Trillion Pips Magic MT5
- Индикаторы
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Sivaramakrishnan NatarajanTrillion Pips is a professional trading and research company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with over 12+ years of experience in the financial markets.
- Версия: 2.5
- Активации: 10
TRILLION PIPS MAGIC INDICATOR
Built with 12+ Years of Real Market Experience, this is a complete market-reading system designed to help traders identify key levels, understand market direction, and follow price movement with more confidence.
UNIQUE POWER OF THIS INDICATOR
Our Proprietary Strategy – Only from Trillion Pips
✔ Works on ALL Symbols — Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices
✔ Daily, Weekly & Monthly Level Analysis
✔ Non-Repainting Fixed Levels for Each Period
✔ Price Levels Clearly Displayed Above & Below Market
✔ Bullish / Bearish Bias for Market Direction Understanding
✔ Clean and Professional Chart Visualization
This means you don’t just see levels —
you understand WHERE price may react and WHICH direction the market structure is showing.
SMART LEVEL + DIRECTION LOGIC
Indicator shows upside and downside price levels clearly
Helps traders identify possible buy zones and sell zones
Displays Daily, Weekly and Monthly directional bias
Supports structured market analysis for different trading styles
Special Behavior:
✔ TP2 / TP4 Levels → Important Reaction Zones
✔ Gap Up / Gap Down → Useful Areas to Watch for Retracement
✔ Market Movement → Helps traders follow price from level to level
✔ Fixed Period Levels → Clear reference points for planning trades
SIMPLE TRADING METHOD
Wait for price to reach a key level
Confirm with candle behavior and market structure
Follow the next level as a possible target area
Trade with structure, not guesswork.
WHY TRADERS TRUST THIS
✔ Clear Market Direction View
✔ Non-Repainting Level-Based Logic
✔ Reliable Fixed Levels for Each Period
✔ Works on all timeframes
✔ Suitable for Scalping, Intraday and Swing Trading
✔ Clean Display for Better Market Understanding
✔ Developed from 12+ Years of Real Market Experience
AFTER PURCHASE
✔ Setup Guide
✔ Starter Kit
✔ Direct Support
✔ Usage Guidance
✔ Professional Trading Method Explanation
IMPORTANT NOTE
This indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profit and does not replace trader decision-making. Market conditions can change at any time, so proper risk management is always required.
TRILLION PIPS MAGIC INDICATOR
Built with experience.
Designed for structure.
Created for professional market analysis.