Currency Correlation Matrix Dashboard
- Indicatori
- Fakhar Ul Islam
- Versione: 1.20
- Attivazioni: 5
Currency Correlation Matrix Dashboard
Professional multi-column correlation table that instantly shows the strongest positive and negative relationships between major currency pairs.
Features:
• 5-column positive + 2-column negative layout
• Fully automatic resizing (perfect on 4K and small screens)
• Clean, modern design – no scrolling needed
• Works on any symbol and time frame
• Zero lag, zero repainting
Ideal for:
• Avoiding over-exposure on correlated pairs
• Finding hedge opportunities
• Quick visual analysis before entering trades
