CRT Strategy Pro Exact RR EA

🚀 CRT Strategy Pro – Exact RR EA

CRT Strategy Pro – Exact RR EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who demand precision, discipline, and strict risk control, without relying on traditional technical indicators.

The EA trades based on pure market structure and price action, automatically calculating the exact Stop Loss required to achieve a minimum predefined Risk-Reward ratio, ensuring mathematical consistency on every trade.

Its multi-timeframe architecture allows traders to operate across different styles, from intraday trading to long-term positions.

⏱️ SUPPORTED TIMEFRAMES

From M15 up to MN (Monthly)
✔ Suitable for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and position trading
✔ Logic automatically adapts to the selected timeframe

🔥 KEY FEATURES

Exact Risk-Reward Automation
Stop Loss is dynamically calculated to meet the minimum RR defined by the trader.

Market Structure Take Profit
Targets are placed at real structural highs and lows.

Professional Risk Management

  • Risk-based position sizing

  • Automatic lot calculation

  • Works on all account sizes

Smart Break Even
Automatically protects capital once a defined RR level is reached.

Partial Close System
Locks in profits while keeping part of the position running.

Trading Session Control
Operate only during user-defined trading hours.

Indicator-Free Logic
Pure price action and structure-based execution.

🧠 IDEAL FOR

✔ Multi-timeframe traders
✔ Prop firm & funded account traders
✔ Structure-based scalpers and swing traders
✔ Traders focused on exact RR execution


