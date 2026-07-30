Golden Mawzoo Prop Firm Edition

  • Experts
  • Davoud Mokhtari
    Davoud Mokhtari

    Davoud Mokhtari

    • Algorithmic Trader & EA Developer at  Independent Algorithmic Trading
    • Türkiye
    • 393
    I've been trading since 2014, and gold has always been at the center of it. Over those years I tested countless strategies across all kinds of instruments and failed many times. Those failures taught me more than any winning streak ever did: that the real enemy isn't the market, it's the stress, the
    2 topics 22 comments
  • Version: 1.6
  • Updated: 30 July 2026
  • Activations: 20

GOLDEN MAWZOO — PROP FIRM EDITION

Golden Mawzoo Prop Edition runs one proven trend engine across five uncorrelated markets — XAUUSD (Gold), GER40, NAS100, GBPJPY, and BTCUSD — on a single account, under one account-level risk governor. Built for prop-firm challenges and funded accounts, and it grows a personal account just as well.

You attach it once, to a single Gold (XAUUSD) M1 chart — it trades all five markets from there. You do not load five charts.

All figures below come from a historical backtest on real tick data, swap-free, 2010 to 2026 (16+ years), running all five markets as one account. These are historical results, not a promise of future performance.

SETUP — READ THIS FIRST

  • Attach the EA to ONE chart only: XAUUSD (Gold), M1 (1-minute) timeframe. It trades all five markets from that single chart.
  • All five symbols must exist in your Market Watch with M1 history loaded: XAUUSD, GER40, NAS100, GBPJPY, BTCUSD. The EA builds every market's H4/D1 candles from M1 data.
  • To backtest the portfolio: run the test on the XAUUSD M1 chart, and make sure M1 history for all five symbols is present in the terminal first. Without the other four symbols' data, the portfolio cannot be reproduced.
  • If M1 history isn't ready yet, the EA waits and does not trade until it is. This is by design — it starts on its own once the data is present.
  • The EA verifies all five markets on startup and refuses to trade if anything is set up wrong, so it can never fire on the wrong instrument.
  • After purchase I send a short setup guide and a one-time M1-history helper so you get this in place fast.

WHY FIVE UNCORRELATED MARKETS

A single-symbol robot depends on the mood of one market. When that market whipsaws, the drawdown clusters — exactly what trips a prop firm's daily or max-loss limit. Sizing up only makes the drawdown bigger.

These five markets were chosen because their drawdowns tend not to land at the same time. When gold is quiet, one of the others is often working. Combine return streams that move independently and their losing stretches dilute each other, so the combined drawdown grows more slowly than the combined return. A single symbol cannot give you that at any risk setting.

In backtest, the five-market portfolio reached a prop profit target roughly twice as fast as gold alone at the same level of safety.

THE EVIDENCE (HISTORICAL BACKTEST, 2010–2026)

  • Each of the five markets is independently profitable on the same locked trend logic.
  • Gold, the primary market, showed a profit factor of 1.77 over the full 16 years on real ticks (after commission).
  • As one portfolio over 16 years: combined profit factor 1.50, compound annual return ~19%, Sharpe ~2.1.
  • Worst drawdown over the full 16 years: ~18.0% on closed balance, ~18.9% on equity.
  • About 9 entries per month across all five markets — calm and selective.

HOW A TRADE IS MANAGED

Every position carries a protective stop from the moment it opens, and that stop only ever moves in the protective direction — it never widens.

  • Volatility trailing exit — as a trade runs in your favour, the stop follows the price at a distance set by that market's own volatility.
  • Partial profit at 1.5R — the first time a trade reaches 1.5 times its initial risk in profit, half the position is closed and that profit is banked. The other half keeps the same stop and the same trailing exit and runs on normally.

The partial close is there to lower the account's worst drawdown, not to raise returns. It is fixed in the code — there is no new setting and nothing to configure.

THREE RISK PROFILES

Risk only scales the outcome; it never changes which trades are taken — all three profiles took exactly the same 1,199 entries. Each profile is one preset you select. Table is a 2017–2026 backtest on real tick data from a $10,000 (or Cent) account balance.

  • Conservative — profit factor 1.51, ~11% annual return, 5.5% balance / 6.1% equity drawdown, Sharpe 2.40. For prop challenges with a hard total-drawdown limit (often ~10%).
  • Normal — profit factor 1.52, ~24% annual return, 10.9% balance / 12.8% equity drawdown, Sharpe 2.33. For a personal account or a funded account with looser limits.
  • Aggressive — profit factor 1.54, ~37% annual return, 16.3% balance / 19.0% equity drawdown, Sharpe 2.28. For high risk tolerance and a loose drawdown limit.

Over the full 2010–2026 record the drawdowns run a little higher — Normal, for example, reached ~18.0% balance / 18.9% equity across the 16 years. That's why Conservative is the right starting point for a challenge, while Normal and Aggressive suit personal accounts. Choose the profile that fits your drawdown limit, not the biggest return.

THE ACCOUNT-LEVEL RISK GOVERNOR

One governor watches the whole account in real time:

  • Total drawdown guard — if total drawdown reaches your limit, every position is flattened and trading halts.
  • Daily loss lock — if the day's loss reaches your limit, the robot stands down until the next day.
  • Profit target stop — once total profit reaches your target, it locks the result and stops opening trades.

The five market engines are isolated by separate trade IDs, so they never interfere, while the governor sees all of them together and protects the account as one.

KEY FEATURES

  • One EA, five uncorrelated markets, one account, one Gold M1 chart.
  • Account-level total and daily drawdown guards, plus a profit target.
  • Separate, adjustable risk per market — you stay in control.
  • One proven trend engine, the same locked logic on every market.
  • Single position per market; protective stop always attached.
  • Volatility trailing exit with partial profit taken at 1.5R.
  • No grid, martingale, averaging or recovery — ever.
  • Real-tick validated across 16+ years of history (backtest).
  • Live-hardened: order retry, guaranteed stop, state recovery after a restart.
  • Mobile push alerts on entries, exits, partial closes and protective stops.
  • Works on hedging and netting accounts.

RECOMMENDED SETUP

  • Markets: XAUUSD, GER40, NAS100, GBPJPY, BTCUSD — all five must be in the terminal.
  • Attach to: a single XAUUSD (Gold) M1 chart.
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5.
  • Account: Raw/ECN preferred; swap-free is a bonus, not required.
  • Leverage: 1:30 minimum.
  • Minimum funds: sized for typical challenge accounts (5,000 USD-Cent or more ideal).
  • VPS: recommended for 24/7 uptime.

A note on swap: this is a multi-day trend system, but it holds each position only a couple of days on average, so swap is a real but modest cost — roughly 5% per market in testing versus a swap-free run, and it stays clearly profitable either way. If your prop firm offers a swap-free (Islamic) account, use it and your live results track the published figures more closely. Note that on many swap-free accounts crypto such as BTCUSD may still be charged swaps — that's normal and the edge still holds.

AFTER YOUR PURCHASE

After you buy, message me and I'll send the full User Manual, a short setup guide, and the one-time M1-history helper. The manual gives each market's individual track record, recommended risk per market for challenge/funded/personal accounts, and how to set the three account guards. Running the EA without it will likely lead to setup mistakes, so it's strongly recommended.

RISK WARNING

Trading leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not suit everyone. You can lose some or all of your capital. This product is a tool, not financial advice. Trade only with risk capital and test on a demo account first. Backtested and past performance is not indicative of future results.

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Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
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Experts
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4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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3 (1)
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5 (7)
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
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5 (19)
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Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
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