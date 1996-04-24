Sigma Enhanced Regression Analysis

SERA- Sigma-Enhanced Regression Analysis– The Non-Repaint, Early-Entry MTF Trading System

The Problem with Most Regression Tools (And How We Solved It)

Traditional regression indicators lie to you. They repaint, they lag, and distort actionable data. Their flaws cost you in false back-tests, late entries/exits and therefore missed profits. Avoid catching a falling knife or chasing a train with SERA, she eliminates ALL three problems.

One-Click Trading Style Selection – Choose Conservative, Responsive (recommended), or Aggressive from a simple dropdown. All complex thresholds (R² minimums, confidence percentages, normalized scores) adjust automatically. Perfect for novices who don't want to tweak parameters, and powerful for experts who want consistent behaviour (Request documentation upon purchase if curious)

Intelligent Performance Architecture

SERA features an advanced caching and incremental calculation engine that delivers institutional-grade performance even on basic VPS systems:
- Smart MTF Caching: Once calculated, timeframe data is intelligently cached and reused, reducing CPU load by up to 85%
- Incremental Statistics Engine: Updates calculations incrementally rather than recalculating from scratch
- Configurable Performance Settings: Adjust cache duration and calculation method to match your hardware

Result: Powerful analytics with near-zero latency, perfect for scalpers and EA integration


The Early Entry Advantage – Trade BEFORE the Crowd

Most indicators wait for confirmation. We detect momentum inflections.
Traditional regression tools suffer from drag – the line slowly catches up to price changes, delaying entries by 3-5 bars. In-built LRMA Momentum Detection: 1-3 Bars Earlier
 Multi-Timeframe Drag Reduction: The Timeframe Hierarchy (Feature, Not Bug)
Lower Time frames Signal FIRST – Here's Why:

M1/M5 ──┐
        ├─→ LRMA detects momentum inflection (1-2 bars)
M15 ────┤
        ├─→ Confirms trend change (3-4 bars)
H1 ─────┤
        ├─→ Major trend confirmation (5+ bars)
H4/D1 ──┘
RESULT: Entry appears on LOWER timeframe BEFORE higher timeframe confirms
The Early Entry Strategy – Captures the Entire Move
Step 1: M5 shows BUY arrow (momentum inflection at 10:05)
Step 2: M15 shows BULLISH BIAS (trend confirmation at 10:15)  
Step 3: H1 still shows NEUTRAL (lagging until 11:00)
ACTION: Enter at 10:15 with stop below M15 low
RESULT: You're in BEFORE higher timeframe confirms – capturing the entire move


The Hybrid Advantage: WHERE + WHEN + HOW MUCH  TO TRUST+ HOW RELIABLE

QUESTION 
   HOW SERA ANSWERS IT
WHERE to trade? 
  Regression channel shows statistical direction (intuitively colour changing line)
WHEN to enter?
  LRMA arrows fire at momentum inflections 
HOW MUCH to trust?  
  R² confidence meter (0-100%)
HOW RELIABLE  Signal quality scoring with timeframe-aware weighting


 The Triple-Filter System
ENTRY ONLY WHEN ALL THREE ALIGN               
 FILTER 1: WHERE (Regression Direction)                        
   ├─ Slope > 0 = Bullish bias                                   
   ├─ Slope < 0 = Bearish bias                                 
   └─ R² > 0.5 = Trend is reliable                                                                                               
   FILTER 2: WHEN (LRMA Momentum)
   ├─ Current LRMA > Previous LRMA = Rising                      
   ├─ Previous LRMA ≤ Previous-Previous = V-bottom pattern       
   └─ Arrow fires at inflection point     
                                                                  
   FILTER 3: POSITION (Sigma Zone)                               
   ├─ MID-CHANNEL = Optimal entry                                
   ├─ NEAR BAND = Watch for breakout/reversal                    
   └─ EXTREME (>2σ) = DO NOT CHASE – await pullback              
                                                             

Intelligent Weighted Confluence Scoring

SERA aggregates signals across 8 timeframes (W1→M1) using a statistically weighted system that properly respects timeframe hierarchy:

Weight Distribution (User-Adjustable)

TREND TIMEFRAMES (W1, D1, H4, H1):   3× Weight Multiplier
ENTRY TIMEFRAMES (M30, M15, M5, M1): 1× Weight Multiplier
Why? A D1 trend confirmation should carry more weight than an M5 flicker, SERA's weighting reflects real trading reality.

Scoring Components (Per Timeframe)

SCORING WEIGHTS (× timeframe multiplier):
├─ Strong Trend (slope > 2× threshold):     +2 or -2 points × weight
├─ Weak Trend (slope > 0):                  +1 or -1 point × weight
├─ Momentum Rising/Falling:                 +1 or -1 point × weight
├─ Confidence Bonus:                        Up to +20% for aligned signals
└─ Total Normalized Score Range:            -100% to +100% (percentage of maximum)


 Confidence Score Calculation (0-100%)

Each timeframe receives an individual confidence rating based on:

CONFIDENCE FACTORS:
├─ Base: R² × 100 (statistical reliability)
├─ Momentum Alignment: +15% bonus when trend and momentum agree
├─ Channel Position: +10% bonus for mid-channel (optimal zone)
├─ Extreme Penalty: -30% for >2σ conditions (mean reversion risk)
├─ Weak Fit Penalty: -50% for R² < 0.30 (unreliable signal)
└─ Final Confidence: Weighted average across all valid timeframes

Enhanced Suggestion Output (Real-time)

AGGREGATE DISPLAY SHOWS:
├─ R²: 76% (weighted average across timeframes)
├─ Avg |Z|: 1.85s (distance from mean across all TFs)
├─ Confidence: 82% (overall signal reliability)
├─ Extreme Count: 2/8 (timeframes at >2s)

SUGGESTION OUTPUT (Confidence-Aware):
├─ ≥70% Confidence + Score ≥60%:  STRONG CONFLUENCE BUY ▲▲ (HIGH CONFIDENCE)
├─ ≥70% Confidence + Score ≥30%:  BULLISH BIAS ▲ (GOOD CONFIDENCE)
├─ 50-69% Confidence + Score ≥50%: BULLISH BIAS ▲ (MODERATE CONFIDENCE)
├─ 50-69% Confidence + Mixed:      MIXED SIGNALS - WAIT FOR CLARITY
├─ <50% Confidence:                LOW CONFIDENCE - AVOID (Score: XX%)
├─ >50% extreme:                   ⚠️ EXTREME CONDITIONS - AWAIT PULLBACK ⚠️
└─ Normalized:                     All suggestions show confidence % for context

 Signal Hierarchy (Priority Order)

Strategy Execution Matrix

Priority 
 Signal Combination 
 Confidence
  Action
HIGHEST   
 STRONG CONFLUENCE + R²>0.70 + MID-CHANNEL
 95%
 Enter full position
HIGH
  BULLISH BIAS + LRMA Arrow + NEAR BAND 
 85% 
 Enter with confirmation
MEDIUM
  Single TF Arrow + R²>0.50 
 65% 
 Scale in gradually
LOW EXTREME Condition + R²<0.40 30% Mean reversion only
INVALID WEAK FIT Displayed 0% NO TRADE
 Built-in Risk Management
Dynamic Risk model with Optimized Stop Loss Strategy (Sigma-Integrated)
 allows your stops to breathe with market volatility.

Channel Position Stop Loss Location Risk Level Execution Logic
Mid-Channel Opposite Band (Full Channel Width) Standard Allows full trend development and natural oscillation within the channel.
Upper Half Below Midline (Center) Tight Protects gains; assumes the midline acts as dynamic support.
Lower Half Above Midline (Center) Tight Protects gains; assumes the midline acts as dynamic resistance.
At Upper Band 0.5σ above band Very Tight High risk-reward setup; exit quickly if a 2.5σ “moon” spike occurs.
At Lower Band 0.5σ below band Very Tight High risk-reward setup; exit if price panics beyond 2.5σ.
Extreme (> 2σ) No Entry N/A High probability of stop hunts, volatility spikes, and mean-reversion traps.


 Take Profit Targets

Target 1: Opposite band → 1:1 risk-reward minimum
Target 2: Channel midline → 2:1 risk-reward

Target 3: Opposite band + 1σ → 3:1+ risk-reward

Risk Intelligence Matrix with Confidence Integration (Automatic Risk Mitigation Warnings)

The Warning Display Matrix below effectively bridges the gap between the indicator's elegant raw math and your emotional discipline. By defining specific Stop and Caution flags, we have essentially built an automated risk-management advisor into SERA’s UI.

Warning Display 
 Confidence Impact 
 Meaning 
 Required Action
● WEAK FIT
 -50% confidence
 R² below threshold (Min 0.30) → regression unreliable
 Skip trade entirely. Market is non-linear / noisy/random
⚠️ EXTREME CONDITIONS
 -30% confidence
 >50% of timeframes are beyond ±2σ (overextended)
 Do NOT chase. High probability of sharp mean reversion. Wait for pullback
!! (Suffix) 
 -20% confidence
 Current price at ≥ 2σ extreme 
 Tighten stops to breakeven OR wait for 1-candle reversal confirmation
LOW CONFIDENCE (<50%) 
 N/A (aggregate) 
 Weak alignment across timeframes + mixed signals 
 Reduce position size by ~50% if entering at all, or skip entirely
MIXED SIGNALS 
 50-60% confidence 
 Conflicting timeframe signals Wait for clarity. 
 Let higher timeframes resolve first

The Vortex Effect

When you see !! on the M1, M5, and M15 simultaneously, you are in a statistical vortex. While the trend looks strongest here, the math says you are at the edge of the bell curve. SERA's confidence score will automatically reflect this risk.

The R² Filter

The ● WEAK FIT is your Noise Filter. It prevents you from trying to apply trend-following logic to a ranging or choppy market where the regression line has no predictive power. SERA displays individual R² and confidence scores per timeframe so you can see exactly which timeframes are reliable.



EA-Ready Architecture (with Optimized Performance)

All signals are stored in dedicated buffers that NEVER repaint. Performance features make SERA ideal for EA integration:

Buffer Access (Request Documentation on Purchase)
Buffer 0: Channel Line (Regression center)
Buffer 1: Color Index (0=Neutral, 1=Bullish, 2=Bearish)
Buffer 2: Upper Band
Buffer 3: Lower Band
Buffer 6: Buy Arrows (non-repainting)
Buffer 7: Sell Arrows (non-repainting)
Buffer 8: LRMA Line

Performance Settings for EA Developers

- EnableMTFCaching: Cache MTF data between EA calls (reduces CPU by 85%)

- MaxCacheAgeSeconds: Control data freshness (1-10 seconds)
- EnableIncrementalCalc: Faster calculations for high-frequency strategies
- DashboardUpdateInterval: Throttle UI updates during backtesting
Result: Your EA can process 8 timeframes of regression analysis with minimal CPU overhead—perfect for portfolio trading or multi-symbol strategies.

All signals are stored in dedicated buffers that NEVER repaint: request buffer index  and documentation if you need them upon purchase.

This professional-grade trading dashboard gives traders instant, actionable insights across all timeframes while maintaining optimal performance through intelligent resource management.

Who This Indicator Is For

Trader Type Primary Use Case Key Benefit Recommended Workflow (Strategy → Tactics)
Day Traders Intraday entries (M5–M30) aligned with H1 trend Early entries (1–2 candles ahead of momentum) + confidence validation H1 (trend bias) → M15/M5 (entry timing via LRMA arrows + DIST) Verify Confidence >60%
Swing Traders Multi-day swing capture Full channel utilization (mid → band rotation) + weighted MTF confirmation D1/W1 (direction) → H4/H1 (execution + pullbacks). Require Confidence >70% for full position
Position Traders Long-term trend positioning High statistical confidence (strong R² + slope alignment + timeframe-aware weighting) MN (macro bias) → W1/D1 (position building + scaling). Trend TFs carry 3× weight
Prop Traders Risk-controlled execution under strict rules Objective confidence scoring + s-based risk control (auditable signal quality) All TFs aligned + Avoid EXTREME (>2s) + trade only high-confidence setups >65% 
EA Developers Full automation of strategy Non-repainting signals + structured performance-optimised buffers Use Buffer 6/7 (arrows) + Buffer 0/2/3 (channel) via iCustom. Enable caching for production


The Five Questions Every Trader Asks (Answered)

Complex ALGLIB regression math translated into five simple, actionable answers that any trader, from a novice to a quantitative developer, can use to make a decision in seconds.

The Critical Question How This Indicator Answers It The Alpha Advantage
What’s the trend structure? Multi-Timeframe panel scans 8 timeframes simultaneously with slope + R² validation Eliminates tunnel vision. You see the D1 forest while executing on the M5 tree.
Where’s the best entry? LRMA momentum arrows + σ-based channel positioning (DIST) Precision timing. You’re not just buying dips, you’re entering at statistically favorable zones (e.g., 1.5–2.0σ edges).
How strong is the signal? Confidence scoring (0–100%) + weighted MTF aggregation (uses hierarchical timeframe-awareness) Contextual Objectivity . Filters out noise disguised as trends, only structurally valid moves qualify. Higher timeframes carry appropriate weight
What are the risks? WEAK FIT, EXTREME, LOW CONFIDENCE warnings + σ context + Confidence penalties Quantified Capital Preservation. The system tells you when not to trade and how much confidence to have, your biggest edge.
What should I do NOW? Clear BUY / SELL / NEUTRAL + Confidence % + DIST state + Signal quality rating Decisiveness with justification. Removes hesitation and analysis paralysis, execution becomes mechanical with documented reasoning.

Strategic Summary of the SERA Suite

You now have a complete, five-pillar trading system:

1. Trend: ALGLIB-powered Linear Regression (Strategic Direction).

2. Momentum: LRMA Velocity (Tactical Entry).

3. Position: Sigma-Enhanced Z-Scores (Location Context).

4. Confidence: Weighted Multi-Timeframe Validation (Signal Quality)

5. Risk: The R² Confidence and Warning Matrix (Execution Rules).

Performance Architecture ensures all five pillars operate with institutional-grade efficiency; intelligent caching, incremental calculations, and configurable update intervals mean you get maximum analytical power with minimum CPU overhead.

With intelligent confidence scoring and performance optimization, SERA transforms complex statistical analysis into a clear, actionable trading dashboard. You get the truth – early, accurately, and only once. enables Early Entry with Statistical Certainty for Serious Traders. Stop guessing where price is going. Know exactly where it is – statistically, and know exactly how much to trust the signal.

Key words

Primary:  MT5 regression indicator ,  zero-repaint trading system ,  multi-timeframe momentum indicator ,  LRMA entry signals ,  confidence-based trading indicator

Secondary:  R² confidence meter ,  sigma channel zones ,  trend confluence scanner ,  EA-ready MT5 indicator ,  weighted MTF scoring ,  performance-optimized indicator

Long-tail:  best non-repainting regression tool ,  early entry momentum detection MT5 ,  statistical trend following system ,  confidence-scored trading signals MT5 ,  low-CPU multi-timeframe indicator for VPS


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可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
指标
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
指标
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
指标
# 回撤指标 V4.0 - 掌控交易的必备工具 ## 通过完整的实时绩效概览改变您的交易 在要求严苛的外汇和差价合约交易世界中，**了解您的实时绩效**不是奢侈品，而是**绝对必需**的。**回撤指标 V4.0** 不仅仅是一个简单的指标：它是您的**专业仪表板**，为您提供清晰、精确和即时的交易账户状态视图。 --- ## 为什么这个指标将永远改变您的交易 ### 90% 交易者面临的问题 您是否曾经遇到过以下情况之一？ **您不确切知道自己的状况** - 您的 MT5 平台显示数字，但您必须心算您的真实表现。 **您发现回撤为时已晚** - 当您意识到已经损失了 15% 的资金时，已经太晚了，无法有效应对。 **您缺乏历史可见性** - 无法快速知道本周、本月或今年是否盈利。 **您浪费时间分析交易** - 您必须打开多个窗口、进行计算，并失去对市场的关注。 **您没有概览** - 有多少持仓？我的全局盈亏是多少？我今天的表现如何？ ### 解决方案：一体化专业仪表板 **回撤指标 V4.0** 通过提供一个**完整的控制面板*
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (9)
指标
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
专家
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
AutoTrend Pro
Aram Hussein Mohammed
指标
TL Method — Automatic Trendline Detection & Strength Indicator Tired of drawing trendlines manually? TL Method does it for you — automatically detecting, drawing, and scoring trendlines in real time. What it does: Scans up to 1000 bars to find valid support and resistance trendlines Scores each trendline by counting confirmed anchor touches Generates buy/sell signal arrows when price approaches strong trendlines Alerts you via popup, push notification, or sound — with smart cooldown to avoid spa
Harmonic Pattern Hunter
Shingidzano Lesetedi
5 (1)
指标
Harmonic Pattern Hunter Harmonic Pattern Hunter is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and draws high-probability harmonic patterns directly on the chart. It is designed to assist traders who use harmonic analysis as part of their trading methodology. How It Works The indicator scans historical and live price data for completed XABCD harmonic structures using Fibonacci ratio validation. When a valid pattern is detected, it draws the full pattern geometry, marks t
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.83 (18)
指标
ATREND： 工作原理及使用方法 工作原理 “ATREND”指标针对MT5平台设计，旨在通过结合多种技术分析方法为交易者提供强有力的买卖信号。该指标主要利用平均真实波幅（ATR）来测量波动性，并结合趋势检测算法来识别潜在的市场动向。 购买后请留言，您将获得特别的赠品。 主要特点： - 动态趋势检测：该指标评估市场趋势并相应调整信号，帮助交易者与当前市场条件对齐策略。 - 波动性测量：通过使用ATR，该指标衡量市场波动性，这对于确定最佳止损（SL）和止盈（TP）水平至关重要。 - 信号可视化：该指标在图表上直观地表示买卖信号，增强交易者的决策能力。 操作步骤 输入和设置： - 时间框架：此输入允许您设置指标计算的主要时间框架，默认值为15分钟。 - 时间框架2：此输入可用于定义额外分析的辅助时间框架，默认值为1分钟。 - 移动：此参数允许您将指标的计算向回移动，默认值为0。 - SLATR：此输入定义用于根据ATR计算止损水平的乘数，默认值为2.56。 - TPATR：此输入定义用于根据ATR计算止盈水平的乘数，默认值也为2.56。 - AlertsOn：启用或禁用交易信号的警报，
Trend Channel mt5
Tatiana Savkevych
指标
Trend Channel is a Forex trend arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple operating mechanism, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created based on a regression channel with filters. We display the signals of the Trend Channel indicator on the price function chart using a mathematical approach. How it works: when the price breaks through the overbought/oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell signal is generated
Crash dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
Unlock profitable buy setups with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Crash , purpose-built for consistent scalping and small account growth. This expertly crafted, non-repainting indicator detects optimal buy signals on Crash indices , ensuring you're in sync with the trend thanks to the built-in Dynamic Trend Filter . A clean blue background template is also included for seamless charting and visual clarity. Key Features: Trend-Based Signal Logic – The Dynamic Trend Filter ensures all b
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
专家
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
指标
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
指标
123模式 是最受欢迎，功能强大和灵活的图表模式之一。该模式由三个价格点组成：底部，峰值或谷值以及38.2％至71.8％之间的斐波纳契回撤位。当价格突破最后一个峰值或谷值时，该形态被认为是有效的，此时指标绘制箭头，发出警报并可以进行交易。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 清除交易信号 可自定义的颜色和尺寸 实施绩效统计 可定制的斐波那契回撤水平 显示适当的止损和获利水平 该指标可用于查找连续或反转形态 它是不可重涂和不可重涂的 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 123模式 可以表现为连续或反转模式。为了简化操作，该指标使您可以选择要寻找哪种类型的形态，使其成为趋势或反转交易者的绝佳工具。 设置 将指标加载到任何图表时，将显示一组选项作为输入参数。如果您认为它们太多，请不要感到失望，因为参数被分组为不言自明的块。这就是每个参数块的作用。 幅度-幅度表示替代价格点之间的最小柱线量。要找到大图案，请增加幅度参数。要查找较小的模式，请减小幅度参数。 闵。回撤-形态中所需的最小斐波那契回撤。设置为零不对其进行评估。 最大。回撤-形态中可能的最大斐
EA Swing Timing Breakout Smart Auto System
Hendrawanto Kobis
专家
Short Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a smart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend filtering, momentum timing, and dynamic risk management to capture high-probability swing and breakout opportunities. Full Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a professional trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5, suitable for traders who want a balance between automation, control, and disciplined risk management. This EA uses a trend-following and momentum confirmation approach ,
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Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
指标
Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标 Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标由 Coetsee Digital 开发，是一款先进工具，旨在识别市场中的潜在暴涨机会。该指标专为关注 Deriv 和 Weltrade 合成市场的交易者设计，仅在 3 分钟 (M3)、5 分钟 (M5)、15 分钟 (M15)、30 分钟 (M30) 和 1 小时 (H1) 时间周期上运行，并仅支持以下交易对：PainX 1200、PainX 999、PainX 800、PainX 600、PainX 400、GainX 1200、GainX 999、GainX 800、GainX 600、GainX 400、BreakX 600、BreakX 1200、BreakX 1800、SwitchX 600、SwitchX 1200、SwitchX 1800、Crash 1000 Index、Crash 900 Index、Crash 600 Index、Crash 500 Index、Crash 300 Index、Boom 1000 Index、Boom 900 Index、Bo
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT5）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方向
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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Cumulative Volume Delta MAX Plus
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X Plus：终极订单流分析架构 通过 CVD MA-X Plus 洞察市场的隐藏机制。普通成交量指标只能告诉你交易了多少，而 CVD MA-X Plus 能告诉你： 谁 在赢得战斗、 何时 赢得战斗，以及“ 聪明钱 ”锚定在 何处 。通过聚合逐笔报价级价格行为（在股票/期货/黄金等监管市场使用时可设置为“真实成交量”）和多层成交量分布，该指标为市场信心、衰竭和流动性提供了极其清晰的蓝图。这是 CVD MA-X 的进化版本，原版见： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162375?source=Site+Profile+Seller 交易者优势：为什么要升级到 Plus 版？ 大多数交易者失败是因为他们对滞后的价格行为做出反应。Plus 版本通过分析影线与实体的比例（受成交量加权，并新增机构级平滑选项）来分析蜡烛图的内部压力，从而为您提供领先优势。 成交量均衡： 每日公允价值在哪里？（新增 VWAP-Delta 锚定） 市场信心： 这一走势是否有真金白银支持？（CVD 与零轴对
MTF Connecting Fractals
Ebrah Ssali
指标
MTF Connecting Fractals Multi-Timeframe Market Structure. One Glance. Real Decisions. MTF Connecting Fractals is not just another arrow-printing indicator. It’s a complete multi-timeframe market structure intelligence system designed to answer the most important trading questions in real time - clearly, visually, and without clutter. Built around fractals as objective structure anchors, this tool gives traders a decisive edge by combining price action, structural context, proximity risk, and
QQE Kalman Hybrid
Ebrah Ssali
指标
QQE Kalman Hybrid  Smarter Trend Detection. Faster Entries. Cleaner Decisions. QQE Kalman Hybrid is built to help you act on what’s happening now. This momentum and trend confirmation indicator combines the proven structure of classic QQE logic with a modern Kalman adaptive engine designed to reduce lag, smooth noise, and surface high-quality trade opportunities earlier. The result is a clean, decision-focused tool that helps traders identify:  What’s the trend structure?  Where’s the best
FREE
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX
Ebrah Ssali
指标
累积成交量增量 (CVD) MA-X：智能订单流情绪工具 通过 Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X 揭示市场的隐藏机制。传统的成交量指标只能告诉你交易了 多少 ，而 CVD MA-X 则能告诉你 谁 在胜出以及 何时 胜出。通过聚合 Tick 级的价格行为和成交量分布，该指标为你提供了一张清晰的市场信念与衰竭地图。 交易者优势：为什么选择 CVD MA-X？ 大多数交易者失败是因为他们对滞后的价格做出反应。CVD MA-X 通过分析 K 线的内部压力（影线与实体的比例）并结合成交量权重，为你提供 领先优势 。它实时回答了三个关键问题： 这次波动是否有真金白银支持？ （CVD 与零轴的配合） 趋势是否正在失去动力？ （MaxBuy/MaxSell 衰竭点） 大资金是否与价格背离？ （内置背离引擎） 强大功能与实用性 智能权重阈值： 不同于简单的 Delta 计算，该指标通过解构 K 线影线和实体长度来计算“买入 vs 卖出成交量”，提供更细腻的意图观察。 双层信号逻辑： 兼具 CVD 零轴交叉 和 MA（CVD 移动平均线）零轴交叉 。这使你能够区分短
SessionInfoDisplay
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Critical Market Session Information with a Single Glance Stop juggling multiple tools and squinting at time zone converters. The SessionInfoDisplay Indicator is your new, indispensable trading co-pilot that puts real-time market intelligence directly on your chart.   What It Does: Your Essential Trading Dashboard   This intelligent indicator provides three critical pieces of information at a glance: 1. Real-Time Session Detection    - Automatically identifies which major financial session is act
FREE
Dynamic Gradient Colour RSI v SMA
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA Indicator : A Comprehensive Analysis of Features and Advantages The Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA indicator represents a significant evolutionary leap in technical analysis tools, transforming the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) from a potentially ambiguous oscillator into a sophisticated, multi-dimensional trading system. At its core, this indicator retains the mathematical foundation of the RSI, measuring the speed and change of price movements, but radically enhances its
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector
Ebrah Ssali
指标
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector: 您的终极价格行为 (Price Action) 指挥中心 在快节奏的交易世界中，错过一个反转形态可能意味着盈利周与错失良机之间的巨大差距。 MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector 是一款专业级的 MQL5 指标，旨在同时扫描、检测并整合所有时间框架内的 24 种以上传奇 K 线形态。 告别在图表中盲目搜寻和猜测。让算法为您带来高概率的交易设置。 交易者的优势：为何选择此指标？ 大多数 K 线指标会用滞后的数据使您的图表变得混乱。我们的探测器提供了一个 多时间框架 (MTF) 面板 ，充当您的飞行驾驶舱，一眼即可回答最关键的交易问题： 趋势结构如何？ 面板将“趋势形态”（MN1 至 H4）与“入场形态”（H1 至 M5）分开显示。 最佳入场点在哪里？ 实时精准定位早晨之星或看跌吞没等反转点。 信号强度如何？ 通过查看 M5 到月线的共振（Confluence），您可以验证头皮交易信号是否与大周期趋势一致。 现在该做什么？ 颜色代码按钮立即告知：看涨 (SkyBlue)、看跌 (DeepPi
Multi Time Frame VWAP
Ebrah Ssali
指标
MTF VWAP Indicator - Quick Overview   This indicator shows you where institutional money is flowing across multiple timeframes using Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to identify high-probability trading zones. New version has VWAP bands plotting capability if user enabled and display panel (whose background changes colour on confluence) can be toggled on/off.      What It Actually Does:     1. Tracks Smart Money Levels: - Shows Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP lines where big players (banks,
Fisher Transform MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Indicator Overview This is a sophisticated Multi-Timeframe (MTF) indicator that not only applies the classic Fisher Transform formula but integrates it into a comprehensive trading system featuring a real-time dashboard. The indicator excels at pinpointing reversals through advanced divergence detection and providing a clear, multi-timeframe view of market structure.     How It Works: Core Fisher Logic   1.   Normalization and Signal Generation         The indicator transforms price (using med
Williams Accumulation Distribution MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
MTF WAD Simplified Indicator - Professional Trading Solution     Overview The MTF WAD Simplified is a sophisticated multi-timeframe volume-based indicator designed to track smart money flow across financial markets. By monitoring the Williams Accumulation/Distribution (WAD) across 8 different timeframes, this tool provides traders with unprecedented insight into institutional accumulation and distribution patterns.     Core Benefits for Traders     1. Smart Money Tracking - Detect Institutional
RSI v SMA MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
RSI v SMA MTF Indicator : Professional Trading Edge in One Tool   Summary The RSI v SMA MTF Indicator is a sophisticated, multi-timeframe momentum analysis tool that transforms the traditional RSI into a powerful, actionable trading system. By combining RSI slope analysis with SMA crossover signals, divergence detection, and real-time multi-timeframe confluence, this indicator provides traders with a more comprehensive view of market momentum across all relevant timeframes.     Core Utility an
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Cumulative Volume Delta MA-X MTF（带梯度动量） 该指标为 MetaTrader 5 提供多时区累积成交量德尔塔（CVD）分析。它通过分析报价成交量（Tick Volume）或真实成交量（Real Volume）数据，计算买盘与卖盘压力之间的净差值，从而直观地展示订单流（Order Flow）情绪。 指标逻辑与特性 本指标采用数学方法进行成交量分析： 数据来源 ：支持交易所资产的 真实成交量 (Real Volume) ，以及针对外汇/CFD 市场的 OHLC 影线代理算法 (OHLC Wick Proxy) 。 梯度系统 ：4 色移动平均线用于识别趋势阶段： 深天蓝 (DeepSkyBlue) ：数值为正且正在上升。 橙色 (Orange) ：数值为正但正在下降。 洋红色 (Magenta) ：数值为负且正在下降。 紫色 (Purple) ：数值为负但正在上升。 五层共振系统 (5-Layer Confluence System) 指标集成了五种不同的分析方法： 第一层：成交量德尔塔核心 (Volume Delta Core) —— 计算成交量德尔塔的
MTF Ichimoku
Ebrah Ssali
指标
The Ultimate Ichimoku MTF Dashboard: Your All-In-One Trading Edge Transform Your Trading with One Powerful Indicator Imagine having a professional trading assistant that monitors multiple timeframes simultaneously, identifies high-probability entries, warns you of potential reversals, and provides clear risk management guidance-all in one clean, intuitive display. That's exactly what the Ichimoku MTF Dashboard delivers.     Why This Isn't Just Another In
Multi Timeframe MFI
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Multi-Timeframe Money Flow Index (MTF MFI) with Smart Divergence and Dashboard Unlock the flow of institutional money across every timeframe. Are you tired of guessing the trend only to be trapped by a sudden reversal? The Multi-Timeframe Money Flow Index (MTF MFI) is a professional-grade trading tool designed to provide a bird's-eye view of market liquidity and momentum. By aggregating volume-weighted data from W1 down to M1, this indicator eliminates noise and highlights high-probability tra
MTF ParabolicSAR
Ebrah Ssali
指标
MTF Parabolic SAR Maximize your trading efficiency with the Multi-Timeframe Parabolic SAR Trend and Momentum Dashboard. Designed for serious traders who value clarity over clutter, this tool aggregates price action across six timeframes into a single, sleek visual interface.  By combining that reliable classic Parabolic SAR logic with advanced momentum scoring and risk assessment, this indicator transforms raw data into actionable trade signals.  The Strategic Edge: Why This Indicator? Most tra
Heikin Ashi MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Multi-Timeframe Heiken Ashi (Smoothed with Dashboard) Professional Market Structure Visualization with Weighted Confluence Scoring Transform your trading with crystal-clear multi-timeframe analysis. This indicator combines smoothed Heiken Ashi candles with an intelligent weighted scoring system to give you unprecedented clarity in any market condition. YOUR TRADING QUESTIONS – ANSWERED INSTANTLY: 1. What's the REAL trend direction? Dashboard Reveals:   Higher timeframe (MN1, W1, D1, H4) trend a
Hybrid BB LRMA
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Hybrid BB-LRMA [Trend and Volatility Engine]   Master the markets with the Hybrid BB-LRMA, a professional-grade technical analysis tool that fuses the volatility-tracking power of Bollinger Bands (BB) with the hyper-responsive Linear Regression Moving Average (LRMA) to eliminate lag and pinpoint high-probability entries with arrow Signals   Why Hybrid BB-LRMA? Most moving averages are too slow, and Bollinger Bands alone can be noisy. The Hybrid BB-LRMA solves this by using a gradient-based LRMA
Hybrid FATL Fractal
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Hybrid FATL Fractal: Professional Digital-Signal Logic   Simplify the Complexity of Market Structure.   Unlock the power of digital signal processing combined with price action geometry. The Hybrid FATL Fractal is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed to eliminate market noise and pinpoint high-probability institutional turning points. By merging the Fast Adaptive Trend Line (FATL) algorithm with Dynamic Fractal Breakout logic, this indicator provides a dual-layered filter that a
Volume Profile SAF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
VOLUME PROFILE SAF-XII 专业级 MT5 市场轮廓（成交量概况）分析仪 —— 网格交易者的梦幻指标 什么是成交量概况 (Volume Profile)？ 成交量概况是一种专业的机构级工具。与传统的随时间显示成交量的指标不同，它显示的是 特定价格水平 上的交易活动。它揭示了交易发生在 哪里 ，帮助您识别： 价值区 (VAH/VAL) ：大部分交易发生的价格区间。 控制点 (POC) ：成交量最高的核心价格水平。 流动性失衡 ：每个层级的多空主导力量对比。 支撑/阻力 ：基于实际交易活动形成的天然价格位。 三种操作模式 —— 真正的“设置后即忘” VP_MANUAL（波段交易与关键位分析） 用户通过拖动垂直线自定义分析范围。 仅在移动线条时重新计算。 适用场景 ：新闻前夕分析、财报发布、特定日期范围。 VP_AUTO（头寸与动量交易） 随新柱线自动向后滚动。 使用自定义回溯周期（默认 100 根柱线）。 适用场景 ：动量策略、突破交易。 VP_SESSION（日内交易与机构流向） 锚定逻辑交易时段（伦敦、纽约、亚洲盘开盘）。 适用场景 ：日内交易、基于时段的机构化策略
Pro MTF Fisher Transform
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Fisher Transform MTF Pro v4.03 Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading Decision System Fisher Transform MTF Pro turns complex multi-timeframe data into clear, actionable trade decisions in seconds. It answers instantly:  What’s the trend?  Where’s the entry?  How strong is the setup?  What are the risks?  Should I buy, sell, or wait?  The Edge   Zero-Line Filter (Trend Protection) Prevents counter-trend trades by default:  No buys above zero  No sells below zero This forces alignment with th
Turtles Pro
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Turtles Professional v2.0 The Legendary Turtle Strategy, Reimagined for the Modern Trader Turtles Pro transforms the iconic 1980s Turtle Trading System into a high-performance, multi-timeframe decision engine. It eliminates guesswork by providing institutional-grade analysis on trend structure, entry quality, and volatility all on a single chart. The Strategic Edge Turtles Professional uses a Smart Weighted Bias Engine to prioritize higher time frames, ensuring your trades align with the d
Hybrid Hull LSMA
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Hybrid Hull-LSMA : The Trend Meets Momentum Powerhouse Are you struggling with moving averages that are either too slow to react or too noisy to trust? The Hybrid Hull-LSMA is a solution, engineered to solve the "lag vs. noise" dilemma. By fusing the ultra-smooth Hull Moving Average (HMA) with the predictive Least Squares Moving Average (LSMA), this indicator delivers a high-definition view of market structure and entry timing. Why the Hybrid Hull-LSMA? Standard indicators follow the market; t
T3 MTF PureMaths
Ebrah Ssali
指标
T3 MTF PureMaths ：多周期 Tillson T3 指标 带交互式面板的零延迟共振交易系统 多周期交易的制胜优势 T3 MTF Pure Maths 是一款专业级交易面板，能够同时聚合从月线到 5 分钟图等 8 个时间周期 的市场结构。它为您提供即时、可操作的洞察，无需频繁切换图表或进行复杂的脑算。 该指标基于 纯数学优化 （零指标句柄、无 CopyBuffer 调用）构建，运行速度比标准实现快 5-10 倍 ，是实盘交易和高强度策略测试的理想选择。 该指标能解决哪些问题？ 交易者疑问 T3 MTF Pure 如何解答 整体趋势结构如何？ 颜色编码的趋势面板一目了然地显示 MN1-W1-D1-H4 的一致性。 最佳入场点在哪？ 入场周期（H1-M30-M15-M5）提供精确的时机信号。 信号强度如何？ 强牛、 看涨、 看跌、 强熊 —— 清晰的强度层级。 风险在哪里？ 信号强度阈值过滤掉弱势设置。 我现在该做什么？ 推荐框显示即时动作：强力买入、买入、卖出、强力卖出或观望。 是否支持自动化交易？ 箭头信号存储在缓冲区中，方便 EA 集成。 智能共振逻辑
Fisher Transform Div
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Divergent Fisher Transform MT5  Precision Momentum. Intelligent Filtering. EA-Ready Automation. The Divergent Fisher Transform for MT5 is a professional-grade momentum trading indicator designed to help traders answer the most important question in the market: “What should I do right now?” It transforms raw price into high-probability, structured trading decisions using a powerful combination of:  Fisher Transform momentum modeling  Zero-line structural filtering  Multi-level overbought/o
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
X Hybrid Modular Z
Ebrah Ssali
专家
X-Hybrid Modular Z – 智能执行交易平台 将任何指标转化为全自动交易系统 X-Hybrid Modular Z 是一款模块化执行引擎，能够将任何设计精良的自定义指标转换为完整的自动化交易系统。 它专为追求专业级执行和风险控制的交易者设计，在信号生成与机构级交易管理之间搭建了桥梁——无需任何编程基础。 为什么这款 EA 与众不同 与传统的专家顾问（EA）不同，它不仅仅是一个“信号读取器”。 X-Hybrid Modular Z 是一个具备执行感知能力的交易框架，其核心特性包括： 自适应滑点控制 （基于 ATR + 点差感知） 经纪商行为画像 （自学习式执行调整） 基于重试机制的执行引擎 带视觉间距区的入场过滤 （用户可切换间距可视化开关） 动态经纪商限制水平检测 （如止损距离限制） 全生命周期交易管理 它能实时根据市场波动、经纪商状况和执行质量调整滑点容忍度。 专家顾问中的“瑞士军刀”——运作原理： 您可以将此 EA 视为一个通用的执行引擎： 提供指标 ：任何带有可读缓冲区的优质自定义指标（例如：Market\Fisher Transform）。 映射信号 ：映射买入
Hybrid FATL LeastSquares MA
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Hybrid FATL-LRMA : Digital Precision Meets Statistical Certainty The Ultimate Trend-Momentum Convergence System with clear action protocols. Why Hybrid FATL-LRMA? The Edge some Traders Miss Are you tired of lagging indicators that signal entries after the move has already happened? Frustrated by noisy oscillators that keep you in chop while trends pass you by? The Hybrid FATL-LRMA is a dual-engine trading system that bridges the gap between high-frequency digital signal processing and stat
ADX ClrDynamic
Ebrah Ssali
指标
ADX ClrDynamic: The Gradient-Aware, Low-Lag Trend and Momentum ADX/DMI Evolution Tired of lagging indicators that signal a trend only after the move is over? Most ADX indicators are too slow for modern markets. ADX Gradient-Aware solves this by fusing Hull-style low-lag smoothing with a unique Gradient Momentum Logic. This isn't just an indicator; it's a complete decision-engine that identifies trend structure, measures strength, and pinpoints high-probability entries using dual-slope detection.
ADX ClrDynamic MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
ADX ClrDynamic  MTF Dashboard: The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend and Momentum Command Center Tired of switching between timeframes to get the full market picture? Most ADX indicators show you only one timeframe at a time, forcing you to piece together the puzzle manually.   ADX ClrDynamic MTF indicator   changes everything by displaying up to 8 timeframes simultaneously in a single, elegant dashboard. This isn't just an indicator; it's your complete multi-timeframe decision-engine that identifi
Kalman Filtered LRMA Bands BiD
Ebrah Ssali
指标
精简版 三色带逻辑 (Tri-Color Band Logic) 优先考虑价格行为的可视化，同时保留了挤压状态（Squeeze）检测功能。 1. 交易哲学切换：随心所欲 SignalMode 设置允许您选择指标如何解读触碰波带的行为。这可以看作是您的“交易性格”： 当价格触及... 突破模式 BREAKOUT (趋势交易者) 反弹模式 BOUNCE (反转猎人) 自动模式 AUTO (全能型) 上轨 买入 – “动能加速，顺势而为！” 卖出 – “价格超买，准备反做！” 由价格决定：收盘于上方 = 买入 / 收盘于内部 = 卖出 下轨 卖出 – “下行压力大，果断上车！” 买入 – “超卖反弹即将到来！” 由价格决定：收盘于下方 = 卖出 / 收盘于内部 = 买入 SignalMode 参数是指标的核心交易智能，决定了价格与外轨（缓冲区 8 和 9）的交互如何被解读，使指标能与您的特定交易策略保持一致。 2. 柱内优先级与置信度评估 触碰波带不再仅仅是简单的“真/假”触发，而是由 优先级引擎 (Priority Engine) 评估的加权事件： 突破模式： 优
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