if you wish to experiment, but EUR/USD
GoldMinerRobot
Burak Can Kislak
5 (2)
Эксперты
To celebrate the launch of our latest product from "Keyvan Trading Bots" — the “Keyvan Bitcoin Bot,” one of the most powerful and advanced trading robots specialized for Bitcoin — all of our products are now available for a limited time with discounts more than 50%. During this special launch event, the price of the "Gold Miner Robot" has been reduced from $345to only $197. Don’t miss out — complete your purchase today ! “Gold Miner Robot” is a very powerful AI-Based robot designed and built to
Fx Lion Gold Trading
Mr Viwat Kongthon
Эксперты
... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
EaMaster
Hai Chuan Su
Эксперты
eaMaster (Expert Advisor) Introduction 1. Overview This EA is a technical analysis-based automated trading system designed to help traders make automated trading decisions in the market. It follows the Bollinger Bands indicator combined with candlestick patterns, executing precise trades on specified timeframes. The EA is applicable to multiple financial instruments and supports both short-term and long-term trading strategies, catering to different risk preferences and trading approaches. 2
Gold Velocity Pro
ramana ajameera
Эксперты
Universal Scalper Pro   is a high-performance automated trading system engineered for one purpose:  May get  consistent profit generation.    [ read full : i used the inputs for more profitable mentioned as Hint [underlined]]  Unlike restrictive EAs that lock you into a single pair, this universal engine works on   ANY Symbol   (XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, Indices) and   ANY Timeframe . It is designed to adapt to market volatility, securing quick profits while protecting your capital with institutio
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Эксперты
Midnight Queen MT4 — Королева тихой азиатской сессии Midnight Queen MT4 — это профессиональный ночной скальпер , торгующий во время тихой азиатской сессии . Он сочетает высокую точность входов , жёсткий контроль рисков и плавный рост прибыли — идеальный баланс, достойный “Королевы ночи”. Основные характеристики Пара: EURGBP (оптимизирована под таймфрейм M5) Время торговли: 21:00–07:00 (по времени брокера) Логика: входы по Bollinger Bands и RSI (возврат к среднему) Фильтры: новости, спред,
Tat Capital Trading Bot
Ady Tataru
Эксперты
The bot made 280% since January 1st 2025 to 20th November 2025, 47 total trades with a profit factor of 6.43, the bot needs to be used on Daily Timeframe, you set it and forget it.  It took me 3 years to finalise this bot, it runs with very low lot size and high RR, few and high quality trades. Try it out and thank me later.   Now running a 20% discount as a present for Christmas! PS. Past success does not guarantee future profits!
Winex AI
Timur Khal'metov
Эксперты
Winex AI – современный торговый робот, созданный командой опытных специалистов с многолетним стажем. В основе алгоритма лежат передовые технологии искусственного интеллекта - в советнике используются две параллельных глубокие нейронные сети - одна отвечает за открытие сделок, а другая за расчет прибыльности и  закрытие сделок.  Советник торгует по классической стратегии, при этом для каждой валютной пары всегда открыта только одна сделка, с лотом, рассчитанным согласно параметру риска на сделк
Sonic MT4
Jalaluddin Raheemi
1 (1)
Эксперты
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new (M
Atena Gold EA
Igor Pereira Calil
Эксперты
Специалист Atena — это робот для Meta Trader, целью которого является работа с собственными тенденциями и стратегиями робота. ПОЛУЧИТЕ Atena Gold EA БЕСПЛАТНО УСТАНОВЛЕННУЮ И РАБОТАЮЩУЮ НА ВАШЕЙ УЧЕТНОЙ ЗАПИСИ, СПРАШИТЕ МНЕ ЛИЧНОЕ СООБЩЕНИЕ. Atena была разработана для более безопасной работы с американскими металлами (GOLD, XAUUSD). Atena GOLD — это долгосрочный робот с ЕЖЕНЕДЕЛЬНОЙ И ЕЖЕМЕСЯЧНОЙ прибылью, поэтому не беспокойтесь, если для закрытия иногда требуется некоторое время. Помните, чт
Multiple Asset Reversal
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Эксперты
Short Description Main Reverse is a professional MTF Spearman Rank correlation EA with a hidden Stop Loss engine. Automatically trades multi-order grids using dynamic ATR pacing and mean-reversion filters across multiple assets. Important Notice Please note that all screenshots and performance images displayed in this presentation are taken from the EURGBP chart using the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe. Long DescriptionMain Reverse is an advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor powered by m
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Эксперты
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Algolution USDJPY
Kin Ching Chan
Эксперты
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the USDJPY Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users
Smooth Lift MT4
Aleksandr Khmelevskii
Эксперты
Seven copies left at $99 USD. Next price is 149 USD Smooth Lift is an indicator-based trading system that includes 7 indicators, including trend indicators, volume indicators and indicators of possible price movement strength. They are used to confirm the analysis of the main Smooth Lift trading system. The trading is performed on 24/5. The strategy was developed taking into account the movement of the currency pair USDCHF and the best trading performance is on it. Recommendations: - H1 USDC
Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading
FXRaid UK Ltd
Эксперты
This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs. Here you can see more details about our EA.   Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take pro
GerFX QuantFlow Scalper
Exler Consulting GmbH
Эксперты
Before you buy a night scalper please be aware of the risks involved: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still executi
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Эксперты
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
Steadfast Forex Bot
Dushyantha Chandima Abeysinghe Abeysinghe Mudiyanselage
Эксперты
Introducing STEADFAST FOREX BOT, a groundbreaking MQL5 Expert Advisor developed by experienced traders for consistent Forex profits across major/minor pairs. Operating one pair at a time with precise entry and protected stop-loss/take-profit, this bot identifies high-potential opportunities, ideal for funded account challenges with low drawdown and very patient traders who can oversee market conditions over longer periods. Customize risk and leverage a decade of expertise for steadfast, automate
As Capital PRO
Andres Sigala
Эксперты
To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal using different strategies on each. Trade 1 is from signal to next signal. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Trade 2 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Trade 3 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Settings Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Activate Sell 1    //--------To enable short trades for operation 1 Activate Buy 2    //--------To enable long trades
Digital Experts
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник DIGITAL EXPERTS - это инструмент, объединяющий в себе пять наших цифровых советников следующим образом: Советник MILCH COW HEDGE работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования. Преимущество советника заключается в использовании любой возможности в любом направлении. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советник MILCH COW MIX работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования и стратегии кратных. Преимуществ
Quant MT4 Gold
Ng Jing Zhi
Эксперты
Quant King EA   — Built for Gold If you are interested in purchasing the full source code, feel free to contact me via private message. The source code is available for a one-time buyout at   10,999 USDT . Or Buy here then contact me. Trading gold was never meant to be guesswork. Quant King EA   is an intelligent trend-following grid system, purpose-built for XAUUSD. It doesn't chase noise. It doesn't trade blindly. It waits for the market to align — and when it does, it executes with precisio
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.92 (185)
Эксперты
Grid Hero – полностью автоматизированный советник с использованием продвинутого сеточного алгоритма (P.A.M.A.) вместе с фирменным комплексом торговли по ценовому действию (Price Action) и модуля самонастраивающейся обработки искусственного инстинкта. Grid Hero разрабатывался, тестировался и оптимизировался строго следуя методике разработки "Обратной выборки", основанной на "Внутривыборочной" фазе (с 2012 года по 2017 год) и "Вневыборочной" фазе (с 2004 по 2011 год). Он прошел тестирование на реа
Algolution BTC
Kin Ching Chan
Эксперты
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the BTC Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users mana
Smart Lot EA
Leon Andreas Gleisberg
Эксперты
Der Stable Profit Bot ist ein vollautomatischer Expert Advisor (EA) für den MetaTrader 4. Er handelt Candle Flip Signale (Trendwechsel zwischen bullischen und bärischen Kerzen) und kombiniert diese mit dynamischem Money-Management . Der Bot ist für Trader entwickelt, die eine stabile, risikooptimierte Strategie suchen, ohne selbst ständig vor dem Bildschirm zu sitzen. Dank Trailing Stop , Break-Even Schutz und Verlustkontrolle arbeitet der EA zuverlässig auch in volatilen Marktphasen. Keine ko
XAU Sentinel Sniper MT4
Nadjib Amari
Эксперты
XAU Sentinel — Smart-Money Institutional Engine XAU Sentinel — это Expert Advisor для XAUUSD (Золото). Версия 3.3 добавляет опциональный фильтр Magic Box на основе дневного диапазона и переработанный drawdown guard, с тем же акцентом на защиту капитала и контролируемое исполнение, что и в предыдущих версиях. Основная технология — SMC Multi-Strategy Engine Структурный движок Smart Money Concepts XAU Sentinel использует модульный фреймворк из 10 SMC-стратегий. EA анализирует структуру рынка и отк
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Эксперты
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
Elite Ranger
Amirhossein Heydarijokani
Эксперты
Без Мартингейла Нет Анти-Мартингейла Без сетки Нет HFT Без удвоения Каждая позиция имеет свой стоп-лосс Рекомендации для этого советника Я настоятельно рекомендую   EURCHF , но также валютные пары EURJPY и EURCAD будут иметь хорошие результаты. Для EURCHF   рекомендуется использовать М30, но М5, М15, Н1 также являются хорошими таймфреймами. Советник должен работать на хорошем   ECN-счете . Средний   показатель Spared   не должен превышать   10 очков . Лучше всего подойдет Zero   Stop-Level . И
С этим продуктом покупают
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет во
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Эксперты
Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Доступно всего 1 копий по цене 399$. Окончательная цена: 2000$ Будет продано ограниченное количество копий этого советника. Раскройте потенциал искусственного интеллекта и поднимите свою торговлю на беспрецедентные высоты с   Luna AI Pro EA   , самым продвинутым торговым роботом на рынке, работающим по принципу «обратного среднего». Эта передовая система на основе искусственного интеллекта, предназначенная как для опытных трейдеров, так и для начинающих, оснащена широким набор
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Эксперты
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Эксперты
TickSniper для MetaTrader 4 — высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер с автоматической адаптацией параметров Профессиональный полностью автоматический Expert Advisor для тикового скальпинга, который самостоятельно подстраивает рабочие параметры под каждую валютную пару. TickSniper для MetaTrader 4 создан для трейдеров, которым нужен быстрый, интеллектуальный и практически готовый к работе алгоритм без необходимости вручную оптимизировать десятки настроек под каждый инструмент. Советник анализирует те
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
ORIX System — торговый робот разработанный специально для валютной пары GBPUSD на таймфрейме M5 . Советник основан на анализе поведения цены и элементов рыночной структуры и не использует стандартные технические индикаторы. Советник не использует мартингейл, торговые сетки, усреднение против рынка, локирование, открытие сделок без стоп-лосса, а также высокочастотную или хаотичную торговлю. Live signals Основные требования и рекомендации Валютная пара: GBPUSD Таймфрейм: M5 Минимальный депозит: о
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Эксперты
Генерируйте контролируемую прибыль с помощью Grok AI , диверсифицированным по рискам и оптимизированным для золота советником . GoldZILLA AI — это многостратегический алгоритм, определяющий рыночные режимы для динамического выбора из пяти различных стратегий, оптимизируя доходность при минимизации просадки по XAUUSD. [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство пользователя и инструкции по настро
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Эксперты
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Эксперты
Скачать пробную версию Канал EA Budak Ubat Цена ограничена! Цена увеличится на 10 долларов после каждых 10 покупок! Как это работает Когда EA активен, он будет анализировать график на основе параметра Режим выполнения. Если на графике нет существующих позиций, EA откроет сделку на основе параметра. Если тренд восходящий, он откроет покупку, а если нисходящий - продажу. Также будет установлен ордер на стоп-лосс на определенном расстоянии от цены открытой сделки, если переменная стоп-лосса больш
Другие продукты этого автора
TurboGain EA
Sabrina Hellal
5 (3)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME PROMO OFFER Old Price: ~~$1400~~ Promo Price: $340   Special Bundle: 4 Copies available for $340   Next Price Increase: $400 Live Performance & Signals VT Markets Live Signals: [CLICK HERE Signal 1] | Set File in Use: LAST SET 01-05-2026 (Optimized for IC Markets, Fusion Markets, VT Markets, etc.) EXNESS Live Account: LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR EXNESS (Note: Profits and initial capital have been successfully withdrawn and transferred to VT Markets). User Guide & Technical Ma
HFT Ghoul
Sabrina Hellal
Эксперты
HFT Ghoul HFT Ghoul is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically designed for high-frequency trading environments. It uses momentum-based algorithms to detect rapid price movements, particularly targeting high liquidity spikes during volatile trading sessions. Instead of immediate market execution, the Expert Advisor uses a mechanism based on pending stop-loss orders. This approach aims to enter the market only when sufficient momentum is detected in the direction of the tr
Quantum 6 shadow
Sabrina Hellal
Эксперты
Product Name: Quantum 6 Shadow 04 copies for $150...Next price $350...Final price $2000 Short Description: A comprehensive trading system integrating 6 professional Breakout strategies into a single Expert Advisor. Designed to "shadow" market movements using pending orders and secure trades with advanced money management. LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR EXNESS LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR IC MARKETS +  Fusion Markets + VT Markets ......ECT Strict Risk Management No martingale, no grid, no hedging . Includ
Ultimate SMC Assistant
Sabrina Hellal
Индикаторы
Tired of SMC indicators that clutter your chart with random lines and overlapping boxes, obstructing your view of the price action? The  Ultimate SMC Assistant  is not just another structure mapping indicator; it is a Smart AI Trader Assistant designed specifically for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) traders and for successfully passing Prop Firm evaluations. The indicator constantly scans the market to detect the freshest and strongest reversal zones, providing you with a professional live dashboard
FREE
Black Punisher Mt5
Sabrina Hellal
Эксперты
The Black Punisher - Advanced Automated Trading Expert Advisor-- Fully automated The Black Punisher is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for automated trading on   XAUUSD, US30, US100, and BTC . It operates on the   H1   timeframe and leverages artificial intelligence, including   deep learning and neural networks , to analyze markets with precision and enhance trading decisions. NOTE /Default settings do not work  ///  PLEASE USE SET FILE = midium risk     Key Features: Fully Automate
Night Princess
Sabrina Hellal
Эксперты
Night Princess EA delivers consistent, safe trading results—time and time again. Limited-time discounted price. The price will increase by $50 for every 10 copies sold. The final price will be $1777. A complete and unwavering focus on "quality over quantity" and "fishing in the dark"—this is my core strength. I am specifically designed to exploit the quiet nighttime (Asian Session) periods in the gold (XAUUSD) market, where there is no noise or explosive news, and the price moves in calm,
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв