Prime Trend Master – Professional Trend-Zone EA for XAUUSD (H1)

🟦 SHORT INTRO 

Prime Trend Master is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on H1, built around clear market structure recognition, optional momentum filters (RSI/ADX/Stochastic), and disciplined trade management.

✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid
✔ No Averaging
✔ One-trade logic (optional)

This EA trades the structure of the market, not random indicators.

🟦 HOW IT WORKS

Core Logic

  1. Reads trend structure using the internal "Guppy Zones” indicator.

  2. Detects alignment between short and long zones

  3. Confirms entries with optional filters:

    • RSI – momentum direction

    • ADX – trend strength

    • Stochastic – additional confirmation

  4. Manages trades with professional tools:

    • Fixed or ATR SL/TP

    • Trailing Stop

    • Partial Take Profit

    • Time-based exit

When zones overlap (chop), the EA stays neutral to avoid low-quality trades.

🟦 STRATEGY TYPE

EA Type: Trend Following

This is a structure-based system.
It does NOT use:

  • martingale

  • grid

  • hedging strategies

  • arbitrage

  • high-frequency scalping

🟦 TESTING & ROBUSTNESS

The EA has been tested over 6 years on 3 different brokers:

  • IC Markets

  • XM

  • Darwinex

using Every tick based on real ticks.

Results remained similar across brokers, which shows that the strategy is not curve-fitted to a single environment.

A maximum drawdown around 13% over 6 years with 900+ trades is an excellent profile for a non-martingale trend EA.

🟦 FEATURES

Trade Management

  • ATR or fixed SL/TP

  • Trailing with start level

  • Partial close + move SL to breakeven

  • Time Stop (max bars in trade)

Filters (optional)

  • RSI

  • ADX

  • Stochastic

  • Score or strict logic

Safety

  • StopLevel/FreezeLevel protection

  • Spread checks

  • One trade per symbol option

  • Works with Market Execution

Panel / HUD

  • Real-time info on chart

  • Updates even when market is closed

🟦 REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account type: Hedging

  • Execution: Market

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

🟦 INSTALLATION

  1. Attach Prime Trend Master to XAUUSD H1 with default settings

  2. Enable Algo Trading

Ready-to-Use Default Setup

The default version is ready to trade immediately after attaching to the chart.
No optimization or complex configuration is required.

  1. Attach Prime Trend Master to XAUUSD H1

  2. Enable Algo Trading → DONE

The factory settings were prepared based on multi-year testing and are suitable for live use without any additional adjustments.
Advanced users may fine-tune filters or risk parameters, but this is optional.

🟦 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • VPS recommended

  • Moderate risk per trade

  • Avoid trading during extreme spreads

🟦 WHAT YOU GET

  • Professional MT5 EA

  • Clear panel on chart

  • Full parameter control

  • Free required indicator

🟦 FAQ

Is this martingale or grid?
No. The EA uses classic risk control only.

Does it repaint?
No. Decisions are based on confirmed bar data.

Can I use it on other symbols?

The EA is optimized for XAUUSD H1.

🟦 DISCLAIMER

Trading involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test on demo before real trading.


