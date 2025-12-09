Currency Correlation Matrix Dashboard
- Indicators
- Fakhar Ul Islam
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 9 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Stop Trading Blind. See Live Market Correlations in Real-Time.
The most advanced correlation tool for MetaTrader 5. Calculate live correlations from actual market data. Click any pair to open its chart instantly. Make smarter trading decisions with real-time insights.
🎯 Why This Changes Everything
Traditional correlation tools show outdated historical data. This dashboard calculates correlations live from your broker's price feed every 5 minutes. Watch correlations change as the market moves.
The Problem It Solves:
- ❌ Opening correlated positions and multiplying your risk
- ❌ Missing hedge opportunities with inverse correlations
- ❌ Wasting time manually comparing multiple charts
- ❌ Using outdated correlation data from last month
The Solution:
✅ Live calculations from real market data
✅ One-click chart access - click any pair to open it
✅ Auto-updates every 5 minutes with countdown timer
✅ Smart filtering - shows only strong correlations (≥80% or ≤-80%)
⚡ Core Features That Set It Apart
1️⃣ LIVE Data Calculation
Forget static historical correlations. This uses the Pearson correlation coefficient calculated from actual price movements on your selected timeframe (M1 to MN1).
How it works:
- Analyzes price changes over 100 bars (configurable 10-500)
- Recalculates automatically every 5 minutes (configurable 60-3600 seconds)
- Shows real correlation values like 85.3%, not generic ratings
2️⃣ Click-to-Open Charts
The fastest workflow you've ever experienced:
- Click EURUSD correlation → EURUSD chart opens instantly
- Switches to existing charts (no duplicates)
- Navigate between 28+ currency pairs with one click
- Save hours of manual chart switching
3️⃣ Intelligent Responsive Design
Looks perfect on any screen:
- Ultra-wide monitors (2000px+): 5-column layout
- Standard screens (1200-1600px): 3-4 columns
- Laptop screens (900-1200px): Compact mode activates
- Small displays (<900px): 2-column mobile-friendly
Resizes automatically. No configuration needed.
4️⃣ Smart Correlation Filtering
Only shows correlations that matter:
- Positive ≥80%: Pairs moving together (diversification risk)
- Negative ≤-80%: Pairs moving opposite (hedge opportunities)
- Hides weak correlations (<80%) to reduce clutter
- Auto-sorts by strength (strongest first)
5️⃣ Visual Strength Indicators
Instant visual feedback:
- Color-coded strength bars for each correlation
- Green bars for positive correlations
- Red bars for negative correlations
- Gradient intensity shows correlation strength
6️⃣ Live Update Countdown
Always know when fresh data is coming:
- "Next Update: 247s" countdown timer
- Shows last calculation timestamp
- Configure update interval (1-60 minutes)
- Never guess if data is stale
📊 Real Trading Applications
Risk Management
Problem: You're long EURUSD and GBPUSD. Unknown to you, they have 85% correlation. Your risk is 2x what you think.
Solution: Dashboard instantly shows "EURUSD-GBPUSD 85.3%" - you realize you're over-leveraged on USD weakness.
Hedging Strategy
Problem: You want to protect your EURUSD long position but don't know which pair moves opposite.
Solution: Dashboard shows "EURUSD-USDCHF -86.2%" - perfect inverse hedge identified in seconds.
Confirmation Trading
Problem: EURUSD signals buy, but you want confirmation from correlated pairs.
Solution: Click GBPUSD (85% correlated) to instantly check if it's also bullish. Confirm or reject your trade idea in 10 seconds.
Portfolio Diversification
Problem: You have 5 open trades but don't know if they're truly diversified.
Solution: Check all pairs against the dashboard. If they're all 80%+ correlated, you have hidden concentration risk.
⚙️ Fully Customizable
Calculation Settings (5 Parameters)
- Correlation Period: 10-500 bars (default: 100)
- Timeframe: Any timeframe M1-MN1 (default: H1)
- Update Interval: 60-3600 seconds (default: 300)
- Positive Threshold: 50-99% (default: 80%)
- Negative Threshold: -99% to -50% (default: -80%)
Display Settings (9 Color Options)
- Background color
- Positive/Negative section colors
- Accent colors (green/red)
- Text colors (primary/secondary)
- Hover state color
- Border color
Feature Toggles (4 Options)
- Show/hide strength bars
- Show/hide update time
- Enable/disable click-to-open
- Enable/disable gradient effects
📈 Technical Specifications
Monitors: 28 major currency pairs automatically
Calculation Method: Pearson correlation coefficient
Data Source: Live price data from your broker via CopyClose()
Update Frequency: Every 5 minutes (configurable)
Performance: Lightweight - minimal CPU usage
Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 Build 3000+
Type: Separate window indicator
Monitored Pairs:
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, NZDJPY, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, CADCHF
Only shows pairs available from your broker.
🚀 Quick Start
- Install - Drag indicator onto any chart
- Wait 10 seconds - Initial calculation runs automatically
- View Results - See live correlations immediately
- Click Pairs - Open any pair's chart with one click
- Customize - Adjust settings in indicator properties
That's it. No complex setup. Works immediately.
💡 What Makes This Different?
|Feature
|This Dashboard
|Standard Tools
|Data Source
|Live broker data
|Historical averages
|Update Frequency
|Every 5 minutes
|Static/Manual
|Chart Opening
|One-click instant
|Manual search
|Visual Design
|Modern & Professional
|Basic tables
|Responsive Layout
|Auto-adjusts to screen
|Fixed layout
|Correlation Formula
|Pearson coefficient
|Often unspecified
|Customization
|18 parameters
|Limited options
|Pair Count Display
|Dynamic live count
|Fixed labels
📱 Perfect For:
✅ Day Traders - analyzing multiple pairs simultaneously
✅ Swing Traders - managing portfolio risk across positions
✅ Scalpers - quick confirmation from correlated pairs
✅ Risk Managers - monitoring portfolio correlation exposure
✅ Multi-Strategy Traders - identifying hedge opportunities
✅ Professional Traders - requiring institutional-grade tools
⚠️ Important Disclaimers
This is a professional trading tool, not a trading strategy.
📦 What You Get
✅ Live Dynamic Currency Correlation Dashboard v4.0
✅ 28 pre-configured major currency pairs
✅ Real-time calculation from live broker data
✅ Click-to-open chart functionality
✅ Fully responsive professional UI
✅ Complete customization options (18 parameters)
✅ Lifetime free updates
✅ Installation guide & user manual
✅ Direct support via MQL5 messages
🎯 Stop Guessing. Start Knowing.
Every minute you trade without knowing correlations, you're taking hidden risks.
- Are your trades truly diversified or secretly concentrated?
- Are you doubling down on the same market move without realizing it?
- Could you hedge better if you knew which pairs move opposite?
One indicator. Complete correlation visibility. Instant chart access.
The only correlation tool that combines:
- ✅ Live data calculation
- ✅ Interactive chart opening
- ✅ Professional design
- ✅ Full customization
- ✅ Responsive layout
🏆 Professional Grade. Trader Approved.
Designed by traders, for traders. Built with the same attention to detail you use in your trading.
Transform Your Trading Workflow Today
Stop manually checking correlations. Let the dashboard do it automatically while you focus on trading.
Version: 4.0
Platform: MetaTrader 5
License: Lifetime single account
Updates: Free forever
Support: Direct message via MQL5
📞 Questions Before Purchase?
Message us directly through MQL5 for:
- Pre-purchase questions
- Custom configuration help
- Broker compatibility checks
- Feature requests
We typically respond within 24 hours.
Thousands of currency pair combinations analyzed every 5 minutes. All displayed in one clean, clickable dashboard. This is correlation analysis, evolved.