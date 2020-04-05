Xau
- Эксперты
-
Jose Ramon Rosaenz CarmonaBe sure you put your feet in the right place, then stand firm - Abraham Lincoln
🤖🤖🤖 My EA 🤖🤖🤖
https://www.mql5.com/es/users/pepe020408/seller
- Версия: 2.0
- Обновлено: 23 мая 2026
- Активации: 5
Advanced Adaptive Breakout Technology for the Gold Market
XAU EA MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for trading the gold market (XAUUSD) through an intelligent architecture based on breakout detection, dynamic volatility analysis, and advanced automated trade management.
The system is designed to identify high-potential market movements when price breaks key equilibrium zones and enters a new directional phase. Thanks to its multi-layer structure, the EA can automatically adapt to different volatility conditions and market behaviors.
Unlike traditional systems based on a single trading logic, XAU EA MT5 integrates 3 independent strategies, each optimized to detect different types of breakout opportunities in the market.
3 Integrated Trading Strategies
The core of the system combines three coordinated trading modules:
- Impulsive breakout strategy
- Dynamic continuation strategy
- Adaptive volatility strategy
Each strategy includes its own:
- entry logic
- operational filters
- risk management
- protection and profit target configuration
This structure allows the EA to react differently depending on the current market environment and the strength of the price movement.
Intelligent ATR-Based Management
XAU EA MT5 uses dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels calculated using multiples of the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.
This allows the system to:
- automatically adapt targets to current market volatility
- avoid excessively tight protection levels during fast market conditions
- maintain efficient trade management during both calm and highly volatile sessions
Thanks to this adaptive approach, the EA avoids relying on inefficient fixed-distance stop and target levels.
Specifically Optimized for XAUUSD
Gold is one of the most volatile and demanding financial instruments in the market.
XAU EA MT5 has been specifically optimized to take advantage of:
- breakout movements
- volatility expansions
- trend acceleration phases
- directional momentum on XAUUSD
The system is designed to operate efficiently both on real trading accounts and low-latency VPS environments.
Integrated Visual Panel
The EA includes a lightweight and elegant visual panel directly on the chart, designed to provide essential information without overloading the platform.
The panel displays:
- total accumulated profit and loss
- live operational monitoring
- overall system status
All presented through a clean, discreet, and VPS-friendly interface.
Main Features
- Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)
- Breakout-based trading system
- 3 independent integrated strategies
- Dynamic ATR-based management
- Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Integrated visual panel
- MetaTrader 5 compatible
- VPS optimized
- Lightweight resource consumption
- Advanced automated trade management
- Compatible with both netting and hedging accounts
System Philosophy
XAU EA MT5 was developed with one clear objective:
to combine adaptability, robustness, and professional automation into a single trading system optimized for real gold market conditions.
The result is a modern and dynamic Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking a powerful automated solution tailored specifically for the XAUUSD market.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper money management is strongly recommended, and users should test the system on a demo account before trading live.