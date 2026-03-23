Trade Alert Pro for Prop Firm Traders

The insurance policy for your $500 challenge. Your EA on your Prop Firm work great.

Until it doesn't. Every move, instant to your phone You have 5 EAs running on a VPS. You trust your EA's, but you don't trust the glitches. The moment a system goes rogue or breaches your daily drawdown, your phone pings.

You stop the bleeding before you fail the challenge. Stop being blind. Buy now. 10 activations



Prop firms are strict. One bad day costs you everything.

Trade Alert Pro clones your eyes to your phone. When a trade opens, closes, or bleeds equity, you know instantly.

It is the ultimate "set and forget" safety net.

Why you need this Stop the Bleed: Get Drawdown warnings before you breach your daily limit.

Get Drawdown warnings before you breach your daily limit. Instant updates: Know your exact P/L the second a trade closes.

Know your exact P/L the second a trade closes. Risk Management: Get alerted when you enter a "3-Loss Streak"

Get alerted when you enter a "3-Loss Streak" Total Control: Auto-detects 25+ Prop Firms (FTMO, The5ers, etc.) instantly.

Prop firm detection FTMO • The5ers • FundedNext • FundingPips • E8 Markets • Alpha Capital • Blue Guardian

Fidelcrest • MyFundedFX • The Funded Trader • Funded Trading+ • Goat Funded • Lux Trading • Topstep • Apex Trader • My Forex Funds • OneFunded • DNA Funded • For Traders • FunderPro • TopTier Trader • BuoyTrade • Instant Funding



Setup in 60 Seconds 1. Install & Drag

Download from Market. Drag to any chart. Tick "Allow Algo Trading". 2. Link Your Phone

PC: Tools > Options > Notifications > Paste MetaQuotes ID.

Phone: MT5 App > Messages > Copy ID. Pro Tips • Silence the Spam: Turn off "IP Login Alerts" in your MQL5 profile

• Broker Noise: Turn off broker news in your portal.

• Focus: Turn OFF PC sounds. Turn ON Phone sounds. Not seeing alerts?

Ensure your phone MT5 app is logged into the same MQL5 account as your PC. Disclaimer: Trade Alert Pro is a notification utility only. It does not place, modify, or close trades. It does not provide advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use at your own risk. Notifications depend on MetaQuotes' infrastructure.