Telegram Notify Activator MT4

⚠️ Important Note This indicator "Telegram Notify Activator" unlocks the full functionality of "Telegram Notify EA". 👉 Try out "Telegram Notify EA" before making purchase (complete details are given beow)



🚀 Telegram Notify EA – Never Miss MT4 Alerts

Forward MT4 popup alerts and trade events with chart screenshots to Telegram instantly — works with any EA, indicator, or script.

Reduce screen time and stay connected with real-time notifications.





🌐 Universal Alert Capture

Capture popup alerts from ANY EA, indicator, or script

No need to attach the EA to multiple charts — attach on one chart and capture alerts from all the charts

🔔 Real-Time Telegram Notifications

MT4 popup alerts from any EA, indicator, or script

Trade execution updates (Open / Close / Modify)

Fully customizable telegram message format

Get chart screenshots along with Te l egram message





⚙️ How to Setup

Download Links (updated on 22-04-2026) :

Step 1: Install Components

Download this indicator "Telegram Notify Activator" (No need to attach it to a chart — the EA will automatically use it)

(No need to attach it to a chart — the EA will automatically use it) Download and move "Telegram Notify EA" into MQL4 → Experts folder

into MQL4 → Experts folder D ownload and move " Custom format fi l e " into MQL4 → Files folder, and extract it

👉 Restart your MT4 (or refresh Navigator window)

Step 2: Enable WebRequest and DLL Imports

In MT4, go to: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

Enable:

Allow automated trading

Allow DLL imports ✅

Allow WebRequest for listed URL

Step 3: Create Telegram Bot

Open Telegram and search for BotFather Send: /start Then send: /newbot Follow the instructions and create your bot

👉 You will receive your Bot Token (save it securely)

Step 4: Get Chat ID

For Personal Chat:

Send a message to your bot

O pen this link in your browser (replace <YOUR_BOT_TOKEN> with your bot token) :

https://api.telegram.org/bot <YOUR_BOT_TOKEN> /getUpdates /getUpdates

: L ook for "chat":{"id": XXXXXXXX} in the JSON response

👉 This is your Chat ID

For Group / Channel:

Add the bot to your group/channel ( For channels : Make the bot an admin )

) Send a message in the group or channel

Use the same link above

Chat ID will appear as a negative number (e.g., -XXXXXXXX)

⚠️ Important: The negative sign ( - ) is important for groups/channels and must be entered exactly in EA input.

Step 5: Configure EA

Open EA inputs in MT4

Enter your Bot Token and Chat ID

Start the EA

✅ If the setup is done correctly, your Telegram Bot name will be displayed on the chart.





📌 Purchase Benefits

D ownload this indicator "Telegram Notify Activator" (No need to attach it to a chart — the EA will automatically use it)

Un l imited Te l egram messages (Current limit : M aximum of 5 Telegram messages per run )

(Current aximum of 5 Telegram messages per run Mu ltiple EA instances (Current limit : Sing l e EA instance)





👉 EA and the Activator cannot be tested in the MT4 Strategy Tester





💬 Support

For any questions or assistance, feel free to contact me via direct message.







❓ FAQ

1. Why the EA is not available directly on the mql5 market ?

The EA uses "Allow DLL imports" permission, which is essential for capturing "Popup Alerts". This permission is restricted on mql5 market.





2. Do i need to run the Telegram Notify EA on all open charts ?

Run the Telegram Notify EA on only one chart. From one chart, EA can capture alerts from all the open charts.





3. Do i need to run the Telegram Notify Activator Indicator along with the EA ?

No need to run the Activator indicator. The EA will automatically use it.





4. How to run mutiple instances of Telegram Notify EA on mutiple charts ?

Just use different (botToken + chat id) combination for different instances. Make sure the combination is not reused.





5. What is "Alerts Extraction Method" in Telegram Notify EA inputs ?

01 - Popup : Stable method, needs popup window for capturing alerts

02 - Advanced : Faster method without popup interruption, but may fail after a mt4/mt5 update





If "02 - Advanced" method fails : use the "01 - Popup" method











