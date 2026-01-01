Noura86 RSI Mathematical Strategy

EA Overview

This sophisticated Expert Advisor (Noura86) monitors up to 28 trading instruments (27 currency pairs + Gold) simultaneously for high-probability trading opportunities. The EA employs a professional group-based trading approach with advanced risk management and multi-currency coordination capabilities.

Very Important NoteThis strategy has been tested and suggested on M1 time frame (recommended).

Depends on different risk management, you can get different results.

Key Features

🔢 Multi-Pair Monitoring

  • 28 Trading Instruments: Simultaneously monitors 27 major forex pairs + XAUUSD

  • Individual Pair Activation: Toggle each pair ON/OFF independently

  • Symbol Suffix Support: Compatible with broker-specific symbols (_i, .pro, etc.)

  • Cross-Pair Coordination: Prevents over-trading across multiple instruments

⚙️ Advanced Configuration Options

Money Management

  • Dynamic Lot Scaling: Base lot increases with account growth

  • Balance Threshold System: Lot increments after specified profit milestones

  • Flexible Position Sizing: Configurable base lot and increment steps

Risk Management

  • Group-Based Trading: Opens coordinated groups of orders per signal

  • Global Group Limits: Control maximum concurrent groups (0=unlimited)

  • One Group Per Pair: Prevents duplicate positions on same instrument

  • Equity Drawdown Protection: Auto-closes all trades at specified drawdown %

  • Stop Loss Buffer: Configurable SL distance in points

Technical Filters

  • RSI Conditions: Optional RSI level thresholds for signal confirmation

  • MA Filters: Moving average trend confirmations

  • Time-Based Filtering: Restrict trading to specific market hours

Order Management

  • Pending Order System: 1 market order + up to 6 pending orders per group by mathematical strategy

  • Dynamic TP Adjustment: Take profit recalculation as orders trigger

  • Common Stop Loss: Unified SL for entire order group

🛡️ Safety Features

  • Shared Group Tracking: Multiple EAs can coordinate via shared file

  • Auto-Recovery: Preserves group state across EA restarts

  • Trading Hours Control: Limit trading to optimal market periods

  • Slippage Protection: Configurable slippage tolerance

🔧 Technical Specifications

  • Magic Number System: Unique identifiers for easy order tracking

  • Symbol Validation: Automatic fallback for unavailable symbols

  • File-Based Coordination: Uses common folder for multi-EA communication

  • Periodic Auto-Save: Automatic state preservation every 5 minutes

Input Parameters Guide

Symbol Configuration

  • Symbol Suffix: For broker-specific symbols (e.g., "_i", ".pro")

Money Management

  • Base Lot Size: Starting position size

  • Balance Threshold: Profit amount required for lot increase

  • Lot Increment Step: Amount to increase lot after each threshold

Risk Parameters

  • SL Buffer: Stop loss distance in points

  • Magic Number Base: Starting point for order identifiers

  • Max Drawdown %: Auto-close trigger level

  • Slippage: Maximum acceptable slippage

Technical Conditions

  • RSI Filter: Enable/disable RSI level requirements

  • RSI Levels: Minimum/maximum values for signal confirmation

  • MA Filters: Up to 3 moving average trend confirmations

Pending Order Settings

  • Max Pending Orders: Number of pending orders per group (1-6)

Group Management

  • One Group Per Pair: Prevent multiple groups on same instrument

  • Max Total Groups: Global limit across all pairs

  • Shared File Name: Coordination file for multiple EAs

Filters

  • Trading Hours: Define up to 3 trading windows

TP Calculation Rules

  • New TP Rules: Alternative TP calculation for higher pending orders

  • Distance Percentage: TP adjustment parameter for new rules

System Requirements

  • MT5 Platform: Build 2000 or higher

  • Recommended Account: $500+ for proper position sizing

  • VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation

  • Broker Support: Standard symbols or compatible suffixes

Installation & Setup

  1. Attach EA to any chart (timeframe doesn't matter)

  2. Configure desired pairs and parameters

  3. Ensure terminal/common/files folder exists for coordination

  4. Start trading with demo first to verify settings

Support & Updates

  • Detailed setup guide included

  • Regular updates and improvements

  • Responsive support via MQL5 platform

  • Compatibility with most brokers


Very Important Note: Trading involves risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Test thoroughly on demo account before live trading. Proper risk management is essential.

