Nomen Magic Candle

🎯 Nomen Magic Candle – Put an End to Chart Chaos! No Repaint MT4 Indicator

The wait is finally over.

It is time for a revolution on your screen. Welcome to the "Magic Chart."

Use the cleanly plotted lines as a high-precision trading strategy, backed by advanced, algorithmic market analysis that precisely decodes hidden liquidity zones—giving you the decisive, invisible edge over the crowd.

Do you also feel overwhelmed?

By endless analysis, overloaded charts, and indicators that constantly contradict each other?

Many traders spend hours searching for the perfect entry. The result? Trading paralysis. In the end, despite having ten different lines and oscillators on your chart, you still don't know which way the price will break out next.

🔮 The Philosophy: Radical Clarity Instead of Confusion

Nomen Magic Candle strips away the visual noise from your charts. It transforms the entire look of your chart into a clean, crisp design and concentrates on the only thing that truly matters: key zones.

No complicated mathematical formulas that lag behind the market. No endless combinations of indicators. Just you and the market—in absolute harmony.


Nomen Magic Candle is not just an indicator—it is a fully automated analysis system that translates the entire complexity of the financial markets into two simple lines. While other traders drown in chaos, this tool provides you with the necessary structure to operate with the precision of a machine.


🚦 The Rules: As Ingenious as They Are Simple

The indicator takes the guesswork out of the equation and divides the market into two clear zones:

  • 🟢 Above the green line: Absolute bull power rules here. Your sole focus is on long entries.

  • 🔴 Below the red line: The bears dominate here. Your sole focus is on selling (shorting).

What this means for you: Maximum focus, no more hesitation, and a crystal-clear directional filter for every single trade.

🚀 Who is the Nomen Magic Candle for?

This indicator is a true all-rounder and adapts to any trading style:

  • Scalpers & Day Traders: Find precise intraday zones at lightning speed on the lower timeframes (M1 to M30).

  • 🌊 Swing Traders: Ride the big trends on H1, H4, or Daily without getting shaken up by short-term market noise.

  • 🔰 Beginners: Learn to trade in the right market direction from day one, without falling into the typical indicator trap.

  • 🏆 Advanced Traders: Use the cleanly plotted lines as a high-precision trading strategy, based on a modern, covert market analysis that makes the footprints of institutional money visible.

🔑 The Key to Success: Risk Management

An important note: The Nomen Magic Candle is a powerful tool that shows you the direction. However, the holy grail of trading lies in your discipline. Combined with solid capital and risk management, this "Magic Chart" can be the long-awaited solution to elevate your trading results to the next level and finally bring consistency to your trading.

💻 Features & Content:

  • Unique Chart Design: Automatically switches your chart to a clean, professional "White Mode" (grid lines and standard candles are minimized for maximum clarity).

  • Automatic Signal Candles: Highlights relevant trend-reversal candles in a distinct signal color.

  • Dynamic Zone Lines: Plots the green and red key bands fully automatically until the next relevant market event.

  • Fully Optimized: No hidden parameters in the inputs window – the indicator is immediately ready to use ("Plug & Play").

Free your charts and finally trade with ease. Get the Nomen Magic Candle today!


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Olaniyi Ayeku
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TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
指标
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Fxland Price Reversal Zones
Afshin Dehghanpour
指标
Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potential pr
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
指标
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
指标
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
指标
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
指标
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
指标
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
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The Trader Pro
Noomen Ben Khadimallah Khadimallah
指标
Hier ist die professionelle Übersetzung ins Englische, die den seriösen und methodischen Ton beibehält und gleichzeitig die Fachbegriffe präzise überträgt: ️ The Trader Pro: The Methodical Decision-Support Tool for Gold and Forex No Martingale | No Grid | No Repaint Successful trading is not based on luck, but on the consistent application of a proven methodology. The Trader Pro was developed to relieve traders of the tedious manual chart analysis and to translate complex market constellation
Eruption Gold Entry EA
Noomen Ben Khadimallah Khadimallah
专家
️ The Eruption Gold Entry EA: Precision Meets Performance  turns almost every loss into a profit. Stop searching for the needle in the haystack. We present the Eruption Gold Entry EA —a highly sophisticated trading algorithm specifically developed for the dynamics of the gold market ( XAU/USD ) on MetaTrader 4. No Grid, No Martingale. Turning losses back into profit—almost every time. What Makes This EA So Special? While conventional bots often fail due to gold's volatility, this EA utilizes a
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