Saturation Key

Saturation Key Indicator – User Manual

Table of Contents
1. Overview & Introduction
2. Key Features & Benefits
3. Installation Guide
4. Indicator Settings & Configuration
5. Trading Strategy & Signals
6. Advanced Usage Techniques
7. Risk Management Guidelines
8. FAQ & Troubleshooting
9. Contact & Support

================================================================
1. Overview & Introduction
================================================================
Welcome to Saturation Pro – The Ultimate Multi-Indicator Consensus System for MetaTrader 5!

Saturation Pro is a professional-grade trading indicator designed to eliminate signal conflict and market noise by combining three powerful momentum oscillators — CCI, RSI, and Williams %R — into one unified consensus engine.

Instead of forcing traders to interpret multiple indicators independently, Saturation Pro calculates a precise saturation score ranging from -100% to +100%, clearly showing when market momentum is aligned, weak, or conflicting.

This approach allows traders to focus only on high-probability setups with clear confirmation, reducing emotional decisions and false entries.

What Makes Saturation Pro Unique?
• Triple Confirmation logic using CCI, RSI, and WPR
• Exact saturation percentage from -100% to +100%
• Clear, non-repainting arrows directly on price chart
• Adaptive fast/slow sensitivity for any trading style
• Designed for both discretionary and algorithmic traders

Who Is This Indicator For?
• Day traders seeking clean, fast signals
• Swing traders needing confirmation entries
• Beginners wanting an intuitive visual system
• Advanced traders adding a consensus filter
• Risk-focused traders avoiding overtrading

================================================================
2. Key Features & Benefits
================================================================
Core Features:
• Multi-indicator consensus engine (CCI + RSI + WPR)
• Buy/Sell arrows plotted on the main chart
• Saturation percentage value for signal strength
• Adjustable thresholds for weak/strong signals
• ATR-based arrow positioning
• Works on all timeframes and instruments
• Fully non-repainting logic

Trader Benefits:
• Fewer false signals
• Faster decision-making
• Higher confidence entries
• Clear strength validation
• Easy integration into existing strategies

================================================================
3. Installation Guide
================================================================
1. Download Saturation_Pro.ex5
2. Open MetaTrader 5
3. File → Open Data Folder
4. MQL5 → Indicators
5. Paste the file
6. Restart MT5
7. Attach indicator to any chart

================================================================
4. Indicator Settings & Configuration
================================================================
Arrow Settings:
BuyArrowColor – Color for Buy signals
SellArrowColor – Color for Sell signals
ArrowSize – Arrow size (1–5)
ShowSaturationValues – Display percentage on chart

Signal Thresholds:
Strong Buy: +70%
Weak Buy: +30%
Weak Sell: -30%
Strong Sell: -70%

Indicator Parameters:
CCI / RSI / WPR Periods
FastStep – Signal sensitivity
SlowStep – Trend confirmation
ATR Period – Arrow spacing only

Recommended Presets:
Scalping: Lower periods, faster steps
Swing: Default values
Position trading: Higher periods, slower steps

================================================================
5. Trading Strategy & Signals
================================================================
Buy Signals:
Weak Buy (+30% to +69%) – Partial entries
Strong Buy (+70% to +100%) – Full confirmation

Sell Signals:
Weak Sell (-30% to -69%) – Partial exits
Strong Sell (-70% to -100%) – High-confidence shorts

Neutral Zone:
-29% to +29% – No trade

Best Practice:
• Trade in trend direction
• Combine with price action
• Respect support and resistance
• Manage risk strictly

================================================================
6. Advanced Usage Techniques
================================================================
• Trend filtering with moving averages
• Divergence detection
• Multi-timeframe confirmation
• Fibonacci confluence
• Volume validation

================================================================
7. Risk Management Guidelines
================================================================
• Risk 1–2% per trade
• Use ATR-based stop loss
• Maintain 2:1 reward-to-risk
• Limit total exposure
• Enforce daily loss limits

================================================================
8. FAQ & Troubleshooting
================================================================
Q: Does it repaint?
A: No. All signals are fixed.

Q: Best timeframe?
A: Works on all timeframes.

Q: Can it be automated?
A: Yes, EA-compatible.

================================================================
9. Contact & Support
================================================================
Email: support@team-trading.com
Updates: Free minor updates
Refund: 30-day money-back guarantee

================================================================
Disclaimer
================================================================
Trading involves risk. This indicator does not guarantee profits and is not financial advice. Always trade responsibly.

Version 1.0
Copyright © 2024 Saturation Pro
All Rights Reserved.

推荐产品
UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4 (1)
指标
该指标从极值开始构建三周期信号和反转形态 123。信号出现在第二根蜡烛的开口处。 该形态可以通过不同方式（测试点 3、突破等）进行交易。退出通道或突破趋势线是寻找入场点的主要触发因素。 图标根据斐波那契水平着色。黄色图标表示对某一水平的测试，在该水平上信号会被放大。 使用多币种仪表盘，您可以跟踪 123 形态是在哪些货币对上发现的，以及有多少个条形图跟随该形态。 基于分形之字形。可重新绘制。因此，请在博客链接 - 123 Fractal Trading With UPD1  中研究该策略。   输入参数。 Bars Count – 显示历史记录。 Tooltip   – 将鼠标悬停在对象上时是否显示工具提示。 Show Semaphore   –   启用或禁用信号灯。 Show 123   –   启用或禁用显示 123 模式。 Period 1, 2, 3   - 信号周期。 Period 1, 2, 3 Visual   –   启用或禁用单独周期的显示。 Arrow Coeff Period   – 用于计算的条数。 Arrow Coeff   – 平均烛台值的系数，
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
指标
MT4版本  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 是一個完整的交易系統，包含 Bill Williams 的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels 交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag 表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什麼水平上構建斐波那
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
指标
关于指标 该指标基于金融工具收盘价的蒙特卡罗模拟。按照定义，蒙特卡罗是一种统计技术，用于通过基于之前观察的结果的随机数来模拟不同结果的概率。 它是如何工作的？ 该指标通过基于历史数据模拟随时间变化的随机价格变动，为证券生成多个价格情景。每次模拟试验使用随机变量来有效地模拟未来在给定时间范围内的市场波动，重点在 收盘价 的波动。 蒙特卡罗模拟的优势 - 蒙特卡罗模拟通过在多种可能的未来情景下进行测试，有助于分析不同交易策略的风险。 - 它有助于确定策略在不同市场条件下的表现，包括罕见的极端事件（尾部风险）。 - 与依赖单点预测不同，蒙特卡罗提供了具有相关概率的潜在结果范围。这有助于理解盈利或亏损的可能性。 对于希望基于不同结果的概率而不是绝对预测来管理风险的交易者来说，蒙特卡罗是一个有用的工具。
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
专家
Moving Average Surfer – MT5 精准趋势捕捉系统 使用 Moving Average Surfer 乘风破浪，这款 EA 专为追求精准、高效与自动风险管理的交易者打造。它结合快速与慢速移动平均线的趋势洞察，并加入高级市场过滤器，用于识别高概率交易机会。 主要功能： 双移动平均线分析： 利用快/慢 MA 判断市场方向，提高交易精确度。 集成 RSI 过滤： 提供动能验证，避免低质量交易并保持与趋势一致。 动态风险管理： 可自定义的最大风险百分比与自适应手数保护资金安全。 灵活的交易方向控制： 可选择只做多、只做空或双向交易。 基于 ATR 的止损/止盈： 自动计算 SL 与 TP，适用于各种市场环境。 自定义时间周期： 适配任何周期，从剥头皮到波段交易。 独立 Magic Number： 多图表运行安全稳定。 为何交易者选择 Moving Average Surfer： 它是一款结合趋势判定、动能验证与智能风险控制的全自动EA，适合希望拥有纪律化系统的交易者。所有参数均可调整，既灵活又可靠。 让 Moving Average Surfer 帮你精准捕捉高概率交易
Ultra KZM
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
专家
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 Note that this EA should run in ECN swap-free account. When you backtest yo
Force Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
专家
Force Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Force Index. Force Index parameters such as Period, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift, and SellValue can be adjusted. Force Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Force Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
ON Trade Gann Squares MT5
Abdullah Alrai
5 (2)
指标
Gann 方块指标是一种强大的市场分析工具，基于 W.D. Gann 在其“市场预测数学公式”一文中介绍的数学概念。该指标融合了与平方数（如 144、90 和 52）有关的 Gann 技术，以及平方 9。此外，它还融入了  关于如何将平方 9 与通道和星形图案结合使用的方法。 用户手册和使用方式： 在使用该指标之前，我们建议您阅读用户手册，并与我们联系以获得任何澄清。您可以在我们的网站上找到完整的用户手册。 该指标提供了 MT5 的完整版本供购买，也提供了 MT4 的免费版本供测试。提供了两个版本的链接供您方便使用。 主要特点和功能： Gann 方块指标为您的交易环境提供了全套工具，使您能够基于几何图案和 Gann 的概念做出明智的决策。以下是主要特点： 平方 9 分析：   该指标可以绘制与平方 9 有关的各种元素，包括水平线、星形图案、网格、Gann 扇形等。这在您的图表上提供了 Gann 的几何概念的视觉表示。 Gann 方块：   该指标绘制了 Gann 方块 52、90 和 144，使您能够可视化和分析它们与价格走势的关系。 自由 Gann 星形图案：   该指标使您能够直接
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
指标
SlopeChannelB – 一种技术分析工具，构建倾斜的价格运动通道，为评估当前市场状况和寻找交易信号提供独特机会。 指标的主要特点： 倾斜的价格运动通道 : 该指标有助于可视化支持和阻力水平，这些水平可能表明潜在的反转点或趋势持续。 线条颜色多样和背景突出显示 : 倾斜的支持和阻力级别以不同颜色显示，通道本身还通过背景额外突出，简化图表的视觉分析。 三种计算线条的选项 : 指标使用回归分析来构建通道线。您可以选择以下三种方法之一： Robust (默认) – 对异常值具有鲁棒性的方法。 OLS (普通最小二乘法) 。 Median (中位数计算) 。 最优模型选择 : SlopeChannelB根据五个质量标准的分析自动选择最适合的通道线变体。 质量参数直接在图表上显示，帮助您评估结果。您还可以使用按钮手动切换通道构建选项。 双信号系统 : 第一信号 – 当价格达到倾斜的阻力或支持级别时发生。 第二信号 – 记录价格从级别到通道中心的移动。 这些信号有助于寻找反弹的入场点，但始终需要其他工具的确认。 与其他指标联合使用 : 建议将SlopeChannelB与振荡器或趋势
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
专家
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
指标
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
指标
# 回撤指标 V4.0 - 掌控交易的必备工具 ## 通过完整的实时绩效概览改变您的交易 在要求严苛的外汇和差价合约交易世界中，**了解您的实时绩效**不是奢侈品，而是**绝对必需**的。**回撤指标 V4.0** 不仅仅是一个简单的指标：它是您的**专业仪表板**，为您提供清晰、精确和即时的交易账户状态视图。 --- ## 为什么这个指标将永远改变您的交易 ### 90% 交易者面临的问题 您是否曾经遇到过以下情况之一？ **您不确切知道自己的状况** - 您的 MT5 平台显示数字，但您必须心算您的真实表现。 **您发现回撤为时已晚** - 当您意识到已经损失了 15% 的资金时，已经太晚了，无法有效应对。 **您缺乏历史可见性** - 无法快速知道本周、本月或今年是否盈利。 **您浪费时间分析交易** - 您必须打开多个窗口、进行计算，并失去对市场的关注。 **您没有概览** - 有多少持仓？我的全局盈亏是多少？我今天的表现如何？ ### 解决方案：一体化专业仪表板 **回撤指标 V4.0** 通过提供一个**完整的控制面板*
Smart Fair Value Gap Pro
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
指标
Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with the cleanest FVG indicator on the market. Smart FVG Pro is not just another gap detector. It is designed for professional traders who need to filter out noise and focus on high-probability reversal zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with every minor gap, Smart FVG Pro uses advanced filtering logic (Trend + Volatility) and a unique "Smart Mitigation" system to automatically remove invalidated zones, keeping your chart clea
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
指标
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
指标
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
Irina Cherkashina
专家
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 設定顏色、尺寸及其縮放時相對於價格的動態
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
专家
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
Pattern 123 MT5
Pavel Verveyko
指标
"Pattern 123" is an indicator-a trading system built on a popular pattern, pattern 123. This is the moment when we expect a reversal on the older trend and enter the continuation of the small trend, its 3rd impulse. The indicator displays signals and markings on an open chart. You can enable/disable graphical constructions in the settings. The indicator has a built-in notification system   (email, mobile terminal, standard terminal alert). "Pattern 123" has a table that displays signals from se
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
专家
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
指标
Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标 Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标由 Coetsee Digital 开发，是一款先进工具，旨在识别市场中的潜在暴涨机会。该指标专为关注 Deriv 和 Weltrade 合成市场的交易者设计，仅在 3 分钟 (M3)、5 分钟 (M5)、15 分钟 (M15)、30 分钟 (M30) 和 1 小时 (H1) 时间周期上运行，并仅支持以下交易对：PainX 1200、PainX 999、PainX 800、PainX 600、PainX 400、GainX 1200、GainX 999、GainX 800、GainX 600、GainX 400、BreakX 600、BreakX 1200、BreakX 1800、SwitchX 600、SwitchX 1200、SwitchX 1800、Crash 1000 Index、Crash 900 Index、Crash 600 Index、Crash 500 Index、Crash 300 Index、Boom 1000 Index、Boom 900 Index、Bo
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
指标
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Forex mastery X marks the spot
Nardus Van Staden
指标
Introducing "X Marks the Spot" – Your Ultimate MetaTrader 5 Indicator for Perfect Trades! Are you tired of the guesswork in trading? Ready to take your MetaTrader 5 experience to a whole new level? Look no further – "X Marks the Spot" is here to revolutionize your trading strategy! What is "X Marks the Spot"? "X Marks the Spot" is not just another indicator – it's your personal trading compass that works seamlessly on all timeframes . Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader,
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
实用工具
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Eabotpro Signals
Dany Abou Haidar
指标
Eabotpro Signals v3.0 A professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to deliver high-precision trading signals with real-time notifications, trade management tools, and a clean interface. "Recommended Base time frame is 4H Fibo From input . and trade time frame 1 mint , and 5 mint " Key Features: High-Accuracy Signals : Optimized for precision and consistency across different market conditions. Smart Trade Panel : Displays entry price, targets, stop levels, performance stats, and profit trackin
Draw SMC and Price Action Assistent
Ronaldo Franco De Oliveira Cardoso
5 (1)
指标
The RFOC draw smart money concepts assistant was created to assist traders who use the SMC as the basis for their buy and sell operations.  With the RFOC Assistent you will have the options to draw:  - Buy and Sell Order blocks, only indicating   the reference candle;   - Fair Value Gaps, only indicating the 2 reference Candles;  - Indicate the best buying and selling regions after indicating the reference movement (60 to 80% of the fibonacci);  - Draw the illustration of the market structure; 
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 黄金 (XAU/USD) 交易系统 专为认真的交易者设计: 采用结构化、数据驱动的方法进行黄金交易，该方法结合了多种市场分析因素。此工具旨在支持您的黄金交易分析。 限时价格机会 这是在价格上涨之前拥有 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 的机会。 产品价格将在每接下来的 10 次购买后增加 $50。 最终价格: $498 定义您的分析优势的功能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一个全面的工具包，旨在为您提供深刻见解和清晰的统计优势： 详细的指标使用指南，包括系统信息、输入自定义设置以及指标使用注意事项，已在下方 MQL 文章中呈现。请参阅该文档。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 - Trading Systems - 8 November 2025 - Traders' Blogs 多算法架构: 系统的核心是多个分析算法的智能组合，它们同步运行以过滤市场噪音并确定潜在
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
指标
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
指标
这款指标用于 MT5，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 它将提供极其精准的评估，并告诉您何时开仓和平仓的最佳时机。 观看 视频 (6:22)，其中包含一个仅处理单一信号的示例，该信号即可值回指标购价！ 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内即改善了他们的交易结果。 订阅我们的 Telegram 群 ！ Entry Points Pro 指标的益处。 入场信号无重绘 如果信号出现，并得到确认，则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT5 平台上交易任何经纪商的加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数、大宗商品和货币。 提供任何方向的信号 Entry Points Pro 指标提供针对任意价格走势的入场交易信号 - 上涨、下跌或横盘（横向）。 最大盈利潜力 离场信号
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
指标
该仪表盘显示所选符号的最新可用谐波形态，因此您可以节省时间并提高效率 /  MT4 版本 。 免费指标:  Basic Harmonic Pattern 指标列 Symbol:   显示所选符号 Trend:     看涨或看跌 Pattern:    形态类型（Gartley、蝴蝶、蝙蝠、螃蟹、鲨鱼、Cypher 或 ABCD） Entry:     入口价格 SL： 止损价 TP1： 第一止盈价 TP2： 第二次获利价格 TP3： 第三次获利价格 Current price:    当前价格 Age (in bars):   最后绘制的模式的年龄 主要输入 Symbols :   从 "28 种主要货币对 "或 "选定符号 "中选择。 Selected Symbols :   希望监控的符号，用逗号分隔（"EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"）。如果您的经纪商为货币对设置了后缀或前缀，您必须在以下两个参数中添加（货币对前缀或货币对后缀）。 Max Iteration:   调整模式的最大迭代次数（如果该值越小，则模式越少，性能越快；如果该值越大，则模式越多，性能越慢）
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
指标
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
指标
简单来说，当白色数字（称为“点”）开始出现在当前蜡烛图旁边时，您就可以开始交易了。白色“点”表示当前的买入或卖出交易正在进行，并且方向正确，其白色即为标志。当白色点的移动停止并变为静态绿色时，这表示当前动能已结束。绿色数字表示以“点”为单位的总利润，无论是来自买入还是卖出交易。 此外，还可以通过指标中的其他高级专业分析工具来开仓。通过观察指标中显示的信号和颜色，您可以高精度地捕捉大量剥头皮交易机会。只需确保在测试或实时图表中理解该指标的运作方式。 适用于大多数外汇市场：非常适合交易黄金和热门指数市场——道琼斯、标普500、纳斯达克、DAX等，以及外汇货币对如欧元/美元、英镑/美元、美元/日元等众多强势货币对。也支持主要加密货币如比特币、以太坊和稳定币——非常适合在数字资产与传统市场之间进行多元化策略。 限时特价优惠。 Shock Pullback 指标在识别回调和积累区域方面是一项真正的突破。它基于完全创新的算法构建，使交易者能够轻松而清晰地识别交易机会、跟踪价格走势，并检测回调、积累区域、缺口和突破。 Shock Pullback V 3.3 新版本更新 Shock Pullbac
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
指标
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 — Multi-Timeframe Signal & Zone Indicator The Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight engulfing candlestick patterns in combination with adaptive support/resistance zones. It provides visual markers and optional alerts to assist traders in identifying market structure reactions across multiple timeframes.  Key Features Multi-Timeframe Detection – Option to scan higher timeframe engulfing setups with lower timeframe confirmation. Su
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
指标
我们为您呈现一个革命性的指标，它改变了趋势交易世界的游戏规则。 该指标旨在重新思考性能并将您的交易体验提升到前所未有的高度。 我们的指标拥有先进功能的独特组合，使其有别于竞争对手。 "真实定价因素"的先进技术即使在最困难和最不稳定的市场条件下也能确保无与伦比的稳定性。 告别不稳定的模式，破碎的指标，欢迎有意识的，受控的交易。 该指标不仅仅是一个美丽的画面！ 指标应该将赔率转移到交易者身边，从而赚取利润。 熟悉基于指标信号的交易结果(全自动模式): https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2339244 AceTrend在根据RBTI版本的趋势指标排名中排名第一。 您可以通过在互联网上搜索有关"测试AceTrend趋势指标"的信息来了解更多信息。 AceTrend-最大的盈利能力和交易控制. 我们的指标根据当前市场报价而不是历史来突出盈利能力。 加入革命-释放您的交易经验的潜力! 指标不会在已形成的柱上重绘。 如果柱形已形成，指标读数保持不变。 该指标适用于从M1到MN的任何时间框架。 标准是H1时间框架。 您的反馈非常重要！ 您有任何问题，建议，或只是想分享您的
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
指标
任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。 建立在新的基础算法
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
指标
FootprintOrderflow权威指南 （本指标还适配不提供DOM数据和BID/ASK数据的经济商，重点还支持各类外汇交易） 1. 指标核心理念 Footprint orderflow 是一款基于 订单流（Order Flow） 理论的高级图表工具。与传统的 K 线图只展示 OHLC（开高低收）不同，足迹图通过实时解析 Tick 数据，剖析每根 K 线内部的微观结构。 它能告诉你： 谁在主导？ （买方还是卖方） 哪里成交量最大？ （机构主要筹码交换区） 价格是否被认可？ （停留时间与价值区域） 趋势是否竭尽？ （通过背离信号） 关键背离是否需要提醒？ （通过背离的信号发送MT5弹窗警告，并推送通知到手机） 2. 图表界面深度解析 2.1 基础足迹图 (Standard View) 在普通模式下，K 线被拆解为一个个价格格子（Bin）： 左侧数字 (Bid/Sell) ：代表主动卖出成交量（市价卖单撞击买一价）。 右侧数字 (Ask/Buy) ：代表主动买入成交量（市价买单撞击卖一价）。 背景热力图 ：颜色越深（或亮度越高），代表该价位的总成交量越大，直观展示流动性聚集区。 失
筛选:
无评论
回复评论