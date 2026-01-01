Noura86 RSI Mathematical Strategy
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Alireza Nourany
- Sürüm: 1.45
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
EA Overview
This sophisticated Expert Advisor (Noura86) monitors up to 28 trading instruments (27 currency pairs + Gold) simultaneously for high-probability trading opportunities. The EA employs a professional group-based trading approach with advanced risk management and multi-currency coordination capabilities.
Very Important Note: This strategy has been tested and suggested on M1 time frame (recommended).
Depends on different risk management, you can get different results.
Minimum requirements and recommendations:
- Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
- Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
- Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
- Account type: Hedging.
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).
Key Features
🔢 Multi-Pair Monitoring
-
28 Trading Instruments: Simultaneously monitors 27 major forex pairs + XAUUSD
-
Individual Pair Activation: Toggle each pair ON/OFF independently
-
Symbol Suffix Support: Compatible with broker-specific symbols (_i, .pro, etc.)
-
Cross-Pair Coordination: Prevents over-trading across multiple instruments
⚙️ Advanced Configuration Options
Money Management
-
Dynamic Lot Scaling: Base lot increases with account growth
-
Balance Threshold System: Lot increments after specified profit milestones
-
Flexible Position Sizing: Configurable base lot and increment steps
Risk Management
-
Group-Based Trading: Opens coordinated groups of orders per signal
-
Global Group Limits: Control maximum concurrent groups (0=unlimited)
-
One Group Per Pair: Prevents duplicate positions on same instrument
-
Equity Drawdown Protection: Auto-closes all trades at specified drawdown %
-
Stop Loss Buffer: Configurable SL distance in points
Technical Filters
-
RSI Conditions: Optional RSI level thresholds for signal confirmation
-
MA Filters: Moving average trend confirmations
-
Time-Based Filtering: Restrict trading to specific market hours
Order Management
-
Pending Order System: 1 market order + up to 6 pending orders per group by mathematical strategy
-
Dynamic TP Adjustment: Take profit recalculation as orders trigger
-
Common Stop Loss: Unified SL for entire order group
🛡️ Safety Features
-
Shared Group Tracking: Multiple EAs can coordinate via shared file
-
Auto-Recovery: Preserves group state across EA restarts
-
Trading Hours Control: Limit trading to optimal market periods
-
Slippage Protection: Configurable slippage tolerance
🔧 Technical Specifications
-
Magic Number System: Unique identifiers for easy order tracking
-
Symbol Validation: Automatic fallback for unavailable symbols
-
File-Based Coordination: Uses common folder for multi-EA communication
-
Periodic Auto-Save: Automatic state preservation every 5 minutes
Input Parameters Guide
Symbol Configuration
-
Symbol Suffix: For broker-specific symbols (e.g., "_i", ".pro")
Money Management
-
Base Lot Size: Starting position size
-
Balance Threshold: Profit amount required for lot increase
-
Lot Increment Step: Amount to increase lot after each threshold
Risk Parameters
-
Magic Number Base: Starting point for order identifiers
-
Max Drawdown %: Auto-close trigger level
-
Slippage: Maximum acceptable slippage
Technical Conditions
-
RSI Filter: Enable/disable RSI level requirements
-
RSI Levels: Minimum/maximum values for signal confirmation
-
MA Filters: Up to 3 moving average trend confirmations
Group Management
-
One Group Per Pair: Prevent multiple groups on same instrument
-
Max Total Groups: Global limit across all pairs
-
Shared File Name: Coordination file for multiple EAs
Filters
-
Trading Hours: Define up to 3 trading windows
TP Calculation Rules
-
New TP Rules: Alternative TP calculation for higher pending orders
-
Distance Percentage: TP adjustment parameter for new rules
System Requirements
-
MT5 Platform: Build 2000 or higher
-
Recommended Account: $500+ for proper position sizing
-
VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation
-
Broker Support: Standard symbols or compatible suffixes
Installation & Setup
-
Attach EA to any chart (timeframe doesn't matter)
-
Configure desired pairs and parameters
-
Ensure terminal/common/files folder exists for coordination
-
Start trading with demo first to verify settings
Support & Updates
-
Detailed setup guide included
-
Regular updates and improvements
-
Responsive support via MQL5 platform
-
Compatibility with most brokers
Very Important Note: Trading involves risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Test thoroughly on demo account before live trading. Proper risk management is essential.