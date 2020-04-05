Xau

Advanced Adaptive Breakout Technology for the Gold Market

XAU EA MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for trading the gold market (XAUUSD) through an intelligent architecture based on breakout detection, dynamic volatility analysis, and advanced automated trade management.

The system is designed to identify high-potential market movements when price breaks key equilibrium zones and enters a new directional phase. Thanks to its multi-layer structure, the EA can automatically adapt to different volatility conditions and market behaviors.

Unlike traditional systems based on a single trading logic, XAU EA MT5 integrates 3 independent strategies, each optimized to detect different types of breakout opportunities in the market.

3 Integrated Trading Strategies

The core of the system combines three coordinated trading modules:

  • Impulsive breakout strategy
  • Dynamic continuation strategy
  • Adaptive volatility strategy

Each strategy includes its own:

  • entry logic
  • operational filters
  • risk management
  • protection and profit target configuration

This structure allows the EA to react differently depending on the current market environment and the strength of the price movement.

Intelligent ATR-Based Management

XAU EA MT5 uses dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels calculated using multiples of the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.

This allows the system to:

  • automatically adapt targets to current market volatility
  • avoid excessively tight protection levels during fast market conditions
  • maintain efficient trade management during both calm and highly volatile sessions

Thanks to this adaptive approach, the EA avoids relying on inefficient fixed-distance stop and target levels.

Specifically Optimized for XAUUSD

Gold is one of the most volatile and demanding financial instruments in the market.
XAU EA MT5 has been specifically optimized to take advantage of:

  • breakout movements
  • volatility expansions
  • trend acceleration phases
  • directional momentum on XAUUSD

The system is designed to operate efficiently both on real trading accounts and low-latency VPS environments.

Integrated Visual Panel

The EA includes a lightweight and elegant visual panel directly on the chart, designed to provide essential information without overloading the platform.

The panel displays:

  • total accumulated profit and loss
  • live operational monitoring
  • overall system status

All presented through a clean, discreet, and VPS-friendly interface.

Main Features

  • Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Breakout-based trading system
  • 3 independent integrated strategies
  • Dynamic ATR-based management
  • Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • Integrated visual panel
  • MetaTrader 5 compatible
  • VPS optimized
  • Lightweight resource consumption
  • Advanced automated trade management
  • Compatible with both netting and hedging accounts

System Philosophy

XAU EA MT5 was developed with one clear objective:
to combine adaptability, robustness, and professional automation into a single trading system optimized for real gold market conditions.

The result is a modern and dynamic Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking a powerful automated solution tailored specifically for the XAUUSD market.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper money management is strongly recommended, and users should test the system on a demo account before trading live.


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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
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