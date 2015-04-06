Turbogain MT4

Due to customer demand for a version of the TURBOGAIN EA expert tool that works on the MT4 platform...it is now available.

TurboGain EA  ////////////Don't go to the market, let the market come to you.//////////

🚨 LIMITED TIME PROMO OFFER 🚨

  • Old Price: ~~$1400~~

  • Promo Price: $400 (Offer ends on 22/07/2026)

  • Special Bundle: 4 Copies available for $400 (Offer ends on 22/07/2026)

  • Next Price Increase: $460

📊 Live Performance & Signals

 i use this set file =   LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR IC MARKETS + Fusion Markets + VT Markets ......ECT

EXNESS : use this set file =    LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR EXNESS  Profits and capital have been withdrawn and deposited into VT Markets.

***********

Performance report on a real account with  FTMO                                      

Demo Performance 

VERSION MT5

🔥 MAJOR UPDATE: The Ultimate Leap!

We’ve taken TurboGain to the next level! This major update fully integrates the 6 elite trading strategies from the powerful Quantum 6 Shadow EA directly into the core of TurboGain. Combined with advanced AI analytics and strict risk management features, this system is specifically designed to help you conquer challenges and scale securely with Prop Firms! 📊🔥

🧠 Advanced AI-Powered Expert Advisor

Fully Automated Trading | Smart | Reliable

TurboGain EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for fully automated trading on key financial assets. Operating on the H1 timeframe, it leverages powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies—including deep learning and neural networks—to analyze markets with precision and make intelligent, data-driven trading decisions.

  • Supported Assets: Gold (XAUUSD), Dow Jones Index (US30), Nasdaq 100 Index (US100), and Bitcoin (BTC).

  • ⚠️ Current Version Note: The EA is currently operating EXCLUSIVELY on XAUUSD (Gold).

⚙️ Important Configuration & SET Files

Note: Default settings are not optimized for the best performance across all brokers. Please use the provided SET files.

  •  For 3-Decimal Gold Brokers (e.g., EXNESS): Use the specific SET file for 3-decimal pricing.

  •  For 2-Decimal Gold Brokers (e.g., FP Markets, IC Markets): Use the specific SET file for 2-decimal pricing.

  •  For FTMO & Prop Firm Challenges: New optimized preset files are included for challenges ranging from $10,000 to $200,000 accounts. (The remaining challenge files will be provided after purchase. Please contact me directly).

🔑 Key Features

  • 🤖 Fully Automated Execution: Executes trades automatically using advanced analytical algorithms with zero manual intervention required.

  • 💡 AI + Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Analyzes historical and real-time data to identify Market Structure, Institutional Order Blocks, Liquidity Zones, and Price Action Patterns. Trades in alignment with institutional money.

  • 📰 Smart News Handling: During high-impact news, pending orders trigger an “intelligent tracking mode.” The EA enters a brief idle state, allowing the market to move before reacting, giving trades space to develop profits safely. It dynamically manages exits using percentage-based closing logic in real-time. (Watch the video for a demonstration).

  • 🛡️ Strict Risk Management: * NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Hedging.

    • Fixed stop-loss levels and dynamic lot size control for ultimate capital preservation.

  • 💰 Smart Profit Protection: Features a dynamic trailing system and an intelligent profit-locking mechanism that adapts to changing market behavior.

  • 🏆 Prop Firm Ready: Fully compatible and tested with top prop firms like FTMO.

🧪 Extensive Testing & Proven Reliability

TurboGain EA has undergone intensive multi-phase testing to ensure exceptional reliability:

  1. High-quality backtesting using long-term, accurate tick data.

  2. Forward demo trading phase to observe real-time performance under live conditions.

  3. Live trading deployment (executed exclusively with VT Markets to guarantee high execution speed and low slippage).

No need to worry or hesitate—TurboGain EA has passed rigorous testing at every level. It is a stable, trustworthy EA built for serious traders.

💻 System Requirements

Feature Requirement
Minimum Deposit $100
Supported Platforms MetaTrader 5 (MT4 Version also available)
Recommended Account Type RAW, ECN, or ZERO Spread
Hosting Low-latency VPS is highly recommended
Timeframe H1

📌 Recommendations for Success

  • Test First: Always begin with a demo account to familiarize yourself with the system's behavior.

  • Use Presets: Use the provided SET file (Medium Risk) for optimal operation.

  • Stay Updated: Stay up to date with new software releases and performance updates.

  • Manage Risk: Always apply solid risk management practices


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5 (1)
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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4.25 (48)
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Pol Lazaro Porta
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Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
专家
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AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
专家
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Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
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Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
专家
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
专家
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Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
专家
推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 新：購買 Goldbot One 並免費選擇 1 個 EA！ （適用於2個交易帳戶） 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 LIVE SIGNAL 隆重介紹   Goldbot One ，這是一款專為黃金市場設計的高度複雜的交易機器人。 Goldbot One 專注於突破交易，利用支撐位和阻力位來識別主要交易機會。 該專家顧問專為在波動的貴金屬市場中尋求效率、可靠性和策略優勢的交易者而設計。   值得注意的事實：     EA 在樣本外資料中的表現與用於最佳化的樣本內資料完美一致。   樣本內時期為2016年至2023年。 用於確認策略的樣本外資料為 2004-2016 年和 2024 年。       2024年，業績躋身近20年來最好之列！   現在，這是未來表現的一個非常好的指標。   主要特點： 多策略方法： 獲勝策略的 8 種變體： Goldbot One 運行八種不同的突破策略變體，每種變體都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這種多元化確保了風險的良好分散並創造了更平穩的成長預期  
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Sabrina Hellal
5 (3)
专家
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Sabrina Hellal
指标
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Sabrina Hellal
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Sabrina Hellal
专家
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Sabrina Hellal
专家
Night Princess EA delivers consistent, safe trading results—time and time again. Limited-time discounted price. The price will increase by $50 for every 10 copies sold. The final price will be $1777. A complete and unwavering focus on "quality over quantity" and "fishing in the dark"—this is my core strength. I am specifically designed to exploit the quiet nighttime (Asian Session) periods in the gold (XAUUSD) market, where there is no noise or explosive news, and the price moves in calm,
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