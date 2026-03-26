Telegram Notify Activator MT4

⚠️ Important Note

This indicator "Telegram Notify Activator" unlocks the full functionality of "Telegram Notify EA"

👉 Try out "Telegram Notify EA" before making purchase (complete details are given beow)


🚀 Telegram Notify EA – Never Miss  MT4 Alerts

Forward MT4 popup alerts and trade events with chart screenshots to Telegram instantly — works with any EA, indicator, or script.

Reduce screen time and stay connected with real-time notifications.


🌐 Universal Alert Capture

  • Capture popup alerts from ANY EA, indicator, or script
  • No need to attach the EA to multiple charts — attach on one chart and capture alerts from all the charts

🔔 Real-Time Telegram Notifications

  • MT4 popup alerts from any EA, indicator, or script
  • Trade execution updates (Open / Close / Modify)
  • Fully customizable telegram message format
  • Get chart screenshots along with Telegram message


    ⚙️ How to Setup

    Download Links (updated on 22-04-2026) :

    Step 1: Install Components

    • Download this indicator "Telegram Notify Activator"  (No need to attach it to a chart — the EA will automatically use it)
    • Download and move "Telegram Notify EA" into MQL4 → Experts folder
    • Download and move "Custom format file" into MQL4 → Files folder, and extract it
    • 👉 Restart your MT4 (or refresh Navigator window)

    Step 2: Enable WebRequest and DLL Imports

    In MT4, go to: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

    Enable:

    • Allow automated trading
    • Allow DLL imports ✅
    • Allow WebRequest for listed URL

    Step 3: Create Telegram Bot

    1. Open Telegram and search for BotFather
    2. Send: /start
    3. Then send: /newbot
    4. Follow the instructions and create your bot

    👉 You will receive your Bot Token (save it securely)

    Step 4: Get Chat ID

    For Personal Chat:

    • Send a message to your bot
    • Open this link in your browser (replace <YOUR_BOT_TOKEN> with your bot token):
      https://api.telegram.org/bot<YOUR_BOT_TOKEN>/getUpdates
    • Look for "chat":{"id": XXXXXXXX} in the JSON response
      👉 This is your Chat ID

    For Group / Channel:

    • Add the bot to your group/channel (For channels: Make the bot an admin)
    • Send a message in the group or channel
    • Use the same link above
    • Chat ID will appear as a negative number (e.g., -XXXXXXXX)

    ⚠️ Important: The negative sign ( - ) is important for groups/channels and must be entered exactly in EA input.

    Step 5: Configure EA

    • Open EA inputs in MT4
    • Enter your Bot Token and Chat ID
    • Start the EA

     If the setup is done correctly, your Telegram Bot name will be displayed on the chart.


    📌 Purchase Benefits

    • Download this indicator "Telegram Notify Activator"  (No need to attach it to a chart — the EA will automatically use it)
    • Unlimited Telegram messages (Current limit : Maximum of 5 Telegram messages per run)
    • Multiple EA instances  (Current limit : Single EA instance)


    👉 EA and the Activator cannot be tested in the MT4 Strategy Tester


      💬 Support

      For any questions or assistance, feel free to contact me via direct message.


      ❓ FAQ

      1. Why the EA is not available directly on the mql5 market ?

          The EA uses "Allow DLL imports" permission, which is essential for capturing "Popup Alerts". This permission is restricted on mql5 market.


      2. Do i need to run the Telegram Notify EA on all open charts ?

          Run the Telegram Notify EA on only one chart. From one chart, EA can capture alerts from all the open charts.


      3. Do i need to run the Telegram Notify Activator Indicator along with the EA ?

          No need to run the Activator indicator. The EA will automatically use it.


      4. How to run mutiple instances of Telegram Notify EA on mutiple charts ?

          Just use different (botToken + chat id) combination for different instances. Make sure the combination is not reused.


      5. What is "Alerts Extraction Method"  in Telegram Notify EA inputs ?

          01 - Popup  :  Stable method, needs popup window for capturing alerts

          02 - Advanced  :  Faster method without popup interruption, but may fail after a mt4/mt5 update


          If "02 - Advanced" method fails :  use the "01 - Popup" method

       




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      Индикаторы
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      Trader2475
      44
      Trader2475 2026.05.29 15:24 
       

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      Narashimman N
      320
      Ответ разработчика Narashimman N 2026.05.30 05:30
      Thank you for your support. Yeah, this product was mainly designed to reduce screen time.
      Ответ на отзыв