Trillion Pips Magic MT5

TRILLION PIPS MAGIC INDICATOR

Built with 12+ Years of Real Market Experience, this is a complete market-reading system designed to help traders identify key levels, understand market direction, and follow price movement with more confidence.

UNIQUE POWER OF THIS INDICATOR

Our Proprietary Strategy – Only from Trillion Pips

✔ Works on ALL Symbols — Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices

✔ Daily, Weekly & Monthly Level Analysis

✔ Non-Repainting Fixed Levels for Each Period

✔ Price Levels Clearly Displayed Above & Below Market

✔ Bullish / Bearish Bias for Market Direction Understanding

✔ Clean and Professional Chart Visualization

This means you don’t just see levels —

you understand WHERE price may react and WHICH direction the market structure is showing.

SMART LEVEL + DIRECTION LOGIC

Indicator shows upside and downside price levels clearly

Helps traders identify possible buy zones and sell zones

Displays Daily, Weekly and Monthly directional bias

Supports structured market analysis for different trading styles

Special Behavior:

✔ TP2 / TP4 Levels → Important Reaction Zones

✔ Gap Up / Gap Down → Useful Areas to Watch for Retracement

✔ Market Movement → Helps traders follow price from level to level

✔ Fixed Period Levels → Clear reference points for planning trades

SIMPLE TRADING METHOD

Wait for price to reach a key level

Confirm with candle behavior and market structure

Follow the next level as a possible target area

Trade with structure, not guesswork.

WHY TRADERS TRUST THIS

✔ Clear Market Direction View

✔ Non-Repainting Level-Based Logic

✔ Reliable Fixed Levels for Each Period

✔ Works on all timeframes

✔ Suitable for Scalping, Intraday and Swing Trading

✔ Clean Display for Better Market Understanding

✔ Developed from 12+ Years of Real Market Experience

AFTER PURCHASE

✔ Setup Guide

✔ Starter Kit

✔ Direct Support

✔ Usage Guidance

✔ Professional Trading Method Explanation

IMPORTANT NOTE

This indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profit and does not replace trader decision-making. Market conditions can change at any time, so proper risk management is always required.

TRILLION PIPS MAGIC INDICATOR

Built with experience.

Designed for structure.

Created for professional market analysis.