Saturation Key

Saturation Key Indicator – User Manual

Table of Contents
1. Overview & Introduction
2. Key Features & Benefits
3. Installation Guide
4. Indicator Settings & Configuration
5. Trading Strategy & Signals
6. Advanced Usage Techniques
7. Risk Management Guidelines
8. FAQ & Troubleshooting
9. Contact & Support

================================================================
1. Overview & Introduction
================================================================
Welcome to Saturation Pro – The Ultimate Multi-Indicator Consensus System for MetaTrader 5!

Saturation Pro is a professional-grade trading indicator designed to eliminate signal conflict and market noise by combining three powerful momentum oscillators — CCI, RSI, and Williams %R — into one unified consensus engine.

Instead of forcing traders to interpret multiple indicators independently, Saturation Pro calculates a precise saturation score ranging from -100% to +100%, clearly showing when market momentum is aligned, weak, or conflicting.

This approach allows traders to focus only on high-probability setups with clear confirmation, reducing emotional decisions and false entries.

What Makes Saturation Pro Unique?
• Triple Confirmation logic using CCI, RSI, and WPR
• Exact saturation percentage from -100% to +100%
• Clear, non-repainting arrows directly on price chart
• Adaptive fast/slow sensitivity for any trading style
• Designed for both discretionary and algorithmic traders

Who Is This Indicator For?
• Day traders seeking clean, fast signals
• Swing traders needing confirmation entries
• Beginners wanting an intuitive visual system
• Advanced traders adding a consensus filter
• Risk-focused traders avoiding overtrading

================================================================
2. Key Features & Benefits
================================================================
Core Features:
• Multi-indicator consensus engine (CCI + RSI + WPR)
• Buy/Sell arrows plotted on the main chart
• Saturation percentage value for signal strength
• Adjustable thresholds for weak/strong signals
• ATR-based arrow positioning
• Works on all timeframes and instruments
• Fully non-repainting logic

Trader Benefits:
• Fewer false signals
• Faster decision-making
• Higher confidence entries
• Clear strength validation
• Easy integration into existing strategies

================================================================
3. Installation Guide
================================================================
1. Download Saturation_Pro.ex5
2. Open MetaTrader 5
3. File → Open Data Folder
4. MQL5 → Indicators
5. Paste the file
6. Restart MT5
7. Attach indicator to any chart

================================================================
4. Indicator Settings & Configuration
================================================================
Arrow Settings:
BuyArrowColor – Color for Buy signals
SellArrowColor – Color for Sell signals
ArrowSize – Arrow size (1–5)
ShowSaturationValues – Display percentage on chart

Signal Thresholds:
Strong Buy: +70%
Weak Buy: +30%
Weak Sell: -30%
Strong Sell: -70%

Indicator Parameters:
CCI / RSI / WPR Periods
FastStep – Signal sensitivity
SlowStep – Trend confirmation
ATR Period – Arrow spacing only

Recommended Presets:
Scalping: Lower periods, faster steps
Swing: Default values
Position trading: Higher periods, slower steps

================================================================
5. Trading Strategy & Signals
================================================================
Buy Signals:
Weak Buy (+30% to +69%) – Partial entries
Strong Buy (+70% to +100%) – Full confirmation

Sell Signals:
Weak Sell (-30% to -69%) – Partial exits
Strong Sell (-70% to -100%) – High-confidence shorts

Neutral Zone:
-29% to +29% – No trade

Best Practice:
• Trade in trend direction
• Combine with price action
• Respect support and resistance
• Manage risk strictly

================================================================
6. Advanced Usage Techniques
================================================================
• Trend filtering with moving averages
• Divergence detection
• Multi-timeframe confirmation
• Fibonacci confluence
• Volume validation

================================================================
7. Risk Management Guidelines
================================================================
• Risk 1–2% per trade
• Use ATR-based stop loss
• Maintain 2:1 reward-to-risk
• Limit total exposure
• Enforce daily loss limits

================================================================
8. FAQ & Troubleshooting
================================================================
Q: Does it repaint?
A: No. All signals are fixed.

Q: Best timeframe?
A: Works on all timeframes.

Q: Can it be automated?
A: Yes, EA-compatible.

================================================================
9. Contact & Support
================================================================
Email: support@team-trading.com
Updates: Free minor updates
Refund: 30-day money-back guarantee

================================================================
Disclaimer
================================================================
Trading involves risk. This indicator does not guarantee profits and is not financial advice. Always trade responsibly.

Version 1.0
Copyright © 2024 Saturation Pro
All Rights Reserved.

