Noura86 RSI Mathematical Strategy

EA Overview

This sophisticated Expert Advisor (Noura86) monitors up to 28 trading instruments (27 currency pairs + Gold) simultaneously for high-probability trading opportunities. The EA employs a professional group-based trading approach with advanced risk management and multi-currency coordination capabilities.

Very Important NoteThis strategy has been tested and suggested on M1 time frame (recommended).

Depends on different risk management, you can get different results.

Minimum requirements and recommendations:

  • Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
  • Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
  • Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
  • Account type: Hedging.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

Key Features

🔢 Multi-Pair Monitoring

  • 28 Trading Instruments: Simultaneously monitors 27 major forex pairs + XAUUSD

  • Individual Pair Activation: Toggle each pair ON/OFF independently

  • Symbol Suffix Support: Compatible with broker-specific symbols (_i, .pro, etc.)

  • Cross-Pair Coordination: Prevents over-trading across multiple instruments

⚙️ Advanced Configuration Options

Money Management

  • Dynamic Lot Scaling: Base lot increases with account growth

  • Balance Threshold System: Lot increments after specified profit milestones

  • Flexible Position Sizing: Configurable base lot and increment steps

Risk Management

  • Group-Based Trading: Opens coordinated groups of orders per signal

  • Global Group Limits: Control maximum concurrent groups (0=unlimited)

  • One Group Per Pair: Prevents duplicate positions on same instrument

  • Equity Drawdown Protection: Auto-closes all trades at specified drawdown %

  • Stop Loss Buffer: Configurable SL distance in points

Technical Filters

  • RSI Conditions: Optional RSI level thresholds for signal confirmation

  • MA Filters: Moving average trend confirmations

  • Time-Based Filtering: Restrict trading to specific market hours

Order Management

  • Pending Order System: 1 market order + up to 6 pending orders per group by mathematical strategy

  • Dynamic TP Adjustment: Take profit recalculation as orders trigger

  • Common Stop Loss: Unified SL for entire order group

🛡️ Safety Features

  • Shared Group Tracking: Multiple EAs can coordinate via shared file

  • Auto-Recovery: Preserves group state across EA restarts

  • Trading Hours Control: Limit trading to optimal market periods

  • Slippage Protection: Configurable slippage tolerance

🔧 Technical Specifications

  • Magic Number System: Unique identifiers for easy order tracking

  • Symbol Validation: Automatic fallback for unavailable symbols

  • File-Based Coordination: Uses common folder for multi-EA communication

  • Periodic Auto-Save: Automatic state preservation every 5 minutes

Input Parameters Guide

Symbol Configuration

  • Symbol Suffix: For broker-specific symbols (e.g., "_i", ".pro")

Money Management

  • Base Lot Size: Starting position size

  • Balance Threshold: Profit amount required for lot increase

  • Lot Increment Step: Amount to increase lot after each threshold

Risk Parameters

  • Magic Number Base: Starting point for order identifiers

  • Max Drawdown %: Auto-close trigger level

  • Slippage: Maximum acceptable slippage

Technical Conditions

  • RSI Filter: Enable/disable RSI level requirements

  • RSI Levels: Minimum/maximum values for signal confirmation

  • MA Filters: Up to 3 moving average trend confirmations

    Group Management

    • One Group Per Pair: Prevent multiple groups on same instrument

    • Max Total Groups: Global limit across all pairs

    • Shared File Name: Coordination file for multiple EAs

    Filters

    • Trading Hours: Define up to 3 trading windows

    TP Calculation Rules

    • New TP Rules: Alternative TP calculation for higher pending orders

    • Distance Percentage: TP adjustment parameter for new rules

    System Requirements

    • MT5 Platform: Build 2000 or higher

    • Recommended Account: $500+ for proper position sizing

    • VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation

    • Broker Support: Standard symbols or compatible suffixes

    Installation & Setup

    1. Attach EA to any chart (timeframe doesn't matter)

    2. Configure desired pairs and parameters

    3. Ensure terminal/common/files folder exists for coordination

    4. Start trading with demo first to verify settings

    Support & Updates

    • Detailed setup guide included

    • Regular updates and improvements

    • Responsive support via MQL5 platform

    • Compatibility with most brokers


    Very Important Note: Trading involves risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Test thoroughly on demo account before live trading. Proper risk management is essential.

