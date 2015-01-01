GoldGOD10U

**GoldGOD10U - TP10/SL10 Gold Trading EA**

GoldGOD10U is a focused Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / GOLD traders who want a clear TP/SL framework and a small number of operational inputs.

The EA is built around a simple fixed-money trade structure:

- **TP10 / SL10 at the 0.01 base lot**
- Fixed take profit and fixed stop loss
- No martingale recovery logic
- No loss-doubling sequence
- Three risk profiles from Conservative to Aggressive
- Automatic 2-digit / 3-digit gold quote adaptation

The core idea is intentionally simple for the user: let the EA decide when the gold setup is valid, then execute with a fixed TP/SL framework.

The internal timing model is not exposed as a collection of optimization switches. You do not need to tune dozens of strategy parameters. The model configuration is already built into the EA.

## Product Profile

GoldGOD10U uses a fixed TP/SL structure instead of a large set of exposed optimization inputs.

It uses a **TP10/SL10 structure**, which means each entry is handled with a balanced target and stop framework. The model is based on selective timing, risk control, and a portfolio-style internal signal engine, not on hiding losses or multiplying lot size after losing trades.

This makes the EA easier to understand, easier to test, and easier to size responsibly.

## Long Historical Backtest

The current release was tested over a long global sample:

- Symbol: **GOLD_**
- Timeframe: **M1**
- Model: **Every tick**
- Period: **2015.01.01 - 2026.05.12**
- Initial deposit: **10,000 USD**
- Leverage: **1:500**
- Quote mode: **Auto**

Historical backtest results:

| Mode | Net Profit | Max Equity Drawdown | Profit / Drawdown | Trades |
| --- | ---: | ---: | ---: | ---: |
| Conservative | 5,956.85 | 237.06 | 25.13x | 3,258 |
| Normal | 17,870.69 | 711.18 | 25.13x | 3,258 |
| Aggressive | 47,655.58 | 1,896.48 | 25.13x | 3,258 |

In this historical test, each mode showed a net profit to maximum equity drawdown ratio above **25x**.

These are backtest results, not a promise of future performance. They are provided so buyers can understand the historical profile, risk scale, and mode differences before running their own tests.

## Trading Modes

GoldGOD10U includes three built-in modes. They use the same internal signal engine. The difference is the risk multiplier.

### Conservative

For users who want the lowest exposure profile.

- ModeOverride = `1`
- Base lot: `0.01`
- Effective lot: `0.01`
- Historical net profit: **5,956.85**
- Historical max equity drawdown: **237.06**

This mode is designed for cautious testing and lower drawdown preference.

### Normal

The recommended starting mode for most users.

- ModeOverride = `2`
- Base lot: `0.01`
- Effective lot: `0.03`
- Historical net profit: **17,870.69**
- Historical max equity drawdown: **711.18**

Normal mode offers a balanced relationship between growth and drawdown.

### Aggressive

For users with a higher risk tolerance and a larger drawdown buffer.

- ModeOverride = `3`
- Base lot: `0.01`
- Effective lot: `0.08`
- Historical net profit: **47,655.58**
- Historical max equity drawdown: **1,896.48**

Aggressive mode showed the largest historical net profit in this test, but it also carried the largest historical drawdown.

## Inputs

### GoldSymbol

Leave this blank to let the EA auto-detect your broker's gold symbol.

Supported examples include:

- XAUUSD
- GOLD
- Gold symbols with broker prefixes or suffixes

If auto-detection does not match your broker correctly, enter the exact symbol name manually.

### PortfolioMode

Select Conservative, Normal, or Aggressive from the input panel.

If you use a provided `.set` file, `ModeOverride` may directly force the selected mode.

### Lots

This is the Conservative base lot.

Default: `0.01`

Mode scaling:

- Conservative = Lots x 1
- Normal = Lots x 3
- Aggressive = Lots x 8

At the default `0.01` base lot, the EA uses the TP10/SL10 framework. Increasing `Lots` increases the money value of TP and SL proportionally.

### GoldQuoteDigits

Controls 2-digit / 3-digit gold quote adaptation.

- `Auto`: recommended for most users
- `2 Digits`: force 0.01 gold quote point
- `3 Digits`: force 0.001 gold quote point

Leave it on Auto unless your broker's gold symbol needs manual adjustment.

### ModeOverride

Advanced mode selector used mainly by parameter files.

- `0`: use PortfolioMode
- `1`: Conservative
- `2`: Normal
- `3`: Aggressive

## Recommended Setup

1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD / GOLD chart.
2. Use M1 for testing consistency.
3. Keep `GoldSymbol` blank first and let the EA auto-detect gold.
4. Keep `GoldQuoteDigits` on Auto.
5. Start with Normal mode on demo or small live size.
6. Use Conservative if you want lower exposure.
7. Use Aggressive only if you accept larger drawdown.

## Who This EA Is For

GoldGOD10U is for traders who want:

- A gold-focused EA
- A fixed TP/SL framework
- A long historical backtest profile
- Simple user inputs
- No martingale-style loss recovery
- Clear risk modes

It is not for users who want to manually optimize dozens of strategy inputs or expose the internal signal model.

## Risk Notice

Trading involves risk. Backtests are historical simulations and do not guarantee future results. Spread, slippage, execution quality, broker symbol settings, leverage, and market changes can affect live results.

Run your own backtests, start with responsible lot sizing, and use the EA only with capital you can afford to risk.

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专家
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EA Legendary Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (5)
专家
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
专家
SmartChoise Battery EA 是经典 SmartChoise Expert Advisor（v8.2）的精炼且稳定的延续版本。 用户手册可以通过我个人主页上的链接获取。 本版本保留了早期的神经逻辑和经典过滤系统，许多交易者正是因为其稳定、可预测的表现而认可它。它专为偏好原始交易节奏的用户打造，更注重清晰与简洁，而不是不断的功能变动。 Battery EA 集成了 SmartChoise 全套安全层、风险控制和回撤恢复机制，确保在各种市场环境下都能进行有纪律的交易管理。它同样兼容既有的保护逻辑，例如 Hard Stops、Daily and Weekly Limits、Equity Controls 和 Safe Mode，以在长期内维持账户的安全与稳定。 与较新的版本不同，此分支将保持逻辑固定，几乎无需维护，适合希望在不改变内部逻辑和参数行为的前提下，获得稳定表现的交易者。 简单来说，SmartChoise Battery EA 在保留原始 SmartChoise 引擎可靠性的同时，结合了先进保护系统带来的安全性，以及经过验证结构的简洁性，非常适合重视信任、掌控感和
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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CChart
Rong Bin Su
指标
在外汇和金融市场中，快速反应和精准的决策至关重要。然而，常规的 MetaTrader 5 终端最低只支持 1 分钟图表，限制了交易者对市场波动的敏感度。为了解决这一问题，我们推出了全新的 秒级图表 K 线指标 ，让您在副图中轻松查看和分析 1 秒至 30 秒的市场动态。 主要功能 支持多种秒级周期 ：该指标允许您选择以下周期，满足不同交易策略的需求： S1 : 1 秒 S2 : 2 秒 S3 : 3 秒 S4 : 4 秒 S5 : 5 秒 S10 : 10 秒 S15 : 15 秒 S20 : 20 秒 S30 : 30 秒 实时更新 ：秒级图表将实时更新，确保您在每一刻都能获取到最新的市场信息，帮助您做出及时的交易决策。 用户友好的界面 ：该指标在副图中显示，直观易用，您可以轻松切换不同的时间周期，快速分析市场走势。 适用人群 短线交易者 ：适合高频交易和短线策略的交易者，通过秒级图表捕捉瞬息万变的市场机会。 技术分析师 ：为技术分析提供更细致的数据支持，帮助您识别潜在的买入和卖出信号。 如何使用 将指标添加到您的图表上。 选择您希望观察的秒级时间周期。 实时监控市场动向，利用丰富
TrendWaveAnalyzer
Rong Bin Su
实用工具
概述 波动统计扫描工具是专为MetaTrader 5平台开发的MQL5工具，用于对多个金融品种的价格波动进行统计分析。它专注于识别和测量单个价格柱内的价格波浪（高低范围），使交易者能够量化市场波动性并根据统计模式识别潜在的交易机会。 主要特点 -多品种扫描：分析多个交易品种的波动性 -波动性测量：使用点数或价格值量化价格范围 -波浪分类：自动将波浪分类为小、中或大 -时间过滤：允许在特定交易时段或日期进行分析 -方向分析：识别看涨、看跌或中性价格走势 -可视化表示：直接在图表上突出显示重要价格波动 -数据导出：将详细的波浪数据保存到CSV文件以供进一步分析 -频率分析：计算超过指定阈值的波浪频率 技术方法 该工具检查每个价格柱的高低范围来测量波动性，然后应用过滤标准识别统计上显著的波动。它提供波动分布的综合统计数据，帮助交易者了解不同市场条件和时间周期下的典型波动模式。 安装 1.下载WaveStatisticsScanner.ex5文件 2.打开MetaTrader 5平台 3.导航至"文件→打开数据文件夹" 4.将文件放置在MQL5/Scripts文件夹中 5.重启MetaTr
Advanced Wave Statistics Scanner
Rong Bin Su
实用工具
高级波动统计扫描工具 概述 高级波动统计扫描工具是MetaTrader 5平台的增强型MQL5工具，它结合了传统价格波动分析与ATR(平均真实波幅)指标分析。这一复杂工具通过比较标准价格波动测量与基于ATR的波动性指标，提供对市场波动模式的更深入见解，使交易者能够更精确地识别异常市场条件和潜在交易机会。 #主要特点 -多品种扫描：分析多个交易品种的波动性 -双重波动分析：结合高低范围分析与ATR指标 -自动ATR阈值：基于市场条件的自适应波动阈值 -高级波动分类：按大小和ATR关系对波动进行分类 -可视化进度显示：分析过程中的实时进度指示 -增强时间过滤：对分析周期和日期的精确控制 -全面可视化：不同类型波动的彩色编码识别 -详细数据导出：包含ATR相关数据的扩展CSV输出 -异常检测：识别与历史常态相比的异常波动事件 #技术方法 该工具通过整合ATR指标扩展了基础波动扫描功能，ATR指标通过考虑价格缺口和前一柱关系提供了更细微的波动视图。它基于历史ATR值计算自动阈值，允许进行更具上下文感知的波动分析，能够适应不同的市场条件。 用户操作指南 安装
Trend Wave Analyzer
Rong Bin Su
实用工具
趋势波幅分析工具 概述 趋势波幅分析工具是专为MetaTrader 5平台开发的MQL5工具，用于识别、分析和可视化金融市场中的价格趋势周期。通过识别价格走势中的关键转折点（峰值和谷值），它能够检测完整的上涨/下跌/震荡价格运动，为交易者提供有关市场行为模式的宝贵见解。 #主要特点 -多品种分析：同时分析多个交易品种 -趋势识别：自动检测上涨趋势、下跌趋势和震荡市场条件 -波幅测量：量化每次价格运动的大小和持续时间 -统计分析：计算每种趋势类型的平均和最大波幅 -可视化表示：直接在图表上显示带有颜色编码的趋势 -数据导出：将详细的趋势数据保存到CSV文件中以供进一步分析 -可定制参数：可调整的趋势检测灵敏度和分析条件设置 #技术方法 该工具采用系统的峰谷检测算法来识别价格序列中的潜在反转点。然后分析这些点之间的关系，确定每个趋势段的方向、强度和幅度。高级过滤选项有助于消除噪音，专注于统计上显著的价格走势。 安装 1.下载TrendWaveAnalyzer.ex5文件 2.打开MetaTrader 5平台 3.导航至"文件→打开数据文件夹" 4.将
RepaintingIndicatorDetector
Rong Bin Su
指标
重绘指标检测器 ## 一句话概述 一款适用于 MT5 图表的实时指标，可识别已加载指标中会漂移、消失或不稳定的信号，并给出更安全的信号位移建议。 ## 简短说明 重绘指标检测器专为想要明确答案、而不是靠猜测交易的用户打造。将它附加到图表后，它会监测你已加载的指标，并揭示某个信号是否看起来可靠、会漂移到其他 K 线、出现后又消失，或仍需要继续观察。内部检测引擎在后台运行，你看到的是清晰的结论、易读的面板，以及实用的安全位移建议。 ## 本产品的功能 * 扫描当前图表中已加载的指标。 * 判断可见信号是保持原位、发生漂移、消失，还是仍存在疑点。 * 将信号行为分类为：稳定、仅当前柱有效、重绘、不稳定或待定。 * 推荐更安全的信号位移，例如 `bar 1`、`bar 2` 或更高。 * 直接在图表上显示清晰的仪表板。 * 将漂移和消失历史分别保存为独立行，便于查看。 * 支持在记录到重绘事件时弹出提醒。 * 如果左上角区域已被占用，会自动将仪表板移开。 ## 本产品不做什么 * 不会开仓、修改或平仓。 * 不保证能够完整解读所有第三方指标。 * 不会从数学上证明某个指标在未
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