Turbogain MT4

🔥 MAJOR UPDATE: The Ultimate Leap!

We’ve taken TurboGain to the next level! This major update fully integrates the 6 elite trading strategies from the powerful Quantum 6 Shadow EA directly into the core of TurboGain. Combined with advanced AI analytics and strict risk management features, this system is specifically designed to help you conquer challenges and scale securely with Prop Firms! 📊🔥

🧠 Advanced AI-Powered Expert Advisor

Fully Automated Trading | Smart | Reliable

TurboGain EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for fully automated trading on key financial assets. Operating on the H1 timeframe, it leverages powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies—including deep learning and neural networks—to analyze markets with precision and make intelligent, data-driven trading decisions.

Supported Assets: Gold (XAUUSD), Dow Jones Index (US30), Nasdaq 100 Index (US100), and Bitcoin (BTC).

⚠️ Current Version Note: The EA is currently operating EXCLUSIVELY on XAUUSD (Gold).

⚙️ Important Configuration & SET Files

Note: Default settings are not optimized for the best performance across all brokers. Please use the provided SET files.

✅ For 3-Decimal Gold Brokers (e.g., EXNESS): Use the specific SET file for 3-decimal pricing.

✅ For 2-Decimal Gold Brokers (e.g., FP Markets, IC Markets): Use the specific SET file for 2-decimal pricing.

✅ For FTMO & Prop Firm Challenges: New optimized preset files are included for challenges ranging from $10,000 to $200,000 accounts. (The remaining challenge files will be provided after purchase. Please contact me directly).

🔑 Key Features

🤖 Fully Automated Execution: Executes trades automatically using advanced analytical algorithms with zero manual intervention required.

💡 AI + Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Analyzes historical and real-time data to identify Market Structure, Institutional Order Blocks, Liquidity Zones, and Price Action Patterns. Trades in alignment with institutional money.

📰 Smart News Handling: During high-impact news, pending orders trigger an “intelligent tracking mode.” The EA enters a brief idle state, allowing the market to move before reacting, giving trades space to develop profits safely. It dynamically manages exits using percentage-based closing logic in real-time. (Watch the video for a demonstration).

🛡️ Strict Risk Management: * NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Hedging. Fixed stop-loss levels and dynamic lot size control for ultimate capital preservation.

💰 Smart Profit Protection: Features a dynamic trailing system and an intelligent profit-locking mechanism that adapts to changing market behavior.

🏆 Prop Firm Ready: Fully compatible and tested with top prop firms like FTMO.

🧪 Extensive Testing & Proven Reliability

TurboGain EA has undergone intensive multi-phase testing to ensure exceptional reliability:

High-quality backtesting using long-term, accurate tick data. Forward demo trading phase to observe real-time performance under live conditions. Live trading deployment (executed exclusively with VT Markets to guarantee high execution speed and low slippage).

No need to worry or hesitate—TurboGain EA has passed rigorous testing at every level. It is a stable, trustworthy EA built for serious traders.

💻 System Requirements

Feature Requirement Minimum Deposit $100 Supported Platforms MetaTrader 5 (MT4 Version also available) Recommended Account Type RAW, ECN, or ZERO Spread Hosting Low-latency VPS is highly recommended Timeframe H1

📌 Recommendations for Success