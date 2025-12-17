Reversal regression indicator
- 지표
- Marrion Netondo Wabomba
- 버전: 1.1
- 활성화: 15
Multi Kernel Regression Indicator MT5
Professional Non-Repainting Trend Following System with 17 Advanced Kernel Functions
Overview
The Multi Kernel Regression indicator is a sophisticated technical analysis tool that applies advanced statistical kernel regression methods to price data, offering traders a powerful edge in identifying trends and potential reversal points. Unlike traditional moving averages, kernel regression provides adaptive smoothing that responds intelligently to market dynamics while maintaining exceptional clarity.
Key Features
✅ 17 Professional Kernel Functions:
- Triangular, Gaussian, Epanechnikov
- Logistic, Log-Logistic, Cosine
- Sinc, Laplace, Quartic
- Parabolic, Exponential, Silverman
- Cauchy, Tent, Wave, Power, Morters
✅ Dual Operating Modes:
- Repaint Mode: Real-time adaptive calculations for live analysis
- Non-Repaint Mode: Fixed historical signals for backtesting and strategy development
✅ Advanced Dashboard Panel:
- Real-time signal display (BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL)
- Market sentiment indicator (BULLISH/BEARISH/NEUTRAL)
- Last arrow direction tracking
- Current Kernel MA value
- Signal price tracking
- 4 Dynamic Price Targets based on ATR calculations
✅ Customizable Visual Signals:
- Configurable arrow indicators with adjustable size
- Customizable arrow codes (233/234 default)
- Optional "Up"/"Down" text labels
- Flexible positioning (High/Low or Price-based)
- Multiple distance calculation methods (Pips, ATR%, Points)
✅ Professional Color-Coded Line System:
- Bullish trend: Green lines
- Bearish trend: Red lines
- Dynamic color switching based on trend direction
- Optional deviation bands with independent coloring
✅ Highly Configurable:
- Adjustable bandwidth (1-500)
- Multiple price sources (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted)
- Deviation multiplier for bands
- Customizable line styles (Solid, Dash, Dot)
- Flexible label sizes (Tiny, Small, Normal, Large, Huge)
How It Works
Kernel regression is a non-parametric technique that estimates the conditional expectation of price by applying kernel weighting functions. This creates an adaptive moving average that:
- Reduces Lag: Responds faster to genuine market movements
- Filters Noise: Smooths out random price fluctuations
- Preserves Trends: Maintains trend direction with minimal distortion
- Adapts Dynamically: Adjusts sensitivity based on market conditions
Signal Generation
Buy Signals are generated when:
- The kernel regression line reverses from down to up
- Confirmed by a valley formation in the smoothed price curve
- Arrow appears below the candle (customizable)
Sell Signals are generated when:
- The kernel regression line reverses from up to down
- Confirmed by a peak formation in the smoothed price curve
- Arrow appears above the candle (customizable)
Dashboard Information
The comprehensive dashboard displays:
- Signal Status: Current market signal (BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL)
- Sentiment: Overall market direction (BULLISH/BEARISH/NEUTRAL)
- Last Arrow: Direction of most recent signal arrow
- Kernel MA: Current smoothed price value
- Signal Price: Price level where last signal was generated
- Price Targets: Four progressive target levels based on ATR
Price Target Calculations
The indicator automatically calculates four price projection levels:
- Target 1: Signal Price ± (ATR × 1.0)
- Target 2: Signal Price ± (ATR × 1.618) - Golden Ratio
- Target 3: Signal Price ± (ATR × 2.0)
- Target 4: Signal Price ± (ATR × 2.618) - Extended Golden Ratio
These targets adapt to market volatility and provide realistic profit-taking zones.
Dashboard Positioning
Choose from four corner positions:
- Top Right (default)
- Top Left
- Bottom Right
- Bottom Left
Adjust X and Y offsets for perfect placement on your chart.
Recommended Settings
For Scalping (M1-M5):
- Bandwidth: 8-12
- Kernel: Laplace or Gaussian
- Repaint Mode: Enabled
For Day Trading (M15-H1):
- Bandwidth: 14-20
- Kernel: Laplace or Epanechnikov
- Repaint Mode: Optional
For Swing Trading (H4-D1):
- Bandwidth: 20-30
- Kernel: Gaussian or Silverman
- Non-Repaint Mode: Recommended
For Backtesting:
- Always use Non-Repaint Mode
- Bandwidth: 14-21
- Any kernel based on testing results
Why Choose Multi Kernel Regression?
Unlike standard moving averages that apply uniform weights, kernel regression:
- Intelligently weighs nearby data points based on sophisticated mathematical functions
- Reduces false signals through superior noise filtration
- Maintains sensitivity to genuine market reversals
- Offers versatility with 17 different kernel functions for varying market conditions
- Provides transparency with clear visual signals and comprehensive dashboard
Installation & Usage
- Download and copy to your MT5 Indicators folder
- Restart MT5 or refresh navigator
- Drag indicator onto desired chart
- Configure settings based on your trading style
- Enable/disable dashboard as needed
- Set alert preferences for signal notifications
Compatible With
- All currency pairs (Forex)
- Indices (SPX, NASDAQ, DAX, etc.)
- Commodities (Gold, Silver, Oil, etc.)
- Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)
- Stocks and ETFs
- All timeframes (M1 to MN)
Performance Notes
- Optimized for real-time calculations
- Low CPU usage
- No lag on chart rendering
- Efficient memory management
- Works seamlessly with Expert Advisors
Support & Updates
This indicator receives regular updates and improvements. Settings are preserved during updates.
Transform your trading with the mathematical precision of kernel regression. Download Multi Kernel Regression today and experience the difference advanced statistical analysis makes in your trading decisions