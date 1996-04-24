Trillion Pips Magic MT5

TRILLION PIPS MAGIC INDICATOR

Built with 12+ Years of Real Market Experience, this is a complete market-reading system designed to help traders identify key levels, understand market direction, and follow price movement with more confidence.

UNIQUE POWER OF THIS INDICATOR
Our Proprietary Strategy – Only from Trillion Pips

✔ Works on ALL Symbols — Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices
✔ Daily, Weekly & Monthly Level Analysis
✔ Non-Repainting Fixed Levels for Each Period
✔ Price Levels Clearly Displayed Above & Below Market
✔ Bullish / Bearish Bias for Market Direction Understanding
✔ Clean and Professional Chart Visualization

This means you don’t just see levels —
you understand WHERE price may react and WHICH direction the market structure is showing.

SMART LEVEL + DIRECTION LOGIC

Indicator shows upside and downside price levels clearly
Helps traders identify possible buy zones and sell zones
Displays Daily, Weekly and Monthly directional bias
Supports structured market analysis for different trading styles

Special Behavior:

✔ TP2 / TP4 Levels → Important Reaction Zones
✔ Gap Up / Gap Down → Useful Areas to Watch for Retracement
✔ Market Movement → Helps traders follow price from level to level
✔ Fixed Period Levels → Clear reference points for planning trades

SIMPLE TRADING METHOD

Wait for price to reach a key level
Confirm with candle behavior and market structure
Follow the next level as a possible target area

Trade with structure, not guesswork.

WHY TRADERS TRUST THIS

✔ Clear Market Direction View
✔ Non-Repainting Level-Based Logic
✔ Reliable Fixed Levels for Each Period
✔ Works on all timeframes
✔ Suitable for Scalping, Intraday and Swing Trading
✔ Clean Display for Better Market Understanding
✔ Developed from 12+ Years of Real Market Experience

AFTER PURCHASE

✔ Setup Guide
✔ Starter Kit
✔ Direct Support
✔ Usage Guidance
✔ Professional Trading Method Explanation

IMPORTANT NOTE

This indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profit and does not replace trader decision-making. Market conditions can change at any time, so proper risk management is always required.

TRILLION PIPS MAGIC INDICATOR

Built with experience.
Designed for structure.
Created for professional market analysis.


Рекомендуем также
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Индикаторы
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
Rafael Vasili
Индикаторы
DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you: Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open) Exact stop-loss distance (from M
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная версия бесплатного индикатора HMA Trend (для MetaTrader 4), с возможностью статистического анализа HMA Trend - трендовый индикатор, базирующийся на скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA) с двумя периодами. HMA с медленным периодом определяет тренд, HMA с быстрым периодом - краткосрочные движения и сигналы в сторону тренда Главные отличия от бесплатного варианта: Возможность предсказать вероятность разворота тренда с помощью анализа исторических данных Построение
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Индикаторы
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
Fibonacci Trend Pro
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
FIBONACCI TREND Pro Smart Market Structure + Multi-Timeframe SuperTrend Dashboard The   FiboSuper   indicator is an advanced trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that blends three core methodologies of technical analysis:   Trend Following (EMA & SuperTrend) ,   Market Structure (ZigZag & Auto-Fibonacci) , and   Multi-Timeframe Confluence (Live Dashboard) . 1. On-Chart Components SuperTrend Line (Blue / Orange Dots): Blue Dots (Up Trend):   Indicates a   Bullish   market environment. Focus s
HTF Candle POC
Nhat Vy Vu
Индикаторы
C88 Projected Candle See the Bigger Picture Before the Candle Closes C88 Projected Candle is a professional market visualization indicator that projects the current higher timeframe candle directly onto your active chart. It helps traders understand the evolving market structure without constantly switching between timeframes. Whether you trade Price Action, ICT, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), or Volume Profile, this indicator provides a cleaner and more intuitive way to read market context. Key Fe
Professional Renko Chart MT5
Elham Afsharpour
Индикаторы
Professional Renko Chart MT5 Professional Renko Chart MT5 — это чистый индикатор графика Renko для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для отображения кирпичей Renko в отдельном окне индикатора, с возможностью дополнительной визуализации блоков Renko прямо на основном ценовом графике. Индикатор создан для трейдеров, которым нужен привычный стиль графика Renko внутри MetaTrader 5, похожий на визуализацию Renko, доступную на популярных современных графических платформах, таких как TradingView. Он преобр
Launch Pad GOLD Pro Indicator
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Индикаторы
Russian Launch Pad GOLD Indicator v1.7 Launch Pad GOLD Indicator — это мульти-таймфрейм инструмент технического анализа для MetaTrader 5. Индикатор использует анализ рыночной структуры на основе EMA совместно с мониторингом импульса, инструментами выравнивания тренда и настраиваемыми функциями фильтрации. Система разработана для помощи в анализе графиков на нескольких таймфреймах. Функции Анализ тренда EMA Индикатор использует EMA-расчёты для отображения структуры тренда и направления движения
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Индикаторы
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Kalman Cone Forecast MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Kalman Cone Forecast MT5 Adaptive forecast cone, trend pressure, and exhaustion detection in one clean trading panel. Kaman Cone Forecast is an adaptive predictive indicator for MetaTrader 5. It uses Kalman filter smoothing to reduce market noise, estimate current trend pressure, and project a forward price cone based on live volatility conditions. Instead of showing only a moving average line or a basic volatility band, Kalman Cone Forecast gives you a clearer answer to three important questi
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Индикаторы
ONNYX INDICATOR — версия 1.14 Индикатор зон спроса и предложения для MetaTrader 5 без перерисовки подтвержденных сигналов. Он определяет подтвержденные ценовые экстремумы, строит зоны с шириной на основе ATR, оценивает качество зон в процентах и показывает стрелки BUY/SELL на закрытых свечах. ОСНОВНЫЕ ВОЗМОЖНОСТИ - Зоны спроса и предложения с процентной оценкой внутри зоны. - Увеличенные стрелки BUY/SELL после подтверждения закрытой свечи. - Фильтр тренда EMA и подтверждение отклонения цены. - П
Heikin Ashi MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Heiken Ashi (Smoothed with Dashboard) Professional Market Structure Visualization with Weighted Confluence Scoring Transform your trading with crystal-clear multi-timeframe analysis. This indicator combines smoothed Heiken Ashi candles with an intelligent weighted scoring system to give you unprecedented clarity in any market condition. YOUR TRADING QUESTIONS – ANSWERED INSTANTLY: 1. What's the REAL trend direction? Dashboard Reveals:   Higher timeframe (MN1, W1, D1, H4) trend a
Fibonacci Sniper XAUUSD
Luis Paulo de Oliveira
Индикаторы
GOLD FIBONACCI SNIPER M5 Описание GOLD FIBONACCI SNIPER M5 — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, специально разработанный для торговли XAUUSD (Gold) на таймфрейме M5. Индикатор использует уровни коррекции Fibonacci в сочетании с анализом тренда, волатильности, свечных моделей и силы движения рынка для поиска высокоточных точек входа. Система автоматически определяет зоны коррекции между уровнями Fibonacci 38.2, 50 и 61.8, которые считаются важными институциональными уровнями реакции
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Индикаторы
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 Professional Gold Trading Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading indicator developed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities using trend analysis, pullback confirmation, and intelligent market structure detection. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, the indicator automatically calculates optimal Entry Zones, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels while provid
BTC Trend Scalper MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
Эксперты
BTC Trend Scalper MT5 Trend Capture Edition — Точный моментный трейдинг для BTCUSD Привет, трейдеры! Я — BTC Trend Scalper MT5, интеллектуальный советник для торговли Биткоином, созданный для захвата импульсных движений с дисциплинированным управлением рисками. Я   не   мартингейл. Я   не   сеточная система. Я   не   робот-игроман. Я — скальпер, следующий за трендом, созданный специально для трейдеров, которые понимают, что сохранение капитала важнее погони за каждым ценовым движением. Моя сп
Wave Trend MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Price Magnet — Индикатор зон плотности цены и уровней притяжения Price Magnet — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, который определяет ключевые уровни поддержки и сопротивления на основе статистической плотности распределения цены (Price Density). Индикатор анализирует заданный исторический период и находит ценовые значения, на которых рынок находился дольше всего. Эти зоны выступают в роли «магнитов» — они притягивают цену или служат фундаментом для разворота. В отличие от стандартны
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Получайте уведомления о каждом изменении цвета свечей Heiken Ashi (HA). Индикатор будет показывать прошедшие и новые сигналы каждый раз при изменении цвета свечей HA. ( Примечание : этот инструмент основан на коде индикатора Heiken Ashi, разработанного MetaQuotes Software Corp.) Особенности Сигналы срабатывают при закрытии последнего бара/открытии нового бара; Можно включить любые виды предупреждений: диалоговое окно, сообщение по электронной почте, SMS-уведомления для смартфонов и планшетов, з
Titan Action HUD Pro
Ilkay Ozsoy
Индикаторы
Titan Action HUD Titan Action HUD, MetaTrader 5 terminali içinde piyasa izlemeyi optimize etmek için tasarlanmış kapsamlı çok zaman dilimli analitik bir gösterge panelidir. Birden fazla dönemden alınan gerçek zamanlı teknik verileri tek bir ekrana toplayarak, çeşitli grafikler arasında sürekli geçiş yapma ihtiyacını ortadan kaldırır. Panel, piyasa ortamlarını sürekli tarar, yapısal trendleri, hacim metriklerini ve aktif işlem oturumlarını birleşik bir görsel matriks içinde gösterir. 6.10 sürümün
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
The Rainbow Dragon Indicator
Sofien Kaabar
Индикаторы
The Rainbow Dragon Indicator by Quant Atlas Creator:  https://www.quant-atlas.com/ The Rainbow Dragon is a composite signal engine that aggregates the seven Rainbow indicators — Blue, Green, Indigo, Red, Violet, Yellow, and Orange — into a single confluence-based reading. Rather than relying on any one model, it treats each Rainbow component as an independent voter and fires only when enough of them agree, giving you a diversified, multi-method read on the market instead of a single point of vie
Master Edition
Peter Ofunda Fischer
Эксперты
Harvester Pro Universal Master The Ultimate Volatility Breakout & Trend-Following Solution for XAUUSD and Major Pairs. Harvester Pro Universal Master is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for high-performance trading on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs like EURUSD , this EA combines a sophisticated Volatility Breakout engine with a robust EMA/TEMA Trend-Following filter to capture explosive market moves with surg
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Индикаторы
"Impulses and Corrections 5" создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам ориентироваться в рыночной ситуации. Индикатор показывает мультитаймфреймовые восходящие и нисходящие импульсы ценовых движений. Эти импульсы служат основой для определения "Базы" , состоящей из зон "Коррекции" ценовых движений, а также имеет "Потенциальные" зоны для возможных сценариев движения цены. Восходящие и нисходящие импульсы определяются на основе модифицированной формулы индикатора "Фракталы" Билла Вильямса. Последни
С этим продуктом покупают
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Большинство стрелочных индикаторов дают сигнал и оставляют вас самостоятельно разбираться со всем остальным. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows дает вам полный торговый план. Каждая сигнальная стрелка появляется вместе с уже готовым планом: линия входа, стоп-лосс, четыре уровня тейк-профита и живой вердикт по преимуществу, который показывает, стоит ли сейчас торговать данный символ и таймфрейм. В комплект входит Trade Manager EA, который берет на себя сопровождение сделки после вашего входа, помогая сохраня
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Индикаторы
Chimera Volume для MetaTrader 5 Продвинутый анализ объема и визуализация рыночной активности Chimera Volume — это пользовательский индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для анализа нормализованной активности объема и отображения изменений в рыночном участии через динамическую визуальную структуру. Индикатор обрабатывает данные тикового объема, используя алгоритмы адаптивной нормализации, и генерирует структурированное представление интенсивности объема, фаз накопления и сдвигов активности в
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор выделяет зоны, в которых проявляется интерес, а затем показывает зону накопления ордеров. Он работает как биржевой стакан, но в крупном масштабе. Это индикатор для самых крупных денег. Его эффективность исключительна. Какой бы интерес ни возник на рынке — вы его увидите. (Это полностью переписанная и автоматизированная версия — ручной анализ больше не требуется.) Скорость транзакций — это концептуально новый индикатор, который показывает, где и когда накапливаются крупные ордера и как
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
Индикаторы
Умный многослойный детектор пробоя и отката для MetaTrader 5 «Умно. Просто. Быстро!» Устали упускать точки входа с высокой вероятностью пробоя? Тратите часы на просмотр нескольких графиков, пытаясь совместить пробои с направлением тренда и динамикой валют — и всё равно упускаете движение? Break Pullback решает всё это с помощью одного индикатора. Что такое Break Pullback? Break Pullback — это профессиональный индикатор MetaTrader 5, созданный специально для трейдеров, торгующих по структуре ры
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Индикаторы
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT5 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Индикаторы
Привет, трейдер! Большинство розничных трейдеров полагаются на запаздывающие веб-скрипты. Для торговли с истинным преимуществом необходима институциональная архитектура. Индикатор Astro AI — это не стандартное наложение графика. Это скомпилированная нейронная сеть с двумя агентами, работающая непосредственно на вашем терминале. Вот точная технология, лежащая в основе системы: 1. Агент 1: Аналитик (Графовые нейронные сети — GNN) Рынки — это не просто изолированные ценовые бары; это взаимосвяз
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Индикаторы
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire Индикатор для MetaTrader 5 · Smart Money Concepts · Движок предиктивного интеллекта ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — это профессиональная индикаторная система на основе Smart Money Concepts, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на платформе MetaTrader 5. Она объединяет полный набор SMC — Order Blocks, снятие ликвидност
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Индикаторы
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
Другие продукты этого автора
Trillion Pips X EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Эксперты
Trillion Pips X EA - Multi Symbol Scalping Expert Advisor Overview Trillion Pips X EA is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses price action analysis combined with dynamic volatility filtering to execute short duration trades. The EA identifies short term price imbalances during retracements or consolidation phases and executes rapid trades targeting small price movements. It supports multiple instruments including commodities, indices, and currency pairs. Supporte
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Эксперты
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
Trillion Pips Candy MT5
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Эксперты
Trillion Pips Candy EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin) . Developed from 12+ years of real market trading experience , this EA focuses on structured strategy execution , disciplined risk management, and long-term stability. It does not use grid or martingale systems . Every trade follows predefined logic and is protected with a strict Stop Loss , ensuring controlled risk exposure.      Pricing Plan Discounted Launch Price: $555 Price increases
HoneyBee MT5
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Эксперты
Trillion Pips HoneyBee EA is a precision-engineered, fully automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built from 12+ years of real market trading experience , this EA focuses on ultra low drawdown performance , strict risk control, and consistent long-term execution using a pure strategy-based approach . This is not a grid, martingale, or hedging system . Every trade follows a predefined logic with very tight Stop Loss , ensuring disciplined and controlled exposure in all
Trillion Pips Quantara MT5
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Эксперты
Trillion Pips Quantara EA is a precision-engineered, fully automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Built from 12+ years of real market trading experience, this EA focuses on ultra precise scalping execution, very tight Stop Loss, and controlled drawdown using a pure strategy-based approach. This is not an HFT (High-Frequency Trading) EA. It is also not a grid, martingale, or hedging system. Every trade follows a predefined logic with very tight Stop Loss, ensuring disci
Trillion Pips Pro MT5
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Индикаторы
TRILLION PIPS ELITE PRO INDICATOR Advanced Wave-Based Auto Trend System Built with 12+ Years of Real Market Experience, this is not just an indicator — it is a complete market intelligence system designed to help traders identify key levels, understand auto trend direction, and read market movement with confidence. UNIQUE POWER OF THIS INDICATOR Proprietary Strategy – Only from Trillion Pips Advanced Wave-Based Market Structure Engine Auto Trend Detection System Built-in Trend Decider Log
Trillion Pips Wave Pro
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Индикаторы
TRILLION PIPS WAVE PRO INDICATOR Built with 12+ Years of Real Market Experience, Trillion Pips Wave Pro is an elite wave-based market-reading indicator designed to help traders identify market direction, key reaction zones, buy/sell areas, and structured trading opportunities with confidence. This is not just a normal indicator. It is a complete wave-based trading system built from our unique Trillion Pips strategy to read different market conditions across multiple symbols and timeframes. UNIQ
Trillion Pips Polaris EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Эксперты
TRILLION PIPS POLARIS EA MT5 Expert Advisor – Precision. Protection. Performance. Built from 12+ years of real market experience , Trillion Pips Polaris EA is a professional automated trading system designed for traders who want structured execution, controlled risk, and intelligent trade management in real market conditions. Polaris EA is developed with a disciplined trading approach, advanced filters, and automated trade handling to support consistent execution without emotional decision-maki
Trillion Pips Smc Pro
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Индикаторы
TRILLION PIPS SMC PRO INDICATOR Trillion Pips SMC Pro Indicator is a Smart Money Concepts based market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed with 12+ years of real market experience. This tool is designed to help traders read market structure, identify important price zones, and understand market movement with a clean and professional chart display. MAIN FEATURES Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices and other MT5 symbols Smart Money Concepts based analysis Bullish and Bearish Order B
TP Price Action
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Индикаторы
TRILLION PIPS PRICE ACTION INDICATOR Built with 12+ Years of Real Market Experience, Trillion Pips Price Action Indicator is a professional market-reading tool designed to help traders identify key price levels, market direction, buy/sell zones, and high-probability trading areas with clarity. This is not just a normal indicator. It is a complete price action trading system built from our unique Trillion Pips strategy to read market structure across different symbols and timeframes. UNIQUE POWER
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв