Reversal regression indicator

Professional Non-Repainting Trend Following System with 17 Advanced Kernel Functions

Overview

Multi Kernel Regression Indicator MT5

The Multi Kernel Regression indicator is a sophisticated technical analysis tool that applies advanced statistical kernel regression methods to price data, offering traders a powerful edge in identifying trends and potential reversal points. Unlike traditional moving averages, kernel regression provides adaptive smoothing that responds intelligently to market dynamics while maintaining exceptional clarity.

Key Features

✅ 17 Professional Kernel Functions:

Triangular, Gaussian, Epanechnikov

Logistic, Log-Logistic, Cosine

Sinc, Laplace, Quartic

Parabolic, Exponential, Silverman

Cauchy, Tent, Wave, Power, Morters

✅ Dual Operating Modes:

Repaint Mode : Real-time adaptive calculations for live analysis

: Real-time adaptive calculations for live analysis Non-Repaint Mode: Fixed historical signals for backtesting and strategy development

✅ Advanced Dashboard Panel:

Real-time signal display (BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL)

Market sentiment indicator (BULLISH/BEARISH/NEUTRAL)

Last arrow direction tracking

Current Kernel MA value

Signal price tracking

4 Dynamic Price Targets based on ATR calculations

✅ Customizable Visual Signals:

Configurable arrow indicators with adjustable size

Customizable arrow codes (233/234 default)

Optional "Up"/"Down" text labels

Flexible positioning (High/Low or Price-based)

Multiple distance calculation methods (Pips, ATR%, Points)

✅ Professional Color-Coded Line System:

Bullish trend: Green lines

Bearish trend: Red lines

Dynamic color switching based on trend direction

Optional deviation bands with independent coloring

✅ Highly Configurable:

Adjustable bandwidth (1-500)

Multiple price sources (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted)

Deviation multiplier for bands

Customizable line styles (Solid, Dash, Dot)

Flexible label sizes (Tiny, Small, Normal, Large, Huge)

How It Works

Kernel regression is a non-parametric technique that estimates the conditional expectation of price by applying kernel weighting functions. This creates an adaptive moving average that:

Reduces Lag: Responds faster to genuine market movements Filters Noise: Smooths out random price fluctuations Preserves Trends: Maintains trend direction with minimal distortion Adapts Dynamically: Adjusts sensitivity based on market conditions

Signal Generation

Buy Signals are generated when:

The kernel regression line reverses from down to up

Confirmed by a valley formation in the smoothed price curve

Arrow appears below the candle (customizable)

Sell Signals are generated when:

The kernel regression line reverses from up to down

Confirmed by a peak formation in the smoothed price curve

Arrow appears above the candle (customizable)

Dashboard Information

The comprehensive dashboard displays:

Signal Status: Current market signal (BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL) Sentiment: Overall market direction (BULLISH/BEARISH/NEUTRAL) Last Arrow: Direction of most recent signal arrow Kernel MA: Current smoothed price value Signal Price: Price level where last signal was generated Price Targets: Four progressive target levels based on ATR

Price Target Calculations

The indicator automatically calculates four price projection levels:

Target 1 : Signal Price ± (ATR × 1.0)

: Signal Price ± (ATR × 1.0) Target 2 : Signal Price ± (ATR × 1.618) - Golden Ratio

: Signal Price ± (ATR × 1.618) - Golden Ratio Target 3 : Signal Price ± (ATR × 2.0)

: Signal Price ± (ATR × 2.0) Target 4: Signal Price ± (ATR × 2.618) - Extended Golden Ratio

These targets adapt to market volatility and provide realistic profit-taking zones.

Dashboard Positioning

Choose from four corner positions:

Top Right (default)

Top Left

Bottom Right

Bottom Left

Adjust X and Y offsets for perfect placement on your chart.

Recommended Settings

For Scalping (M1-M5):

Bandwidth: 8-12

Kernel: Laplace or Gaussian

Repaint Mode: Enabled

For Day Trading (M15-H1):

Bandwidth: 14-20

Kernel: Laplace or Epanechnikov

Repaint Mode: Optional

For Swing Trading (H4-D1):

Bandwidth: 20-30

Kernel: Gaussian or Silverman

Non-Repaint Mode: Recommended

For Backtesting:

Always use Non-Repaint Mode

Bandwidth: 14-21

Any kernel based on testing results

Why Choose Multi Kernel Regression?

Unlike standard moving averages that apply uniform weights, kernel regression:

Intelligently weighs nearby data points based on sophisticated mathematical functions

Reduces false signals through superior noise filtration

Maintains sensitivity to genuine market reversals

Offers versatility with 17 different kernel functions for varying market conditions

Provides transparency with clear visual signals and comprehensive dashboard

Installation & Usage

Download and copy to your MT5 Indicators folder Restart MT5 or refresh navigator Drag indicator onto desired chart Configure settings based on your trading style Enable/disable dashboard as needed Set alert preferences for signal notifications

Compatible With

All currency pairs (Forex)

Indices (SPX, NASDAQ, DAX, etc.)

Commodities (Gold, Silver, Oil, etc.)

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Stocks and ETFs

All timeframes (M1 to MN)

Performance Notes

Optimized for real-time calculations

Low CPU usage

No lag on chart rendering

Efficient memory management

Works seamlessly with Expert Advisors

Support & Updates

This indicator receives regular updates and improvements. Settings are preserved during updates.

