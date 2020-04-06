Professional Break-Even & Trailing Manager for MetaTrader 5

🧠 CandleGuard BE

CandleGuard BE is an advanced, manual-friendly Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to manage break-even and trailing stop logic strictly on candle close, using any selected timeframe, independently of the chart timeframe.

The tool focuses on clarity, safety, and precision, giving traders full control and full visual feedback.

⭐ Key Concept

No noise. No tick-based chaos.

Only clean decisions based on closed candles.

🔹 Trading Control

BUY button – opens a market BUY order using the LOT value from the panel

SELL button – opens a market SELL order using the LOT value from the panel

CLOSE button – closes all positions for the current symbol (Magic filtered)

CLOSE ALL (with confirmation) – closes all EA positions after double confirmation

🔹 Break-Even & Trailing Logic

Trailing only on candle close (never on ticks)

Independent BE timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1)

Works even if the chart timeframe is different

Profit-only protection

→ BE is never moved if the position is losing

Always improves SL

→ SL is moved only if the new level is better than the previous one

High / Low candle logic : BUY → previous candle Low SELL → previous candle High

Optional BE buffer (points)

🔹 Visual BE Preview (Chart Visualization)

Current SL / BE line BUY → green line SELL → red line

Next BE preview line (dashed) Yellow → conditions met, waiting for candle close Gray → blocked (loss, no profit yet, or no improvement)

Works on selected BE timeframe, not chart TF

🔹 PRO Status Panel (Level 3 Feedback)

🚀 Main Features (All Options Explained)

Live explanation of why BE is or is not moving, e.g.:

No position

TRAIL paused

Position is in loss (BE blocked)

BE would not lock profit yet

Waiting for candle close (M5 / M15 / etc.)

Ready to move BE on next candle close

This removes all guessing from trade management.

🔹 Panel & UI

One-line compact control panel

Panel scaling (+ / − buttons)

Panel position: Top-Left Bottom-Left

Clean, non-sticky buttons (no toggle lock issues)

Status text always readable

🔹 LOT Input (Advanced)

Editable LOT field directly in the panel

Supports: . or , decimal separator Backspace clear Enter confirm

Click = select all (next input replaces value)

Optional risk-cap calculation (max % of balance)

🔹 State Persistence

Remembers: Panel scale Panel position Selected BE timeframe Trailing ON / PAUSE LOT value

Automatically restored after MT5 restart

🔹 Language Support

English / Polish

Switchable via input parameter

Tooltips and status texts follow language setting

🟢 ON (Green) – trailing active

🟡 PAUSE (Yellow) – trailing paused

🟡 TRAIL Button Logic (Color-Coded)

No Unicode symbols → 100% MT5-safe, no squares, no font issues

Trading Buttons

BUY

Opens a BUY position on the current symbol using the LOT value.

SELL

Opens a SELL position on the current symbol using the LOT value.

CLOSE

Closes all EA positions for the current symbol (Magic filtered).

CLOSE ALL

Closes all EA positions. Requires confirmation (ALL → ALL?).

BE Timeframe Buttons

M1 / M5 / M15 / M30 / H1

Sets the timeframe used for BE and trailing calculations, independent of chart timeframe.

TRAIL

TRAIL

ON = trailing active, PAUSE = trailing disabled.

Trailing works only on candle close and only when the position is profitable.

Panel Controls

+ / −

Increase or decrease panel scale.

Up Arrow

Move panel to top-left corner.

Down Arrow

Move panel to bottom-left corner.

LOT Field

LOT

Click and type position size (e.g. 0.01).

Enter confirms, Backspace clears the field.

Discretionary traders

Price-action traders

Candle-close strategy users

Traders who hate tick-based trailing

Anyone who wants full control and transparency

✔ No tick noise

✔ No repainting

✔ No hidden logic

✔ No guessing

✔ Full visual confirmation

✔ Manual-trader friendly