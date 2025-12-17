Reversal regression indicator

Multi Kernel Regression Indicator MT5

Professional Non-Repainting Trend Following System with 17 Advanced Kernel Functions

Overview

The Multi Kernel Regression indicator is a sophisticated technical analysis tool that applies advanced statistical kernel regression methods to price data, offering traders a powerful edge in identifying trends and potential reversal points. Unlike traditional moving averages, kernel regression provides adaptive smoothing that responds intelligently to market dynamics while maintaining exceptional clarity.

Key Features

17 Professional Kernel Functions:

  • Triangular, Gaussian, Epanechnikov
  • Logistic, Log-Logistic, Cosine
  • Sinc, Laplace, Quartic
  • Parabolic, Exponential, Silverman
  • Cauchy, Tent, Wave, Power, Morters

Dual Operating Modes:

  • Repaint Mode: Real-time adaptive calculations for live analysis
  • Non-Repaint Mode: Fixed historical signals for backtesting and strategy development

Advanced Dashboard Panel:

  • Real-time signal display (BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL)
  • Market sentiment indicator (BULLISH/BEARISH/NEUTRAL)
  • Last arrow direction tracking
  • Current Kernel MA value
  • Signal price tracking
  • 4 Dynamic Price Targets based on ATR calculations

Customizable Visual Signals:

  • Configurable arrow indicators with adjustable size
  • Customizable arrow codes (233/234 default)
  • Optional "Up"/"Down" text labels
  • Flexible positioning (High/Low or Price-based)
  • Multiple distance calculation methods (Pips, ATR%, Points)

Professional Color-Coded Line System:

  • Bullish trend: Green lines
  • Bearish trend: Red lines
  • Dynamic color switching based on trend direction
  • Optional deviation bands with independent coloring

Highly Configurable:

  • Adjustable bandwidth (1-500)
  • Multiple price sources (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted)
  • Deviation multiplier for bands
  • Customizable line styles (Solid, Dash, Dot)
  • Flexible label sizes (Tiny, Small, Normal, Large, Huge)

How It Works

Kernel regression is a non-parametric technique that estimates the conditional expectation of price by applying kernel weighting functions. This creates an adaptive moving average that:

  1. Reduces Lag: Responds faster to genuine market movements
  2. Filters Noise: Smooths out random price fluctuations
  3. Preserves Trends: Maintains trend direction with minimal distortion
  4. Adapts Dynamically: Adjusts sensitivity based on market conditions

Signal Generation

Buy Signals are generated when:

  • The kernel regression line reverses from down to up
  • Confirmed by a valley formation in the smoothed price curve
  • Arrow appears below the candle (customizable)

Sell Signals are generated when:

  • The kernel regression line reverses from up to down
  • Confirmed by a peak formation in the smoothed price curve
  • Arrow appears above the candle (customizable)

Dashboard Information

The comprehensive dashboard displays:

  1. Signal Status: Current market signal (BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL)
  2. Sentiment: Overall market direction (BULLISH/BEARISH/NEUTRAL)
  3. Last Arrow: Direction of most recent signal arrow
  4. Kernel MA: Current smoothed price value
  5. Signal Price: Price level where last signal was generated
  6. Price Targets: Four progressive target levels based on ATR

Price Target Calculations

The indicator automatically calculates four price projection levels:

  • Target 1: Signal Price ± (ATR × 1.0)
  • Target 2: Signal Price ± (ATR × 1.618) - Golden Ratio
  • Target 3: Signal Price ± (ATR × 2.0)
  • Target 4: Signal Price ± (ATR × 2.618) - Extended Golden Ratio

These targets adapt to market volatility and provide realistic profit-taking zones.

Dashboard Positioning

Choose from four corner positions:

  • Top Right (default)
  • Top Left
  • Bottom Right
  • Bottom Left

Adjust X and Y offsets for perfect placement on your chart.

Recommended Settings

For Scalping (M1-M5):

  • Bandwidth: 8-12
  • Kernel: Laplace or Gaussian
  • Repaint Mode: Enabled

For Day Trading (M15-H1):

  • Bandwidth: 14-20
  • Kernel: Laplace or Epanechnikov
  • Repaint Mode: Optional

For Swing Trading (H4-D1):

  • Bandwidth: 20-30
  • Kernel: Gaussian or Silverman
  • Non-Repaint Mode: Recommended

For Backtesting:

  • Always use Non-Repaint Mode
  • Bandwidth: 14-21
  • Any kernel based on testing results

Why Choose Multi Kernel Regression?

Unlike standard moving averages that apply uniform weights, kernel regression:

  • Intelligently weighs nearby data points based on sophisticated mathematical functions
  • Reduces false signals through superior noise filtration
  • Maintains sensitivity to genuine market reversals
  • Offers versatility with 17 different kernel functions for varying market conditions
  • Provides transparency with clear visual signals and comprehensive dashboard

Installation & Usage

  1. Download and copy to your MT5 Indicators folder
  2. Restart MT5 or refresh navigator
  3. Drag indicator onto desired chart
  4. Configure settings based on your trading style
  5. Enable/disable dashboard as needed
  6. Set alert preferences for signal notifications

Compatible With

  • All currency pairs (Forex)
  • Indices (SPX, NASDAQ, DAX, etc.)
  • Commodities (Gold, Silver, Oil, etc.)
  • Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)
  • Stocks and ETFs
  • All timeframes (M1 to MN)

Performance Notes

  • Optimized for real-time calculations
  • Low CPU usage
  • No lag on chart rendering
  • Efficient memory management
  • Works seamlessly with Expert Advisors

Support & Updates

This indicator receives regular updates and improvements. Settings are preserved during updates.

Transform your trading with the mathematical precision of kernel regression. Download Multi Kernel Regression today and experience the difference advanced statistical analysis makes in your trading decisions


Altri dall’autore
Ict institutional zones
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Indicatori
SMC VALID EA (MT5) Version: 1.10 Author: Marrion Brave Wabomba Category: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and  ICT concepts ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro)  ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro) – ICT Daily Buy & Sell Zones Pro is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to clearly map institutional daily levels and guide traders with high-probability decision zones . This indicator automatically analyzes the Daily timeframe (PDH / PD
Non repaint signal indicator
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Indicatori
MV Arrow v4.0 – Professional Swing Signal Indicator MV Arrow v4.0 is a precision-based MT4 arrow indicator designed to identify high-probability swing BUY and SELL zones using a multi-filter confirmation system. It focuses on market extremes , filtering noise and low-quality signals to deliver clear, well-spaced trade opportunities . This indicator is ideal for traders who prefer clean charts, disciplined entries, and confirmation-based signals rather than constant alerts. Core Signal Logi
Smc trading AI
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Experts
SMC VALID EA (MT5) Version: 1.10 Author: Marrion Brave Wabomba Category: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT Hybrid – Fully Automated MT5 Expert Advisor Overview SMC VALID EA is a professional-grade, fully automated MetaTrader 5 trading bot built around Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT market structure principles , with a strong focus on capital protection, margin safety, and prop-firm compliance . The EA is designed for swing trading by default , with optional controlled scalping logic. Every
Price action Ai trader
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Experts
PriceAction Pro EA (v1.8) PriceAction Pro EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around high-probability price action patterns , strict risk management , and multi-timeframe trend confirmation . It is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and capital protection over over-optimization or martingale-style systems. The EA focuses on clean market structure , entering trades only when price action aligns with higher-timeframe direction and predefined risk rules.
Gold mine Ai
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Experts
Gold Mine AI EA (v1.07) Dual-Mode XAUUSD Trading System – Scalping & Swing Precision Gold Mine AI EA is a robust, risk-controlled MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines high-speed intraday scalping with trend-following swing trading , allowing the EA to adapt dynamically to different market conditions while maintaining strict capital protection. This EA is fully NETTING account compatible and includes advanced margin checking , making it suitable for m
Ict quaterly levels
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Indicatori
write me a description for this ea Here’s a professional, market-ready description you can use for your EA/indicator on MT5 Market, Telegram, or a sales page: ICT Core Levels – Smart Market Structure & Session Tool ICT Core Levels is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator built around Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts , designed to give traders a clear, structured view of the market using market structure, key price levels, trading sessions, and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) — all in one clean, highly
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione