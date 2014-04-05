Saturation Key Indicator – User Manual





Table of Contents

1. Overview & Introduction

2. Key Features & Benefits

3. Installation Guide

4. Indicator Settings & Configuration

5. Trading Strategy & Signals

6. Advanced Usage Techniques

7. Risk Management Guidelines

8. FAQ & Troubleshooting

9. Contact & Support





================================================================

1. Overview & Introduction

================================================================

Welcome to Saturation Pro – The Ultimate Multi-Indicator Consensus System for MetaTrader 5!





Saturation Pro is a professional-grade trading indicator designed to eliminate signal conflict and market noise by combining three powerful momentum oscillators — CCI, RSI, and Williams %R — into one unified consensus engine.





Instead of forcing traders to interpret multiple indicators independently, Saturation Pro calculates a precise saturation score ranging from -100% to +100%, clearly showing when market momentum is aligned, weak, or conflicting.





This approach allows traders to focus only on high-probability setups with clear confirmation, reducing emotional decisions and false entries.





What Makes Saturation Pro Unique?

• Triple Confirmation logic using CCI, RSI, and WPR

• Exact saturation percentage from -100% to +100%

• Clear, non-repainting arrows directly on price chart

• Adaptive fast/slow sensitivity for any trading style

• Designed for both discretionary and algorithmic traders





Who Is This Indicator For?

• Day traders seeking clean, fast signals

• Swing traders needing confirmation entries

• Beginners wanting an intuitive visual system

• Advanced traders adding a consensus filter

• Risk-focused traders avoiding overtrading





================================================================

2. Key Features & Benefits

================================================================

Core Features:

• Multi-indicator consensus engine (CCI + RSI + WPR)

• Buy/Sell arrows plotted on the main chart

• Saturation percentage value for signal strength

• Adjustable thresholds for weak/strong signals

• ATR-based arrow positioning

• Works on all timeframes and instruments

• Fully non-repainting logic





Trader Benefits:

• Fewer false signals

• Faster decision-making

• Higher confidence entries

• Clear strength validation

• Easy integration into existing strategies





================================================================

3. Installation Guide

================================================================

1. Download Saturation_Pro.ex5

2. Open MetaTrader 5

3. File → Open Data Folder

4. MQL5 → Indicators

5. Paste the file

6. Restart MT5

7. Attach indicator to any chart





================================================================

4. Indicator Settings & Configuration

================================================================

Arrow Settings:

BuyArrowColor – Color for Buy signals

SellArrowColor – Color for Sell signals

ArrowSize – Arrow size (1–5)

ShowSaturationValues – Display percentage on chart





Signal Thresholds:

Strong Buy: +70%

Weak Buy: +30%

Weak Sell: -30%

Strong Sell: -70%





Indicator Parameters:

CCI / RSI / WPR Periods

FastStep – Signal sensitivity

SlowStep – Trend confirmation

ATR Period – Arrow spacing only





Recommended Presets:

Scalping: Lower periods, faster steps

Swing: Default values

Position trading: Higher periods, slower steps





================================================================

5. Trading Strategy & Signals

================================================================

Buy Signals:

Weak Buy (+30% to +69%) – Partial entries

Strong Buy (+70% to +100%) – Full confirmation





Sell Signals:

Weak Sell (-30% to -69%) – Partial exits

Strong Sell (-70% to -100%) – High-confidence shorts





Neutral Zone:

-29% to +29% – No trade





Best Practice:

• Trade in trend direction

• Combine with price action

• Respect support and resistance

• Manage risk strictly





================================================================

6. Advanced Usage Techniques

================================================================

• Trend filtering with moving averages

• Divergence detection

• Multi-timeframe confirmation

• Fibonacci confluence

• Volume validation





================================================================

7. Risk Management Guidelines

================================================================

• Risk 1–2% per trade

• Use ATR-based stop loss

• Maintain 2:1 reward-to-risk

• Limit total exposure

• Enforce daily loss limits





================================================================

8. FAQ & Troubleshooting

================================================================

Q: Does it repaint?

A: No. All signals are fixed.





Q: Best timeframe?

A: Works on all timeframes.





Q: Can it be automated?

A: Yes, EA-compatible.





================================================================

9. Contact & Support

================================================================

Email: support@team-trading.com

Updates: Free minor updates

Refund: 30-day money-back guarantee





================================================================

Disclaimer

================================================================

Trading involves risk. This indicator does not guarantee profits and is not financial advice. Always trade responsibly.





Version 1.0

Copyright © 2024 Saturation Pro

All Rights Reserved.



