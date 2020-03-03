Noura86 RSI Mathematical Strategy

EA Overview

This sophisticated Expert Advisor (Noura86) monitors up to 28 trading instruments (27 currency pairs + Gold) simultaneously for high-probability trading opportunities. The EA employs a professional group-based trading approach with advanced risk management and multi-currency coordination capabilities.

Very Important NoteThis strategy has been tested and suggested on M1 time frame (recommended).

Depends on different risk management, you can get different results.

Minimum requirements and recommendations:

  • Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
  • Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
  • Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
  • Account type: Hedging.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

Key Features

🔢 Multi-Pair Monitoring

  • 28 Trading Instruments: Simultaneously monitors 27 major forex pairs + XAUUSD

  • Individual Pair Activation: Toggle each pair ON/OFF independently

  • Symbol Suffix Support: Compatible with broker-specific symbols (_i, .pro, etc.)

  • Cross-Pair Coordination: Prevents over-trading across multiple instruments

⚙️ Advanced Configuration Options

Money Management

  • Dynamic Lot Scaling: Base lot increases with account growth

  • Balance Threshold System: Lot increments after specified profit milestones

  • Flexible Position Sizing: Configurable base lot and increment steps

Risk Management

  • Group-Based Trading: Opens coordinated groups of orders per signal

  • Global Group Limits: Control maximum concurrent groups (0=unlimited)

  • One Group Per Pair: Prevents duplicate positions on same instrument

  • Equity Drawdown Protection: Auto-closes all trades at specified drawdown %

  • Stop Loss Buffer: Configurable SL distance in points

Technical Filters

  • RSI Conditions: Optional RSI level thresholds for signal confirmation

  • MA Filters: Moving average trend confirmations

  • Time-Based Filtering: Restrict trading to specific market hours

Order Management

  • Pending Order System: 1 market order + up to 6 pending orders per group by mathematical strategy

  • Dynamic TP Adjustment: Take profit recalculation as orders trigger

  • Common Stop Loss: Unified SL for entire order group

🛡️ Safety Features

  • Shared Group Tracking: Multiple EAs can coordinate via shared file

  • Auto-Recovery: Preserves group state across EA restarts

  • Trading Hours Control: Limit trading to optimal market periods

  • Slippage Protection: Configurable slippage tolerance

🔧 Technical Specifications

  • Magic Number System: Unique identifiers for easy order tracking

  • Symbol Validation: Automatic fallback for unavailable symbols

  • File-Based Coordination: Uses common folder for multi-EA communication

  • Periodic Auto-Save: Automatic state preservation every 5 minutes

Input Parameters Guide

Symbol Configuration

  • Symbol Suffix: For broker-specific symbols (e.g., "_i", ".pro")

Money Management

  • Base Lot Size: Starting position size

  • Balance Threshold: Profit amount required for lot increase

  • Lot Increment Step: Amount to increase lot after each threshold

Risk Parameters

  • Magic Number Base: Starting point for order identifiers

  • Max Drawdown %: Auto-close trigger level

  • Slippage: Maximum acceptable slippage

Technical Conditions

  • RSI Filter: Enable/disable RSI level requirements

  • RSI Levels: Minimum/maximum values for signal confirmation

  • MA Filters: Up to 3 moving average trend confirmations

    Group Management

    • One Group Per Pair: Prevent multiple groups on same instrument

    • Max Total Groups: Global limit across all pairs

    • Shared File Name: Coordination file for multiple EAs

    Filters

    • Trading Hours: Define up to 3 trading windows

    TP Calculation Rules

    • New TP Rules: Alternative TP calculation for higher pending orders

    • Distance Percentage: TP adjustment parameter for new rules

    System Requirements

    • MT5 Platform: Build 2000 or higher

    • Recommended Account: $500+ for proper position sizing

    • VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation

    • Broker Support: Standard symbols or compatible suffixes

    Installation & Setup

    1. Attach EA to any chart (timeframe doesn't matter)

    2. Configure desired pairs and parameters

    3. Ensure terminal/common/files folder exists for coordination

    4. Start trading with demo first to verify settings

    Support & Updates

    • Detailed setup guide included

    • Regular updates and improvements

    • Responsive support via MQL5 platform

    • Compatibility with most brokers


    Very Important Note: Trading involves risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Test thoroughly on demo account before live trading. Proper risk management is essential.

    おすすめのプロダクト
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    エキスパート
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    Venom Us30 Scalp
    Antoine Melhem
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    Venom US30 Scalp – VENOM LABSによる高精度なUS30スキャルピング 絶対に口座を飛ばさないEA（エキスパートアドバイザー） SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 異なるタイムゾーンのブローカー（Exnessなど）を使用している場合、ブローカーがGMT+3でない場合は最後の入力を TRUE に設定してください。 H1 分足のみを使用してください。 ️ 警告 ：タイムゾーンまたは時間足の設定が正しくないと、EAが正しく動作しない可能性があります。 エントリープライスは24時間限定！今すぐご購入を！ Venom US30 Scalpとは？ Venom US30 Scalpは、US30（ダウ・ジョーンズ指数）の H1 時間足での取引に最適化された、完全自動型のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 このEAは、インジケーター、ニューストレード、グリッド、マーチンゲールを一切使用せず、独自の数学的アルゴリズムのみを利用しています。 Venom Labsによって開発されたこのEAは、リスクの高い戦
    Neuro Start
    Dmytryi Voitukhov
    4.75 (4)
    エキスパート
    UPD：   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. -作成されたトレーニングベースを成功させるために、一時的に使用するためのアドバイザーを無料で提供します。 -トレーニングの進行に伴い、トレーニングベースが配置されます。 -トレーニングには約20エポックが必要です。 なぜならExpert Advisorはリソースを大量に消費し、市場はそれを処理できません。Market値を持つTypeOfWorkパラメーターが導入されました。 他の希望する値に切り替える必要があります！ 共同学習のために公開されました！ 入力データのセットの深さは、設定で指定された時間枠の50バーです。 ThresholdOUTは効果がありません。 場合によっては、速度は非常に大きな値にのみ影響します。 トレーニングモードでは、SLとTPが等しい最小ロットで1つの注文のみを開きます。スケジュールは統一されている必要があります。このモードでは、利益自体は重要ではありません。 距離は、MaxOrders> 1でのみ機能します。 MaxOrde
    FREE
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    エキスパート
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    エキスパート
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    Kintech Gold
    Doan Van Hai
    エキスパート
    Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
    Crush
    Yvan Musatov
    エキスパート
    Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    Ksm mt5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    エキスパート
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Stabilized dema cross robot
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    エキスパート
    Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
    Rex MT5
    Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
    エキスパート
    User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
    Aurus Pivot XAU
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
    Forex Mentors Bot5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    エキスパート
    Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
    RitzEAnehaGoodWill
    Syamsurizal Dimjati
    エキスパート
    READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced
    Huu Thuong Nguyen
    エキスパート
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - バージョン 2025 249ドル - 最初の5名様限定！ ライブシグナル Sonic R Pro Enhancedのライブパフォーマンスを確認： トレード戦略 Sonic R Pro Enhancedは、Dragon Band (EMA 34とEMA 89) を基にした自動トレード戦略の改良版であり、先進的なアルゴリズムを搭載しています。 タイムフレーム: M15, M30 対応通貨ペア: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY トレードスタイル: スイングトレード - リトレースメント & 逆張り 最低資金: 500 USD レバレッジ: 1:200 以上 ユーザーガイド Sonic R Pro Enhancedはシンプルさを追求しています。設定するのは1つのパラメータ： RiskAmount のみです。 RiskAmount < 0 の場合：口座残高のパーセンテージでリスクを計算 RiskAmount > 0 の場合：1回のトレードあたりの固定リスク金額 (USD) 例: RiskA
    Amo AI
    Novin Ghasemi Nik
    エキスパート
    概要 AMO AI は、7層のディープニューラルネットワーク構造とAIアルゴリズムを組み合わせた高度なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。複数の分析レイヤーを通じて市場データを処理し、テクニカルパターンと市場行動に基づいて潜在的なトレード機会を特定します。 技術アーキテクチャ ニューラルネットワーク: 7層ディープラーニング構造 AIエンジン: 高度なパターン認識システム 分析フレームワーク: 複数時間足でのテクニカル分析 リスク管理: ポジションサイズ計算とストップロス機能を統合 ニュースフィルター: 経済カレンダーと連動し重要イベント時の取引を制御 推奨通貨ペア ゴールド取引 XAUUSD – 貴金属分析（パラメータ調整が必要） 主要ペア（推奨） EURUSD – 高い流動性、安定したスプレッド GBPUSD – ボラティリティが高くパターン認識に有利 USDJPY – 一貫したトレンド傾向 AUDUSD – 明確なテクニカルパターン 副次ペア（代替） USDCAD – 中程度のボラティリティ NZDUSD – スイングトレードに適している EURGBP – クロスペア分析可
    US500 Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    エキスパート
    S&P 500スキャルパーアドバイザーは、S&P 500指数で成功したいトレーダーのために設計された革新的なツールです。この指数は、米国の株式市場で最も広く利用され、権威のある指標の一つであり、米国の主要企業500社で構成されています。 特徴: 自動取引ソリューション:     アドバイザーは、高度なアルゴリズムとテクニカル分析に基づいており、変化する市場状況に合わせて戦略を自動的に適応させます。 多目的なアプローチ:     アドバイザーは、インデックスのトレンドの理解、変動価格の分析、利益を最大化しリスクを最小化するアルゴリズムなど、複数の戦略を組み合わせます。 柔軟性とカスタマイズ性:     トレーダーは、取引目標、リスク レベル、取引戦略の好みに合わせて EA 設定をカスタマイズできます。 リスク管理:     アドバイザーは市場を常に監視し、リスクを管理するための対策を講じます。一定の損失レベルに達したときに取引を自動的に終了するように設定することもできます。 透明性と報告:     トレーダーは詳細なレポートと分析にアクセスしてアドバイザーのパフォーマンスを評価し、情報に
    Evening Scalper Pro MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.47 (15)
    エキスパート
    EA has live track records with  low drawdown : Live signal - Best Pairs Live signal - All Pairs Evening Scalper Pro is the state-of-the-art mean-reversion trading system that operates during the American trading session. It's very different from most other scalping systems, since it uses a unique trading logic on cross pairs that have a strong mean-reverting tendency with high profit targets. EA enters the market with market orders from 19 to 23h, it does not open trades during rollover (0:00-
    Sun Bin SCF
    Peat Winch
    エキスパート
    Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
    Investopedia FIVE
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    エキスパート
    Investopedia FIVEEAはこの記事に基づいています： https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp 取引条件 -X期間のEMAとMACDの下で取引されている通貨ペアがマイナスの領域にあることを確認します。 -価格がX期間のEMAを超えるのを待ってから、MACDがネガティブからポジティブにクロスする過程にあるか、5バー以内でポジティブな領域にクロスしたことを確認します。 -X期間EMAの上に長いXピップを移動します。 -エントリー時のポジションのXとリスク額を売ります。後半のストップを損益分岐点に移動します。 -トレーリングストップを使用 -リスク警告 -ADX PROを購入する前に、関連するリスクに注意してください。 -過去のパフォーマンスは将来の収益性を保証するものではありません（EAも損失を出す可能性があります）。 -示されているバックテスト（スクリーンショットなど）は、最適なパラメーターを見つけるために高度に最適化されていますが、結果をライブ取引に転送すること
    Blue Bird MT5
    Ismail Babaoglu
    エキスパート
    BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
    Duende MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    エキスパート
    こんにちはトレーダー！ 私は「デュエンデ」戦略を提示し、 Duende は、さまざまな高低レベルのパターンを検出するアルゴリズムであり、それらは一定のままで良好なエントリを作成し、回復システムは損益分岐点などのさまざまなことを照会し、ピア間をクロスします。 マーケット中のニュースを強力にコントロールし、複数の通貨を問題なくコントロールできることが証明されています 必要なすべてのシンボルで管理できます 私の戦略は「すべての外国為替市場」向けに最適化されていますが、USDCAD、EURCAD、EURCHF、USDCHF、EURJPY の最高のペアもあります。他の通貨と比較して最も安定した通貨であり、他のシンボルへの道を見つけることができますが、 私がデザインしたものを使用することをお勧めします デュエンデ 残高×額のリスクを負うシステムが内蔵されており、相場が不安定になった場合のリカバリー機能も備えています また、組み込みのシークレットインジケーターから正しい予測を検出すると、TP が一部のポジションをクローズし、他のポジションをクローズできないスマートアルゴリズムシステムも
    Hybrid Coco EA
    Suharmoko
    エキスパート
    Price at $499 7 Copy left Hybrid Coco EA  is a modern, tropical-themed automated trading system that blends simplicity with high-performance market technology. Inspired by the balance and clarity of a fresh young coconut, this EA delivers smooth and powerful trading using momentum-based indicators  instead of traditional candle engines. Built for gold and major forex pairs, Hybrid Coco uses multi-layered momentum analysis  to detect early trend bursts, continuation waves, and exhaustion points
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    エキスパート
    SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
    Outro
    Manuel Gonzales
    5 (3)
    エキスパート
    " Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
    FREE
    Willain72ATM
    He Ping Qing
    エキスパート
    This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
    Indicement MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.04 (26)
    エキスパート
    Indicementへようこそ！ プロップファーム準備完了! -> セットファイルを ここからダウンロード ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです! 最終価格: 990ドル NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT は、   専門的な取引アルゴリズムの作成における私の 15 年間の経験をインデックス市場にもたらします。 EA は、最適なエントリー価格を見つけるために非常によく考えられたアルゴリズムを使用し、取引のリスクを分散するために内部で複数の戦略を実行します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリング ストップロスとトレーリング テイクプロフィットも使用します。 この
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (7)
    エキスパート
    マトリックスアローEAMT4 は、 マトリックスアローインジケーターのMT5 シグナルをチャート上のトレードパネルと手動または100％自動でトレードできるユニークなエキスパートアドバイザーです。 マトリックスアローインジケーターMT5 は、初期段階で現在のトレンドを判断し、最大10の標準インジケーターから情報とデータを収集します。平均方向移動指数（ADX ） 、 商品チャネルインデックス（CCI） 、 クラシック平研アシキャンドル 、 移動平均 、 移動平均収束発散（MACD） 、 相対活力指数（RVI） 、 相対力指数（RSI） 、 放物線SAR 、 ストキャスティクス 、 ウィリアムズのパーセント範囲 。 すべてのインジケーターが有効な買いまたは売りシグナルを与えると、対応する矢印がチャートに印刷され、次のろうそく/バーの開始時に強い上昇トレンド/下降トレンドを示します。ユーザーは、使用するインジケーターを選択し、各インジケーターのパラメーターを個別に調整できます。   Matrix Arrow EA MT5 を使用すると、チャートのトレードパネルから直接、または100％アルゴリ
    Goldmost MT5
    Hongliang Ding
    エキスパート
    Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
    このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    エキスパート
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    エキスパート
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    エキスパート
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    エキスパート
    Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone CopyTrading   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めましょ
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    エキスパート
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.54 (136)
    エキスパート
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.86 (36)
    エキスパート
    AIQ バージョン 5.0 - 機関投資家アーキテクチャによる自律的インテリジェンス ルールベースの自動化から真の自律的インテリジェンスへの進化は、アルゴリズム取引の自然な進歩を表しています。機関投資家の定量デスクが10年以上前から探求してきたものが、実用的な実装として成熟しました。AIQ バージョン 5.0 はこの成熟を体現しています:洗練されたマルチモデルAI分析、独立した検証アーキテクチャ、そして広範な本番展開を通じて洗練された継続学習システム。 これはAI機能を追加した自動化ではありません。これは基礎から構築された自律的インテリジェンスであり、機関投資家のトレーディングデスクがどのように意思決定の検証を構造化し、運用の信頼性を管理し、適応学習システムを実装するかについての長年の研究に基づいています。バージョン 5.0 は、この開発アプローチの集大成を表しています。 バージョン 5.0 は、55以上の無料統合モデルを含む300以上のAIモデルへのアクセス、独立した検証を提供する二重のAIアナリストとリスクマネージャーの役割、ゼロダウンタイム運用を保証する自動フェイルオーバー付き
    Mean Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    4.92 (39)
    エキスパート
    Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 日本語 Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 機関投資家インテリジェンスと専門トレーディングの融合 アルゴリズムトレーディングにおける真のAI統合の先駆者として、私たちは複数の市場サイクル、経済体制、技術進化を通じてこのアプローチを洗練してきました。適応的機械学習が定量的トレーディングの自然な進歩を表すという私たちの確信として始まったものが、業界の方向性となりました。バージョン 11.0 は、これまでで最も洗練された実装を示します。 これはマーケティング用語としてのAIではありません。これは、変化する市場状況を通じて何年もの本番展開で洗練された、専門的なトレーディング戦略に機関投資家の厳格さで適用された計算インテリジェンスです。バージョン 11.0 をサポートするインフラストラクチャは、適応的ポジション管理、マルチモデルコンセンサスシステム、ニューラルネットワーク重み最適化における継続的な研究開発の集大成を表しています。 バージョン 11.0 は、55 以上の無料統合モデルを含む 300 以上の AI モ
    Nexus EA Forex MT5
    Enrique Enguix
    4.43 (21)
    エキスパート
    NEXUS – 市場とともに進化する定量アダプティブ・グリッドシステム NEXUS は、リアルタイムでルールの組み合わせを生成し、それらを アウト・オブ・サンプル（out-of-sample）検証 でフィルタし、有効な市場環境で統計的優位性が検出されたときだけエントリーする 100％自動 売買システムです。 クイックスペック システムタイプ： OOS（アウト・オブ・サンプル）検証付きアダプティブ・グリッド。ニュース・ボラティリティ・セッション/曜日・オプションの出来高バリューエリアなどの環境フィルタを搭載。 対応銘柄： 主要通貨ペアおよびクロス通貨ペア（EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD）に加え、セットに応じて XAUUSD に対応。 リスクプロファイル： Conservative（保守）、Classic（標準）、Aggressive（攻撃）的の3種類を同梱。 時間足： 各セットをロードした際に 自動で設定 されます（チャートの時間足を手動で変更する必要はありません）。 セット検証： すべてのセッ
    Bonnitta EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    3.3 (20)
    エキスパート
    Bonnitta EA は、保留ポジション戦略 (PPS) と非常に高度な秘密取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。 Bonnitta EA の戦略は、秘密のカスタム指標、トレンドライン、サポートおよびレジスタンス レベル (価格アクション)、および上記の最も重要な秘密の取引アルゴリズムを組み合わせたものです。 3 か月以上のリアルマネーテストなしで EA を購入しないでください。ボニッタ EA をリアルマネーでテストするのに 100 週間以上 (2 年以上) かかりました。結果は以下のリンクで確認してください。 BONNITTA EA は愛とエンパワーメントから作られています。 少数の購入者のみを対象とした価格設定と著作権侵害アルゴリズムの実装です。 Bonnitta EA は、22 年間で 99.9% の品質を持つ本物のティックを使用してテストされ、実際の市場状況に近いスリッページとコミッションでストレス テストに合格しました。 Expert Advisor には、完全な統計制御による統計収集およびスリッページ制御のアルゴリズムが含まれています。 この情報はブローカーのトリックか
    Jackal
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    エキスパート
    ジャッカルエキスパートアドバイザー – トレーディング戦略 4ヶ月間の実稼働 購入後、全製品が永久無料で利用可能  設定ファイルをダウン ロード 金1分足 | ECN口座：全ブローカー対応 ジャッカルEAは、多層かつインテリジェントなブレイクアウト戦略に基づいており、高度なリスク管理と利益管理を組み合わせて市場のダイナミクスに適応します。 1. ブレイクアウトトラップ戦略 市場条件が確認されると、EAは同時に反対方向に2つのペンディング注文を出します： Buy Stop ：現在の価格の上に Sell Stop ：現在の価格の下に 強い方向性の動きが発生した際に、予測せず即座に市場に参入します。 2. スマートトレード管理 初期ストップロス（SL）： リスクを制限するために固定のストップロスを設定します。 トレーリングストップ： 利益が出た際にストップロスが価格に追従し、利益を確保します。 リスクフリーモード： 取引が定義された利益閾値に達すると、ストップロスをエントリーポイントの少し上に移動し、最悪の場合でも純利益で終了します。 3. リカバリー＆利益保護システム スマートクロ
    NorthEastWay MT5
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    4.5 (8)
    エキスパート
    NorthEastWay MT5は完全自動の「プルバック」トレーディングシステムであり、特に人気の「プルバック」通貨ペア（AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD）での取引に効果的です。このシステムは、外国為替市場の主要なパターンである、価格が急激に動いた後に元の位置に戻るという特性を活用しています。 タイムフレーム: M15 主要通貨ペア: AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 追加通貨ペア: EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD EA購入後、必ず私にプライベートメッセージを送ってください。プライベートグループに追加し、設定ファイルや詳細な説明を送付します。 EAのインストールや設定について、購入者全員をサポートします。 EAを初めて使う方には、使用方法を丁寧にお教えします。 EA設定: OneChartSetupを使用すれば、単一のチャート上で全ての通貨ペアを取引できます（M15タイムフレームのみ）。 このEAはスプレッド、スリッページ、またはブローカーに関連する他の変数に影響を受けません。 推奨される通貨ペアのみを使用してくだ
    Pound Breakout MT5
    Daniela Elsner
    エキスパート
    Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
    Golden US Session MT5
    Daniela Elsner
    エキスパート
    Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
    Xauron
    Roberto Liguoro
    エキスパート
    Expert Advisor XAURON is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on the XAU/USD symbol. It uses adaptive algorithms to detect and manage potential breakout conditions on the M5 and M15 timeframes, with built-in risk management rules. Trading results may vary significantly depending on several factors, including broker conditions, order execution, slippage, latency, VPS quality, and market conditions at the time of use. Results obtained from tests or other environments may differ f
    Golden US Nights MT5
    Daniela Elsner
    エキスパート
    Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
    AussiKiwi MT5
    Daniela Elsner
    エキスパート
    Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
    Ew3
    Roberto Alencar
    エキスパート
    EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
    Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
    Jacob Hooper
    エキスパート
    APE（Alpha Prop Edge）について APE（Alpha Prop Edge）は、 平均回帰（Mean Reversion）戦略 に基づいて構築されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。市場の過度な価格変動を検出し、あらかじめ定義された条件に基づいて逆張りの取引を行います。 本システムには、日次損失制限や自動決済機能などのリスク管理設定が組み込まれており、アカウントサイズや運用環境に応じて柔軟に調整可能です。 APEは、過去の相場データを用いた広範なバックテストにより、その安定性と構造の一貫性が検証されています。ポジション管理やリスク調整に慣れたトレーダー向けの設計です。 リスク管理機能： 日次ドローダウン制限（任意設定） 純利益到達時の自動決済機能 保守的〜積極的までの複数リスクプロファイル設定 技術的な特徴： 市場の過熱感に基づく逆張りエントリー 資本保護のための内蔵制御機能 評価口座の条件に合わせたパラメータ調整が可能 テスト・研究用途または裁量併用環境に適応 重要な注意事項： 本EAは、特定の条件下でポジションのエクスポージャーが増加する可能性があります。 長
    GoldPulser EA
    Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
    エキスパート
    GoldPulser EA - マルチ通貨対応の高度なスキャルピング・トレンドフォロー自動売買システム GoldPulser EA   は、スキャルピングの精度とトレンドフォローの信頼性を融合させた、洗練された自動売買システム（エキスパートアドバイザー）です。安定した収益を求める外国為替（FX）トレーダーのために設計され、独自開発のアルゴリズムを使用して、複数の通貨ペアにわたる高確率のトレード機会を識別します。 【主な特徴】 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5（5分足）からH4（4時間足）までの複数の時間軸を同時に分析し、最も精度の高いエントリーポイントを特定します。市場のノイズをフィルタリングし、真のトレンドの転換点やブレイクアウトを捉えます。 高度なリスク管理:   固定ロットに加え、口座残高の一定百分比に基づくダイナミックなロットサイズ計算機能を搭載。最大ドローダウン限度、一日の最大損失限度、トレードごとのリスク設定など、多層的な防衛機制により、資金を保護します。 組み込み経済ニュースフィルター:   高インパクトな経済指標発表前後の極端なボラティリティやスプレッドの急拡大を自
    Gold Donkey MT5
    Daniela Elsner
    エキスパート
    Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
    Ai General EA MT5
    Indra Maulana
    エキスパート
    30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
    Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
    Israel Odartei Lamptey
    エキスパート
    GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
    BenefitEA Mt5
    Vsevolod Merzlov
    エキスパート
    Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
    Bitcoin Prince EA
    Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
    1 (1)
    エキスパート
    Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
    MAX Xauusd MT5
    Peng Peng Gao
    エキスパート
    MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market Dear Traders, I am   MAX XAUUSD , the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty?   Gold . That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market. Why Choose MAX XAUUSD? Intelligent Trend-Following System Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to   minim
    Master Oscillators
    Ioannis Xenos
    エキスパート
    Master Oscillatorsという、取引をシンプルかつフレキシブルに行うことができるボットをご紹介します！RSI、CCI、またはStochasticのシグナルから選択し、あなた自身の戦略を構築してください。このボットは、MAフィルター、ダイナミックロットサイズ、ケリー基準計算機、ダイナミックSLおよびTPレベルなど、多くのツールを提供します。 あなたの取引スタイルに関係なく、Master Oscillatorsはあなたのためにここにあります。重要な情報、統計データなどを提供し、常に取引を安全に保ちます。自分の取引ボットを作りたいと思っていたが方法がわからなかったという方も、Master Oscillatorsがあなたを助けることができます。 今日からMaster Oscillatorsを使い始めて、あなたの取引を向上させましょう！ ユーザーガイド:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753361 新着情報!!! アンチマーチンゲールシステムが導入されました！非常に低いリスクで高い利益を得ることができます！ https://www.mql
    Stealth 150 DE40
    Szymon Jan Szarowski
    4 (1)
    エキスパート
    年率340％のパフォーマンス、申し訳ありません！ はい、その通りです：この年率340％というバックテスト結果は、ほとんど信じられないほど優れています。でも、誤解しないでください——これはマーケティングトリックではなく、正確なプログラミングと誠実なバックテストの成果です。もちろん、こんな夢のようなリターンが永遠に続くわけではありません。なぜなら、どんなEAもバックテストで数年経てばロット数の上限に必ずぶつかるからです。 それでも、 Stealth 150 DE40 はアルゴリズムに“自由に動かせる”環境を与えれば、何が可能かを示しています。 というわけで、パフォーマンスについてはご容赦ください——それでは本題のエキスパートアドバイザーをご紹介します。 Stealth 150 DE40——DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）用ブレイクアウト型エキスパートアドバイザー 見えない。止まらない。徹底的に透明。 Stealth 150 DE40は何をするのか？ Stealth 150 DE40は、DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）専用の全自動トレ
    EA Supremacy NT
    Dmytro Melnyk
    エキスパート
    Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
    フィルタ:
    レビューなし
    レビューに返信