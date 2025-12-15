PriceFlow Pro

PriceAction EA - Professional Price Action Pattern Trading System

Overview

PriceAction EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to identify and trade high-probability price action patterns across multiple timeframes. Built for MetaTrader 5, this expert advisor combines classical technical analysis patterns with sophisticated risk management to deliver consistent trading performance in both trending and ranging markets.

Core Trading Methodology

The EA operates on a multi-timeframe analysis framework:

Higher Timeframe (Pattern Detection) : Identifies primary price action patterns (H4 recommended)

Mid Timeframe (Trend Confirmation) : Validates overall market direction (H1 recommended)

Entry Timeframe (Execution): Executes trades with precision timing (H1 recommended)

Pattern Recognition Engine

The system detects three primary price action patterns:

Pin Bar Patterns: Identifies reversal signals with specific tail-to-body ratio requirements Bullish Pin Bar: Long lower wick, small body, closes near highs

Bearish Pin Bar: Long upper wick, small body, closes near lows Engulfing Patterns: Detects strong reversal momentum Bullish Engulfing: Current candle completely engulfs previous bearish candle

Bearish Engulfing: Current candle completely engulfs previous bullish candle Inside Bar Patterns: Identifies consolidation and breakout opportunities Bullish Inside Bar: Small range candle within previous candle's range

Bearish Inside Bar: Small range candle within previous candle's range

Risk Management Features

Percentage-Based Risk : Configurable risk per trade (0.1-5% of account balance)

Fixed Lot Option : Alternative fixed position sizing

Daily Loss Limit : Automatic trading suspension after specified drawdown

Margin Protection : Real-time margin requirement checking

Spread Filtering: Avoids trading during high spread conditions

Trade Execution Logic

Pending Orders : Option to use limit/stop orders for precise entry

Market Orders : Direct execution at current prices

Retracement Entries : Enters on pullbacks to improve risk-reward ratios

Automatic SL/TP: Calculates stop loss and take profit based on pattern structure

Session and Timing Controls

Trading Hours : Customizable session start and end times

Weekday Filters : Trade only on specified days of the week

Pre-Session Close : Automatic position closure before session end

One Trade Per Day: Limits exposure with single daily trade per instrument

Advanced Features

Multi-Timeframe Trend Confirmation : Requires trend alignment across timeframes

Pattern Strength Scoring : Quantifies pattern quality for better trade selection

Broker Compliance : Adheres to minimum distance requirements for stops

Netting Account Support : Optimized for modern netting account structures

Verbose Logging Control: Optional detailed logging for debugging

Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Account Types : Netting mode required

Symbols : Forex pairs, commodities, indices (optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD)

Timeframes : H1 and H4 recommended

Minimum Deposit: $100 recommended (varies by broker margin requirements)

Optimization Parameters

Pattern Sensitivity : Adjustable ratios for pin bars and engulfing patterns

Trend Strength : Configurable minimum trend confirmation threshold

Retracement Levels : Customizable entry points within pattern ranges

Risk-Reward Ratios: Flexible profit targets relative to stop loss

Performance Monitoring

Daily Trade Limit : One trade per day per symbol

Equity Protection : Monitors account equity for drawdown limits

Spread Control : Filters out trades during unfavorable market conditions

Error Handling: Comprehensive error management with retry logic

Ideal For

Traders seeking automated price action strategies

Investors looking for systematic approach to technical patterns

Those preferring multi-timeframe confirmation for higher accuracy

Users wanting robust risk management with every trade

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform

Netting-type trading account

Stable internet connection

Minimum recommended capital for chosen risk settings

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test with demo accounts before live trading. Adjust risk parameters according to your risk tolerance and account size.

This EA represents a sophisticated implementation of price action trading principles, combining pattern recognition with professional risk management for systematic trading execution.