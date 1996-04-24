Trillion Pips Magic MT5

TRILLION PIPS MAGIC INDICATOR

Built with 12+ Years of Real Market Experience, this is a complete market-reading system designed to help traders identify key levels, understand market direction, and follow price movement with more confidence.

UNIQUE POWER OF THIS INDICATOR
Our Proprietary Strategy – Only from Trillion Pips

✔ Works on ALL Symbols — Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices
✔ Daily, Weekly & Monthly Level Analysis
✔ Non-Repainting Fixed Levels for Each Period
✔ Price Levels Clearly Displayed Above & Below Market
✔ Bullish / Bearish Bias for Market Direction Understanding
✔ Clean and Professional Chart Visualization

This means you don’t just see levels —
you understand WHERE price may react and WHICH direction the market structure is showing.

SMART LEVEL + DIRECTION LOGIC

Indicator shows upside and downside price levels clearly
Helps traders identify possible buy zones and sell zones
Displays Daily, Weekly and Monthly directional bias
Supports structured market analysis for different trading styles

Special Behavior:

✔ TP2 / TP4 Levels → Important Reaction Zones
✔ Gap Up / Gap Down → Useful Areas to Watch for Retracement
✔ Market Movement → Helps traders follow price from level to level
✔ Fixed Period Levels → Clear reference points for planning trades

SIMPLE TRADING METHOD

Wait for price to reach a key level
Confirm with candle behavior and market structure
Follow the next level as a possible target area

Trade with structure, not guesswork.

WHY TRADERS TRUST THIS

✔ Clear Market Direction View
✔ Non-Repainting Level-Based Logic
✔ Reliable Fixed Levels for Each Period
✔ Works on all timeframes
✔ Suitable for Scalping, Intraday and Swing Trading
✔ Clean Display for Better Market Understanding
✔ Developed from 12+ Years of Real Market Experience

AFTER PURCHASE

✔ Setup Guide
✔ Starter Kit
✔ Direct Support
✔ Usage Guidance
✔ Professional Trading Method Explanation

IMPORTANT NOTE

This indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profit and does not replace trader decision-making. Market conditions can change at any time, so proper risk management is always required.

TRILLION PIPS MAGIC INDICATOR

Built with experience.
Designed for structure.
Created for professional market analysis.


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The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
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Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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