Currency Correlation Matrix Dashboard

Professional multi-column correlation table that instantly shows the strongest positive and negative relationships between major currency pairs.



Features:

• 5-column positive + 2-column negative layout

• Fully automatic resizing (perfect on 4K and small screens)

• Clean, modern design – no scrolling needed

• Works on any symbol and time frame

• Zero lag, zero repainting



Ideal for:

• Avoiding over-exposure on correlated pairs

• Finding hedge opportunities

• Quick visual analysis before entering trades





