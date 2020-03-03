Noura86 RSI Mathematical Strategy

EA Overview

This sophisticated Expert Advisor (Noura86) monitors up to 28 trading instruments (27 currency pairs + Gold) simultaneously for high-probability trading opportunities. The EA employs a professional group-based trading approach with advanced risk management and multi-currency coordination capabilities.

Very Important Note: This strategy has been tested and suggested on M1 time frame (recommended).

Depends on different risk management, you can get different results.





Minimum requirements and recommendations:



Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.

Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.

Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended

Account type: Hedging.

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).





Key Features

🔢 Multi-Pair Monitoring

28 Trading Instruments : Simultaneously monitors 27 major forex pairs + XAUUSD

Individual Pair Activation : Toggle each pair ON/OFF independently

Symbol Suffix Support : Compatible with broker-specific symbols (_i, .pro, etc.)

Cross-Pair Coordination: Prevents over-trading across multiple instruments





⚙️ Advanced Configuration Options

Money Management

Dynamic Lot Scaling : Base lot increases with account growth

Balance Threshold System : Lot increments after specified profit milestones

Flexible Position Sizing: Configurable base lot and increment steps

Risk Management

Group-Based Trading : Opens coordinated groups of orders per signal

Global Group Limits : Control maximum concurrent groups (0=unlimited)

One Group Per Pair : Prevents duplicate positions on same instrument

Equity Drawdown Protection : Auto-closes all trades at specified drawdown %

Stop Loss Buffer: Configurable SL distance in points

Technical Filters

RSI Conditions : Optional RSI level thresholds for signal confirmation

MA Filters : Moving average trend confirmations

Time-Based Filtering: Restrict trading to specific market hours

Order Management

Pending Order System : 1 market order + up to 6 pending orders per group by mathematical strategy

Dynamic TP Adjustment : Take profit recalculation as orders trigger

Common Stop Loss: Unified SL for entire order group





🛡️ Safety Features

Shared Group Tracking : Multiple EAs can coordinate via shared file

Auto-Recovery : Preserves group state across EA restarts

Trading Hours Control : Limit trading to optimal market periods

Slippage Protection: Configurable slippage tolerance





🔧 Technical Specifications

Magic Number System : Unique identifiers for easy order tracking

Symbol Validation : Automatic fallback for unavailable symbols

File-Based Coordination : Uses common folder for multi-EA communication

Periodic Auto-Save: Automatic state preservation every 5 minutes

Input Parameters Guide

Symbol Configuration

Symbol Suffix: For broker-specific symbols (e.g., "_i", ".pro")

Money Management

Base Lot Size : Starting position size

Balance Threshold : Profit amount required for lot increase

Lot Increment Step: Amount to increase lot after each threshold

Risk Parameters

Magic Number Base : Starting point for order identifiers

Max Drawdown % : Auto-close trigger level

Slippage: Maximum acceptable slippage

Technical Conditions

RSI Filter : Enable/disable RSI level requirements

RSI Levels : Minimum/maximum values for signal confirmation

MA Filters: Up to 3 moving average trend confirmations

Group Management

One Group Per Pair : Prevent multiple groups on same instrument

Max Total Groups : Global limit across all pairs

Shared File Name: Coordination file for multiple EAs

Filters

Trading Hours: Define up to 3 trading windows

TP Calculation Rules

New TP Rules : Alternative TP calculation for higher pending orders

Distance Percentage: TP adjustment parameter for new rules

System Requirements

MT5 Platform : Build 2000 or higher

Recommended Account : $500+ for proper position sizing

VPS Recommended : For 24/7 operation

Broker Support: Standard symbols or compatible suffixes

Installation & Setup

Attach EA to any chart (timeframe doesn't matter) Configure desired pairs and parameters Ensure terminal/common/files folder exists for coordination Start trading with demo first to verify settings

Support & Updates

Detailed setup guide included

Regular updates and improvements

Responsive support via MQL5 platform

Compatibility with most brokers





Very Important Note: Trading involves risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Test thoroughly on demo account before live trading. Proper risk management is essential.