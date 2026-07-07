Magic SNRZ Key

  • 🚀 The Ultimate Trade Management Panel for MT5

    Designed for speed, precision, and seamless risk management, this custom on-chart utility is the perfect companion for scalpers, day traders, and grid traders. Eliminate the need for slow, manual modifications and gain lightning-fast, one-click control over all your open positions directly from your chart.

    Whether you are managing multiple layers of trades, securing profits instantly, or visualizing your risk, this tool is engineered to keep your execution flawless and your equity protected.

    🌟 Core Features & Controls:

    • 📉 CLOSE VOL (%): Partial Volume Closure Instantly close a specific percentage of the lot size for all open positions on the current chart. Smart Safety Feature: The EA intelligently ignores minimum volume orders (0.01 lots) to prevent broker execution errors, only partially closing larger sizes.

    • 🗑️ CLOSE ORDS (%): Smart Layer Management Perfect for grid traders. This button closes a predefined percentage of your total number of open orders. Advanced Risk Logic: It automatically calculates floating profits and prioritizes closing your worst-performing trades (highest loss) first, protecting your overall account health.

    • 🛡️ AUTO SL (ON/OFF): Instant Protection A toggle system that automatically assigns a predefined Stop Loss (customizable in pips) to any newly opened order. Smart Filter: If you toggle this ON while an order is already floating beyond your specified SL distance, the EA will safely ignore it to prevent instant unwanted closures.

    • 📈 AUTO BE (ON/OFF): Secure Your Profits Protect your winning trades automatically. Once an individual order reaches your specified profit target (e.g., 20 pips), the EA instantly moves its Stop Loss to the Break Even (Entry) price. It monitors every single order independently.

    • ⚡ SL @ ENTRY / REMOVE SL: Dual-Action Control A powerful two-in-one button. Click once to instantly move the Stop Loss to the entry price for all currently profitable orders. Made a mistake or changed your strategy? Click it again to completely remove the Stop Loss from all open orders in one go.

    • 📊 SHOW SL/TP LINES: Visual Drag & Drop Modification Revolutionize how you manage targets. Clicking this button displays Global Stop Loss (Red) and Take Profit (Green) lines directly on your chart. Simply drag the lines to your desired price levels, and the EA will instantly synchronize the SL and TP for all open orders simultaneously. Click again to hide them for a clean chart.

    • 💰 Live Risk/Reward Tracker (Total TP & SL in $) No more guessing. The panel features a built-in, real-time monetary display showing exactly how much profit you will make if your Global TP is hit, and exactly how much is at risk if your Global SL is hit. These values dynamically update as you drag your global lines.


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