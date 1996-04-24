Sigma Enhanced Regression Analysis

SERA- Sigma-Enhanced Regression Analysis– The Non-Repaint, Early-Entry MTF Trading System

The Problem with Most Regression Tools (And How We Solved It)

Traditional regression indicators lie to you. They repaint, they lag, and distort actionable data. Their flaws cost you in false back-tests, late entries/exits and therefore missed profits. Avoid catching a falling knife or chasing a train with SERA, she eliminates ALL three problems.

One-Click Trading Style Selection – Choose Conservative, Responsive (recommended), or Aggressive from a simple dropdown. All complex thresholds (R² minimums, confidence percentages, normalized scores) adjust automatically. Perfect for novices who don't want to tweak parameters, and powerful for experts who want consistent behaviour (Request documentation upon purchase if curious)

Intelligent Performance Architecture

SERA features an advanced caching and incremental calculation engine that delivers institutional-grade performance even on basic VPS systems:
- Smart MTF Caching: Once calculated, timeframe data is intelligently cached and reused, reducing CPU load by up to 85%
- Incremental Statistics Engine: Updates calculations incrementally rather than recalculating from scratch
- Configurable Performance Settings: Adjust cache duration and calculation method to match your hardware

Result: Powerful analytics with near-zero latency, perfect for scalpers and EA integration


The Early Entry Advantage – Trade BEFORE the Crowd

Most indicators wait for confirmation. We detect momentum inflections.
Traditional regression tools suffer from drag – the line slowly catches up to price changes, delaying entries by 3-5 bars. In-built LRMA Momentum Detection: 1-3 Bars Earlier
 Multi-Timeframe Drag Reduction: The Timeframe Hierarchy (Feature, Not Bug)
Lower Time frames Signal FIRST – Here's Why:

M1/M5 ──┐
        ├─→ LRMA detects momentum inflection (1-2 bars)
M15 ────┤
        ├─→ Confirms trend change (3-4 bars)
H1 ─────┤
        ├─→ Major trend confirmation (5+ bars)
H4/D1 ──┘
RESULT: Entry appears on LOWER timeframe BEFORE higher timeframe confirms
The Early Entry Strategy – Captures the Entire Move
Step 1: M5 shows BUY arrow (momentum inflection at 10:05)
Step 2: M15 shows BULLISH BIAS (trend confirmation at 10:15)  
Step 3: H1 still shows NEUTRAL (lagging until 11:00)
ACTION: Enter at 10:15 with stop below M15 low
RESULT: You're in BEFORE higher timeframe confirms – capturing the entire move


The Hybrid Advantage: WHERE + WHEN + HOW MUCH  TO TRUST+ HOW RELIABLE

QUESTION 
   HOW SERA ANSWERS IT
WHERE to trade? 
  Regression channel shows statistical direction (intuitively colour changing line)
WHEN to enter?
  LRMA arrows fire at momentum inflections 
HOW MUCH to trust?  
  R² confidence meter (0-100%)
HOW RELIABLE  Signal quality scoring with timeframe-aware weighting


 The Triple-Filter System
ENTRY ONLY WHEN ALL THREE ALIGN               
 FILTER 1: WHERE (Regression Direction)                        
   ├─ Slope > 0 = Bullish bias                                   
   ├─ Slope < 0 = Bearish bias                                 
   └─ R² > 0.5 = Trend is reliable                                                                                               
   FILTER 2: WHEN (LRMA Momentum)
   ├─ Current LRMA > Previous LRMA = Rising                      
   ├─ Previous LRMA ≤ Previous-Previous = V-bottom pattern       
   └─ Arrow fires at inflection point     
                                                                  
   FILTER 3: POSITION (Sigma Zone)                               
   ├─ MID-CHANNEL = Optimal entry                                
   ├─ NEAR BAND = Watch for breakout/reversal                    
   └─ EXTREME (>2σ) = DO NOT CHASE – await pullback              
                                                             

Intelligent Weighted Confluence Scoring

SERA aggregates signals across 8 timeframes (W1→M1) using a statistically weighted system that properly respects timeframe hierarchy:

Weight Distribution (User-Adjustable)

TREND TIMEFRAMES (W1, D1, H4, H1):   3× Weight Multiplier
ENTRY TIMEFRAMES (M30, M15, M5, M1): 1× Weight Multiplier
Why? A D1 trend confirmation should carry more weight than an M5 flicker, SERA's weighting reflects real trading reality.

Scoring Components (Per Timeframe)

SCORING WEIGHTS (× timeframe multiplier):
├─ Strong Trend (slope > 2× threshold):     +2 or -2 points × weight
├─ Weak Trend (slope > 0):                  +1 or -1 point × weight
├─ Momentum Rising/Falling:                 +1 or -1 point × weight
├─ Confidence Bonus:                        Up to +20% for aligned signals
└─ Total Normalized Score Range:            -100% to +100% (percentage of maximum)


 Confidence Score Calculation (0-100%)

Each timeframe receives an individual confidence rating based on:

CONFIDENCE FACTORS:
├─ Base: R² × 100 (statistical reliability)
├─ Momentum Alignment: +15% bonus when trend and momentum agree
├─ Channel Position: +10% bonus for mid-channel (optimal zone)
├─ Extreme Penalty: -30% for >2σ conditions (mean reversion risk)
├─ Weak Fit Penalty: -50% for R² < 0.30 (unreliable signal)
└─ Final Confidence: Weighted average across all valid timeframes

Enhanced Suggestion Output (Real-time)

AGGREGATE DISPLAY SHOWS:
├─ R²: 76% (weighted average across timeframes)
├─ Avg |Z|: 1.85s (distance from mean across all TFs)
├─ Confidence: 82% (overall signal reliability)
├─ Extreme Count: 2/8 (timeframes at >2s)

SUGGESTION OUTPUT (Confidence-Aware):
├─ ≥70% Confidence + Score ≥60%:  STRONG CONFLUENCE BUY ▲▲ (HIGH CONFIDENCE)
├─ ≥70% Confidence + Score ≥30%:  BULLISH BIAS ▲ (GOOD CONFIDENCE)
├─ 50-69% Confidence + Score ≥50%: BULLISH BIAS ▲ (MODERATE CONFIDENCE)
├─ 50-69% Confidence + Mixed:      MIXED SIGNALS - WAIT FOR CLARITY
├─ <50% Confidence:                LOW CONFIDENCE - AVOID (Score: XX%)
├─ >50% extreme:                   ⚠️ EXTREME CONDITIONS - AWAIT PULLBACK ⚠️
└─ Normalized:                     All suggestions show confidence % for context

 Signal Hierarchy (Priority Order)

Strategy Execution Matrix

Priority 
 Signal Combination 
 Confidence
  Action
HIGHEST   
 STRONG CONFLUENCE + R²>0.70 + MID-CHANNEL
 95%
 Enter full position
HIGH
  BULLISH BIAS + LRMA Arrow + NEAR BAND 
 85% 
 Enter with confirmation
MEDIUM
  Single TF Arrow + R²>0.50 
 65% 
 Scale in gradually
LOW EXTREME Condition + R²<0.40 30% Mean reversion only
INVALID WEAK FIT Displayed 0% NO TRADE
 Built-in Risk Management
Dynamic Risk model with Optimized Stop Loss Strategy (Sigma-Integrated)
 allows your stops to breathe with market volatility.

Channel Position Stop Loss Location Risk Level Execution Logic
Mid-Channel Opposite Band (Full Channel Width) Standard Allows full trend development and natural oscillation within the channel.
Upper Half Below Midline (Center) Tight Protects gains; assumes the midline acts as dynamic support.
Lower Half Above Midline (Center) Tight Protects gains; assumes the midline acts as dynamic resistance.
At Upper Band 0.5σ above band Very Tight High risk-reward setup; exit quickly if a 2.5σ “moon” spike occurs.
At Lower Band 0.5σ below band Very Tight High risk-reward setup; exit if price panics beyond 2.5σ.
Extreme (> 2σ) No Entry N/A High probability of stop hunts, volatility spikes, and mean-reversion traps.


 Take Profit Targets

Target 1: Opposite band → 1:1 risk-reward minimum
Target 2: Channel midline → 2:1 risk-reward

Target 3: Opposite band + 1σ → 3:1+ risk-reward

Risk Intelligence Matrix with Confidence Integration (Automatic Risk Mitigation Warnings)

The Warning Display Matrix below effectively bridges the gap between the indicator's elegant raw math and your emotional discipline. By defining specific Stop and Caution flags, we have essentially built an automated risk-management advisor into SERA’s UI.

Warning Display 
 Confidence Impact 
 Meaning 
 Required Action
● WEAK FIT
 -50% confidence
 R² below threshold (Min 0.30) → regression unreliable
 Skip trade entirely. Market is non-linear / noisy/random
⚠️ EXTREME CONDITIONS
 -30% confidence
 >50% of timeframes are beyond ±2σ (overextended)
 Do NOT chase. High probability of sharp mean reversion. Wait for pullback
!! (Suffix) 
 -20% confidence
 Current price at ≥ 2σ extreme 
 Tighten stops to breakeven OR wait for 1-candle reversal confirmation
LOW CONFIDENCE (<50%) 
 N/A (aggregate) 
 Weak alignment across timeframes + mixed signals 
 Reduce position size by ~50% if entering at all, or skip entirely
MIXED SIGNALS 
 50-60% confidence 
 Conflicting timeframe signals Wait for clarity. 
 Let higher timeframes resolve first

The Vortex Effect

When you see !! on the M1, M5, and M15 simultaneously, you are in a statistical vortex. While the trend looks strongest here, the math says you are at the edge of the bell curve. SERA's confidence score will automatically reflect this risk.

The R² Filter

The ● WEAK FIT is your Noise Filter. It prevents you from trying to apply trend-following logic to a ranging or choppy market where the regression line has no predictive power. SERA displays individual R² and confidence scores per timeframe so you can see exactly which timeframes are reliable.



EA-Ready Architecture (with Optimized Performance)

All signals are stored in dedicated buffers that NEVER repaint. Performance features make SERA ideal for EA integration:

Buffer Access (Request Documentation on Purchase)
Buffer 0: Channel Line (Regression center)
Buffer 1: Color Index (0=Neutral, 1=Bullish, 2=Bearish)
Buffer 2: Upper Band
Buffer 3: Lower Band
Buffer 6: Buy Arrows (non-repainting)
Buffer 7: Sell Arrows (non-repainting)
Buffer 8: LRMA Line

Performance Settings for EA Developers

- EnableMTFCaching: Cache MTF data between EA calls (reduces CPU by 85%)

- MaxCacheAgeSeconds: Control data freshness (1-10 seconds)
- EnableIncrementalCalc: Faster calculations for high-frequency strategies
- DashboardUpdateInterval: Throttle UI updates during backtesting
Result: Your EA can process 8 timeframes of regression analysis with minimal CPU overhead—perfect for portfolio trading or multi-symbol strategies.

All signals are stored in dedicated buffers that NEVER repaint: request buffer index  and documentation if you need them upon purchase.

This professional-grade trading dashboard gives traders instant, actionable insights across all timeframes while maintaining optimal performance through intelligent resource management.

Who This Indicator Is For

Trader Type Primary Use Case Key Benefit Recommended Workflow (Strategy → Tactics)
Day Traders Intraday entries (M5–M30) aligned with H1 trend Early entries (1–2 candles ahead of momentum) + confidence validation H1 (trend bias) → M15/M5 (entry timing via LRMA arrows + DIST) Verify Confidence >60%
Swing Traders Multi-day swing capture Full channel utilization (mid → band rotation) + weighted MTF confirmation D1/W1 (direction) → H4/H1 (execution + pullbacks). Require Confidence >70% for full position
Position Traders Long-term trend positioning High statistical confidence (strong R² + slope alignment + timeframe-aware weighting) MN (macro bias) → W1/D1 (position building + scaling). Trend TFs carry 3× weight
Prop Traders Risk-controlled execution under strict rules Objective confidence scoring + s-based risk control (auditable signal quality) All TFs aligned + Avoid EXTREME (>2s) + trade only high-confidence setups >65% 
EA Developers Full automation of strategy Non-repainting signals + structured performance-optimised buffers Use Buffer 6/7 (arrows) + Buffer 0/2/3 (channel) via iCustom. Enable caching for production


The Five Questions Every Trader Asks (Answered)

Complex ALGLIB regression math translated into five simple, actionable answers that any trader, from a novice to a quantitative developer, can use to make a decision in seconds.

The Critical Question How This Indicator Answers It The Alpha Advantage
What’s the trend structure? Multi-Timeframe panel scans 8 timeframes simultaneously with slope + R² validation Eliminates tunnel vision. You see the D1 forest while executing on the M5 tree.
Where’s the best entry? LRMA momentum arrows + σ-based channel positioning (DIST) Precision timing. You’re not just buying dips, you’re entering at statistically favorable zones (e.g., 1.5–2.0σ edges).
How strong is the signal? Confidence scoring (0–100%) + weighted MTF aggregation (uses hierarchical timeframe-awareness) Contextual Objectivity . Filters out noise disguised as trends, only structurally valid moves qualify. Higher timeframes carry appropriate weight
What are the risks? WEAK FIT, EXTREME, LOW CONFIDENCE warnings + σ context + Confidence penalties Quantified Capital Preservation. The system tells you when not to trade and how much confidence to have, your biggest edge.
What should I do NOW? Clear BUY / SELL / NEUTRAL + Confidence % + DIST state + Signal quality rating Decisiveness with justification. Removes hesitation and analysis paralysis, execution becomes mechanical with documented reasoning.

Strategic Summary of the SERA Suite

You now have a complete, five-pillar trading system:

1. Trend: ALGLIB-powered Linear Regression (Strategic Direction).

2. Momentum: LRMA Velocity (Tactical Entry).

3. Position: Sigma-Enhanced Z-Scores (Location Context).

4. Confidence: Weighted Multi-Timeframe Validation (Signal Quality)

5. Risk: The R² Confidence and Warning Matrix (Execution Rules).

Performance Architecture ensures all five pillars operate with institutional-grade efficiency; intelligent caching, incremental calculations, and configurable update intervals mean you get maximum analytical power with minimum CPU overhead.

With intelligent confidence scoring and performance optimization, SERA transforms complex statistical analysis into a clear, actionable trading dashboard. You get the truth – early, accurately, and only once. enables Early Entry with Statistical Certainty for Serious Traders. Stop guessing where price is going. Know exactly where it is – statistically, and know exactly how much to trust the signal.

Key words

Primary:  MT5 regression indicator ,  zero-repaint trading system ,  multi-timeframe momentum indicator ,  LRMA entry signals ,  confidence-based trading indicator

Secondary:  R² confidence meter ,  sigma channel zones ,  trend confluence scanner ,  EA-ready MT5 indicator ,  weighted MTF scoring ,  performance-optimized indicator

Long-tail:  best non-repainting regression tool ,  early entry momentum detection MT5 ,  statistical trend following system ,  confidence-scored trading signals MT5 ,  low-CPU multi-timeframe indicator for VPS


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Индикаторы
TL Method — Automatic Trendline Detection & Strength Indicator Tired of drawing trendlines manually? TL Method does it for you — automatically detecting, drawing, and scoring trendlines in real time. What it does: Scans up to 1000 bars to find valid support and resistance trendlines Scores each trendline by counting confirmed anchor touches Generates buy/sell signal arrows when price approaches strong trendlines Alerts you via popup, push notification, or sound — with smart cooldown to avoid spa
Harmonic Pattern Hunter
Shingidzano Lesetedi
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Harmonic Pattern Hunter Harmonic Pattern Hunter is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and draws high-probability harmonic patterns directly on the chart. It is designed to assist traders who use harmonic analysis as part of their trading methodology. How It Works The indicator scans historical and live price data for completed XABCD harmonic structures using Fibonacci ratio validation. When a valid pattern is detected, it draws the full pattern geometry, marks t
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.83 (18)
Индикаторы
ATREND: Как это работает и как его использовать Как это работает Индикатор "ATREND" для платформы MT5 разработан для предоставления трейдерам надежных сигналов на покупку и продажу с использованием комбинации методов технического анализа. Этот индикатор в первую очередь использует среднюю истинную амплитуду (ATR) для измерения волатильности, наряду с алгоритмами обнаружения тренда для выявления потенциальных движений рынка. Оставьте сообщение после покупки и получите специальный бонусный подаро
Trend Channel mt5
Tatiana Savkevych
Индикаторы
Trend Channel это трендовый стрелочный индикатор форекс для определения потенциальный точек входа. Нравится он, прежде всего, тем, что в нём заложен простой механизм работы, адаптация ко всем временным периодам и торговым тактикам. Создан на основе канала регрессии с фильрами. Отображаем сигналы индикатора Trend Channel на графике функции цены используя математический подход.  Принцип работы - при пробитии цены в зоне перекупленности/перепроданности (уровней канала) генерируется сигнал на поку
Crash dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Unlock profitable buy setups with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Crash , purpose-built for consistent scalping and small account growth. This expertly crafted, non-repainting indicator detects optimal buy signals on Crash indices , ensuring you're in sync with the trend thanks to the built-in Dynamic Trend Filter . A clean blue background template is also included for seamless charting and visual clarity. Key Features: Trend-Based Signal Logic – The Dynamic Trend Filter ensures all b
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Эксперты
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Индикаторы
"Impulses and Corrections 5" создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам ориентироваться в рыночной ситуации. Индикатор показывает мультитаймфреймовые восходящие и нисходящие импульсы ценовых движений. Эти импульсы служат основой для определения "Базы" , состоящей из зон "Коррекции" ценовых движений, а также имеет "Потенциальные" зоны для возможных сценариев движения цены. Восходящие и нисходящие импульсы определяются на основе модифицированной формулы индикатора "Фракталы" Билла Вильямса. Последни
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Паттерн 123 - один из самых популярных, мощных и гибких графических паттернов. Паттерн состоит из трех ценовых точек: дна, пика или долины и восстановления Фибоначчи между 38,2% и 71,8%. Паттерн считается действительным, когда цена выходит за пределы последнего пика или долины, в момент, когда индикатор строит стрелку, выдает предупреждение, и сделка может быть размещена. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Четкие торговые сигна
EA Swing Timing Breakout Smart Auto System
Hendrawanto Kobis
Эксперты
Short Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a smart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend filtering, momentum timing, and dynamic risk management to capture high-probability swing and breakout opportunities. Full Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a professional trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5, suitable for traders who want a balance between automation, control, and disciplined risk management. This EA uses a trend-following and momentum confirmation approach ,
С этим продуктом покупают
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор обнаруживает разворот цены зигзагообразно, используя только анализ ценового действия и канал Дончиана. Он был специально разработан для краткосрочной торговли, без перекраски или перекраски вообще. Это фантастический инструмент для проницательных трейдеров, стремящихся увеличить сроки своих операций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Это обеспечивает ценность на каждом таймфрейме Реал
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Индикаторы
A2SR для MT5 Индикатор: Автоматизированный фактический спрос и предложение (S/R). + Торговые инструменты. Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 Мощный, подлинный и экономящий время для более разумных торговых решений + Объекты, совместимые с EA. Основные преимущества Опережающие фактические ур
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard   — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
Индикаторы
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
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Cumulative Volume Delta MAX Plus
Ebrah Ssali
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Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X Plus: Совершенная система анализа ордер-флоу Раскройте скрытые механизмы рынка с помощью CVD MA-X Plus. В то время как стандартные индикаторы объема показывают лишь количество проторгованных контрактов, CVD MA-X Plus отвечает на вопросы: Кто побеждает в битве? Когда происходит перелом? И где зафиксированы позиции «умных денег»? Агрегируя тиковую активность (с возможностью переключения на Реальный объем для регулируемых рынков, таких как акции, фьючерсы и золото
MTF Connecting Fractals
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
MTF Connecting Fractals Multi-Timeframe Market Structure. One Glance. Real Decisions. MTF Connecting Fractals is not just another arrow-printing indicator. It’s a complete multi-timeframe market structure intelligence system designed to answer the most important trading questions in real time - clearly, visually, and without clutter. Built around fractals as objective structure anchors, this tool gives traders a decisive edge by combining price action, structural context, proximity risk, and
QQE Kalman Hybrid
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
QQE Kalman Hybrid  Smarter Trend Detection. Faster Entries. Cleaner Decisions. QQE Kalman Hybrid is built to help you act on what’s happening now. This momentum and trend confirmation indicator combines the proven structure of classic QQE logic with a modern Kalman adaptive engine designed to reduce lag, smooth noise, and surface high-quality trade opportunities earlier. The result is a clean, decision-focused tool that helps traders identify:  What’s the trend structure?  Where’s the best
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Cumulative Volume Delta MAX
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X: Интеллектуальный инструмент анализа сентимента ордер-флоу Раскройте скрытые механизмы рынка с помощью Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X . В то время как стандартные индикаторы объема показывают только сколько было проторговано, CVD MA-X говорит вам, КТО побеждает в битве между покупателями и продавцами и КОГДА . Агрегируя тиковую ценовую активность и распределение объема, этот индикатор предоставляет кристально чистую карту рыночных убеждений и истощения. П
SessionInfoDisplay
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Critical Market Session Information with a Single Glance Stop juggling multiple tools and squinting at time zone converters. The SessionInfoDisplay Indicator is your new, indispensable trading co-pilot that puts real-time market intelligence directly on your chart.   What It Does: Your Essential Trading Dashboard   This intelligent indicator provides three critical pieces of information at a glance: 1. Real-Time Session Detection    - Automatically identifies which major financial session is act
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Dynamic Gradient Colour RSI v SMA
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA Indicator : A Comprehensive Analysis of Features and Advantages The Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA indicator represents a significant evolutionary leap in technical analysis tools, transforming the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) from a potentially ambiguous oscillator into a sophisticated, multi-dimensional trading system. At its core, this indicator retains the mathematical foundation of the RSI, measuring the speed and change of price movements, but radically enhances its
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector: Ваш ультимативный командный центр Price Action В динамичном мире трейдинга пропуск одного паттерна разворота может стать гранью между прибыльной неделей и упущенной выгодой. MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector — это профессиональный индикатор для MQL5, разработанный для одновременного сканирования, обнаружения и агрегации более 24 легендарных свечных паттернов на всех таймфреймах. Хватит охотиться за графиками и гадать. Позвольте алгоритму самому находить для ва
Multi Time Frame VWAP
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
MTF VWAP Indicator - Quick Overview   This indicator shows you where institutional money is flowing across multiple timeframes using Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to identify high-probability trading zones. New version has VWAP bands plotting capability if user enabled and display panel (whose background changes colour on confluence) can be toggled on/off.      What It Actually Does:     1. Tracks Smart Money Levels: - Shows Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP lines where big players (banks,
Fisher Transform MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Indicator Overview This is a sophisticated Multi-Timeframe (MTF) indicator that not only applies the classic Fisher Transform formula but integrates it into a comprehensive trading system featuring a real-time dashboard. The indicator excels at pinpointing reversals through advanced divergence detection and providing a clear, multi-timeframe view of market structure.     How It Works: Core Fisher Logic   1.   Normalization and Signal Generation         The indicator transforms price (using med
Williams Accumulation Distribution MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
MTF WAD Simplified Indicator - Professional Trading Solution     Overview The MTF WAD Simplified is a sophisticated multi-timeframe volume-based indicator designed to track smart money flow across financial markets. By monitoring the Williams Accumulation/Distribution (WAD) across 8 different timeframes, this tool provides traders with unprecedented insight into institutional accumulation and distribution patterns.     Core Benefits for Traders     1. Smart Money Tracking - Detect Institutional
RSI v SMA MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
RSI v SMA MTF Indicator : Professional Trading Edge in One Tool   Summary The RSI v SMA MTF Indicator is a sophisticated, multi-timeframe momentum analysis tool that transforms the traditional RSI into a powerful, actionable trading system. By combining RSI slope analysis with SMA crossover signals, divergence detection, and real-time multi-timeframe confluence, this indicator provides traders with a more comprehensive view of market momentum across all relevant timeframes.     Core Utility an
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Cumulative Volume Delta MA-X MTF (с градиентным импульсом) Этот индикатор выполняет мультитаймфреймовый анализ кумулятивной дельты объема (CVD) для платформы MetaTrader 5. Он рассчитывает чистую разницу между давлением покупателей и продавцов, анализируя тиковые данные или реальный объем, что позволяет визуально оценить настроения потока ордеров. Логика и функции индикатора Индикатор использует математический подход к анализу объема: Источники данных: Поддержка как реального объема ( Real Volum
MTF Ichimoku
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
The Ultimate Ichimoku MTF Dashboard: Your All-In-One Trading Edge Transform Your Trading with One Powerful Indicator Imagine having a professional trading assistant that monitors multiple timeframes simultaneously, identifies high-probability entries, warns you of potential reversals, and provides clear risk management guidance-all in one clean, intuitive display. That's exactly what the Ichimoku MTF Dashboard delivers.     Why This Isn't Just Another In
Multi Timeframe MFI
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Money Flow Index (MTF MFI) with Smart Divergence and Dashboard Unlock the flow of institutional money across every timeframe. Are you tired of guessing the trend only to be trapped by a sudden reversal? The Multi-Timeframe Money Flow Index (MTF MFI) is a professional-grade trading tool designed to provide a bird's-eye view of market liquidity and momentum. By aggregating volume-weighted data from W1 down to M1, this indicator eliminates noise and highlights high-probability tra
MTF ParabolicSAR
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
MTF Parabolic SAR Maximize your trading efficiency with the Multi-Timeframe Parabolic SAR Trend and Momentum Dashboard. Designed for serious traders who value clarity over clutter, this tool aggregates price action across six timeframes into a single, sleek visual interface.  By combining that reliable classic Parabolic SAR logic with advanced momentum scoring and risk assessment, this indicator transforms raw data into actionable trade signals.  The Strategic Edge: Why This Indicator? Most tra
Heikin Ashi MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
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Hybrid BB LRMA
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Hybrid BB-LRMA [Trend and Volatility Engine]   Master the markets with the Hybrid BB-LRMA, a professional-grade technical analysis tool that fuses the volatility-tracking power of Bollinger Bands (BB) with the hyper-responsive Linear Regression Moving Average (LRMA) to eliminate lag and pinpoint high-probability entries with arrow Signals   Why Hybrid BB-LRMA? Most moving averages are too slow, and Bollinger Bands alone can be noisy. The Hybrid BB-LRMA solves this by using a gradient-based LRMA
Hybrid FATL Fractal
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Hybrid FATL Fractal: Professional Digital-Signal Logic   Simplify the Complexity of Market Structure.   Unlock the power of digital signal processing combined with price action geometry. The Hybrid FATL Fractal is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed to eliminate market noise and pinpoint high-probability institutional turning points. By merging the Fast Adaptive Trend Line (FATL) algorithm with Dynamic Fractal Breakout logic, this indicator provides a dual-layered filter that a
Volume Profile SAF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
VOLUME PROFILE SAF-XII Профессиональный анализ профиля рынка для MT5 (идеальный индикатор для сеточных трейдеров) ЧТО ТАКОЕ ПРОФИЛЬ ОБЪЕМА (VOLUME PROFILE)? Профиль объема — это профессиональный институциональный инструмент, который отображает торговую активность на определенных ценовых уровнях, в отличие от традиционных индикаторов объема, показывающих объем во времени. Он показывает, ГДЕ происходила торговля в выбранном вами окне, помогая определить: ЗОНЫ СПРАВЕДЛИВОЙ СТОИМОСТИ (VAH/VAL) — це
Pro MTF Fisher Transform
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Fisher Transform MTF Pro v4.03 Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading Decision System Fisher Transform MTF Pro turns complex multi-timeframe data into clear, actionable trade decisions in seconds. It answers instantly:  What’s the trend?  Where’s the entry?  How strong is the setup?  What are the risks?  Should I buy, sell, or wait?  The Edge   Zero-Line Filter (Trend Protection) Prevents counter-trend trades by default:  No buys above zero  No sells below zero This forces alignment with th
Turtles Pro
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Turtles Professional v2.0 The Legendary Turtle Strategy, Reimagined for the Modern Trader Turtles Pro transforms the iconic 1980s Turtle Trading System into a high-performance, multi-timeframe decision engine. It eliminates guesswork by providing institutional-grade analysis on trend structure, entry quality, and volatility all on a single chart. The Strategic Edge Turtles Professional uses a Smart Weighted Bias Engine to prioritize higher time frames, ensuring your trades align with the d
Hybrid Hull LSMA
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
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T3 MTF PureMaths
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
T3 MTF PureMaths : Мультитаймфреймовый индикатор Tillson T3 Торговая система с нулевым запаздыванием, логикой конфлюэнции и интерактивной панелью Преимущество мультитаймфреймовой торговли T3 MTF Pure PureMaths — это профессиональная торговая панель, которая агрегирует рыночную структуру сразу по 8 таймфреймам (от месячного до 5-минутного). Вы получаете мгновенные и точные данные без необходимости переключать графики или производить расчеты в уме. Построенный на чистой математической оптимизации
Fisher Transform Div
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Divergent Fisher Transform MT5  Precision Momentum. Intelligent Filtering. EA-Ready Automation. The Divergent Fisher Transform for MT5 is a professional-grade momentum trading indicator designed to help traders answer the most important question in the market: “What should I do right now?” It transforms raw price into high-probability, structured trading decisions using a powerful combination of:  Fisher Transform momentum modeling  Zero-line structural filtering  Multi-level overbought/o
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
X Hybrid Modular Z
Ebrah Ssali
Эксперты
X-Hybrid Modular Z – Платформа интеллектуального исполнения сделок Превратите любой индикатор в полностью автоматизированную торговую систему X-Hybrid Modular Z — это модульный исполнительный механизм, который преобразует любой качественный пользовательский индикатор в полноценную систему автотрейдинга. Созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется исполнение профессионального уровня и строгий контроль рисков, он устраняет разрыв между генерацией сигналов и институциональным управлением сделками —
Hybrid FATL LeastSquares MA
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Hybrid FATL-LRMA : Digital Precision Meets Statistical Certainty The Ultimate Trend-Momentum Convergence System with clear action protocols. Why Hybrid FATL-LRMA? The Edge some Traders Miss Are you tired of lagging indicators that signal entries after the move has already happened? Frustrated by noisy oscillators that keep you in chop while trends pass you by? The Hybrid FATL-LRMA is a dual-engine trading system that bridges the gap between high-frequency digital signal processing and stat
ADX ClrDynamic
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
ADX ClrDynamic: The Gradient-Aware, Low-Lag Trend and Momentum ADX/DMI Evolution Tired of lagging indicators that signal a trend only after the move is over? Most ADX indicators are too slow for modern markets. ADX Gradient-Aware solves this by fusing Hull-style low-lag smoothing with a unique Gradient Momentum Logic. This isn't just an indicator; it's a complete decision-engine that identifies trend structure, measures strength, and pinpoints high-probability entries using dual-slope detection.
ADX ClrDynamic MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
ADX ClrDynamic  MTF Dashboard: The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend and Momentum Command Center Tired of switching between timeframes to get the full market picture? Most ADX indicators show you only one timeframe at a time, forcing you to piece together the puzzle manually.   ADX ClrDynamic MTF indicator   changes everything by displaying up to 8 timeframes simultaneously in a single, elegant dashboard. This isn't just an indicator; it's your complete multi-timeframe decision-engine that identifi
Kalman Filtered LRMA Bands BiD
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Оптимизированная логика трехцветных полос (Tri-Color Band Logic) приоритизирует видимость ценового действия, сохраняя при этом функцию обнаружения консолидации (Squeeze). 1. Переключатель философии: Торгуйте по-своему Настройка SignalMode позволяет выбрать, как индикатор интерпретирует касания полос. Это отражение вашего торгового стиля: Когда цена касается... Режим BREAKOUT (Трендовик) Режим BOUNCE (Охотник за разворотами) Режим AUTO (Универсал) Верхней полосы BUY – «Импульс ускоряется, вхо
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